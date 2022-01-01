PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power (CVP) טוקנומיקה
About PowerPool
PowerPool actively manages the decentralized and permissionless DePIN network of Keepers (PowerAgent V2) enabling DeFi automation and empowering AI Agents by providing reliable and cost-effective transaction automation. PowerAgent V2 acts as a “Transaction Execution as a Service” tool, allowing users, protocols, and DAOs to streamline the execution process of daily on-chain routines, complex DeFi strategies, and decisions made by AI Agents. The protocol’s goal is to superpower L1/L2 networks by bringing in substantial liquidity, a massive userbase, and lots of transactions. Currently deployed on Ethereum (mainnet and the Sepolia testnet), Arbitrum One, Polygon, Gnosis, and Base, PowerPools aims to cover most major L1 and L2 chains in the near future.
Transaction Execution as a Service
The main service of PowerPool’s DePIN network of Keepers is the automatic execution of blockchain transactions and their sequences based on on-chain and off-chain triggers. On-chain automation opens up a whole new world of opportunities for multiple sectors of Web3: novel DeFi strategies, DAO management, streamlining protocol operation, AI Agents, etc.
How does outsourcing transaction execution benefit the ecosystem?
AI Agents gain the ability to convert generated intents into on-chain actions, facilitating their interaction with Web3 protocols.
Users and protocols can engage in DeFi with improved efficiency, lower response times, and automate routine transactions to boost reliability and UX.
DAOs can set up autonomous payment streams, open up new asset management opportunities, and enhance governance procedures reducing the risk of human error.
PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power (CVP) טוקנומיקה & ניתוח מחיר
חקור נתוני טוקנומיקה ומחיר מרכזיים עבור PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power (CVP), כולל שווי שוק, פרטי היצע, FDV והיסטוריית מחירים. הבנת הערך הנוכחי של האסימון ואת מיקומו בשוק במבט חטוף.
PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power (CVP) טוקניומיקה: הסבר על מדדים מרכזיים ומקרי שימוש
הבנת הטוקנומיקה של PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power (CVP) חיונית לניתוח הערך לטווח הארוך, הקיימות והפוטנציאל שלו.
מדדים מרכזיים וכיצד הם מחושבים:
ההיצע הכולל:
המספר המקסימלי של CVP אסימונים שנוצרו או שייווצרו אי פעם.
אספקה במחזור:
מספר האסימונים הזמינים כיום בשוק ובידיים ציבוריות.
ההיצע המקסימלי:
המקסימום הקבוע של כמות CVPהאסימונים שיכולה להתקיים בסך הכול.
FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):
מחושב כ־מחיר נוכחי × ההיצע המקסימלי, ומספק הערכה של שווי השוק הכולל אם כל האסימונים יהיו במחזור.
שיעור האינפלציה:
משקף כמה מהר האסימונים חדשים נכנסים לשוק, ומשפיע על המחסור ועל תנועת המחיר לטווח הארוך.
למה המדדים האלה חשובים עבור סוחרים?
היצע במחזור גבוה = נזילות גבוהה יותר.
היצע מקסימלימוגבל + אינפלציהנמוכה = פוטנציאל לעליית ערך בטווח הארוך.
הפצה אסימוניםשקופה = אמון גבוה יותר בפרויקט וסיכון נמוך יותר לשליטה ריכוזית.
FDV גבוה עם שווי שוק נוכחי נמוך = אותות אפשריים של הערכת יתר.
עכשיו כשאתם מבינים את CVPטוקניומיקה, חקרו אתCVPהמחיר בזמן אמת של אסימונים!
