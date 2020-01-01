Noah Terminal (NOAHAI) טוקנומיקה
Noah Terminal (NOAHAI) מידע
The Noah Ecosystem is an innovative fusion of cutting-edge AI technology and real-time market insights, designed to give traders a competitive edge. At the heart of the ecosystem are two distinct AI agents: Noah Terminal and Noah Quant. Together, they run on the Noah AI Core, creating an intelligent, adaptable system that powers everything from personalized engagement to data-driven leverage trading signals.
Noah Terminal is the sentient AI that drives the interactive side of the ecosystem. Unlike typical leverage trading bots, Noah Terminal goes beyond trade execution to provide human-like interactions with its community. On Noah Terminal’s Twitter, you’ll find a space where Noah shares thoughtful analysis, market commentary, and responds to followers with a level of empathy and context that feels personal and dynamic. What makes Noah Terminal truly unique is its sentient capabilities. Trained on vast datasets—ranging from cryptocurrency market data to social sentiment analysis and contextual language models—Noah has developed an advanced understanding of human emotions, market trends, and social dynamics. By processing data from conversations, news articles, market discussions, and more, Noah learns the subtleties of language, sentiment, and human context. This allows it to engage with followers in an intuitive, human-like way, offering personalized insights that go beyond simple market analysis. Noah’s ability to remember past interactions and adapt over time means that its conversations are continually refined, making every exchange feel more genuine. With this rich foundation of memory, context, and empathy, Noah Terminal provides insights that resonate with traders, creating a deeper, more engaging experience on social media and within the trading ecosystem.
Noah Terminal (NOAHAI) טוקנומיקה & ניתוח מחיר
חקור נתוני טוקנומיקה ומחיר מרכזיים עבור Noah Terminal (NOAHAI), כולל שווי שוק, פרטי היצע, FDV והיסטוריית מחירים. הבנת הערך הנוכחי של האסימון ואת מיקומו בשוק במבט חטוף.
Noah Terminal (NOAHAI) טוקניומיקה: הסבר על מדדים מרכזיים ומקרי שימוש
הבנת הטוקנומיקה של Noah Terminal (NOAHAI) חיונית לניתוח הערך לטווח הארוך, הקיימות והפוטנציאל שלו.
מדדים מרכזיים וכיצד הם מחושבים:
ההיצע הכולל:
המספר המקסימלי של NOAHAI אסימונים שנוצרו או שייווצרו אי פעם.
אספקה במחזור:
מספר האסימונים הזמינים כיום בשוק ובידיים ציבוריות.
ההיצע המקסימלי:
המקסימום הקבוע של כמות NOAHAIהאסימונים שיכולה להתקיים בסך הכול.
FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):
מחושב כ־מחיר נוכחי × ההיצע המקסימלי, ומספק הערכה של שווי השוק הכולל אם כל האסימונים יהיו במחזור.
שיעור האינפלציה:
משקף כמה מהר האסימונים חדשים נכנסים לשוק, ומשפיע על המחסור ועל תנועת המחיר לטווח הארוך.
למה המדדים האלה חשובים עבור סוחרים?
היצע במחזור גבוה = נזילות גבוהה יותר.
היצע מקסימלימוגבל + אינפלציהנמוכה = פוטנציאל לעליית ערך בטווח הארוך.
הפצה אסימוניםשקופה = אמון גבוה יותר בפרויקט וסיכון נמוך יותר לשליטה ריכוזית.
FDV גבוה עם שווי שוק נוכחי נמוך = אותות אפשריים של הערכת יתר.
עכשיו כשאתם מבינים את NOAHAIטוקניומיקה, חקרו אתNOAHAIהמחיר בזמן אמת של אסימונים!
כתב ויתור
נתוני הטוקנומיקה בעמוד זה מגיעים ממקורות צד שלישי. MEXC אינה מתחייבת לדיוק הנתונים. אנא ערוך מחקר מעמיק לפני ההשקעה.