LABEL AI (LBL) טוקנומיקה
LABEL AI (LBL) מידע
LABEL is an unparalleled NFT infrastructure built on top of Ethereum Network, powered by LBL utility and governance token with a unified goal to establish a fair profit-sharing ecosystem with the permissionless integration of IP rights. LABEL provides a decentralized P2P incubating platform to invest in world-class entertainment-education content through the DAO voting system to further allow contributors to claim profits through the NFT shareholding mechanism.
The LABEL platform builds up an ecosystem that establishes a fair and decentralized incubating system, that purports to provide the content creators in the MOOC industry easier access to the investment, promotion and distribution of their IP rights, hence aims to improve an unfair profit structure that exists in the sphere, striving to prevent copyright infringement cases across the industry.
The revolutionary funding access for the content creators and the investors presented in the P2P incubating system of the LABEL Foundation is an essential pillar that is bind to bring the next level of adoption to the NFTs, by allowing the diverse content creators to NFTize their IP rights to allow the investors to fund the prospective courses, that can become the most profitable and influential one in the LABEL’s platform. The capitalization on these IP rights can be accessed by the LBL Holders that will stake their tokens in the DAO governance mechanism in order to be able to vote on which course will get to register and get the financing in the LABEL’s ecosystem.
LABEL AI (LBL) טוקנומיקה & ניתוח מחיר
חקור נתוני טוקנומיקה ומחיר מרכזיים עבור LABEL AI (LBL), כולל שווי שוק, פרטי היצע, FDV והיסטוריית מחירים. הבנת הערך הנוכחי של האסימון ואת מיקומו בשוק במבט חטוף.
LABEL AI (LBL) טוקניומיקה: הסבר על מדדים מרכזיים ומקרי שימוש
הבנת הטוקנומיקה של LABEL AI (LBL) חיונית לניתוח הערך לטווח הארוך, הקיימות והפוטנציאל שלו.
מדדים מרכזיים וכיצד הם מחושבים:
ההיצע הכולל:
המספר המקסימלי של LBL אסימונים שנוצרו או שייווצרו אי פעם.
אספקה במחזור:
מספר האסימונים הזמינים כיום בשוק ובידיים ציבוריות.
ההיצע המקסימלי:
המקסימום הקבוע של כמות LBLהאסימונים שיכולה להתקיים בסך הכול.
FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):
מחושב כ־מחיר נוכחי × ההיצע המקסימלי, ומספק הערכה של שווי השוק הכולל אם כל האסימונים יהיו במחזור.
שיעור האינפלציה:
משקף כמה מהר האסימונים חדשים נכנסים לשוק, ומשפיע על המחסור ועל תנועת המחיר לטווח הארוך.
למה המדדים האלה חשובים עבור סוחרים?
היצע במחזור גבוה = נזילות גבוהה יותר.
היצע מקסימלימוגבל + אינפלציהנמוכה = פוטנציאל לעליית ערך בטווח הארוך.
הפצה אסימוניםשקופה = אמון גבוה יותר בפרויקט וסיכון נמוך יותר לשליטה ריכוזית.
FDV גבוה עם שווי שוק נוכחי נמוך = אותות אפשריים של הערכת יתר.
עכשיו כשאתם מבינים את LBLטוקניומיקה, חקרו אתLBLהמחיר בזמן אמת של אסימונים!
LBL חיזוי מחיר
רוצה לדעת לאן LBL עשוי לפנות? דף חיזוי המחירים שלנו LBL משלב סנטימנט שוק, מגמות היסטוריות ואינדיקטורים טכניים כדי לספק תחזית עתידית.
למה צריך לבחור ב־MEXC?
MEXC היא אחת מבורסות הקריפטו המובילות בעולם, אותה סומכים מיליוני משתמשים ברחבי העולם. בין אם אתה מתחיל או מקצוען, MEXC היא הדרך הקלה ביותר שלך לעולם הקריפטו.
כתב ויתור
נתוני הטוקנומיקה בעמוד זה מגיעים ממקורות צד שלישי. MEXC אינה מתחייבת לדיוק הנתונים. אנא ערוך מחקר מעמיק לפני ההשקעה.