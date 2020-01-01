King Sugar Glider (KSG) טוקנומיקה
KSG is more than just the cutest memecoin on Solana—it’s a revolution in the world of cryptocurrency where cuteness meets innovation. Built on the lightning-fast and scalable Solana blockchain, KSG is designed for a new generation of crypto enthusiasts who value community, creativity, and a little bit of fun in their financial journey.
Why KSG? In a world full of serious and complex projects, KSG stands out with its irresistible charm. It’s designed to bring a smile to your face and remind you that crypto can be both profitable and enjoyable.
Powered by Solana, one of the fastest and most efficient blockchains, KSG offers lightning-quick transactions and minimal fees, ensuring that your interactions are smooth and cost-effective.
Accessible to All: KSG is designed to be approachable for everyone. With a low entry point and a strong presence on social media, it’s easy for anyone to join the KSG movement and start participating in the fun.
Our Goals:
Expand the KSG Ecosystem: We’re working on exciting developments like KSG-themed NFTs, exclusive merchandise, and community-driven projects that will enhance the KSG experience.
While we’re a memecoin at heart, our team is dedicated to ensuring the long-term success and growth of KSG, with a clear roadmap that balances fun with strategic development.
KSG isn’t just another token; it’s a lifestyle, a community, and a movement that brings joy and innovation to the world of cryptocurrency. Get ready to embrace the future with the cutest token on Solana—because in the world of KSG, every day is a little brighter and a lot more fun.
King Sugar Glider (KSG) טוקנומיקה & ניתוח מחיר
חקור נתוני טוקנומיקה ומחיר מרכזיים עבור King Sugar Glider (KSG), כולל שווי שוק, פרטי היצע, FDV והיסטוריית מחירים. הבנת הערך הנוכחי של האסימון ואת מיקומו בשוק במבט חטוף.
King Sugar Glider (KSG) טוקניומיקה: הסבר על מדדים מרכזיים ומקרי שימוש
הבנת הטוקנומיקה של King Sugar Glider (KSG) חיונית לניתוח הערך לטווח הארוך, הקיימות והפוטנציאל שלו.
מדדים מרכזיים וכיצד הם מחושבים:
ההיצע הכולל:
המספר המקסימלי של KSG אסימונים שנוצרו או שייווצרו אי פעם.
אספקה במחזור:
מספר האסימונים הזמינים כיום בשוק ובידיים ציבוריות.
ההיצע המקסימלי:
המקסימום הקבוע של כמות KSGהאסימונים שיכולה להתקיים בסך הכול.
FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):
מחושב כ־מחיר נוכחי × ההיצע המקסימלי, ומספק הערכה של שווי השוק הכולל אם כל האסימונים יהיו במחזור.
שיעור האינפלציה:
משקף כמה מהר האסימונים חדשים נכנסים לשוק, ומשפיע על המחסור ועל תנועת המחיר לטווח הארוך.
למה המדדים האלה חשובים עבור סוחרים?
היצע במחזור גבוה = נזילות גבוהה יותר.
היצע מקסימלימוגבל + אינפלציהנמוכה = פוטנציאל לעליית ערך בטווח הארוך.
הפצה אסימוניםשקופה = אמון גבוה יותר בפרויקט וסיכון נמוך יותר לשליטה ריכוזית.
FDV גבוה עם שווי שוק נוכחי נמוך = אותות אפשריים של הערכת יתר.
עכשיו כשאתם מבינים את KSGטוקניומיקה, חקרו אתKSGהמחיר בזמן אמת של אסימונים!
רוצה לדעת לאן KSG עשוי לפנות? דף חיזוי המחירים שלנו KSG משלב סנטימנט שוק, מגמות היסטוריות ואינדיקטורים טכניים כדי לספק תחזית עתידית.
