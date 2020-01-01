Exatech (EXT) טוקנומיקה
Exatech (EXT) מידע
The POAI Blockchain is a decentralized platform built on the Exa_Tech network that uses blockchain technology to revolutionize the world. Exa_Tech Network is a high-performance blockchain platform designed to handle large transactions per second and has low gas fees. The POAI blockchain is designed to provide a secure, transparent and immutable record of all data, which can be accessed by anyone from anywhere around the world. world. The platform uses smart contracts to automate processes, ensure that all data is properly validated and authenticated, and to encourage participation in the platform through a token-based system. One of the key benefits of the POAI blockchain on the Exa_Tech network is its ability to handle large transactions per second. This is important for platforms like POAI, which deal with large amounts of data that need to be processed quickly and efficiently. With Exa_Tech's high-performance network capabilities, POAI can handle large amounts of data quickly and accurately. Another advantage of the POAI blockchain on the Exa_Tech network is low fuel costs. Gas fees are transaction fees paid by users to the network to carry out transactions. With low fuel costs, POAI is able to provide cost-effective services to users, making it accessible to more professionals. Overall, the combination of POAI blockchain and Exa_Tech network provides a powerful platform for professional developers and researchers to collaborate, share information and develop everything. With low gas costs, high performance capabilities, and the ability to handle large transactions per second, the POAI blockchain is poised to revolutionize technology in blockchain systems and ecosystems.
Exatech (EXT) טוקנומיקה & ניתוח מחיר
חקור נתוני טוקנומיקה ומחיר מרכזיים עבור Exatech (EXT), כולל שווי שוק, פרטי היצע, FDV והיסטוריית מחירים. הבנת הערך הנוכחי של האסימון ואת מיקומו בשוק במבט חטוף.
Exatech (EXT) טוקניומיקה: הסבר על מדדים מרכזיים ומקרי שימוש
הבנת הטוקנומיקה של Exatech (EXT) חיונית לניתוח הערך לטווח הארוך, הקיימות והפוטנציאל שלו.
מדדים מרכזיים וכיצד הם מחושבים:
ההיצע הכולל:
המספר המקסימלי של EXT אסימונים שנוצרו או שייווצרו אי פעם.
אספקה במחזור:
מספר האסימונים הזמינים כיום בשוק ובידיים ציבוריות.
ההיצע המקסימלי:
המקסימום הקבוע של כמות EXTהאסימונים שיכולה להתקיים בסך הכול.
FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):
מחושב כ־מחיר נוכחי × ההיצע המקסימלי, ומספק הערכה של שווי השוק הכולל אם כל האסימונים יהיו במחזור.
שיעור האינפלציה:
משקף כמה מהר האסימונים חדשים נכנסים לשוק, ומשפיע על המחסור ועל תנועת המחיר לטווח הארוך.
למה המדדים האלה חשובים עבור סוחרים?
היצע במחזור גבוה = נזילות גבוהה יותר.
היצע מקסימלימוגבל + אינפלציהנמוכה = פוטנציאל לעליית ערך בטווח הארוך.
הפצה אסימוניםשקופה = אמון גבוה יותר בפרויקט וסיכון נמוך יותר לשליטה ריכוזית.
FDV גבוה עם שווי שוק נוכחי נמוך = אותות אפשריים של הערכת יתר.
עכשיו כשאתם מבינים את EXTטוקניומיקה, חקרו אתEXTהמחיר בזמן אמת של אסימונים!
EXT חיזוי מחיר
רוצה לדעת לאן EXT עשוי לפנות? דף חיזוי המחירים שלנו EXT משלב סנטימנט שוק, מגמות היסטוריות ואינדיקטורים טכניים כדי לספק תחזית עתידית.
למה צריך לבחור ב־MEXC?
MEXC היא אחת מבורסות הקריפטו המובילות בעולם, אותה סומכים מיליוני משתמשים ברחבי העולם. בין אם אתה מתחיל או מקצוען, MEXC היא הדרך הקלה ביותר שלך לעולם הקריפטו.
כתב ויתור
נתוני הטוקנומיקה בעמוד זה מגיעים ממקורות צד שלישי. MEXC אינה מתחייבת לדיוק הנתונים. אנא ערוך מחקר מעמיק לפני ההשקעה.