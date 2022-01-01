Dog Wif Nunchucks (NINJA) טוקנומיקה
Introducing $NINJA, the first meme coin on Injective Protocol that brings a touch of humor and playfulness to the world of decentralized finance. Unveiling a unique twist, $NINJA stands out from the crowd with its mascot—a dog armed with nunchucks, capturing the essence of lightheartedness and unpredictability.
In the realm of cryptocurrency, where projects often come with complex structures and serious ambitions, $NINJA breaks the mold. With a total supply of 1,000,000,000 NINJA tokens, this meme coin embraces simplicity and a carefree attitude. However, it's not just the tokenomics that set $NINJA apart; it's the absence of several traditional features that makes it truly distinctive.
Zero taxes, zero team allocation, zero presale, and zero BS—$NINJA takes a bold stance against the norm. Unlike other projects that may burden users with various fees and allocations, $NINJA is designed to be a straightforward and transparent token. The decision to exclude team allocations and presales ensures that the distribution of NINJA tokens is fair and decentralized from the start.
What sets $NINJA apart even further is its lack of a formal team and a planned roadmap. While conventional crypto projects often emphasize the importance of a dedicated team and a clear roadmap to achieve success, $NINJA embraces a more spontaneous and carefree approach. The absence of a roadmap doesn't mean that $NINJA lacks direction; rather, it signifies a commitment to adaptability and unpredictability—traits embodied by the dog wielding nunchucks.
Dog Wif Nunchucks (NINJA) טוקנומיקה & ניתוח מחיר
חקור נתוני טוקנומיקה ומחיר מרכזיים עבור Dog Wif Nunchucks (NINJA), כולל שווי שוק, פרטי היצע, FDV והיסטוריית מחירים. הבנת הערך הנוכחי של האסימון ואת מיקומו בשוק במבט חטוף.
Dog Wif Nunchucks (NINJA) טוקניומיקה: הסבר על מדדים מרכזיים ומקרי שימוש
הבנת הטוקנומיקה של Dog Wif Nunchucks (NINJA) חיונית לניתוח הערך לטווח הארוך, הקיימות והפוטנציאל שלו.
מדדים מרכזיים וכיצד הם מחושבים:
ההיצע הכולל:
המספר המקסימלי של NINJA אסימונים שנוצרו או שייווצרו אי פעם.
אספקה במחזור:
מספר האסימונים הזמינים כיום בשוק ובידיים ציבוריות.
ההיצע המקסימלי:
המקסימום הקבוע של כמות NINJAהאסימונים שיכולה להתקיים בסך הכול.
FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):
מחושב כ־מחיר נוכחי × ההיצע המקסימלי, ומספק הערכה של שווי השוק הכולל אם כל האסימונים יהיו במחזור.
שיעור האינפלציה:
משקף כמה מהר האסימונים חדשים נכנסים לשוק, ומשפיע על המחסור ועל תנועת המחיר לטווח הארוך.
למה המדדים האלה חשובים עבור סוחרים?
היצע במחזור גבוה = נזילות גבוהה יותר.
היצע מקסימלימוגבל + אינפלציהנמוכה = פוטנציאל לעליית ערך בטווח הארוך.
הפצה אסימוניםשקופה = אמון גבוה יותר בפרויקט וסיכון נמוך יותר לשליטה ריכוזית.
FDV גבוה עם שווי שוק נוכחי נמוך = אותות אפשריים של הערכת יתר.
עכשיו כשאתם מבינים את NINJAטוקניומיקה, חקרו אתNINJAהמחיר בזמן אמת של אסימונים!
