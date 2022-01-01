Bunni (BUNNI) טוקנומיקה
Bunni (BUNNI) מידע
Bunni v2 helps LPs build yield-maximized, dynamic, and automated liquidity pools. Our rehypothecation hook boosts LP returns by pairing steady APYs from lending vaults with swap fees, driving higher yields to our pools before incentives.
• Liquidity Density Functions (LDFs): Enable complex liquidity shapes with constant gas cost swaps. These are really nice and offer more customization than our competitors. For example, we are more gas-efficient and customizable than our competitors.
• Shapeshifting: This allows for programmatic shifting, morphing, or switching of liquidity distributions. LPs love this. For stablecoins, we have a custom LDF that will actually allow you to buy the dip! TLDR, you can start with a center-heavy shape and automatically switch to edge-heavy before going back to create deep liquidity at the peg again.
• Autonomous rebalancing: Maintains optimal token ratios without external keepers.
• am-AMM: Recaptures MEV and optimizes fees via auctions. https://x.com/bunni_xyz/status/1788629395487572246 This is a cool feature for LPs and can give market makers a competitive advantage. They "rent" the rights to swap fees so for arbitrage purposes they are essentially trading without a swap fee, just rent.
• Surge fee: Protects against sandwiching.
• Rehypothecation: Let's idle liquidity outside of the current price tick earn throughout defi, so we could have an LP pool that rehypos the USDC in your pair to a number of projects. Aave, Yearn, Euler, Morpho, for example would work. They love this because it's essentially a new form of TVL.
• Volatility-based swap fee: This is a dynamic fee model that adjusts to price volatility. We can use it by default or automatically if the am-amm doesn't get renters.
• Auto-compounding: Automatically reinvests fees into liquidity positions.
Bunni (BUNNI) טוקנומיקה & ניתוח מחיר
חקור נתוני טוקנומיקה ומחיר מרכזיים עבור Bunni (BUNNI), כולל שווי שוק, פרטי היצע, FDV והיסטוריית מחירים. הבנת הערך הנוכחי של האסימון ואת מיקומו בשוק במבט חטוף.
Bunni (BUNNI) טוקניומיקה: הסבר על מדדים מרכזיים ומקרי שימוש
הבנת הטוקנומיקה של Bunni (BUNNI) חיונית לניתוח הערך לטווח הארוך, הקיימות והפוטנציאל שלו.
מדדים מרכזיים וכיצד הם מחושבים:
ההיצע הכולל:
המספר המקסימלי של BUNNI אסימונים שנוצרו או שייווצרו אי פעם.
אספקה במחזור:
מספר האסימונים הזמינים כיום בשוק ובידיים ציבוריות.
ההיצע המקסימלי:
המקסימום הקבוע של כמות BUNNIהאסימונים שיכולה להתקיים בסך הכול.
FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):
מחושב כ־מחיר נוכחי × ההיצע המקסימלי, ומספק הערכה של שווי השוק הכולל אם כל האסימונים יהיו במחזור.
שיעור האינפלציה:
משקף כמה מהר האסימונים חדשים נכנסים לשוק, ומשפיע על המחסור ועל תנועת המחיר לטווח הארוך.
למה המדדים האלה חשובים עבור סוחרים?
היצע במחזור גבוה = נזילות גבוהה יותר.
היצע מקסימלימוגבל + אינפלציהנמוכה = פוטנציאל לעליית ערך בטווח הארוך.
הפצה אסימוניםשקופה = אמון גבוה יותר בפרויקט וסיכון נמוך יותר לשליטה ריכוזית.
FDV גבוה עם שווי שוק נוכחי נמוך = אותות אפשריים של הערכת יתר.
עכשיו כשאתם מבינים את BUNNIטוקניומיקה, חקרו אתBUNNIהמחיר בזמן אמת של אסימונים!
