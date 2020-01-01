Buddha (BUDDHA) טוקנומיקה
Buddha (BUDDHA) מידע
In an era where technology and spirituality converge, Buddha Coin represents an extraordinary cryptocurrency initiative. Crafted with the intent to unite people through benevolence and community, Buddha Coin seeks to make a lasting, positive impact on culture. Rooted in ancient Buddhist principles, this coin offers a decentralized ecosystem built upon the core values of Harmony, Enlightenment, and Stewardship. Buddha Coin doesn't just aim to be a cryptocurrency; it aspires to be a beacon of mindfulness and ethical living in the digital age. It encourages not only thoughtful giving but also a pursuit of higher values. By seamlessly merging the blockchain with mindful living, it paves the way for a kinder, more interconnected world that actively supports global good. We recognize that the cryptocurrency landscape is evolving rapidly, but it often lacks the spiritual and ethical considerations essential for true contentment. Buddha Coin was conceived to bridge this gap by harmoniously merging the transformative potential of crypto with the profound wisdom of Buddhist philosophy. Our mission is clear: to create a one-of-a-kind digital currency that artfully blends traditional values with modern prosperity. More than just a meme, Buddha Coin is a powerful tool for personal growth. It seeks to infuse the rapidly evolving digital landscape with spiritual and ethical considerations, advocating for the integration of eternal wisdom and modern prosperity. With Buddha Coin, we embark on a journey that transcends the boundaries of conventional finance, towards a world where financial well-being is intricately linked to the enrichment of our inner selves and the betterment of humanity as a whole.
Buddha (BUDDHA) טוקנומיקה & ניתוח מחיר
חקור נתוני טוקנומיקה ומחיר מרכזיים עבור Buddha (BUDDHA), כולל שווי שוק, פרטי היצע, FDV והיסטוריית מחירים. הבנת הערך הנוכחי של האסימון ואת מיקומו בשוק במבט חטוף.
Buddha (BUDDHA) טוקניומיקה: הסבר על מדדים מרכזיים ומקרי שימוש
הבנת הטוקנומיקה של Buddha (BUDDHA) חיונית לניתוח הערך לטווח הארוך, הקיימות והפוטנציאל שלו.
מדדים מרכזיים וכיצד הם מחושבים:
ההיצע הכולל:
המספר המקסימלי של BUDDHA אסימונים שנוצרו או שייווצרו אי פעם.
אספקה במחזור:
מספר האסימונים הזמינים כיום בשוק ובידיים ציבוריות.
ההיצע המקסימלי:
המקסימום הקבוע של כמות BUDDHAהאסימונים שיכולה להתקיים בסך הכול.
FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):
מחושב כ־מחיר נוכחי × ההיצע המקסימלי, ומספק הערכה של שווי השוק הכולל אם כל האסימונים יהיו במחזור.
שיעור האינפלציה:
משקף כמה מהר האסימונים חדשים נכנסים לשוק, ומשפיע על המחסור ועל תנועת המחיר לטווח הארוך.
למה המדדים האלה חשובים עבור סוחרים?
היצע במחזור גבוה = נזילות גבוהה יותר.
היצע מקסימלימוגבל + אינפלציהנמוכה = פוטנציאל לעליית ערך בטווח הארוך.
הפצה אסימוניםשקופה = אמון גבוה יותר בפרויקט וסיכון נמוך יותר לשליטה ריכוזית.
FDV גבוה עם שווי שוק נוכחי נמוך = אותות אפשריים של הערכת יתר.
עכשיו כשאתם מבינים את BUDDHAטוקניומיקה, חקרו אתBUDDHAהמחיר בזמן אמת של אסימונים!
BUDDHA חיזוי מחיר
רוצה לדעת לאן BUDDHA עשוי לפנות? דף חיזוי המחירים שלנו BUDDHA משלב סנטימנט שוק, מגמות היסטוריות ואינדיקטורים טכניים כדי לספק תחזית עתידית.
למה צריך לבחור ב־MEXC?
MEXC היא אחת מבורסות הקריפטו המובילות בעולם, אותה סומכים מיליוני משתמשים ברחבי העולם. בין אם אתה מתחיל או מקצוען, MEXC היא הדרך הקלה ביותר שלך לעולם הקריפטו.
כתב ויתור
נתוני הטוקנומיקה בעמוד זה מגיעים ממקורות צד שלישי. MEXC אינה מתחייבת לדיוק הנתונים. אנא ערוך מחקר מעמיק לפני ההשקעה.