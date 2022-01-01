Bonsai Coin (BONSAICOIN) טוקנומיקה
Bonsai Coin (BONSAICOIN) מידע
$BONSAICOIN is a community token that adds real bonsai to the ecosystem under the theme “We make Bonsai.”
Overview ・Token Name: BONSAI COIN ・Symbol: $BONSAICOIN ・Supported Chain: Astar zkEVM ・Issuance: 803,100,000,000,000 ・Issuer: Hyper Dimension Limited (BVI) ・Contract Address: 0x90E3F8e749dBD40286AB29AecD1E8487Db4a8785
Allocation ・Fundraising: 1% ・Community: 75% *1% is at TGE, 74% in subsequent rounds ・Liquidity: 6% ・Team: 17% *Cliff 12 months, Besting 36 months ・Advisor: 1% *0.1% at TGE, 1 month cliff, 23 months besting
Tokenomics ・Buyback from Bonsai Profits ・BONSAI 100 Ketsu ・Get $BONSAICOIN
Buyback from Bonsai Profits $BONSAICOIN is a community token that adds a “real bonsai market” to the ecosystem.
$BONSAICOIN aim to increase the value of itself by buying and burning $BONSAICOIN from the market with a portion of the profits from the sales of the partner bonsai gardens and bonsai stores.
Frequency: Once a year *next in 2025 Partner: BONSAI NFT CLUB *to be added
BONSAI 100 Ketsu A ranking system that is activated when $BONSAICOIN has a “market capitalization of $100M or more”.
Definition of BONSAI 100 outstanding Condition 1: Market capitalization of $100M or more for $BONSAICOIN Condition 2: Total*1,000USD (500USD on each side) or more liquidity provided to the designated DEX Condition 3: Top 100 liquidity providers (in USD) within the designated DEX BONSAICOIN/USDC pair *Designated DEX: Very Long Swap (*to be added)
The 100 Best Holders will receive a seasonal bonsai tree each season as proof of their 100th rank, and will also be eligible for a variety of other benefits.
Ranks 1st~10th: Hashira — Pillar 11~30th: Sanjushi — The 30 best 31st~100th: Hyacketsu — Hundred Excellence *Prizes are subject to change according to rank.
Get $BONSAICOIN At least once each year*, new $BONSAICOIN will be issued from within the Community Allocation. The amount of new issuance will increase or decrease depending on each wallet’s activity over the past year and other factors. *One issue will always take place on New Year’s Day each year.
Stay tuned for more details!
Roadmap Roadmap for $BONSAICOIN based on the aforementioned tokenomics.
2024 Q3: TGE, BONSAI 100 Ketsustarted Q4: Send 100 Ketsu Bonsai, Get $BONSAICOIN snapshot
2025 Q1: Get $BONSAICOIN Q2: Art x Bonsai sales Q3: Buyback & Burn Q4: Get $BONSAICOIN snapshot Repeat from * onwards
Bonsai Coin (BONSAICOIN) טוקנומיקה & ניתוח מחיר
חקור נתוני טוקנומיקה ומחיר מרכזיים עבור Bonsai Coin (BONSAICOIN), כולל שווי שוק, פרטי היצע, FDV והיסטוריית מחירים. הבנת הערך הנוכחי של האסימון ואת מיקומו בשוק במבט חטוף.
Bonsai Coin (BONSAICOIN) טוקניומיקה: הסבר על מדדים מרכזיים ומקרי שימוש
הבנת הטוקנומיקה של Bonsai Coin (BONSAICOIN) חיונית לניתוח הערך לטווח הארוך, הקיימות והפוטנציאל שלו.
מדדים מרכזיים וכיצד הם מחושבים:
ההיצע הכולל:
המספר המקסימלי של BONSAICOIN אסימונים שנוצרו או שייווצרו אי פעם.
אספקה במחזור:
מספר האסימונים הזמינים כיום בשוק ובידיים ציבוריות.
ההיצע המקסימלי:
המקסימום הקבוע של כמות BONSAICOINהאסימונים שיכולה להתקיים בסך הכול.
FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):
מחושב כ־מחיר נוכחי × ההיצע המקסימלי, ומספק הערכה של שווי השוק הכולל אם כל האסימונים יהיו במחזור.
שיעור האינפלציה:
משקף כמה מהר האסימונים חדשים נכנסים לשוק, ומשפיע על המחסור ועל תנועת המחיר לטווח הארוך.
למה המדדים האלה חשובים עבור סוחרים?
היצע במחזור גבוה = נזילות גבוהה יותר.
היצע מקסימלימוגבל + אינפלציהנמוכה = פוטנציאל לעליית ערך בטווח הארוך.
הפצה אסימוניםשקופה = אמון גבוה יותר בפרויקט וסיכון נמוך יותר לשליטה ריכוזית.
FDV גבוה עם שווי שוק נוכחי נמוך = אותות אפשריים של הערכת יתר.
עכשיו כשאתם מבינים את BONSAICOINטוקניומיקה, חקרו אתBONSAICOINהמחיר בזמן אמת של אסימונים!
BONSAICOIN חיזוי מחיר
רוצה לדעת לאן BONSAICOIN עשוי לפנות? דף חיזוי המחירים שלנו BONSAICOIN משלב סנטימנט שוק, מגמות היסטוריות ואינדיקטורים טכניים כדי לספק תחזית עתידית.
למה צריך לבחור ב־MEXC?
MEXC היא אחת מבורסות הקריפטו המובילות בעולם, אותה סומכים מיליוני משתמשים ברחבי העולם. בין אם אתה מתחיל או מקצוען, MEXC היא הדרך הקלה ביותר שלך לעולם הקריפטו.
כתב ויתור
נתוני הטוקנומיקה בעמוד זה מגיעים ממקורות צד שלישי. MEXC אינה מתחייבת לדיוק הנתונים. אנא ערוך מחקר מעמיק לפני ההשקעה.