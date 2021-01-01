BEEP Coin (BEEP) טוקנומיקה
What is the project about?
We are a meme community with a flair of sophistication - a decentralized token project that uniquely combines the power of artificial intelligence and a democratic ethos with a fun-loving spirit. We're on a mission to create an engaging, entertaining, and rewarding ecosystem for our community.
What makes your project unique?
The defining attribute of BEEP lies in its unique "Board of Directors" concept. However, it's no traditional boardroom filled with corporate executives. Instead, BEEP's board hosts AI-powered clones of industry leaders like Elon Musk and Gary Vaynerchuk.
This pioneering approach enables BEEP to channel the wisdom and ethos of these industry innovators, promoting informed decision-making while delivering often hilariously profound insights.
History of your project.
The team is composed of seasoned web3 experts with a genuine passion for fostering decentralized communities. In a sector dominated by serious tech and finance veterans, these founders dared to add a bit of fun into the mix. What started as an inside joke among friends rapidly snowballed into an enthusiastic and dedicated community of meme lovers and crypto enthusiasts, reminiscent of the powerful NFT communities of 2021
What’s next for your project?
In just a week, BEEP's community blossomed to a solid 500 participants, contributing to BEEP's liquidity
What can your token be used for?
The BEEP Coin project is pioneering the development of advanced AI Bots, encompassing:
- AI-powered Social Bots, designed for community moderation across platforms such as Discord, Telegram, and other community platforms.
- Cutting-edge Meme Bots that facilitate the creation of state-of-the-art memes and meme community templates.
- Chart Bots specializing in analyzing the influence of real-world events on asset prices.
In the ecosystem, $BEEP coin acts as a payment token, granting access to the ecosystem tools through a burning mechanism.
BEEP Coin (BEEP) טוקנומיקה & ניתוח מחיר
חקור נתוני טוקנומיקה ומחיר מרכזיים עבור BEEP Coin (BEEP), כולל שווי שוק, פרטי היצע, FDV והיסטוריית מחירים. הבנת הערך הנוכחי של האסימון ואת מיקומו בשוק במבט חטוף.
BEEP Coin (BEEP) טוקניומיקה: הסבר על מדדים מרכזיים ומקרי שימוש
הבנת הטוקנומיקה של BEEP Coin (BEEP) חיונית לניתוח הערך לטווח הארוך, הקיימות והפוטנציאל שלו.
מדדים מרכזיים וכיצד הם מחושבים:
ההיצע הכולל:
המספר המקסימלי של BEEP אסימונים שנוצרו או שייווצרו אי פעם.
אספקה במחזור:
מספר האסימונים הזמינים כיום בשוק ובידיים ציבוריות.
ההיצע המקסימלי:
המקסימום הקבוע של כמות BEEPהאסימונים שיכולה להתקיים בסך הכול.
FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):
מחושב כ־מחיר נוכחי × ההיצע המקסימלי, ומספק הערכה של שווי השוק הכולל אם כל האסימונים יהיו במחזור.
שיעור האינפלציה:
משקף כמה מהר האסימונים חדשים נכנסים לשוק, ומשפיע על המחסור ועל תנועת המחיר לטווח הארוך.
למה המדדים האלה חשובים עבור סוחרים?
היצע במחזור גבוה = נזילות גבוהה יותר.
היצע מקסימלימוגבל + אינפלציהנמוכה = פוטנציאל לעליית ערך בטווח הארוך.
הפצה אסימוניםשקופה = אמון גבוה יותר בפרויקט וסיכון נמוך יותר לשליטה ריכוזית.
FDV גבוה עם שווי שוק נוכחי נמוך = אותות אפשריים של הערכת יתר.
עכשיו כשאתם מבינים את BEEPטוקניומיקה, חקרו אתBEEPהמחיר בזמן אמת של אסימונים!
