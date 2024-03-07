Aittcoin (AITT) טוקנומיקה
Aittcoin (AITT) מידע
The Artificial Intelligence Transaction Token (AITT) is a pioneering digital asset designed to bridge the gap between blockchain technology and artificial intelligence (AI) with the aim of making AI technologies accessible to everyone, irrespective of their location or economic standing. This initiative underscores the project's vision of leveraging blockchain to democratize access to AI, thereby promoting a culture where AI technology serves the greater good and contributes to solving some of the most pressing challenges of our time. By creating an ecosystem that connects AI resources and services through AITT tokens, the project facilitates an innovative platform for the purchase, sale, and exchange of AI capabilities, ensuring that the transformative power of AI is leveraged for the benefit of humanity at large. Furthermore, AITT stands out by embodying the EUC philosophy—Empower Blockchain, Unleash AI Potential, Create Brighter Life. This philosophy is a testament to the project's commitment to leveraging technology for a brighter, more equitable future. The AITT token system is designed to expedite transactions, enhance accessibility to AI services, and promote a sustainable and equitable development of the AI and blockchain sectors. Through initiatives like the community public welfare compute power initiative and the integration of GenAI APIs, AITT not only aims to make advanced AI resources widely available but also to inspire a culture of innovation, collaboration, and social responsibility within the tech community.
Aittcoin (AITT) טוקנומיקה & ניתוח מחיר
חקור נתוני טוקנומיקה ומחיר מרכזיים עבור Aittcoin (AITT), כולל שווי שוק, פרטי היצע, FDV והיסטוריית מחירים. הבנת הערך הנוכחי של האסימון ואת מיקומו בשוק במבט חטוף.
Aittcoin (AITT) טוקניומיקה: הסבר על מדדים מרכזיים ומקרי שימוש
הבנת הטוקנומיקה של Aittcoin (AITT) חיונית לניתוח הערך לטווח הארוך, הקיימות והפוטנציאל שלו.
מדדים מרכזיים וכיצד הם מחושבים:
ההיצע הכולל:
המספר המקסימלי של AITT אסימונים שנוצרו או שייווצרו אי פעם.
אספקה במחזור:
מספר האסימונים הזמינים כיום בשוק ובידיים ציבוריות.
ההיצע המקסימלי:
המקסימום הקבוע של כמות AITTהאסימונים שיכולה להתקיים בסך הכול.
FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):
מחושב כ־מחיר נוכחי × ההיצע המקסימלי, ומספק הערכה של שווי השוק הכולל אם כל האסימונים יהיו במחזור.
שיעור האינפלציה:
משקף כמה מהר האסימונים חדשים נכנסים לשוק, ומשפיע על המחסור ועל תנועת המחיר לטווח הארוך.
למה המדדים האלה חשובים עבור סוחרים?
היצע במחזור גבוה = נזילות גבוהה יותר.
היצע מקסימלימוגבל + אינפלציהנמוכה = פוטנציאל לעליית ערך בטווח הארוך.
הפצה אסימוניםשקופה = אמון גבוה יותר בפרויקט וסיכון נמוך יותר לשליטה ריכוזית.
FDV גבוה עם שווי שוק נוכחי נמוך = אותות אפשריים של הערכת יתר.
עכשיו כשאתם מבינים את AITTטוקניומיקה, חקרו אתAITTהמחיר בזמן אמת של אסימונים!
AITT חיזוי מחיר
רוצה לדעת לאן AITT עשוי לפנות? דף חיזוי המחירים שלנו AITT משלב סנטימנט שוק, מגמות היסטוריות ואינדיקטורים טכניים כדי לספק תחזית עתידית.
למה צריך לבחור ב־MEXC?
MEXC היא אחת מבורסות הקריפטו המובילות בעולם, אותה סומכים מיליוני משתמשים ברחבי העולם. בין אם אתה מתחיל או מקצוען, MEXC היא הדרך הקלה ביותר שלך לעולם הקריפטו.
כתב ויתור
נתוני הטוקנומיקה בעמוד זה מגיעים ממקורות צד שלישי. MEXC אינה מתחייבת לדיוק הנתונים. אנא ערוך מחקר מעמיק לפני ההשקעה.