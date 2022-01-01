Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) טוקנומיקה
Just a chill guy is a meme coin on the Solana chain.
Overview
Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) is a meme token inspired by the viral "Chill Guy" meme, featuring a laid-back anthropomorphic dog. The token is primarily a speculative asset with no intrinsic utility or planned protocol functionality beyond being traded or held. It is available on both the Solana and Ethereum blockchains, with the Ethereum contract address being
0x60215db40b04fe029c42c56ff2e02221c1f288ef.
Token Supply and Issuance Mechanism
|Metric
|Value
|Total Supply
|1,000,000,000 (1B)
|Circulating Supply
|~1,000,000,000
|Issuance Mechanism
|Fixed, all minted at launch
|Inflation
|None
- Issuance: All tokens were minted at launch; there is no ongoing inflation or mining. The entire supply is in circulation, with no evidence of vesting or scheduled emissions.
- Liquidity: Liquidity for trading was provided at launch and subsequently burnt, meaning the initial liquidity pool cannot be withdrawn by the deployer.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Percentage
|Notes
|Public/Community
|~100%
|All tokens available to the public
|Team/Founders
|0%
|No explicit allocation
|Investors
|0%
|No explicit allocation
|Ecosystem/Rewards
|0%
|No explicit allocation
- Distribution: There is no evidence of private sales, team, investor, or ecosystem allocations. The token was distributed directly to the public, likely via decentralized exchanges (Uniswap, Solana DEXs).
- No Vesting: There are no vesting contracts or delayed unlocks for any party.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Mechanism
|Description
|Utility
|None; purely speculative and meme-driven
|Incentives
|No staking, yield, or protocol rewards
|Fees/Dividends
|None
|Governance
|None
- Primary Use: The token is designed for speculative trading and as a community meme asset. There are no built-in incentives, staking, or governance features.
- Earning Potential: Holders do not earn fees, dividends, or additional tokens by holding or using CHILLGUY.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
|Mechanism
|Description
|Locking
|None; all tokens are liquid and tradable
|Unlocking
|Not applicable
|Vesting
|Not applicable
- No Lockups: All tokens are immediately tradable; there are no lockups, vesting schedules, or delayed unlocks.
- Liquidity Burn: The initial liquidity was burnt, which is a common practice in meme coins to signal that the deployer cannot remove liquidity and "rug pull" the project.
Tokenomics Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Total Supply
|1,000,000,000 (1B)
|Circulating Supply
|~1,000,000,000
|Issuance
|All tokens minted at launch
|Allocation
|100% public; no team/investor/vesting
|Utility
|None; meme/speculation only
|Incentives
|None; no staking, rewards, or dividends
|Locking
|None; all tokens liquid
|Unlocking
|Not applicable
|Liquidity
|Initial liquidity burnt; cannot be withdrawn by deployer
Additional Context and Implications
- Market Behavior: As a meme coin, CHILLGUY's price and market cap are driven by social media trends, viral moments, and speculative trading rather than fundamental utility or protocol adoption.
- Legal Risks: The token has faced copyright challenges from the original artist of the Chill Guy meme, which could impact its long-term viability or lead to takedown attempts.
- No Roadmap or Governance: There is no published roadmap, governance process, or plans for future development, which is typical for meme tokens.
- Risk Profile: The token is highly speculative, with potential for extreme volatility and total loss of value. Users are advised to understand these risks before trading.
Summary Table
|Category
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed, all at launch
|Allocation
|100% public, no team/investor/vesting
|Usage
|Meme/speculation, no protocol utility
|Incentives
|None
|Locking
|None
|Unlocking
|Not applicable
Conclusion
Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) exemplifies the meme coin model: a fixed-supply, fully-circulating token with no intrinsic utility, incentives, or locking mechanisms. Its value is entirely community- and hype-driven, with all tokens available for trading from launch and no vesting or delayed unlocks. The project is subject to significant volatility and legal uncertainty due to copyright disputes, and should be approached as a high-risk, speculative asset.
