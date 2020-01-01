4TRUMP (4WIN) טוקנומיקה
4TRUMP (4WIN) מידע
What is the project about? 4TRUMP (4WIN) is a revolutionary meme coin that aims to unite the power of meme culture and the spirit of innovation under one banner. The project draws inspiration from the enigmatic figures of Donald Trump, blending their influence and the meme-centric ethos into a cryptocurrency that is as engaging as it is powerful. With the vision of creating a meme coin that transcends the boundaries of traditional digital currencies, 4TRUMP (4WIN) is poised to redefine the landscape of meme coins in the blockchain ecosystem.
What makes your project unique? The unique concept of truly a decentralized platform, renounced contract and exceptional development team backing the project have seen 4TRUMP grow massively and achieve alot of success in a short time frame
History of your project? We set out to create a community-driven token with strong tokenomics, transparency, and fun. Since then, 4TRUMP has established itself as a leading player in the world of meme tokens, with a growing community and exciting plans for the future.
What's next for your project? We're focused on building a strong and sustainable token economy that rewards long-term holders and fosters a vibrant community.
What can your token be used for? 4TRUMP (4WIN) is a meme-focused cryptocurrency on the Solana blockchain, creatively leveraging political and pop culture themes for community engagement and humor. This token embodies the playful spirit of meme culture in the crypto sphere, attracting participants interested in speculative investments tied to cultural phenomena As a community-driven project, it aims to capitalize on the virality of memes, encouraging a fun and engaging atmosphere among its holders.
4TRUMP (4WIN) טוקנומיקה & ניתוח מחיר
חקור נתוני טוקנומיקה ומחיר מרכזיים עבור 4TRUMP (4WIN), כולל שווי שוק, פרטי היצע, FDV והיסטוריית מחירים. הבנת הערך הנוכחי של האסימון ואת מיקומו בשוק במבט חטוף.
4TRUMP (4WIN) טוקניומיקה: הסבר על מדדים מרכזיים ומקרי שימוש
הבנת הטוקנומיקה של 4TRUMP (4WIN) חיונית לניתוח הערך לטווח הארוך, הקיימות והפוטנציאל שלו.
מדדים מרכזיים וכיצד הם מחושבים:
ההיצע הכולל:
המספר המקסימלי של 4WIN אסימונים שנוצרו או שייווצרו אי פעם.
אספקה במחזור:
מספר האסימונים הזמינים כיום בשוק ובידיים ציבוריות.
ההיצע המקסימלי:
המקסימום הקבוע של כמות 4WINהאסימונים שיכולה להתקיים בסך הכול.
FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):
מחושב כ־מחיר נוכחי × ההיצע המקסימלי, ומספק הערכה של שווי השוק הכולל אם כל האסימונים יהיו במחזור.
שיעור האינפלציה:
משקף כמה מהר האסימונים חדשים נכנסים לשוק, ומשפיע על המחסור ועל תנועת המחיר לטווח הארוך.
למה המדדים האלה חשובים עבור סוחרים?
היצע במחזור גבוה = נזילות גבוהה יותר.
היצע מקסימלימוגבל + אינפלציהנמוכה = פוטנציאל לעליית ערך בטווח הארוך.
הפצה אסימוניםשקופה = אמון גבוה יותר בפרויקט וסיכון נמוך יותר לשליטה ריכוזית.
FDV גבוה עם שווי שוק נוכחי נמוך = אותות אפשריים של הערכת יתר.
עכשיו כשאתם מבינים את 4WINטוקניומיקה, חקרו את4WINהמחיר בזמן אמת של אסימונים!
4WIN חיזוי מחיר
רוצה לדעת לאן 4WIN עשוי לפנות? דף חיזוי המחירים שלנו 4WIN משלב סנטימנט שוק, מגמות היסטוריות ואינדיקטורים טכניים כדי לספק תחזית עתידית.
למה צריך לבחור ב־MEXC?
MEXC היא אחת מבורסות הקריפטו המובילות בעולם, אותה סומכים מיליוני משתמשים ברחבי העולם. בין אם אתה מתחיל או מקצוען, MEXC היא הדרך הקלה ביותר שלך לעולם הקריפטו.
כתב ויתור
נתוני הטוקנומיקה בעמוד זה מגיעים ממקורות צד שלישי. MEXC אינה מתחייבת לדיוק הנתונים. אנא ערוך מחקר מעמיק לפני ההשקעה.