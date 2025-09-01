Chris Cillizza On Life After CNN And His Move To Substack

Journalist and political commentator Chris Cillizza Chris Cillizza "You know that meme of George Michael Bluth?" Journalist and political commentator Chris Cillizza is trying to describe for me what it felt like when CNN laid him off back in 2022. The pop-culture shorthand he reaches for is that famous Arrested Development scene when Michael Cera's character drops his backpack and slumps to the floor. "That was me for a while. Like, a solid month or two. I felt ashamed, embarrassed and like I had failed — even though I wasn't sure what I had done wrong. "I had used writing, talking and thinking about politics for so long to order my day that, without it, I felt lost." For most people, getting laid off is a private trauma. Cillizza's separation from the cable news network, however, was noteworthy enough — in part because he was one of several big names let go during a round of cost-cutting — that it generated coverage and write-ups in outlets like The Daily Mail, Variety, and The Daily Beast, to say nothing of the mentions across Reddit threads and Twitter posts. He'd had no indication it was coming. And then, just like that, it was all gone; the newsroom routine, the daily deadlines, and any semblance of a clear next step. "I still remember dropping my kids off at the school bus at 7:45 a.m. and getting home, pulling up my calendar, and seeing the next thing I had to do was pick them up at 3:30 p.m." That empty stretch of time forced him to rethink everything. What emerged was So What, his Substack newsletter, along with YouTube videos and TV work that together marked the start of what he and so many other independent journalists have scrambled to build as the industry…