WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Results As Becky Lynch Interferes, Seth Rollins Wins
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 06:43
Ethereum Foundation Pauses Ecosystem Support Program for Strategic Shift
The post Ethereum Foundation Pauses Ecosystem Support Program for Strategic Shift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Ethereum Foundation pauses applications for strategic funding changes. Grantees remain supported during this shift. Focus realigns to proactive, high-impact initiatives. The Ethereum Foundation has paused its Ecosystem Support Program grant applications to realign towards strategic, high-impact initiatives, with detailed plans expected in the fourth quarter of 2025. This shift impacts Ethereum’s funding strategy, supporting existing projects while refocusing resources on long-term ecosystem growth, without affecting current grantees. Strategic Pause Aims for High-Impact Project Funding The Ethereum Foundation Ecosystem Support Program has temporarily halted public funding applications. This pause is intended to restructure focus areas and optimize the program’s strategic impact. The ESP team announced this transition via their official Twitter account, emphasizing a shift from a passive to a more proactive funding model. They expressed that this change will help align with other internal priorities and create room for innovative opportunities. Public funding processes had become increasingly time-consuming, limiting the Foundation’s ability to explore new directions. The revised strategy aims to enhance efficiency and fund high-impact projects, particularly in areas like infrastructure and Layer 2 interoperability. Adjustments include reducing annual spending to 5% of the Ethereum treasury. “This change will give us time to restructure, allowing us to shift focus to strategic initiatives, moving from a reactive model to a more proactive one, also considering the priorities of other EF teams.” – Ethereum Foundation Ecosystem Support Program (ESP) Team Community reactions have been varied, as existing grantees remain supported, while others wait for further guidance on future funding paths. Anticipation is high, centered on the Q4 2025 announcement detailing new strategic funding priorities. Ethereum’s Resilience Amid Strategic Shifts Reflected in Market Data Did you know? The Ethereum Foundation’s refocus from a reactive to proactive funding model aligns with similar moves by other blockchain networks like Tezos and Polkadot,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 06:42
Chris Cillizza On Life After CNN And His Move To Substack
The post Chris Cillizza On Life After CNN And His Move To Substack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Journalist and political commentator Chris Cillizza Chris Cillizza “You know that meme of George Michael Bluth?” Journalist and political commentator Chris Cillizza is trying to describe for me what it felt like when CNN laid him off back in 2022. The pop-culture shorthand he reaches for is that famous Arrested Development scene when Michael Cera’s character drops his backpack and slumps to the floor. “That was me for a while. Like, a solid month or two. I felt ashamed, embarrassed and like I had failed — even though I wasn’t sure what I had done wrong. “I had used writing, talking and thinking about politics for so long to order my day that, without it, I felt lost.” For most people, getting laid off is a private trauma. Cillizza’s separation from the cable news network, however, was noteworthy enough — in part because he was one of several big names let go during a round of cost-cutting — that it generated coverage and write-ups in outlets like The Daily Mail, Variety, and The Daily Beast, to say nothing of the mentions across Reddit threads and Twitter posts. He’d had no indication it was coming. And then, just like that, it was all gone; the newsroom routine, the daily deadlines, and any semblance of a clear next step. “I still remember dropping my kids off at the school bus at 7:45 a.m. and getting home, pulling up my calendar, and seeing the next thing I had to do was pick them up at 3:30 p.m.” That empty stretch of time forced him to rethink everything. What emerged was So What, his Substack newsletter, along with YouTube videos and TV work that together marked the start of what he and so many other independent journalists have scrambled to build as the industry…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 06:40
Bluprynt Completes First KYI Verification of Global Stablecoin with USDC as UNION Expands Integration
TLDR UNION integrates USDC on ERC-20 to expand liquidity and asset support. Bluprynt finishes first-ever KYI verification using USDC stablecoin. USDC meets MiCA and GENIUS Act rules for full 1:1 reserve backing. Asia leads tokenized sukuk growth, holding 47% of the global sukuk market. UNION has added USDC on the ERC-20 network, boosting liquidity and [...] The post Bluprynt Completes First KYI Verification of Global Stablecoin with USDC as UNION Expands Integration appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/01 06:38
Indian Court Sentences 14 to Life in Major Bitcoin Extortion Case
The post Indian Court Sentences 14 to Life in Major Bitcoin Extortion Case appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The group included 11 police officers and a former politician who kidnapped a businessman and stole his cryptocurrency in 2018. An Indian court delivered harsh justice on Friday, sentencing 14 people to life in prison for a shocking Bitcoin extortion scheme. Special Judge B.B. Jadav in Ahmedabad found all defendants guilty of criminal conspiracy, kidnapping for ransom, illegal detention, and assault. The case exposes deep corruption within India’s law enforcement and highlights growing cryptocurrency-related crimes. The Crime That Shocked India The victim, Shailesh Bhatt, was a Surat businessman who had recovered Bitcoin from the collapsed BitConnect investment scheme. BitConnect was a massive Ponzi scheme worth $900 million that shut down, leaving thousands of investors with losses. On February 11, 2018, corrupt officials learned about Bhatt’s Bitcoin recovery and hatched a plan to steal it. Men posing as Central Bureau of Investigation agents lured Bhatt to a gas station two days earlier. They then kidnapped him and held him at Keshav Farm near Gandhinagar. The kidnappers included former Amreli district police chief Jagdish Patel and ex-politician Nalin Kotadiya from the ruling BJP party. Local crime branch inspector Anant Patel led the actual kidnapping operation with multiple officers involved. At the farmhouse, the corrupt officials beat and threatened Bhatt until he confessed to having 752 Bitcoin from BitConnect developer Dhaval Mavani. He admitted that 176 of these Bitcoin were stored with his business partner Kirit Paladiya, while he had already sold the remaining coins for about $5 million. The criminals initially demanded all 176 Bitcoin plus 32 crore rupees (roughly $3.6 million) in cash. When negotiations failed, they forced Bhatt to sell 34 Bitcoin from his partner’s wallet, extorting around $150,000. A Complex Investigation After his release, Bhatt filed a complaint with India’s Union Home Ministry. This triggered a major criminal investigation…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 06:38
Big Bull Michael Saylor Signals Again: Bitcoin Announcement Possible Tomorrow
The post Big Bull Michael Saylor Signals Again: Bitcoin Announcement Possible Tomorrow appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor, founder and chairman of MicroStrategy, once again shared Saylor Tracker data and used the phrase “Bitcoin is still on sale” on his social media account. It’s noteworthy that MicroStrategy typically releases new data on Bitcoin purchases the next day after Saylor’s posts. The market interpreted this post as suggesting a new purchase announcement could be coming next week. The company’s current portfolio is as follows: Total Value: $69 billion Total BTC: 632,457 BTC Average Purchase Price: $71,170 Total Return: +53.29% (approximately $23.98 billion profit) According to portfolio data, the company’s Bitcoin purchases have increased significantly over the past year. The price of BTC rose from $50,000 to $109,094 between September 2024 and August 2025, while MicroStrategy shares reached $510 from $78 during the same period. In addition, the ratio of the company’s performance to BTC is as follows: MicroStrategy Shares: +152.54% Bitcoin: +90.40% Relative Performance: +62.14 points It is stated that MicroStrategy purchases an average of 342 BTC every day and spends an average of $37.4 million per day for this. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/big-bull-michael-saylor-signals-again-bitcoin-announcement-possible-tomorrow/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 06:35
Glider Airdrop Opens Early Access with Beta Points Program
Glider Airdrop has entered its early access stage, letting users try the platform before its public launch. The project is a decentralized tool for automated crypto portfolio management. Users can set their investment goals, and the system handles trades and allocations across different blockchains. It also offers non-custodial features aimed at making DeFi tasks easier […] The post Glider Airdrop Opens Early Access with Beta Points Program appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats
2025/09/01 06:34
Büyük Boğa Michael Saylor Yine Sinyali Verdi: Bugün Bitcoin Duyurusu Yapabilir!
MicroStrategy’nin kurucusu ve yönetim kurulu başkanı Michael Saylor, bir kez daha Saylor Tracker verilerini paylaştı ve sosyal medya hesabından “Bitcoin hâlâ indirimde” ifadelerini kullandı. Saylor’ın bu tarz paylaşımlarının ardından MicroStrategy’nin genellikle bir sonraki gün Bitcoin alımlarına ilişkin yeni verileri açıklaması dikkat çekiyor. Piyasada bu paylaşım, önümüzdeki hafta yeni bir alım duyurusunun gelebileceği yönünde yorumlandı. Şirketin […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats
2025/09/01 06:32
Putin Reinforces Local Currency Dominance in Sino-Russian Trade: Dollar a ‘Statistical Discrepancy’
The post Putin Reinforces Local Currency Dominance in Sino-Russian Trade: Dollar a ‘Statistical Discrepancy’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that most of the trade between the two countries is settled using yuan and ruble-based payments, leaving the dollar behind. He noted that Sino-Russian trade had risen by $100 billion, and they were still working to dismantle trade barriers. Putin: Local Currencies Take Control of Sino-Russian Trade, Dollar Relegated President […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/putin-reinforces-local-currency-dominance-in-sino-russian-trade-dollar-a-statistical-discrepancy/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 06:32
Businesses are absorbing Bitcoin 4x faster than it is mined: Report
Businesses are outstripping miner output several times over, potentially triggering a supply shock if exchange reserves continue to dwindle. Private businesses and public companies are absorbing Bitcoin (BTC) nearly four times faster than the rate at which miners are producing new coins, according to Bitcoin financial services company River.These businesses included publicly traded Bitcoin treasury companies and conventional or private businesses, which collectively purchased 1,755 BTC per day on average in 2025, according to River.Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other investment vehicles also bought an additional 1,430 BTC per day on average in 2025, and governments purchased about 39 BTC per day, River’s data shows.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/01 06:30
