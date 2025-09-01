2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
‘Once funds are spent…’ – Inside El Salvador’s ‘quantum-proof’ Bitcoin plan

‘Once funds are spent…’ – Inside El Salvador’s ‘quantum-proof’ Bitcoin plan

The post ‘Once funds are spent…’ – Inside El Salvador’s ‘quantum-proof’ Bitcoin plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Amid Bitcoin’s downturn, El Salvador split 6,283 BTC across 14 wallets to reduce quantum risk. The nation advances new banking laws to expand regulated crypto services. El Salvador, the first nation to make Bitcoin [BTC] a legal tender, took a key step to strengthen custody of its holdings On the 29th of August, the country’s National Bitcoin Office announced that its nearly 6,300 BTC reserve had been split across 14 addresses, each capped at 500 BTC. El Salvador’s new Bitcoin strategy Under the leadership of President Nayib Bukele, the Bitcoin Office has steadily expanded the nation’s reserve, purchasing one BTC daily. The stash now totals 6,283 BTC, valued at over $682 million at press time. Source: The Bitcoin Office/X However, on-chain data shows that the holdings have been redistributed across 14 separate addresses, with no individual address holding more than 500 BTC. Source: mononaut/X Officials stressed that the redistribution follows established best practices and is intended to protect against evolving threats, including future advances in quantum computing Why quantum matters One particular concern is quantum computing, which, in theory, could undermine the public-private key cryptography that secures Bitcoin. This cryptography also underpins many everyday systems, including banking, email, and communications, making the precautionary measure a forward-looking step in protecting the country’s digital assets. They noted, “When a Bitcoin transaction is signed and broadcast, the public key becomes visible on the blockchain, potentially exposing the address to quantum attacks that could discover private keys and redirect funds before the transaction confirms.” Unused addresses, by contrast, remain protected because their public keys never appear on the blockchain. On that note, they said, “Once funds are spent from an address, its public keys are revealed and vulnerable. By splitting funds into smaller amounts, the impact of a potential quantum attack is…
Bitcoin
BTC$108,374.41-0.60%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0978-3.35%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017321-7.86%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 07:08
לַחֲלוֹק
WLFI shares the method of "receiving unlocked WLFI tokens through on-chain operations"

WLFI shares the method of "receiving unlocked WLFI tokens through on-chain operations"

PANews reported on September 1st that the Trump family's crypto project, WLFI, stated on the X platform that if the website experiences excessive traffic during tomorrow's claim period, users can still claim their unlocked WLFI tokens directly through on-chain operations. The specific steps are as follows: 1. Go to the WLFI official contract page; 2. Click "Connect to Web3"; 3. Select your wallet (browser extension wallets will appear as "Metamask"); 4. Scroll down to find the claimVest function and expand the drop-down menu; 5. Press "Write." 6. The connected wallet will pop up a transaction confirmation window. WLFI emphasized: "This method only works if the user has previously activated their wallet on the WLFI website." Earlier on August 26, it was reported that WLFI started the token unlocking function, and 20% can be claimed starting from September 1 .
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.286-4.11%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2168+333.60%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01185-5.95%
לַחֲלוֹק
PANews2025/09/01 07:07
לַחֲלוֹק
Top Crypto Presales to Watch — Ethereum and PEPE Investors Eye This Rising Presale Contender

Top Crypto Presales to Watch — Ethereum and PEPE Investors Eye This Rising Presale Contender

Presales are once again at the center of investor attention in 2025, with Ethereum and PEPE holders leading the charge. […] The post Top Crypto Presales to Watch — Ethereum and PEPE Investors Eye This Rising Presale Contender appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000927-5.50%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coindoo2025/09/01 07:03
לַחֲלוֹק
Looter Airdrop: How to Earn $LOOTER Tokens Through Multi-Chain Trading

Looter Airdrop: How to Earn $LOOTER Tokens Through Multi-Chain Trading

Looter, a multi-chain purchasing tool and listing sniper available through Telegram, has announced an upcoming token Airdrop. The bot supports trading on Ethereum, Solana, and Avalanche, and allows users to manage wallets, place limit or market orders, and use its listing sniper for new token launches within Telegram. The airdrop will distribute 4% of the […] The post Looter Airdrop: How to Earn $LOOTER Tokens Through Multi-Chain Trading appeared first on CoinChapter.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01185-5.95%
Multichain
MULTI$0.12298+19.87%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/09/01 07:00
לַחֲלוֹק
Optimism price prediction 2025–2031: Will OP token gain momentum?

Optimism price prediction 2025–2031: Will OP token gain momentum?

Key takeaways: Optimism’s (OP) commitment to innovation is highlighted by its support for Layer-3 solutions. These solutions enable the development of decentralized applications (dApps) on top of Layer-2 chains, contributing to the expansive Optimism Superchain. The platform’s initiatives, including introducing custom gas tokens and Plasma mode aimed at reducing onboarding and operational costs, make it […]
Mode Network
MODE$0.001897-10.30%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01185-5.95%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
לַחֲלוֹק
Cryptopolitan2025/09/01 07:00
לַחֲלוֹק
Crash And Burn: Why Trade Contractors Fail

Crash And Burn: Why Trade Contractors Fail

The post Crash And Burn: Why Trade Contractors Fail appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trade contractors rank among the most common businesses to fail in the United States. Research consistently shows that construction-related businesses rank among the industries with the lowest survival rates. Shutterstock Technical service providers play a critical role in ensuring our homes and businesses run smoothly. Specialty trade contractors, such as HVAC technicians, electricians, plumbers and carpenters, have skills that touch nearly every aspect of our lives. They keep our businesses and homes comfortable, the lights on, and our water flowing safely. They ensure buildings are built to code and maintained to protect health and safety. These professionals dedicate years to mastering their craft and take immense pride in their work. Yet, despite their importance to society, more contractors fail than succeed. Research consistently shows that construction-related businesses rank among the industries with the lowest survival rates. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, only about 44% of construction-related businesses survive to the five-year mark, and barely 43% last 10 years. When narrowed down to HVAC, plumbing, and specialty trades, the numbers look even more troubling: industry groups have reported failure rates as high as 70% within the first year. For an industry that holds so much responsibility, these statistics present a serious challenge. According to David Brooks, founder of Contractor Rhino—a company dedicated to helping home service and trade contractors build sustainable, scalable businesses, “Too often, new owners assume that great technical skills will automatically attract and keep customers. Without systems for lead generation, pricing correctly, and tracking performance, they burn through cash quickly.” The Converted Technician At the root of the problem is what many call the “converted technician.” The U.S. Bank Study (via SCORE) found that 82% of business failures are due to poor cash flow management or a lack of understanding of cash flow. For trade contractors,…
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0426-19.16%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0978-3.35%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 06:52
לַחֲלוֹק
Solana TVL Jumps To New ATH Of $34B; Circle, Kamino, Jupiter, Jito, & Santum Driving Ecosystem Growth

Solana TVL Jumps To New ATH Of $34B; Circle, Kamino, Jupiter, Jito, & Santum Driving Ecosystem Growth

The post Solana TVL Jumps To New ATH Of $34B; Circle, Kamino, Jupiter, Jito, & Santum Driving Ecosystem Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana is experiencing a market rally as the network’s TVL reaches a new all-time high. According to fresh data shared today by market analyst Token Terminal, the ecosystem’s TVL has cruised to a new high of $34 billion, overtaking the previous high of $9 billion noted in December 2024. 🏦⛓️ SCALING DEFI: @solana‘s ecosystem TVL is at an all-time high of ~$34 billion, up ~200% YoY. Top 5 apps by TVL: Circle, Kamino, Jupiter, Jito, and Sanctum. pic.twitter.com/QdGyBjUvXQ — Token Terminal 📊 (@tokenterminal) August 31, 2025 Enthusiasm in Solana Reaches New Highs Over the previous year, the value of tokens stored in Solana grew substantially, surging from $1.4 billion to $9.77 billion, a rise of about 600%. The increase in this value indicates that more digital asset customers are interacting with apps on Solana, highlighting confidence in their offerings and security. The surge in this value suggests its native asset, SOL, is experiencing increasing adoption and preference among customers. This rise showcases increased enthusiasm in Solana-based DApps and protocols. If this trend continues, it could potentially bolster further SOL price growth, as surging TVL normally associates with heightened ecosystem activity and demand for the token.    Top Five DeFi Projects Driving Solana’s Value The above remarkable figures show robust market confidence and indicate the massive economic activity taking place beneath the Solana ecosystem. At the core of this activity are cutting-edge DeFi protocols that lock up huge assets, process billions in monthly trading volume, and create strong applications for SOL. While Solana has multiple projects running on top of its ecosystem, the data listed the top five apps that contributed most to the network’s TVL growth, including Circle, Kamino, Jupiter, Jito, and Santum.   Circle Circle, the issuer of USDC stablecoin, is the leading DeFi protocol on the Solana network, according to…
Solana
SOL$196.56-3.93%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012203-9.95%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0978-3.35%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 06:50
לַחֲלוֹק
Will Alexander Isak Finally Leave Newcastle United And Join Liverpool?

Will Alexander Isak Finally Leave Newcastle United And Join Liverpool?

The post Will Alexander Isak Finally Leave Newcastle United And Join Liverpool? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – MAY 25: Alexander Isak of Newcastle United looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Everton FC at St James’ Park on May 25, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Getty Images Whichever way it was supposed to end, nobody wanted it to be like this. Alexander Isak’s future is still undecided with less than 24 hours remaining of the transfer window. Whether he will move to Liverpool or not is the story that has dominated the entire summer, providing an unhelpful backdrop first for Newcastle United’s own attempts to recruit, and then the start of its season. After three games without its talismanic Swedish striker, who has refused to play and train for over a month in order to force his way to Anfield, Newcastle has just two points and has failed to score twice. There is a strong feeling of resentment towards from the fanbase, with many believing the outlook would be completely different were Isak involved. But for all the negativity, distraction and fractured relationships, the possibility of Isak remaining at Newcastle remains very real; his dream switch to Anfield hangs in the balance. Despite the “not for sale” message emanating from St James’ Park since the saga began, that may not suit Newcastle as much as it once did. The plan was always to keep Isak; initially, before everything turned sour, a new contract was in the offing. After the best season in Newcastle’s modern history – which saw them win a first domestic trophy and qualify for the Champions League – hope and expectation were high. There was money spend on the squad to build around Isak, but the way he has treated the supporters, his teammates and head coach Eddie…
RealLink
REAL$0.05622-2.81%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013975-6.85%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4119-3.76%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 06:49
לַחֲלוֹק
Result And Five Things We Learned

Result And Five Things We Learned

The post Result And Five Things We Learned appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FC Barcelona drew 1-1 with Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Sunday. Getty Images FC Barcelona drew 1-1 away at Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Sunday, blemishing a previously earned 100% record in the defense of its top flight crown. Lamine Yamal scored a penalty he won in the 40th minute to give Barca the lead in Vallecas. In the 67th minute, however, Fran Perez Martinez equalized and ended up stealing a point for the hosts. Here are five things we learned from the tie. Fran Garcia is a ‘porterazo’ (a great goalkeeper) Come the full time whistle, there could be no doubts about who should take home the MVP award. That was Fran Garcia, who despite making impressive saves in Barca’s two opening victories this season, announced himself to the world properly with a string of world class stops. Some of them were from incredibly close range and kept out what were certain to be Rayo goals. Thanks to the ex-Espanyol man saving their blushes, however, Garcia saved his blushes and guaranteed that they remain undefeated. Lamine is a penalty taking option Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tomsanderson/2025/08/31/fc-barcelona-versus-rayo-vallecano-result-and-five-things-we-learned/
CROWN
CROWN$0.0364+2.53%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017321-7.86%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 06:46
לַחֲלוֹק
HyperBeat Airdrop: Latest Updates on Hearts Points, Vaults, and Pools

HyperBeat Airdrop: Latest Updates on Hearts Points, Vaults, and Pools

HyperBeat Airdrop is gaining momentum in the DeFi space as the protocol rewards participants with Hearts points for engagement across its ecosystem. The program has become a key driver for scaling HyperEVM and Hyperliquid products while incentivizing consistent user activity. How the HyperBeat Airdrop Works The HyperBeat Airdrop operates through Hearts points, which track weekly […] The post HyperBeat Airdrop: Latest Updates on Hearts Points, Vaults, and Pools appeared first on CoinChapter.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001593+2.57%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1511+0.39%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/09/01 06:45
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks’ staking model

Anni Group has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare for the launch of Hong Kong dollar stablecoin

Crypto Adoption One Growth Cycle Away From 5 Billion Users

$100 Trillion Crypto Market in Sight? Massive Growth Forecasted

XRP Price Watch: Bears in Control as $2.70 Support Faces Critical Test