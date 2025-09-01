Solana TVL Jumps To New ATH Of $34B; Circle, Kamino, Jupiter, Jito, & Santum Driving Ecosystem Growth
The post Solana TVL Jumps To New ATH Of $34B; Circle, Kamino, Jupiter, Jito, & Santum Driving Ecosystem Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana is experiencing a market rally as the network’s TVL reaches a new all-time high. According to fresh data shared today by market analyst Token Terminal, the ecosystem’s TVL has cruised to a new high of $34 billion, overtaking the previous high of $9 billion noted in December 2024. 🏦⛓️ SCALING DEFI: @solana‘s ecosystem TVL is at an all-time high of ~$34 billion, up ~200% YoY. Top 5 apps by TVL: Circle, Kamino, Jupiter, Jito, and Sanctum. pic.twitter.com/QdGyBjUvXQ — Token Terminal 📊 (@tokenterminal) August 31, 2025 Enthusiasm in Solana Reaches New Highs Over the previous year, the value of tokens stored in Solana grew substantially, surging from $1.4 billion to $9.77 billion, a rise of about 600%. The increase in this value indicates that more digital asset customers are interacting with apps on Solana, highlighting confidence in their offerings and security. The surge in this value suggests its native asset, SOL, is experiencing increasing adoption and preference among customers. This rise showcases increased enthusiasm in Solana-based DApps and protocols. If this trend continues, it could potentially bolster further SOL price growth, as surging TVL normally associates with heightened ecosystem activity and demand for the token. Top Five DeFi Projects Driving Solana’s Value The above remarkable figures show robust market confidence and indicate the massive economic activity taking place beneath the Solana ecosystem. At the core of this activity are cutting-edge DeFi protocols that lock up huge assets, process billions in monthly trading volume, and create strong applications for SOL. While Solana has multiple projects running on top of its ecosystem, the data listed the top five apps that contributed most to the network’s TVL growth, including Circle, Kamino, Jupiter, Jito, and Santum. Circle Circle, the issuer of USDC stablecoin, is the leading DeFi protocol on the Solana network, according to…
