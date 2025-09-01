Will Alexander Isak Finally Leave Newcastle United And Join Liverpool?

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – MAY 25: Alexander Isak of Newcastle United looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Everton FC at St James' Park on May 25, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Getty Images Whichever way it was supposed to end, nobody wanted it to be like this. Alexander Isak's future is still undecided with less than 24 hours remaining of the transfer window. Whether he will move to Liverpool or not is the story that has dominated the entire summer, providing an unhelpful backdrop first for Newcastle United's own attempts to recruit, and then the start of its season. After three games without its talismanic Swedish striker, who has refused to play and train for over a month in order to force his way to Anfield, Newcastle has just two points and has failed to score twice. There is a strong feeling of resentment towards from the fanbase, with many believing the outlook would be completely different were Isak involved. But for all the negativity, distraction and fractured relationships, the possibility of Isak remaining at Newcastle remains very real; his dream switch to Anfield hangs in the balance. Despite the "not for sale" message emanating from St James' Park since the saga began, that may not suit Newcastle as much as it once did. The plan was always to keep Isak; initially, before everything turned sour, a new contract was in the offing. After the best season in Newcastle's modern history – which saw them win a first domestic trophy and qualify for the Champions League – hope and expectation were high. There was money spend on the squad to build around Isak, but the way he has treated the supporters, his teammates and head coach Eddie…