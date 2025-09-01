2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
XRP Positioned for US Spot ETF Approval Following Futures Milestones

The post XRP Positioned for US Spot ETF Approval Following Futures Milestones appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP is surging toward ETF approval as futures milestones and new SEC listing standards ignite investor confidence, propelling market cap growth and real-world asset expansion on XRPL. XRP ETF Outlook Brightens With SEC’s New Listing Standards and Futures Milestones Messari, a provider of crypto market intelligence products, published a report titled State of XRP Ledger […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/xrp-positioned-for-us-spot-etf-approval-following-futures-milestones/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 07:32
Cronos and Pyth Network Pump Over 100% This Week, Is Cardano Next Or Maybe This Viral Altcoin?

Crypto never sleeps and neither do the pumps. This week, Cronos (CRO) and Pyth Network (PYTH) both surged more than 100%, putting them at the center of trader discussions. Naturally, attention is turning to Cardano (ADA) next. Could ADA finally deliver the breakout investors have been waiting for, or is the smarter bet a viral
Moonveil
Coinstats2025/09/01 07:30
Japanese Corporate Altcoin Buying Spree Continues With Gumi to Spend $17M on XRP

Major Japanese companies are continuing to buy Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins with their balance sheets, with the mobile gaming firm Gumi poised to spend 2.5 billion yen ($17 million) on XRP purchases.
Coinstats2025/09/01 07:30
How does the US government put GDP data on the blockchain?

Written by AIMan, Golden Finance The US government has taken another on-chain action. On August 28, 2025, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced that it would publish real gross domestic product (GDP) data on nine blockchains starting in July 2025. At the same time, Chainlink also announced a partnership with the U.S. Department of Commerce to upload six key U.S. economic data to 10 blockchains. What's going on? Why are there different numbers of blockchains? How are they all uploaded? This article briefly explains. Hash: US Department of Commerce puts GDP document hash values on blockchain On August 28, 2025, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced that the annual growth rate of real GDP in the second quarter of 2025 would be revised to 3.3%. In addition to real GDP data, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis also releases nominal GDP, real final sales by private domestic buyers, real gross domestic income (GDI), the average of real GDP and real GDI, the domestic purchases price index, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, and the core PCE price index. The document is published in PDF format: https://www.bea.gov/sites/default/files/2025-08/gdp2q25-2nd.pdf The U.S. Department of Commerce subsequently announced that it had published the official hash of the PDF file of GDP data for the second quarter of 2025 (including the total GDP in some cases) to the following nine blockchains: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, TRON, Stellar, Avalanche, Arbitrum One, Polygon PoS and Optimism. In other words, the U.S. Department of Commerce downloaded the above PDF file and performed a SHA256 hash operation on it, and the hash result was: c70972a12908b73c2407d9cc6842ba2a02203a690f3090cd29f30c45f0cfd93d This hash value is then published to nine blockchains, either as a memo or as data embedded in a smart contract, along with the total data (depending on the blockchain). The transaction hash or smart contract address for each blockchain is as follows: Bitcoin transaction hash: fcf172401ca9d89013f13f5bbf0fc7577cb8a3588bf5cbc3b458ff36635fec00 Ethereum smart contract address: 0x36ccdF11044f60F196e981970d592a7DE567ed7b Solana Transaction Hash: 43dJVBK4hiXy1rpC5BifT8LU2NDNHKmdWyqyYDaTfyEeX8y3LMtUtajW3Q22rCSbmneny56CBtkictQRQJXV1ybp TRON transaction hash: 3f05633fb894aa6d6610c980975cca732a051edbbf5d8667799782cf2ae04040 Stellar transaction hash: 89e4d300d237db6b67c 510f71c8cd2f690868806a6b40a40a5a9755f4954144a Avalanche smart contract address: 0x36ccdF11044f60F196e981970d592a7DE567ed7b Arbitrum One smart contract address: 0x36ccdF11044f60F196e981970d592a7DE567ed7b Polygon PoS smart contract address: 0x36ccdF11044f60F196e981970d592a7DE567ed7b Optimism smart contract address: 0x36ccdF11044f60F196e981970d592a7DE567ed7b Let’s open the Ethereum smart contract address and take a look: As shown above, the hash value of the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis GDP PDF file is indeed written into the Ethereum smart contract. So what about Chainlink? Feed: Chainlink brings 6 data feeds to the chain Unlike the U.S. Department of Commerce, which simply uploads the hash value of PDF files to the chain, Chainlink feeds six key U.S. economic data as data sources (Data Feed) to 10 blockchains. These six data are: real GDP, annualized growth rate of real GDP, PCE price index, annualized growth rate of PCE price index, actual final sales to private domestic buyers, and annualized growth rate of actual final sales to private domestic buyers. Chainlink initially supports 10 blockchains: Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, Botanix, Ethereum, Linea, Mantle, Optimism, Sonic, and ZKsync. Chainlink also stated that it will update the system monthly or quarterly, depending on the situation, and will gradually support more blockchain networks based on user demand. Taking Ethereum as an example, its feed address is as follows: This means that as long as you integrate Chainlink and choose to read the US Government Macroeconomic Data Feeds, Chainlink will push these six economic indicator data of the US real economy to you on the chain. Conclusion Unlike the U.S. Department of Commerce, which merely uploads document hashes, Chainlink may be more significant. Because oracles feed government macroeconomic data, they can unlock innovative use cases for the crypto market, such as serving as a data source for predicting market results, issuing crypto assets related to official data, inflation-linked crypto products, and so on. This time, the U.S. Department of Commerce and Chainlink put some U.S. official data on the chain, which is of course a manifestation of the government's further acceptance of blockchain. However, it's also important to note that many in the crypto industry already know that blockchain only guarantees that data on the chain cannot be tampered with, but the reliability of the uploaded data itself is questionable. Furthermore, some US government data has been subject to market skepticism, including from Trump himself. Just as, the GDP data released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis this time is its second estimate. The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis releases multiple revisions to its quarterly GDP figures to provide a more accurate picture of the economy. The Advance Estimate is the first release, typically about a month after the end of the period. The Second Estimate, released about a month after the first, is revised based on more data and offers a more accurate picture of the economy. The Third Estimate (Final Estimate) is the final estimate, based on more comprehensive data.
PANews2025/09/01 07:30
Best Cryptos to Buy Now – XRP, Litecoin and This New Altcoin With 50x Potential

Cryptocurrency investors are shifting their focus to assets that offer both financial growth and stable price value. With Bitcoin stuck at $110,000, some investors are switching to alternative coins that they believe are worth investing in now and could gain significant attention soon, aiming to achieve the same level of success as Bitcoin and potentially […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/01 07:30
Report: Businesses are absorbing Bitcoin at four times the rate miners are producing it

PANews reported on September 1st, according to Cointelegraph, that a report from Bitcoin financial services company River indicated that private and public companies are absorbing Bitcoin at a rate nearly four times faster than miners are producing new coins. River stated that these companies, including publicly listed Bitcoin asset reserve companies and traditional or private companies, purchased a total of 1,755 Bitcoins per day in 2025. Data shows that in 2025, ETFs and other investment vehicles purchased an additional 1,430 Bitcoins per day, while governments purchased approximately 39 Bitcoins per day. Bitcoin miners produce an average of approximately 450 new bitcoins per day. If exchange reserves continue to decline and institutions continue to hold their bitcoins, a supply shock could occur. Analysts are still speculating on the likelihood and potential impact of such a supply shock, but some predict it would be a positive catalyst for Bitcoin's price. Furthermore, River reported that the Bitcoin Reserve Company purchased 159,107 bitcoins in the second quarter of 2025, bringing the total amount of bitcoin held by the company to approximately 1.3 million.
PANews2025/09/01 07:21
Don’t Miss Out: Morph Airdrop Rewards Now Available for Early Participants

Ethereum-based blockchain Morph has officially launched its Morph Airdrop initiative, inviting users to participate in various ecosystem activities to earn rewards. By completing quests, referring new users, and engaging with the recently launched mainnet, participants can secure points that may lead to future token rewards. Consequently, this program aims to accelerate community growth and encourage […] The post Don’t Miss Out: Morph Airdrop Rewards Now Available for Early Participants appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats2025/09/01 07:15
Trump Family’s Crypto WLFI Begins Token Unlock Amid High Demand

The post Trump Family’s Crypto WLFI Begins Token Unlock Amid High Demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Key Point 1 Key Point 2 Key Point 3 World Liberty Financial’s (WLFI) September 1 token unlock event allows previously activated users to access 20% of their holdings through the Trump family’s crypto project. This move signals a significant step in crypto ventures, potentially affecting market dynamics while highlighting regulatory scrutiny due to Trump’s involvement. Trump Family Unlocks 20% of WLFI Crypto Tokens On September 1, WLFI initiated its token unlock, making 20% of its allocations accessible. This marks a significant occurrence for the Trump family’s blockchain project under the leadership of Donald Trump. His sons hold critical roles as Web3 Ambassadors. The transaction necessitates users to activate their wallets on the WLFI website. Instructions on how to claim are available on the official X channel, permitting direct on-chain claims, reflecting preparedness against high traffic on release day. The unlocking event significantly changes token availability and liquidity, potentially creating strategic opportunities within blockchain-based financial markets. Current market estimations indicate an impressive capitalization value for the token, as the price for perpetual futures opened at $0.42. Such a value aligns WLFI with some of the global top cryptocurrency projects on launch. “If the WLFI website experiences excessive traffic during the claim period, eligible users can still unlock WLFI tokens by interacting directly with our smart contract using any Web3 wallet. Make sure your wallet had previously been activated on WLFI.com. Full instructions are on our official X channel.” — Donald Trump, Chief Cryptocurrency Advocate, World Liberty Financial WLFI Market Volatility and Regulatory Scrutiny Did you know? The token structure parallels large family-held projects like Worldcoin, showcasing the evolving crypto landscape over time. Wen Lambo Financial (WLFI) has experienced substantial market volatility. Currently priced at $1,732.85, its market cap rests at $1,732,848, according to CoinMarketCap. With trading volume surging by…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 07:12
Hints, Spangram And Answers For Monday, September 1st

The post Hints, Spangram And Answers For Monday, September 1st appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers Credit: New York Times It’s the first day of September and I hope all you Strandistas have a lovely Labor Day holiday. School is out, summer is still with us for a few more weeks, and it’s time for us to uncover some words. Let’s get right to it! Looking for Sunday’s Strands? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Strands Strands is the newest game in the New York Times’ stable of puzzle games. It’s a fun twist on classic word search games. Every day we’re given a new theme and then tasked with uncovering all the words on the grid that fit that theme, including a spangram that spans two sides of the board. One of these words is the spangram which crosses from one side of the grid to another and reveals even more about the day’s theme. Spoilers ahead. Today’s Strands Hints Read on for today’s theme and some hints to help you uncover today’s words. Today’s Theme: Be my guest Hint: What you do when someone comes over to visit. Clue: If you’re not rude, that is. Here are the first two letters of each word: Remember, spoilers ahead! What Are Today’s Strands Answers? Today’s spangram is: HOSPITALITY Here’s the full list of words: WELCOME RECEIVE EMBRACE INVITE GREET SERVE Here’s the completed Strands grid: Today’s Strands Screenshot: Erik Kain Today’s Strands Breakdown Well this wasn’t nearly as creative or clever as yesterday’s Strands, but they can’t all be. I found WELCOME pretty quickly and that disabused me of the notion that this might turn into lyrics from the Beauty and the Beast song. Be our guest! Be our guest! Tie your napkin round your neck, chérie, and we’ll provide the rest. I suppose the word SERVE…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 07:10
Canada deficit surges by nearly $20 billion to all-time high of $21.16 billion in Q2

Canada’s trade imbalance blew wide open in the second quarter of 2025, ballooning by C$19.84 billion to hit a record C$21.16 billion, according to Statistics Canada. That’s the largest current account deficit ever recorded. The plunge came as goods exports collapsed and foreign capital rushed out. The current account includes trade, cross-border services, investment income, […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/01 07:09
