PENGU Faces Market Pressure, Stellar Awaits Breakout, While BlockDAG’s Ecosystem Strength Makes It 2025’s Top Crypto Story
The crypto market in 2025 feels like a crowded stage where each project is fighting for relevance. PENGU, fresh off […] The post PENGU Faces Market Pressure, Stellar Awaits Breakout, While BlockDAG’s Ecosystem Strength Makes It 2025’s Top Crypto Story appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/01 08:00
Ethereum Rally Tested: Analysts Warn of $4K Retest Despite Whale Accumulation
Ethereum is showing upward momentum as a major Bitcoin whale shifts toward Ethereum, signaling strong confidence. Analysts note that ETH has been performing better than Bitcoin, though a short-term pullback remains possible before further gains. At the time of writing, Ethereum is trading at $4,475 with a 24-hour trading volume of $39.80 billion and a […]
Tronweekly
2025/09/01 08:00
Monero Pushes Resistance, Avalanche Gains Wall Street, While BlockDAG’s $388M Growth Turns Heads
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/monero-avalanche-blockdag-which-is-2025s-best-crypto-story/
Coinstats
2025/09/01 08:00
The conspiracy thriller "The Assassination of Satoshi Nakamoto" is scheduled to be released in 2026, starring Pete Davidson and others
PANews reported on September 1st that The Block, citing Variety, reported that Hollywood star Pete Davidson, widely known for his appearances on "Saturday Night Live," and Oscar winner Casey Affleck will star in a conspiracy thriller titled "Killing Satoshi." The film, inspired by the mysterious founder of Bitcoin, is scheduled for release in 2026. The film will reportedly be directed by Doug Liman, known for films like "The Bourne Supremacy" and "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," from a script written by longtime Clint Eastwood collaborator Nick Schenk. Davidson and Affleck's roles have yet to be announced, so it's unclear whether the two stars will portray known Satoshi Nakamoto associates like Hal Finney or Nick Szabo. According to the filmmakers, the film "blends political intrigue, high-tech espionage, and a race against time as global forces—including governments, Wall Street, and Silicon Valley—engage in an all-out war for control."
PANews
2025/09/01 07:58
AI to Disrupt Stocks, Force Investors to adopt Bitcoin — Analyst
The post AI to Disrupt Stocks, Force Investors to adopt Bitcoin — Analyst appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) will be a better investment than stocks in the coming decades due to artificial intelligence speeding up innovation cycles, making public companies inefficient investment vehicles, analyst and investor Jordi Visser predicted. “If the innovation cycle is now sped up to weeks, we are in a video game where your company never hits escape velocity, and in that world, how do you invest? You don’t invest, you trade,” Visser told Anthony Pompliano on Saturday. He also said: “Bitcoin is a belief. Beliefs last longer than ideas. There are no companies in the S&P 500 from 100 BC; gold has been around since then. Bitcoin will be around for a long, long time. It’s a belief at this point, and people can fight it, but it’s going to be around. I think you want to start shorting ideas, and you want to be long beliefs,” Visser continued, adding that AI may compress what normally would have taken 100 years to accomplish in only five years. Visser makes his predictions about the future of Bitcoin and the stock market in the AI age. Source: Anthony Pompliano The prediction sheds light on the potential future of finance and capital structures, as artificial intelligence and blockchain technology disrupt the legacy financial system, driving more value and participants to the digital economy. Related: Bitcoin faces a fee crisis that threatens network security: Can BTCfi help? Eric Trump predicts $1M BTC as public companies adopt crypto Companies continue buying crypto and Bitcoin directly as treasury reserve assets, often rebranding as pure crypto treasury plays and dumping their legacy business models. These legacy financial vehicles provide equity investors with indirect exposure to BTC and crypto, while siphoning funds from traditional capital markets to digital finance. Eric Trump predicted Bitcoin would hit $1 million per coin, telling…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 07:54
ETH’s Stablecoin, RWA Dominance Empowers It In TradFi
The post ETH’s Stablecoin, RWA Dominance Empowers It In TradFi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways: The stablecoin market cap has doubled to $280 billion since 2023, with forecasts hitting $2 trillion by 2028; over half of it already runs on Ethereum. Real-world assets onchain have grown 413% since early 2023 to $26.7 billion, with BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, and others leading the charge on Ethereum. The GENIUS Act and CLARITY Act could pave the way for large-scale institutional adoption and strengthen Ethereum’s role. Ether (ETH) price has surged 88% in just two months, outpacing most large-cap cryptocurrencies. Some attribute it to the much-awaited altcoin season. Others point to ETH ETFs finally finding their buyers, or the wave of corporate treasuries buying Ether. Yet all that hype feels more like fallout than the real driver. What’s truly powering the rally is the quiet, relentless rise of institutional adoption in crypto. By securing dominance in two sectors most coveted by traditional finance—stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets (RWAs)—Ethereum is positioning itself as the smart contract platform of choice. New US regulations, notably the GENIUS Act and the CLARITY Act, could amplify this trend and accelerate Ethereum’s integration into institutional finance. Stablecoins are the blood flow of finance Since the start of the 2023-2026 cycle, the stablecoin market cap has doubled to $280 billion, according to DefiLlama. McKinsey analysts estimate this number to exceed $400 billion by year-end and reach $2 trillion by 2028. Once only serving as trade pairs for other cryptocurrencies, stablecoins have grown into a direct challenger to traditional money-transfer rails — faster, cheaper, more inclusive, and increasingly global. Ethereum dominates here. Dune Analytics shows 56.1% of all stablecoins run on Ethereum. The math is simple: the more stablecoins take over cross-border payments, the more Ethereum earns in transaction fees. Stablecoin composition by chain. Source: @wint3rmute on Dune Analytics Regulation now gives this growth legal…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 07:53
Web3 video AI model Everlyn reveals it has raised $15 million in funding to date
PANews reported on September 1st that Everlyn, a Web3 video AI model, announced on the X platform that it has raised $15 million in funding to date "to build the future of cinematic-quality, on-chain video." Furthermore, the company announced that Mysten Labs has joined Everlyn as an investor, participating in a funding round that values the company at $250 million.
PANews
2025/09/01 07:49
Gumi Split Treasury With Bitcoin (BTC USD) Price Reserve And $17M XRP Plan
The post Gumi Split Treasury With Bitcoin (BTC USD) Price Reserve And $17M XRP Plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japanese gaming and blockchain firm Gumi approved a dual treasury approach in 2025. The company planned to hold Bitcoin (BTC USD) as a long-term reserve and to purchase XRP for payments and liquidity. The acquisition of XRP was set to occur between September 2025 and February 2026. The firm said the decision separated digital assets into two distinct categories. BTC as a financial anchor and XRP as a utility token. This split aligned with regulatory conditions in Japan and supported Gumi’s partnership with SBI Holdings and Ripple. Bitcoin (BTC USD) Price Positioned as Reserve Asset Earlier in 2025, Gumi allocated about ¥1 Billion ($6.7 Million) to Bitcoin (BTC USD). The tokens were placed into staking programs to generate additional income. Gumi described BTC as a balance sheet reserve, comparing it to a store of value in traditional finance. By using BTC in this way, the company reinforced its role as a stabilizing asset. The Bitcoin price was around $109,000 at the time of writing. This value underlined why Gumi treated BTC as a long-term holding. The asset served as a hedge against volatility and a means to strengthen its treasury position. Gumi’s approach reflected broader corporate strategies. Companies often relied on one set of assets for stability and another for liquidity. In this model, BTC represented frozen reserves while XRP supported operational growth. XRP Purchase Structured Across Six Months Gumi authorized a ¥2.5 Billion ($17 Million) acquisition of XRP. The purchase would add about six Million tokens to its treasury. Instead of buying all at once, Gumi spread the acquisition from September 2025 through February 2026. The phased plan allowed the firm to adjust to market conditions. It also gave room to report progress quarterly. This approach created transparency for shareholders and regulators. The company said XRP was suitable remittances…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 07:49
Today’s Wordle #1535 Hints And Answer For Monday, September 1st
The post Today’s Wordle #1535 Hints And Answer For Monday, September 1st appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Labor Day is an interesting holiday for Americans. We have a tendency, in our political discourse, to at once celebrate hard working Americans and besmirch the idea of organized labor and labor rights. Of course, most people don’t want us to go back to the days of child labor and industrial-era inequality, but then most voters tend to vote against their own interests and in favor of the rich and powerful. That’s largely thanks to a constant, toxic deluge of controversial identity politics that all but ensures that everyone is comfortably and effectively divided. That’s all the time I have on the soap box, I’m afraid. I’d just urge everyone to remember that we are all a lot better off united by common cause than divided by what keeps us apart—and at one another’s throats. It may be inexcusably naive, but I still believe we have more in common than the other way around, whatever your political stripe may be. And with that brief meditation out of the way, I give you today’s Wordle. Looking for Sunday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 07:40
Media: Bank of China (Hong Kong) plans to apply for a stablecoin issuer license
PANews reported on September 1st that according to Zhitong Finance, the Hong Kong Economic Times, citing unnamed sources, reported that Bank of China (Hong Kong) plans to apply for a stablecoin issuer license and strive to be among the first batch of issuers approved. The deadline for the first batch of applications is the end of September. Both Bank of China (Hong Kong) and the HKMA declined to comment.
PANews
2025/09/01 07:37
