2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Final Call: Unlock Your Magic Eden Airdrop Rewards Before Season 3 Kicks Off!

Final Call: Unlock Your Magic Eden Airdrop Rewards Before Season 3 Kicks Off!

Magic Eden has concluded Season 2 of its rewards program, with participants now able to check their wallets for $ME tokens distributed through the latest airdrop. The platform launched its native token earlier this year, allocating 12.5% of the total supply to the initial airdrop. Over the next four years, more than half of the […] The post Final Call: Unlock Your Magic Eden Airdrop Rewards Before Season 3 Kicks Off! appeared first on CoinChapter.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09775-3.39%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01185-5.95%
MAGIC
MAGIC$0.19009-5.55%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/09/01 08:30
לַחֲלוֹק
Best 5 Cryptocurrencies That Will Explode In September Outperforming Whole Market

Best 5 Cryptocurrencies That Will Explode In September Outperforming Whole Market

September is shaping up to be a turning point for digital coins. A few select tokens show signs of outpacing everything else, catching the attention of traders and investors alike. These five coins stand out for their strong momentum and unique appeal. Their potential is sparking talk across markets as September draws near. Sui’s Swift
NEAR
NEAR$2.316-4.21%
SUI
SUI$3.1585-4.20%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.087-1.13%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/09/01 08:30
לַחֲלוֹק
Crypto Fear & Greed Index Hits Neutral At 48

Crypto Fear & Greed Index Hits Neutral At 48

The post Crypto Fear & Greed Index Hits Neutral At 48 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crucial Shift: Crypto Fear & Greed Index Hits Neutral At 48 Skip to content Home Crypto News Crucial Shift: Crypto Fear & Greed Index Hits Neutral at 48 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-fear-greed-index-neutral-19/
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.094-3.52%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017321-7.86%
Fear NFTs
FEAR$0.01697-7.87%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 08:27
לַחֲלוֹק
Crucial Shift: Crypto Fear & Greed Index Hits Neutral at 48

Crucial Shift: Crypto Fear & Greed Index Hits Neutral at 48

BitcoinWorld Crucial Shift: Crypto Fear & Greed Index Hits Neutral at 48 Are you keeping an eye on the pulse of the crypto market? Understanding investor sentiment is crucial, and the Crypto Fear & Greed Index is a powerful tool for this. Recently, this key indicator has made a significant move, climbing nine points to 48. This shift signals a transition from a state of “Fear” to a more balanced “Neutral” sentiment among investors. But what does this evolving sentiment truly mean for your crypto journey? Understanding the Crypto Fear & Greed Index What exactly is the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, and why does it matter? This widely-followed index, developed by Alternative.me, serves as a barometer for market emotions. It distills complex market data into a single, easy-to-understand score. The index operates on a simple scale: 0: Represents Extreme Fear 100: Signifies Extreme Greed A score of 48, as we see now, places us squarely in the neutral zone. This indicates a period where neither extreme panic nor irrational exuberance dominates. How is This Crucial Market Sentiment Measured? The calculation of the Crypto Fear & Greed Index is quite sophisticated, combining several key market factors. These elements provide a holistic view of investor behavior: Volatility (25%): Measures current price fluctuations and drawdowns. High volatility often indicates fear. Market Volume (25%): High trading volumes, especially during price drops, can signal panic selling. Social Media (15%): Analyzes sentiment from various platforms, tracking keywords and hashtags. Surveys (15%): Gauges direct investor sentiment through polls (currently paused by Alternative.me, but a component). Bitcoin Dominance (10%): An increasing Bitcoin dominance often suggests a flight to safety, indicating fear. Google Trends (10%): Examines search queries related to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Increased search for “Bitcoin price manipulation” might signal fear, while “buy Bitcoin” could indicate greed. What Does a Neutral Crypto Fear & Greed Index Imply? The shift to a neutral sentiment at 48 is more than just a number; it reflects a significant change in the market’s psychological landscape. When the Crypto Fear & Greed Index moves away from extremes, it often suggests: Reduced Panic: Investors are less likely to make rash decisions based on fear. Less FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out): The market isn’t driven by irrational exuberance, which can lead to unsustainable pumps. Potential for Stability: A neutral phase can precede periods of more stable price action, allowing for clearer analysis. Opportunity for Reassessment: It provides a window for investors to re-evaluate their portfolios and strategies without extreme emotional pressure. This neutral stance encourages a more rational approach to investment decisions, moving away from the knee-jerk reactions seen during periods of extreme fear or greed. Navigating the Neutral Zone: Actionable Insights For crypto investors, a neutral Crypto Fear & Greed Index offers unique opportunities and challenges. Here’s how you can approach it: Avoid Hasty Decisions: Resist the urge to chase small gains or panic sell on minor dips. Patience is key. Research Diligently: Focus on fundamental analysis of projects. Look for strong use cases, solid teams, and clear roadmaps. Consider Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA): Regularly investing a fixed amount, regardless of price, can be an effective strategy in less volatile periods. Manage Risk: Diversify your portfolio and only invest what you can afford to lose. Stay Informed: Continue monitoring market news and technical indicators to anticipate future shifts in sentiment. A neutral market is often seen as a period of accumulation for long-term investors, as assets might be trading at fairer valuations compared to extreme market conditions. The recent shift of the Crypto Fear & Greed Index to a neutral 48 is a compelling development for the cryptocurrency market. It signifies a calming of investor emotions, moving away from the volatile extremes of fear and greed. This balanced sentiment provides a crucial opportunity for thoughtful analysis and strategic decision-making. By understanding the factors that drive this index and adopting a disciplined approach, investors can better navigate the evolving crypto landscape. This period of neutrality might just be the calm before the next significant market move, offering a chance to position yourself wisely. Frequently Asked Questions About the Crypto Fear & Greed Index Here are some common questions about this important market indicator: Q: What does a “neutral” score on the Crypto Fear & Greed Index mean? A: A neutral score, typically between 40 and 60, indicates that investors are not dominated by extreme fear or extreme greed. It suggests a more balanced and rational market sentiment. Q: How often is the Crypto Fear & Greed Index updated? A: The index is typically updated daily, providing a fresh snapshot of market sentiment for investors. Q: Can the Crypto Fear & Greed Index predict market movements? A: While it’s a valuable indicator of sentiment, the index is not a crystal ball. It reflects current emotions, which can influence future price action, but it should be used in conjunction with other analytical tools, not as a sole predictor. Q: Is the Crypto Fear & Greed Index only relevant for Bitcoin? A: Although Bitcoin’s dominance and search volume are components, the index generally reflects overall cryptocurrency market sentiment. Bitcoin’s movements often influence the broader altcoin market. Q: Should I buy when the index is in “Extreme Fear” and sell in “Extreme Greed”? A: Many experienced investors consider “Extreme Fear” (low scores) as a potential buying opportunity (when others are fearful) and “Extreme Greed” (high scores) as a potential selling opportunity (when the market might be overheated). However, this is a general strategy and should always be combined with personal risk assessment and thorough research. Found this insight into the Crypto Fear & Greed Index helpful? Share this article with your fellow crypto enthusiasts and help them understand the evolving market sentiment! Your support helps us continue to deliver valuable crypto news and analysis. This post Crucial Shift: Crypto Fear & Greed Index Hits Neutral at 48 first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0.01567-3.92%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00205651-3.34%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09775-3.39%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/09/01 08:25
לַחֲלוֹק
Analysis: Focus on non-farm payroll and unemployment data this Friday. The current crypto market correction shows no signs of ending.

Analysis: Focus on non-farm payroll and unemployment data this Friday. The current crypto market correction shows no signs of ending.

PANews reported on September 1st that Adam, a macroeconomic researcher at Greeks.live, posted an analysis on the X platform, stating that this week will be filled with macroeconomic events, with Friday's non-farm payroll and unemployment data being particularly important. The Federal Reserve will have a significant impact on the macro market this month, and this will have a more direct impact on the crypto market. Regarding crypto, WLFI's September 1st launch on the Ethereum mainnet is worth noting. As the most important recent TGE project, the massive amount of new tokens will need to absorb existing market capital, creating significant market pressure. The implied volatility of major BTC maturities has stabilized at 37%, while ETH's major maturities have fallen below 70%, and in the short term, even below 65%, but it remains nearly double that of BTC. The correction has lasted for over half a month and shows no signs of ending. Short-term options offer a good bargain. Near-term options are suitable for directional analysis, offering limited losses and unlimited profits, making them very practical in the current market.
NEAR
NEAR$2.316-4.21%
Harvest Finance
FARM$27.04-4.14%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,476.94-0.51%
לַחֲלוֹק
PANews2025/09/01 08:14
לַחֲלוֹק
Bank of China Hong Kong Seeks Stablecoin Issuer License

Bank of China Hong Kong Seeks Stablecoin Issuer License

The post Bank of China Hong Kong Seeks Stablecoin Issuer License appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Bank of China Hong Kong aims for stablecoin issuer license as competitive race intensifies. Hong Kong licenses due by September end. Financial sector eyes digital currency impact. Bank of China Hong Kong has announced plans to apply for a stablecoin issuer license as Hong Kong’s regulatory deadline approaches at the end of September 2025. This move by Bank of China Hong Kong could signal increased institutional involvement in the digital asset sector, potentially influencing market dynamics and competition within Hong Kong’s burgeoning crypto landscape. Stablecoin License: A Strategic Move by Bank of China HK Bank of China Hong Kong has officially expressed plans to become one of the first stablecoin issuers under Hong Kong’s revised regulatory regime. This step aligns with Standard Chartered’s joint venture intentions, showcasing growing institutional interest in digital currencies. Should the application be successful by the end-of-month deadline, it would mark a pivotal shift towards regulated digital assets. This could potentially pave the way for significant capital inflows and increased global acceptance of Hong Kong as a crypto hub. Interested parties that consider themselves sufficiently ready and wish to be considered early should submit the application to the HKMA by 30 September 2025 (Tuesday). Stablecoin Regulation Reflects Global Crypto Financial Trends Did you know? The regulatory framework may lead to more financial stability in the crypto sector, enhancing trust and encouraging technological integration in traditional financial systems. As of 00:07 UTC on September 1, 2025, Ethereum (ETH) holds a market cap of $529.36 billion with a price of $4,385.49. Current trading volume is $27.79 billion, having changed by 12.51%, according to CoinMarketCap. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 00:07 UTC on September 1, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team highlights that the regulatory framework may lead to more financial stability in the…
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0006177+19.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09775-3.39%
Capverse
CAP$0.06945-1.16%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 08:12
לַחֲלוֹק
Trump's son doesn't rule out running for US president

Trump's son doesn't rule out running for US president

PANews reported on September 1st that Eric Trump, son of US President Donald Trump, who currently runs a cryptocurrency company, has stated that he would not rule out a run for US president in the future, but is not yet ready to give a definitive answer. Trump Jr. was asked in an interview with Japan's Nikkei Asia whether he would consider a presidential run. He replied, "I haven't said no, but I haven't said yes either." He also stated that he would not rule out the possibility, but at the same time, he enjoys the world of trade he currently inhabits.
Threshold
T$0.01567-3.92%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.298-3.98%
READY
READY$0.00353-0.53%
לַחֲלוֹק
PANews2025/09/01 08:02
לַחֲלוֹק
BlockDAG Ecosystem Growth Overtakes PENGU Pullback and Stellar’s Price Struggles

BlockDAG Ecosystem Growth Overtakes PENGU Pullback and Stellar’s Price Struggles

The post BlockDAG Ecosystem Growth Overtakes PENGU Pullback and Stellar’s Price Struggles appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover how BlockDAG’s $388M presale, live miners, and dashboard adoption outshine PENGU’s correction and Stellar’s price test in 2025. The crypto market in 2025 feels like a crowded stage where each project is fighting for relevance. PENGU, fresh off its earlier rally, now faces a correction that could either reset the stage for another climb or end its run. Stellar (XLM) hovers between strong support and heavy resistance, with traders unsure if it will burst past $0.45 or sink toward $0.32. Both highlight the fragile nature of coins still tied to technical swings. Then there’s BlockDAG (BDAG); rewriting what momentum means. Instead of relying on speculation or charts alone, it has already raised over $388 million, sold 25.4 billion coins, and reached Batch 30 at $0.03, locking in 2900% ROI for early backers. But the real story isn’t just the numbers. It’s the miners, the dashboard, the listings, and the global buzz that have transformed BlockDAG from a presale name into the most convincing crypto narrative of 2025. PENGU Loses Steam While Market Eyes Critical Levels PENGU’s earlier rally, climbing from $0.0037 to highs near $0.046, now looks vulnerable as the token corrects to around $0.030. The $0.025 level has emerged as the battlefield, with analysts calling it the line that decides whether PENGU rebounds or unravels. Bulls argue the retracement is healthy, but if $0.0286 breaks, liquidation pressure could force leveraged positions out, intensifying the slide. Despite the drop, optimism hasn’t fully faded. Supporters eye resistance at $0.046 as the comeback point, with long-term targets stretching as far as $0.11. While potential remains, the immediate outlook is cautious, hinging on whether confidence can stabilise. Stellar Balances on the Edge of a Breakout or Breakdown Stellar (XLM) trades around $0.3976, pressing against its 50-day SMA ($0.3983) after rejection…
NEAR
NEAR$2.316-4.21%
Threshold
T$0.01567-3.92%
RealLink
REAL$0.05637-2.55%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 08:01
לַחֲלוֹק
Join the daGama Airdrop and Earn $DGMA by Sharing Real-World Insights”

Join the daGama Airdrop and Earn $DGMA by Sharing Real-World Insights”

daGama, a Real World Locations (RWL) platform, has launched its largest airdrop campaign to date, aimed at early users and content creators. The program distributes $DGMA tokens based on measurable contributions rather than random allocation. Participants can earn tokens by completing tasks such as posting on social media, producing YouTube content, referring new users, and […] The post Join the daGama Airdrop and Earn $DGMA by Sharing Real-World Insights” appeared first on CoinChapter.
RealLink
REAL$0.05637-2.55%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/09/01 08:00
לַחֲלוֹק
$6B Bitcoin whale rotates into Ethereum – Is $10K back on the table for ETH?

$6B Bitcoin whale rotates into Ethereum – Is $10K back on the table for ETH?

As ETH tests key levels, $7B in shorts sit vulnerable just above $4.8K.
Ethereum
ETH$4,282.08-3.82%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/09/01 08:00
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks’ staking model

Anni Group has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare for the launch of Hong Kong dollar stablecoin

Crypto Adoption One Growth Cycle Away From 5 Billion Users

$100 Trillion Crypto Market in Sight? Massive Growth Forecasted

XRP Price Watch: Bears in Control as $2.70 Support Faces Critical Test