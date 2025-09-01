2025-09-02 Tuesday

PANews reported on September 1st that the Snapshot voting page indicated that Sonic Labs' proposal, "US Expansion and TradFi Adoption Plan (Including Nasdaq PIPE Vehicle and S Token Acquisition)," had been approved by the community. The proposal's initial objectives were: 1. Support US ETPs/ETFs, Nasdaq Private Equity Investment in Public Companies ("PIPE") vehicles, and other institutional S token buyers; 2. Establish Sonic USA LLC, add a CEO and national team, establish a New York City presence, and provide performance-based compensation packages to new employees; and 3. Increase the gas fee mechanism's consumption rate to enhance long-term deflation. The proposal achieves these goals through the following parameter adjustments: authorizing the issuance of $150 million worth of S tokens for ETP/ETF enablement and Nasdaq PIPE, in addition to the initial issuance of 150 million S tokens for Sonic USA.
PANews2025/09/01 08:48
Beyoncé Turns Haircare Into Big Business With Cécred

The post Beyoncé Turns Haircare Into Big Business With Cécred appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 20: (Exclusive Coverage) (Editorial Use Only) Beyoncé celebrates the launch of her hair care line, CÉCRED, with an intimate gathering at The Revery LA on February 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Julian Dakdouk/Parkwood Media/WireImage via Parkwood ) WireImage via Parkwood On February 20, 2024, Beyoncé expanded her business ventures by launching her debut haircare line, Cécred. For the multi-Grammy-winning artist, her haircare line was more than just a new product; it represented a personal choice rooted in her own haircare experiences, with origins connected to Headliners, the family salon her mother, Tina Knowles, previously owned. Nearly a year and a half after its launch, Cécred has established itself as a leading brand and stands out in a crowded market that requires unique strategies and advertising to stay competitive. Through pop-up shops, influencer partnerships, customized products for different hair types, and the brand’s nationwide rollout with Ulta, Cécred has handled much of the heavy lifting needed to build a lasting presence in such a short time. Given how much effort Beyoncé dedicates to her art, it’s no surprise that the same drive extends to her latest project’s culture. Beyoncé’s brand: From The House of Deréon to Cécred Cécred is not Beyoncé’s first successful business venture. In 2004, she and her mother helped establish the House of Deréon, a ready-to-wear fashion line that found great success through its junior line. In 2016, she launched Ivy Park, an athleisure line that she managed through Parkwood Entertainment, her management company, which collaborated with TopShop and later Adidas. During the peak of her Renaissance World Tour in 2023, she introduced Ce Noir, a fragrance brand. Soon after releasing her Grammy-winning Album of the Year, Cowboy Carter, in 2024, she also entered the whiskey market with SirDavis American…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 08:46
$144M SUI Release And Other Major Market Events This Week

The post $144M SUI Release And Other Major Market Events This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crucial Crypto Token Unlocks: $144M SUI Release And Other Major Market Events This Week Skip to content Home Crypto News Crucial Crypto Token Unlocks: $144M SUI Release and Other Major Market Events This Week Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crucial-crypto-token-unlocks-impact/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 08:45
Crucial Crypto Token Unlocks: $144M SUI Release and Other Major Market Events This Week

BitcoinWorld Crucial Crypto Token Unlocks: $144M SUI Release and Other Major Market Events This Week The cryptocurrency market is always buzzing with activity, and this week brings a particularly significant series of events: major Crypto Token Unlocks. These scheduled releases of previously restricted tokens can often lead to considerable price volatility and shifts in market sentiment. Understanding these unlocks is crucial for any investor looking to navigate the digital asset landscape effectively. What Are Crypto Token Unlocks and Why Do They Matter? Crypto Token Unlocks refer to the release of tokens from a vesting schedule or lock-up period. When a new blockchain project launches, a portion of its tokens are typically reserved for founders, early investors, and the development team. To prevent an immediate sell-off that could crash the price, these tokens are often locked up and released gradually over time. This process, known as vesting, aims to align the interests of core contributors with the long-term success of the project. However, when large amounts of tokens are unlocked, they can increase the circulating supply, potentially putting downward pressure on prices if recipients decide to sell. Conversely, if the market absorbs these tokens without significant selling, it can signal strong demand and project confidence. This week features several notable Crypto Token Unlocks that warrant close attention: September 1, 12:00 p.m. UTC: ZETA unlocks 47.94 million tokens ($8.87 million), representing 2.28% of its circulating supply. September 2, 12:00 a.m. UTC: SUI unlocks a substantial 44.25 million tokens ($144 million), which is 1.26% of its circulating supply. September 2, 12:00 a.m. UTC: BONK unlocks 504 billion tokens ($11.24 million), accounting for 0.57% of its circulating supply. September 2, 8:00 a.m. UTC: ENA unlocks 94.19 million tokens ($60.29 million), making up 1.42% of its circulating supply. September 5, 5:00 a.m. UTC: IMX unlocks 27.31 million tokens ($13.88 million), equivalent to 1.37% of its circulating supply. Deep Dive into This Week’s Major Crypto Token Unlocks The standout event among this week’s Crypto Token Unlocks is undoubtedly the SUI release. Valued at a staggering $144 million, this unlock could be a significant catalyst for price action. SUI, a layer-1 blockchain, has garnered considerable attention for its scalability and unique object-centric model. The market’s reaction to such a large unlock will be a key indicator of investor confidence in the project’s future. Similarly, the unlocks for BONK and ENA are also substantial in dollar terms, at over $11 million and $60 million respectively. BONK, a popular meme coin, often sees amplified price movements due to community sentiment. ENA, representing the Ethena Labs project, is a newer entrant with a focus on a synthetic dollar protocol. The release of these tokens will test their respective market’s ability to absorb the increased supply. ZETA and IMX also have notable unlocks. ZETA, part of the ZetaChain ecosystem, and IMX, a layer-2 scaling solution for NFTs on Ethereum, both play important roles in their specific niches. While their unlock values are smaller compared to SUI, they still represent a measurable percentage of their circulating supply, which can influence their short-term price dynamics. Therefore, closely monitoring these Crypto Token Unlocks is a wise strategy for traders and long-term holders alike. Navigating the Impact of Crypto Token Unlocks How should investors approach these upcoming Crypto Token Unlocks? First, it is essential to understand that not all unlocks lead to a price dump. The impact depends on several factors, including the project’s fundamentals, overall market sentiment, the size of the unlock relative to the circulating supply, and the likelihood of recipients selling their tokens. For some projects, early investors or team members might be long-term holders with no immediate intention to sell. In other cases, the market might have already priced in the unlock, leading to a muted reaction. However, a significant unlock can create short-term selling pressure, especially if the broader market is already bearish. Actionable Insights for Investors: Research: Investigate the project’s fundamentals, recent developments, and community sentiment. Monitor Supply: Pay attention to the percentage of circulating supply being unlocked. A larger percentage often implies a higher potential impact. Observe Price Action: Watch how the token’s price reacts in the hours and days leading up to and immediately following the unlock. Risk Management: Consider adjusting your portfolio exposure or setting stop-loss orders if you are concerned about potential volatility. Beyond the Headlines: The Broader Picture of Crypto Token Unlocks While the immediate price implications of Crypto Token Unlocks are often the focus, these events also highlight important aspects of tokenomics and project transparency. A well-designed vesting schedule demonstrates a project’s commitment to long-term growth and decentralization. It ensures that core contributors remain incentivized to build and support the ecosystem over time. Furthermore, the ability of a market to absorb large token unlocks can be a testament to a project’s strength and investor confidence. Projects with strong communities, clear roadmaps, and innovative technology are generally better equipped to handle these supply increases without significant price depreciation. Therefore, these unlocks are not just isolated events but provide a window into the health and maturity of various blockchain ecosystems. In conclusion, this week’s lineup of Crypto Token Unlocks, particularly the substantial SUI release, offers a fascinating look into the dynamic nature of the crypto market. While they present potential challenges in terms of price volatility, they also provide opportunities for informed investors to make strategic decisions. By understanding the mechanics and implications of these unlocks, market participants can better prepare for and react to the ever-evolving landscape of digital assets. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What exactly is a Crypto Token Unlock? A1: A Crypto Token Unlock is when previously restricted or locked-up cryptocurrency tokens become available for trading. These tokens are often held by founders, early investors, or team members under a vesting schedule. Q2: Why do projects lock up tokens in the first place? A2: Token lock-ups are designed to prevent large-scale selling immediately after a project’s launch, which could destabilize the price. They also incentivize long-term commitment from core contributors. Q3: How do Crypto Token Unlocks typically affect prices? A3: Unlocks can increase the circulating supply, potentially leading to selling pressure and price drops. However, the actual impact depends on market demand, investor sentiment, and the percentage of the total supply being unlocked. Q4: Is the SUI unlock this week particularly significant? A4: Yes, the SUI unlock of $144 million is one of the largest this week, making it a crucial event to watch due to its potential to influence SUI’s price and broader market sentiment. Q5: What should investors do during periods of major Crypto Token Unlocks? A5: Investors should conduct thorough research, monitor market sentiment, observe the token’s price action, and practice sound risk management strategies, such as setting stop-loss orders. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Stay informed about the latest crypto market trends and help others understand the complexities of digital asset movements. To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping the crypto market price action. This post Crucial Crypto Token Unlocks: $144M SUI Release and Other Major Market Events This Week first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/01 08:45
Unlocking The CME Bitcoin Futures Gap: A Crucial Market Insight

The post Unlocking The CME Bitcoin Futures Gap: A Crucial Market Insight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unlocking The CME Bitcoin Futures Gap: A Crucial Market Insight Skip to content Home Crypto News Unlocking the CME Bitcoin Futures Gap: A Crucial Market Insight Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/cme-bitcoin-futures-gap-4/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 08:42
The WLFI project team is suspected of adding liquidity to WLFI on the Solana network in the early morning

PANews reported on September 1st that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, the WLFI project team transferred 10 million USDC from Ethereum to the Solana network 5 hours ago, and then bought 5 million of the USDC for 24,394 SOL. This should be in preparation for adding liquidity to WLFI on the Solana network.
PANews2025/09/01 08:42
Celebrities At The 2025 U.S. Open Days 6 And 7

The post Celebrities At The 2025 U.S. Open Days 6 And 7 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Abbott Elementary” cast members Chris Perfetti, Tyler James Williams, Quinta Brunson and Lisa Ann Walter on the blue carpet at the 2025 US Open, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Michael Mooney/USTA) Michael Mooney/USTA Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Ben Stiller, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, LL Cool J and Justin Theroux were among the big stars in the stands at the 2025 U.S. Open on Friday and Saturday for Days 6 and 7. Earlier in the week, Jeff Goldblum, Lin-Manuel Mirana, Joy Sunday, John Mulaney, Olivia Munn, Michael Che and Maria Sharapova caught Round 1 action of the U.S. Open, the fourth and final event in the 2025 Grand Slam of Tennis. ForbesPhotos: Best Of Stars On Red Carpet At 2025 Venice Film Festival Week 1By Tim Lammers Scroll below to see more photos of the U.S. Open over the weekend. The 2025 U.S. Open, which is being held at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, N.Y., wraps up on Monday, Sept. 8. Tina Fey at the 2025 US Open, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA) David Dow/USTA Saturday Night Live alum and 30 Rock and The Four Seasons creator Tina Fey was in the stands for the U.S. Open Day 6 on Friday. Ben Stiller during a men’s singles match at the 2025 US Open on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Garrett Ellwood/USTA) Garrett Ellwood/USTA Severance creator and Zoolander and A Knight at the Museum franchise star Ben Stiller also caught Day 6 action at the U.S. Open on Friday. ForbesPhotos: AARP Names ‘Hottest Actors Over 50’ – Who Made The List?By Tim Lammers Celeste O’Connor and guest at the 2025 US Open, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA) David Dow/USTA Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Ghostbusters:…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 08:40
Nvidia’s fate in China may look a lot like what BYD did to Tesla

Nvidia posted another record quarter; $46.7 billion in revenue, a 56% increase from a year ago, and $26.4 billion in net income, as Cryptopolitan reported last week. It’s expecting to hit $54 billion next quarter. But one major gap jumped out. The company didn’t make a single dollar from China through its H20 chip. The […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/01 08:39
Unsettling Fall Below $108,000 Sparks Market Concerns

The post Unsettling Fall Below $108,000 Sparks Market Concerns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Price Drop: Unsettling Fall Below $108,000 Sparks Market Concerns Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin Price Drop: Unsettling Fall Below $108,000 Sparks Market Concerns Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-price-drop-concerns-2/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 08:33
Bitwise Forecasts $1.3M Bitcoin as Institutional Giants Could Deploy $5 Trillion

The post Bitwise Forecasts $1.3M Bitcoin as Institutional Giants Could Deploy $5 Trillion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is on track for explosive institutional adoption, with forecasts pointing toward a potential $1.3 million price by 2035. Bitwise Sees Massive Growth Ahead for Bitcoin Asset management firm Bitwise published its “ Bitcoin Long-Term Capital Market Assumptions: 2025” report last week, providing one of the industry’s most detailed long-term forecasts for the crypto asset. […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitwise-forecasts-1-3m-bitcoin-as-institutional-giants-could-deploy-5-trillion/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 08:32
XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks’ staking model

Anni Group has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare for the launch of Hong Kong dollar stablecoin

Crypto Adoption One Growth Cycle Away From 5 Billion Users

$100 Trillion Crypto Market in Sight? Massive Growth Forecasted

XRP Price Watch: Bears in Control as $2.70 Support Faces Critical Test