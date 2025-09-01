2025-09-02 Tuesday

The whale who “opened a long ETH after selling HYPE” increased his ETH long position to 78,500

PANews reported on September 1st that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a whale who sold HYPE and went long on ETH reduced his ETH long position from 86,800 ETH to 50,000 ETH during the three-day decline to avoid liquidation. After the ETH price stabilized, he slowly began to increase his position again. After the most recent increase five hours ago, his ETH long position has rebounded from 50,000 ETH to 78,500 ETH, once again the largest single position on Hyperliquid. The whale's current long position of 78,500 ETH is worth $344 million, with a liquidation price of $4,297. He started buying ETH on the 25th and has lost $23 million in the past week.
PANews2025/09/01 09:26
President Trump appeals, defends tariffs as core to US strength

A US court ruled that Trump went too far in using emergency powers to impose tariffs.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/01 09:25
Bitcoin Price Faces Weak September As Whale Addresses Hit Record

The post Bitcoin Price Faces Weak September As Whale Addresses Hit Record appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin whales reach record 19,130 as September weakness looms. Bitcoin price traded near $109,000 at the time of writing in September 2025. The token faced its historically weakest month, while large holders increased their positions to record levels. Seasonal Weakness Shaped Bitcoin Price History Historical data from 2010 to 2025 showed that September was the weakest month for BTC. According to Bitwise Asset Management, the token posted an average decline of –4.68% each September during that period. Analysts said this pattern reflected recurring profit-taking and lower liquidity. Other months showed stronger results. April posted average gains of about 33%, while November delivered increases of nearly 39%. May averaged a rise above 22%, and October recorded close to 27%. These seasonal returns provided context, but analysts said they did not predict outcomes. Each cycle reflected unique conditions such as macroeconomic shifts, regulation, or institutional flows. September’s reputation as a weak month meant traders often watched closely for renewed selling. Some market participants said the question was whether the current year had already absorbed its seasonal decline or whether more downside risk remained. Whale Activity Supported Bitcoin Price Trends Alongside seasonal data, whale behavior gained attention. In 2025, the number of addresses holding at least 100 BTC climbed to a record 19,130. That figure surpassed the 2017 high of 18,544. Growth over the years was steady. In 2010, only 1,375 addresses held 100 BTC or more. By 2024, the number had risen to 17,761. The 2025 record reflected consistent accumulation among large holders. Analysts said these wallets often represented investors with long-term strategies. Market observers tracked whale buying because large inflows sometimes preceded major price moves. Heavy accumulation suggested confidence in the token’s future. However, the data did not guarantee short-term price direction. At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price traded…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 09:25
A whale apparently liquidated 4,720 ETH 8 hours ago, with an estimated profit of $9.514 million.

PANews reported on September 1st that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, a trading whale who had made a profit of US$2.34 million through four UNI trading waves was suspected of clearing out 4,720 ETH (US$21.08 million) 8 hours ago. If sold, it would have made a profit of US$9.514 million. He withdrew ETH from FalconX at an average price of $2,452 on July 1, with a two-month return rate of 82.2%.
PANews2025/09/01 09:24
A smart trader increased his Hyperliquid account from $1.02 million to $26.07 million

PANews reported on September 1 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, starting with only $1.02 million, smart trader 0x044d increased the value of his Hyperliquid account to $26.07 million, with a net profit of more than $25 million. His latest operation: 3 hours ago, he closed his $17.68 million SOL and $35.45 million ETH short positions, realizing a $1.06 million profit. He then switched to a new long position of 6,590 ETH (worth $28.9 million) with a 20x leverage.
PANews2025/09/01 09:21
A Strategic Breakthrough Into U.S. Finance

The post A Strategic Breakthrough Into U.S. Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sonic Labs Capital Markets: A Strategic Breakthrough Into U.S. Finance Skip to content Home Crypto News Sonic Labs Capital Markets: A Strategic Breakthrough into U.S. Finance Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/sonic-labs-capital-markets/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 09:21
Solana Liquidity: WLFI Unveils Massive $5M SOL Purchase for Strategic Move

BitcoinWorld Solana Liquidity: WLFI Unveils Massive $5M SOL Purchase for Strategic Move The cryptocurrency community is abuzz with a recent development that could significantly shape the landscape of Solana liquidity. Reports indicate that an address believed to be connected to the WorldLibertyFinancial (WLFI) team has made a substantial move, acquiring $5 million worth of SOL tokens. This strategic purchase is not just a transaction; it signals a potential major shift for the project and the broader Solana ecosystem. What’s Driving WLFI’s Strategic Solana Liquidity Push? According to AmberCN, the address in question purchased a massive 24,394 SOL tokens, valued at approximately $5 million, just hours ago. This wasn’t an isolated event; the same address had previously transferred 10 million USDC from the Ethereum network to Solana. These actions strongly suggest a calculated preparation for a significant liquidity addition on the Solana network. Significant Investment: The $5 million SOL purchase demonstrates a substantial commitment. Cross-Chain Movement: The prior USDC transfer highlights a deliberate strategy to establish a presence on Solana. Strategic Goal: All signs point towards enhancing Solana liquidity for the WLFI project. WorldLibertyFinancial (WLFI) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) project that has garnered attention due to its reported links to the Trump family. This connection adds another layer of intrigue to their recent financial maneuvers, placing their activities under a brighter spotlight within the crypto space. Unpacking the Impact: How Does This Bolster Solana Liquidity and DeFi? When a project adds liquidity to a decentralized exchange (DEX) on a network like Solana, it means they are depositing a pair of assets into a liquidity pool. For WLFI, this would likely involve their own token paired with SOL or another stablecoin. This action is crucial for enabling smooth and efficient trading. The benefits of increased Solana liquidity are manifold: Reduced Slippage: Larger liquidity pools mean that large trades have less impact on the price, ensuring better execution for users. Enhanced Trading Experience: Users can buy and sell tokens more easily and quickly, improving the overall user experience. Market Stability: Deeper liquidity can contribute to a more stable market for the project’s token, making it more attractive to investors. Ecosystem Growth: Projects adding substantial liquidity contribute to the overall health and vibrancy of the Solana DeFi ecosystem. However, while the benefits are clear, projects always face challenges. These include navigating market volatility, managing impermanent loss for liquidity providers, and competing in a rapidly evolving DeFi landscape. WLFI’s move shows confidence in Solana’s infrastructure and its ability to support such strategic expansions. The Road Ahead: What Does This Mean for WorldLibertyFinancial and Solana Liquidity? This substantial investment by WLFI suggests that the project is gearing up for significant activity on the Solana blockchain. Users and investors should closely monitor official announcements from the WLFI team regarding their liquidity provisioning plans and any new features or partnerships that might emerge. For the Solana network, this move reinforces its position as a go-to blockchain for projects seeking high throughput and low transaction costs. As more projects like WLFI choose Solana for their operations, the network’s overall Solana liquidity and user base are expected to grow, fostering a more robust and interconnected DeFi environment. It’s an exciting time to observe how this strategic financial move will play out. Will it lead to increased adoption for WLFI? Will it set a new precedent for large-scale liquidity additions on Solana? Only time will tell, but the initial steps are certainly noteworthy. In conclusion, the reported $5 million SOL purchase by the WorldLibertyFinancial team represents a pivotal moment for the project and a significant boost for Solana liquidity. This strategic maneuver, likely aimed at enhancing trading capabilities on the Solana network, underscores the growing confidence in Solana’s DeFi ecosystem. As WLFI prepares to potentially add substantial liquidity, the crypto community will be watching closely to see the full impact of this ambitious move on both the project’s trajectory and Solana’s evolving landscape. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is WorldLibertyFinancial (WLFI)? WorldLibertyFinancial (WLFI) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) project. It has gained attention due to reports linking it to the Trump family, though specific details of its operations are often found in crypto news outlets. 2. Why did the WLFI team purchase $5 million in SOL? The WLFI team reportedly purchased $5 million worth of SOL tokens as a preparatory step for adding liquidity on the Solana network. This move is typically done to facilitate smoother trading of their project’s token. 3. What does “adding liquidity” mean in the context of DeFi? Adding liquidity involves depositing a pair of assets (e.g., a project’s token and a stablecoin or another major cryptocurrency like SOL) into a decentralized exchange’s liquidity pool. This allows users to trade these assets without needing a direct buyer or seller, reducing slippage and improving efficiency. 4. How does this move benefit the Solana network? A significant liquidity addition by a project like WLFI benefits the Solana network by increasing overall Solana liquidity, making the ecosystem more robust. This can lead to reduced trading costs, improved price stability for tokens, and attract more users and projects to the network. 5. Is WLFI officially linked to the Trump family? Reports from crypto news outlets like AmberCN have suggested a link between the WorldLibertyFinancial project and the Trump family. However, official confirmation or detailed explanations from the Trump family or WLFI directly are not widely available, and such claims should be viewed with journalistic discretion. Found this analysis of WLFI’s strategic move and its impact on Solana liquidity insightful? Don’t keep it to yourself! Share this article with your network on social media and spark a conversation about the future of DeFi on Solana. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Solana price action. This post Solana Liquidity: WLFI Unveils Massive $5M SOL Purchase for Strategic Move first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/01 09:20
Solana's Alpenglow proposal passed, reducing block finality time to 150 milliseconds

PANews reported on September 1st that Solana's SIMD-0326 Alpenglow proposal has been approved, according to the SIMD voting status page. Alpenglow aims to reduce block finalization time from 12.8 seconds to nearly 150 milliseconds. The voting rules reportedly require a two-thirds majority (yes + no) of the total votes to pass.
PANews2025/09/01 09:15
Sonic Labs Capital Markets: A Strategic Breakthrough into U.S. Finance

BitcoinWorld Sonic Labs Capital Markets: A Strategic Breakthrough into U.S. Finance The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with significant news as Sonic Labs Capital Markets makes a groundbreaking move. This development signals a major step towards bridging the gap between innovative digital assets and traditional finance. What does this mean for the future of crypto and mainstream investment? What’s Next for Sonic Labs Capital Markets? Sonic (S) Labs has officially passed its inaugural governance proposal. This isn’t just any internal decision; it’s a strategic blueprint aimed squarely at entering the robust U.S. capital markets. This bold initiative could redefine how digital assets interact with established financial systems. Launching an S ETP/ETF: A key objective is to introduce an Exchange Traded Product (ETP) or Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) for S. This mechanism would allow a broader range of investors to gain exposure to S without directly holding the underlying asset. Nasdaq Investment Support: Sonic Labs plans to actively support investment in S by companies listed on Nasdaq. This could open doors for institutional capital and corporate treasuries to diversify into digital assets. Establishing a U.S. Corporation: To solidify its presence and navigate regulatory landscapes, a dedicated U.S. corporation will be established. This move underscores a commitment to compliance and long-term growth within the American financial ecosystem. Pioneering the S ETP/ETF: A Game Changer? The pursuit of an S ETP/ETF is a critical component of Sonic Labs’ strategy for U.S. capital markets. Why is this so significant? ETPs and ETFs are regulated investment vehicles that trade on traditional stock exchanges. They offer several advantages: Accessibility: They make digital asset investment accessible to a wider audience, including retail investors and institutions who might be hesitant to navigate direct crypto purchases. Liquidity: Trading on established exchanges typically provides higher liquidity compared to some crypto-native platforms. Regulatory Oversight: Being regulated products, ETPs/ETFs offer a layer of investor protection and legitimacy that can attract more cautious capital. This initiative could set a precedent, paving the way for other digital assets to follow suit and integrate more deeply into conventional financial markets. Unlocking Investment: Nasdaq and Beyond for Sonic Labs Supporting investment by Nasdaq-listed companies is a testament to Sonic Labs’ ambition. Nasdaq is home to some of the world’s most innovative and growth-oriented companies. By targeting this segment, Sonic Labs aims to: Attract Institutional Capital: Nasdaq-listed firms often have substantial capital reserves and are increasingly exploring diversification strategies. Enhance Legitimacy: Endorsement or investment from reputable public companies can significantly boost the perceived legitimacy and stability of S. Foster Corporate Adoption: This could encourage more corporations to consider holding digital assets on their balance sheets, similar to early Bitcoin corporate adoptions. The focus on Nasdaq underscores a strategic play to integrate S into the mainstream corporate investment landscape, solidifying the presence of Sonic Labs Capital Markets. Establishing a U.S. Presence: Why it Matters for Sonic Labs The decision to establish a U.S. corporation is more than just a formality. It’s a foundational step for long-term engagement with U.S. capital markets. A U.S.-based entity will: Facilitate Regulatory Compliance: Operating within the U.S. legal framework is crucial for launching regulated products like ETPs/ETFs. Build Trust: A physical and legal presence can foster greater trust among investors, regulators, and partners. Streamline Operations: It simplifies interactions with U.S. financial institutions, legal advisors, and potential corporate clients. This strategic move demonstrates Sonic Labs’ commitment to a compliant and integrated approach, ensuring a smoother path for Sonic Labs Capital Markets into the complex American financial system. The Road Ahead: Benefits and Challenges for Sonic Labs Capital Markets Entering U.S. capital markets presents both immense opportunities and significant hurdles for Sonic Labs. Potential Benefits: Massive Capital Inflow: Access to the world’s largest capital market could bring unprecedented liquidity and investment into S. Increased Mainstream Adoption: Greater visibility and accessibility could accelerate S’s adoption among a diverse investor base. Enhanced Credibility: Operating within stringent U.S. regulations can significantly boost Sonic Labs’ reputation and credibility globally. Key Challenges: Regulatory Scrutiny: Navigating the intricate and evolving U.S. regulatory landscape for digital assets is complex and demanding. Market Competition: The U.S. market is highly competitive, requiring robust strategies to stand out. Public Perception: Overcoming skepticism about digital assets among some traditional investors will be crucial. Despite these challenges, Sonic Labs’ proactive approach to U.S. capital markets suggests a well-thought-out strategy to mitigate risks and capitalize on opportunities. In conclusion, Sonic Labs’ governance proposal marks a pivotal moment, signaling a serious and structured approach to integrating digital assets into traditional finance. By pursuing an S ETP/ETF, supporting Nasdaq investments, and establishing a U.S. corporation, Sonic Labs is not just entering a market; it’s actively shaping the future of crypto’s role in global finance. This strategic expansion into Sonic Labs Capital Markets could pave the way for broader institutional adoption and mainstream acceptance, benefiting the entire digital asset ecosystem. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is Sonic Labs’ recent proposal about? Sonic Labs has passed a governance proposal focused on entering traditional U.S. capital markets. This involves launching an S ETP/ETF, supporting investment in S by Nasdaq-listed companies, and establishing a U.S. corporation. What is an S ETP/ETF and why is it important? An S ETP/ETF is an Exchange Traded Product or Fund for the S token. It’s important because it provides a regulated, accessible, and liquid way for a broader range of investors, including institutions, to gain exposure to S without directly holding the digital asset. How will Sonic Labs engage with Nasdaq-listed companies? Sonic Labs plans to actively support and encourage investment in S by companies listed on Nasdaq. This aims to attract institutional capital, enhance the legitimacy of S, and foster broader corporate adoption of digital assets. Why is establishing a U.S. corporation crucial for Sonic Labs? Establishing a U.S. corporation is a foundational step for long-term engagement. It facilitates regulatory compliance, builds trust among investors and partners, and streamlines operations within the complex American financial system. What are the main benefits of this move for Sonic Labs? The primary benefits include access to massive capital inflows from the world’s largest financial market, increased mainstream adoption and visibility for S, and enhanced credibility due to operating within stringent U.S. regulatory frameworks. What challenges might Sonic Labs face in U.S. capital markets? Key challenges include navigating the intricate and evolving U.S. regulatory landscape for digital assets, intense market competition, and overcoming potential skepticism from traditional investors regarding digital assets. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network to spread the word about Sonic Labs’ pioneering move into U.S. capital markets and its potential impact on the future of crypto! To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping cryptocurrency markets and their institutional adoption. This post Sonic Labs Capital Markets: A Strategic Breakthrough into U.S. Finance first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/01 09:15
A Revolutionary Leap To 150ms

The post A Revolutionary Leap To 150ms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana Block Confirmation Time: A Revolutionary Leap To 150ms Skip to content Home Crypto News Solana Block Confirmation Time: A Revolutionary Leap to 150ms Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/solana-block-confirmation-time/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 09:15
