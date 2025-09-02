UAE’s G42 seeks to diversify chip suppliers beyond Nvidia for AI campus

UAE-backed technology firm G42 is exploring other AI chip suppliers beyond Nvidia to expand its semiconductor supply options. The company already initiated negotiations with AMD, Cerebras Systems, and Qualcomm to provide the AI chips that will power its AI campus. G42 announced plans to build an AI data center campus with a 5 gigawatt capacity in a collaboration between the UAE and the U.S. The announcement came during President Donald Trump's visit to the country, which attracted more than $200 billion in signed deals. Trump's visit secured multiple chip export deals with the UAE, which sparked concerns among senior U.S. officials. They cited national security reasons and economic control surrounding the deals. UAE pushes a 'digital embassy' model for governments According to a recent Cryptopolitan report, in July, Huawei was pushing to sell its Ascend 910B AI chips and CloudMatrix 384 systems to G42. However, the discussions remain in the early stages, with no binding agreements formed. The report revealed that Huawei's chip supply capacity remains limited compared to Nvidia, which already has substantial supply deals in the region. In an exclusive report by Semafor, AWS, Microsoft, Meta, and xAI are among the companies involved in talks with G42 to secure the projected 5 gigawatt data center capacity in the UAE. The UAE has boasted the project as the most significant AI infrastructure outside of the U.S. One gigawatt of the project has already been committed to Trump's Stargate AI initiative. The Stargate AI initiative aims to advance AI infrastructure worldwide with partners including SoftBank, Oracle, OpenAI, and MGX. President Trump announced early this year that the plan for private sector investment is valued at an estimated $500 billion. G42's data center campus will utilize Nvidia's Grace Blackwell GB300 systems, representing about 20% of the campus's total scope. The facility…