Mirror Chain ($MIRROR) Could Be Crypto’s Biggest Passive Income Revolution
The post Mirror Chain ($MIRROR) Could Be Crypto’s Biggest Passive Income Revolution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Mirror Chain introduces a new passive income model in crypto. Built as a Layer 2 blockchain with Zero-Knowledge Rollups and Mirrored Virtual Machines, it ensures scalability, speed, and cross-chain compatibility. Through its unique Repetitive Earning Mechanism (R.E.M.), $MIRROR holders automatically earn multi-token rewards daily, creating a reliable income stream for life. How Mirror Chain is Changing the Passive Income Game Mirror Chain offers users automatic rewards without staking or farming. Every transaction across the ecosystem contributes to holders through a 1% redistribution fee. This fee is shared instantly and automatically, eliminating the need for third-party platforms or complex processes. Holders benefit from multi-token rewards, as all tokens transacting within the ecosystem participate in the reward system. Therefore, whether using $MIRROR directly or other integrated tokens, every holder gains consistent passive income. The low fees, high speed, and EVM compatibility enable seamless integration for developers and projects within the ecosystem. Moreover, the high-level audits and governance features ensure long-term security and transparency. $MIRROR Token Presale and Reward Potential The $MIRROR token has a total supply of 1,000,000,000. Its distribution is structured as follows: 10% Private Sale 10% Public Sale 20% Ecosystem & Staking Rewards 20% Marketing 18% Developer Fund 10% Liquidity & Exchange Support 4% Team (locked and vested) The presale price for Phase 1 is set at $0.0512. Already, $807K has been raised out of the $1M target. Investors can participate using Ethereum, USDC, USDT, or debit and credit cards. The next price adjustment will occur in less than two days. Early investors are projected to achieve up to 156% APY, positioning $MIRROR as one of the most attractive passive reward systems available. Why $MIRROR Token is the Key to Long-Term Crypto Success The Reflection Earning Mechanism ensures that 1% of every transaction across Mirror Chain flows back…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 01:54
Sui, Aptos, and Arbitrum to Unlock $4.5B — But BlockchainFX Presale Is the Urgent Crypto Presale to Join Now
Sui, Aptos, and Arbitrum unlock $4.5B tokens, sparking sell fears, while BlockchainFX presale surges with $6.28M raised and 90% APY rewards.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/02 01:51
UAE’s G42 seeks to diversify chip suppliers beyond Nvidia for AI campus
The post UAE’s G42 seeks to diversify chip suppliers beyond Nvidia for AI campus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UAE-backed technology firm G42 is exploring other AI chip suppliers beyond Nvidia to expand its semiconductor supply options. The company already initiated negotiations with AMD, Cerebras Systems, and Qualcomm to provide the AI chips that will power its AI campus. G42 announced plans to build an AI data center campus with a 5 gigawatt capacity in a collaboration between the UAE and the U.S. The announcement came during President Donald Trump’s visit to the country, which attracted more than $200 billion in signed deals. Trump’s visit secured multiple chip export deals with the UAE, which sparked concerns among senior U.S. officials. They cited national security reasons and economic control surrounding the deals. UAE pushes a ‘digital embassy’ model for governments According to a recent Cryptopolitan report, in July, Huawei was pushing to sell its Ascend 910B AI chips and CloudMatrix 384 systems to G42. However, the discussions remain in the early stages, with no binding agreements formed. The report revealed that Huawei’s chip supply capacity remains limited compared to Nvidia, which already has substantial supply deals in the region. In an exclusive report by Semafor, AWS, Microsoft, Meta, and xAI are among the companies involved in talks with G42 to secure the projected 5 gigawatt data center capacity in the UAE. The UAE has boasted the project as the most significant AI infrastructure outside of the U.S. One gigawatt of the project has already been committed to Trump’s Stargate AI initiative. The Stargate AI initiative aims to advance AI infrastructure worldwide with partners including SoftBank, Oracle, OpenAI, and MGX. President Trump announced early this year that the plan for private sector investment is valued at an estimated $500 billion. G42’s data center campus will utilize Nvidia’s Grace Blackwell GB300 systems, representing about 20% of the campus’s total scope. The facility…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 01:51
Trump Slams Indian Trade Relationship After Modi Meets With Putin, Xi At China Summit
The post Trump Slams Indian Trade Relationship After Modi Meets With Putin, Xi At China Summit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump slammed U.S.-India trade as a “totally one sided disaster” on Monday morning, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in what looked to be a unified front at a summit in eastern China. Trump slammed the United States’ trade relationship with India as a “totally one sided disaster” in a post on Truth Social. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Trump, in a Truth Social post, said the United States sells little to India but India sells the United States “massive amounts of goods, their biggest ‘client,’” slamming what he portrays as a lopsided trade relationship “for many decades.” Trump alleged the “reason is that India has charged us, until now, such high Tariffs, the most of any country, that our businesses are unable to sell into India,” claiming the country has since offered to cut tariffs on U.S. goods to “nothing.” Reuters reported the U.S. had a $45.8 billion trade deficit with India in 2024, and that India’s average tariff rate on U.S. goods is 7.5%, citing India’s trade ministry, though the U.S. Trade Representative’s office told Reuters India’s tariff rate on U.S. auto imports is 100% and farm goods is 39%. Trump also criticized India for buying Russian oil and military goods, weeks after he signed an executive order hiking tariffs on India for importing Russian oil, which he said “undermines U.S. efforts to counter Russia’s harmful activities” in Ukraine. The United States’ 50% tariff rate on goods from India took effect on Wednesday, which India has slammed as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable.” Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Monday in Tianjin, China. (Photo by Sergey Bobylev/Kremlin Press S./Anadolu via Getty Images)…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 01:48
JPMorgan stelt Bitcoin is ondergewaardeerd, fair value $126K
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord De koers van Bitcoin (Ticker: BTC) heeft de afgelopen maanden schommelingen doorgemaakt, maar volgens analisten van JP Morgan is het verhaal nog niet voorbij. Ondanks een correctie van ruim 10% in augustus, waarbij de prijs zakte van boven de $124.000 naar ongeveer $110.000 ziet de Amerikaanse bank de huidige waardering als te laag. Managing Director Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou en zijn team spreken zelfs van een ondergewaardeerde Bitcoin, zeker in vergelijking met goud. Hun verwachting is een herstel richting $126.000. Volatiliteit op dieptepunt Waar Bitcoin historisch bekendstaat om zijn koersschommelingen, is de volatiliteit in 2025 gedaald. Van meer dan 60% eerder dit jaar naar slechts 30% wat een dieptepunt is. Dit wijst op een rustiger handelsklimaat en maakt BTC aantrekkelijker voor institutionele beleggers die vaak terughoudend zijn bij hoge risico’s. Een belangrijk punt dat de JP Morgan analisten benadrukken, is dat de Bitcoin/Goud volatiliteitsratio tot 2 is gezakt. Dit betekent dat Bitcoin nog steeds dubbel zo volatiel is als goud. Voor grote vermogensbeheerders en corporate treasuries verlaagt dit de drempel om BTC serieuzer op te nemen in hun portefeuille. Bron: JPMorgan De rol van corporate treasuries en ETF’s Volgens het rapport van JP Morgan heeft de sterke vraag vanuit bedrijfsreserves de markt gestabiliseerd. Samen met de aanhoudende instroom in Bitcoin ETF’s zorgt dit voor een fundament van vraag dat de dalende druk beperkt. De bank stelt dat juist deze combinatie van lagere volatiliteit en institutionele adoptie gunstige omstandigheden schept voor een koersherstel. Lagere volatiliteit maakt het makkelijker voor instellingen om kapitaal te alloceren, waardoor Bitcoin en goud qua risico rendement dichter bij elkaar komen. Fair value van Bitcoin op $126.000 Een ander argument dat JP Morgan naar voren schuift, is de verhouding tussen de huidige marktwaarde van Bitcoin en de private allocatie in goud. Momenteel bedraagt de marktkapitalisatie van BTC zo’n $2,2 biljoen. Om in lijn te komen met goud, dat rond de $5 biljoen ligt, zou de Bitcoin prijs ongeveer 13% hoger moeten zijn. Volgens Panigirtzoglou is dit geen verre toekomstdroom, maar een realistisch doel voor het einde van 2025. On chain signalen wijzen op een bodem Naast de macro analyse van JP Morgan zijn er ook on chain indicatoren die dit scenario ondersteunen. Het True MVRV waarde, dat de marktwaarde van Bitcoin afzet tegen de gerealiseerde waarde, bereikte onlangs opnieuw de 1,6. Eerder dit jaar vormde dit niveau een lokale bodem, waarna de prijs telkens herstelde. Dit laat zien dat Bitcoin opnieuw dichtbij een lokale bodem kan staan, mits de macro economische omstandigheden meewerken. Bron: CryptoQuant Inflatiecijfers als belangrijke factor Een belangrijke factor voor het komende kwartaal zijn de Amerikaanse inflatiecijfers. Mocht de PCE inflatie in juli lager uitvallen dan verwacht, dan neemt de kans toe dat de Federal Reserve al in september een renteverlaging doorvoert. Dit zou risicovolle activa zoals Bitcoin een stevige impuls kunnen geven. Daar staat tegenover dat een hogere inflatie juist voor druk kan zorgen, doordat beleggers rekening moeten houden met een strakker monetair beleid. In dat geval kan een korte termijn bearish sentiment overheersen. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht JPMorgan stelt Bitcoin is ondergewaardeerd, fair value $126K is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
2025/09/02 01:46
AUD/USD advances to near 0.6550 as US Dollar declines ahead of US job data
The post AUD/USD advances to near 0.6550 as US Dollar declines ahead of US job data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AUD/USD jumps to near 0.6560 as Fed dovish expectations have weighed on the US Dollar. Fed officials have started arguing in favor of monetary policy expansion amid growing labor market concerns. Australia’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI data came in higher at 50.5. The AUD/USD pair gains sharply to near 0.6560 during the European trading session Monday. The Aussie pair advances as the US Dollar (USD) underperforms its peers on expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in the monetary policy meeting this month. During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, slides to near 97.55, the lowest level seen in a month. US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.24% -0.26% 0.06% 0.00% -0.16% -0.33% -0.04% EUR 0.24% -0.03% 0.21% 0.24% 0.08% -0.09% 0.20% GBP 0.26% 0.03% 0.14% 0.27% 0.10% -0.06% 0.27% JPY -0.06% -0.21% -0.14% 0.01% -0.21% -0.35% -0.06% CAD -0.01% -0.24% -0.27% -0.01% -0.16% -0.33% 0.00% AUD 0.16% -0.08% -0.10% 0.21% 0.16% -0.17% 0.17% NZD 0.33% 0.09% 0.06% 0.35% 0.33% 0.17% 0.34% CHF 0.04% -0.20% -0.27% 0.06% -0.00% -0.17% -0.34% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote). Growing United States (US) labor market concerns in the wake of tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump has increased…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 01:45
Crypto Presale Alert: BlockchainFX Surges Ahead With $6.28M Raised as Algorand Price Predictions Lag
BlockchainFX presale hits $6.28M with 90% APY and 35% bonus tokens, outshining Algorand price predictions as the best presale crypto 2025.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/02 01:44
XRP price Murrey Math Lines analysis as Ripple unlocks 1 billion coins
XRP price plunged to an important support level of the Murrey Math Lines on Monday, Sept. 1, as Ripple unlocked more tokens and sentiment in the crypto industry remained neutral. Ripple (XRP) token dropped to $2.7345, its lowest level since…
Crypto.news
2025/09/02 01:44
Japan Game Developer Gumi Invests $17M in XRP
The post Japan Game Developer Gumi Invests $17M in XRP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tokyo-listed game developer Gumi has purchased 6,008,857 XRP worth about $17 million, aligning with parent company SBI Holdings’ push for cross-border payments and expanding its blockchain-focused business. Gumi’s investment highlights its shift toward blockchain integration. The company said the move aims to expand its revenue base while contributing to the growth of the XRP ecosystem. Following the announcement, Gumi’s stock jumped nearly 6% to ¥640 on Monday. Gumi Ties XRP Bet to SBI Strategy In a statement on social media platform X, Gumi confirmed that the $17 million purchase was part of its blockchain growth plan. The firm added that it wants to strengthen ties with SBI Holdings’ international payments and liquidity initiatives. This is not Gumi’s first step into crypto. Earlier this year, the company bought $6.6 million worth of Bitcoin. The move showed it intends to treat digital assets as part of its long-term operations rather than short-term speculation. 【お知らせ】当社は、ブロックチェーン事業の成長戦略として 、25 億円のXRPを購入することを決議しました。SBI ホールディングスが中核的に推進する国際送金・流動性ネットワーク戦略において重要な役割を担うXRP のエコシステム拡大への貢献を通じ、同事業の収益機会の拡大を目指してまいります。… pic.twitter.com/Bse5SQ1ptX — gumi公式 (@gumi_pr) August 29, 2025 Gumi announced its purchase plan for ¥2.5B worth of XRP on its X account. Gumi described its crypto plan as a two-pillar approach. Bitcoin will be a universal store of value and source of staking returns. XRP, by contrast, will act as a utility token for financial services such as remittances and liquidity. “The rising demand for XRP in financial infrastructure makes it a key long-term asset,” the company said. “By combining Bitcoin’s global reach with XRP’s real-world use, we aim to diversify business income.” The move follows SBI Holdings’ close ties with Ripple and its focus on cross-border payments. Gumi emphasized that its purchase was not speculative but intended to strengthen the XRP ecosystem. Risks remain. XRP continues to face regulatory scrutiny in the US after past disputes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Its global…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 01:44
Global Giants from Disney to Hyundai Join TSMC in Nvidia AI Infrastructure Push
TLDRs TSMC, Foxconn, Hyundai, Disney, and others adopt Nvidia RTX Pro Servers to strengthen enterprise-scale AI infrastructure. Nvidia’s servers feature RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell GPUs and integrate into existing data centers without full rebuilds. Even advanced AI adopters like TSMC seek external infrastructure to manage broader workloads such as reasoning and business AI. AI hardware [...] The post Global Giants from Disney to Hyundai Join TSMC in Nvidia AI Infrastructure Push appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/02 01:40
