2025-09-02 Tuesday

Someone lost $450,000 worth of QNT tokens after signing the "increaseApproval" phishing transaction

Someone lost $450,000 worth of QNT tokens after signing the "increaseApproval" phishing transaction

PANews reported on September 1 that according to Scam Sniffer monitoring, someone lost $451,107 worth of QNT tokens after signing an "increaseApproval" phishing transaction.
PANews2025/09/01 10:06
Bitcoin at risk of Labor Day crash to $105K as sellers capitalize on OG BTC whale threat

Bitcoin at risk of Labor Day crash to $105K as sellers capitalize on OG BTC whale threat

Bitcoin liquidation heat maps favor sellers, who continue to overpower bulls in spot and futures markets despite the return of dip buyers. Key takeaways: Bitcoin dip buyers are back, but still being overpowered by sellers in the futures and spot markets.Closed markets on the Labor Day holiday and the threat of selling by OG Bitcoin whales could send BTC price to $105,000 and below.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/01 10:03
2 hours ago, WLFI official multi-signature transferred out 17.625 billion tokens, and then transferred back 5 billion tokens

2 hours ago, WLFI official multi-signature transferred out 17.625 billion tokens, and then transferred back 5 billion tokens

PANews reported on September 1st that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, two hours ago, the official WLFI multi-signature transferred 17.625 billion tokens to the contract 0xFef...b14B4, and then transferred 5 billion of them back to the multi-signature address - this is the largest single transaction at this address in 11 months, and the purpose of the contract is still uncertain.
PANews2025/09/01 10:02
BYD battles price wars locally while accelerating global expansion

BYD battles price wars locally while accelerating global expansion

BYD’s profit fell nearly 30% in Q2, its first decline in three years.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/01 09:59
Eric Trump To Attend Shareholder Meeting Of A Company In Japan That Is Emulating Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Hoarding Strategy: Report

Eric Trump To Attend Shareholder Meeting Of A Company In Japan That Is Emulating Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Hoarding Strategy: Report

Eric Trump, son of U.S. President Donald Trump, is set to attend a shareholder meeting for Japanese Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) treasury firm Metaplanet in Tokyo on Monday. read more
Coinstats2025/09/01 09:50
How Netflix’s Long Story Short Uses Circular Storytelling To Stand Out

How Netflix’s Long Story Short Uses Circular Storytelling To Stand Out

The post How Netflix’s Long Story Short Uses Circular Storytelling To Stand Out appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 18: Raphael Bob-Waksberg attends Netflix’s ‘Long Story Short’ Los Angeles Special Screening at Netflix Tudum Theater on August 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Netflix) Getty Images for Netflix Raphael Bob-Waksberg, the creator of Netflix’s BoJack Horseman, is back on Netflix with a new series, Long Story Short. The story follows a Jewish family across five generations, from childhood to adulthood, blending laughs and tear-jerking moments, just like in Bob-Waksberg’s other shows. What makes Long Story Short different from his earlier work is its use of circular storytelling. Instead of guiding the audience from point A to point B and then to point C, the story loops back, with the beginning and end of the season starting and ending on similar notes. This approach highlights strong storytelling and ends on a tone that is both somber and hopeful. Despite being greenlit for a second season, Long Story Short tells a story that feels complete on its own. In today’s streaming era, many shows try to cram as much content as possible into limited episodes, aiming to quickly hook viewers in hopes of renewal. Long Story Short doesn’t seem to do that; it feels organic, and the 30-minute episodes, even some shown out of order, tell a continuous story that leaves viewers feeling like they know these characters intimately. A Story That’s Circular and Nonlinear LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 18: (L-R) Abbi Jacobson, Ben Feldman, Angelique Cabral, Nicole Byer, Lisa Edelstein, Michaela Dietz, Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Max Greenfield attend Netflix’s ‘Long Story Short’ Los Angeles Special Screening at Netflix Tudum Theater on August 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Netflix) Getty Images for Netflix The first episode opens with a somber, cold open…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 09:43
Trump’s Inflation Claims at Odds with Federal Reserve Data

Trump’s Inflation Claims at Odds with Federal Reserve Data

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/trump-inflation-claims-federal-reserve/
Coinstats2025/09/01 09:42
99% favor Solana Alpenglow upgrade for 150ms finality, so far

99% favor Solana Alpenglow upgrade for 150ms finality, so far

Solana’s Alpenglow protocol looks set to pass, with over 99% of cast votes in favor of the proposal that seeks to bring Solana’s transaction finality in line with Google search speeds. Solana’s Alpenglow proposal, which seeks to slash the blockchain’s transaction finality to around 150 milliseconds, is expected to proceed after 99% have voted in support of it, with just two days left for voting. The Alpenglow consensus protocol was unveiled in May by Anza — a Solana development firm spun out of Solana Labs — and has been described by ecosystem members as the biggest protocol upgrade in Solana’s history. It would slash the current finality from 12.8 seconds to just 150 milliseconds, a near 100-fold speed increase that could put it on par with current internet infrastructure.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/01 09:41
A whale has lost over $23 million in a week but continues to hold a high position in ETH.

A whale has lost over $23 million in a week but continues to hold a high position in ETH.

PANews reported on September 1st that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale 0xa523 has lost over $23 million in just one week, yet remains long ETH at high levels. Over the past 15 hours, the whale has added 20,800 ETH (worth $92.8 million) to its long position at prices between $4,470 and $4,450. Its take-profit target is set at $5,300, but the liquidation price is at a precarious $4,297.67.
PANews2025/09/01 09:39
Unveiling The Highly Anticipated Exchange Listings Today

Unveiling The Highly Anticipated Exchange Listings Today

The post Unveiling The Highly Anticipated Exchange Listings Today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WLFI Token: Unveiling The Highly Anticipated Exchange Listings Today Skip to content Home Crypto News WLFI Token: Unveiling the Highly Anticipated Exchange Listings Today Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/wlfi-token-exchange-listing/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 09:39
