Urgent Bitcoin Whale Sell-Off: Is a $105K Retest Imminent?

Urgent Bitcoin Whale Sell-Off: Is a $105K Retest Imminent?

BitcoinWorld Urgent Bitcoin Whale Sell-Off: Is a $105K Retest Imminent? The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a significant development that could impact Bitcoin’s short-term trajectory. Recent reports suggest that a major Bitcoin whale sell-off is underway, potentially paving the way for a price correction. Analysts are closely watching these movements, with some predicting that Bitcoin could retest the $105,000 mark. What’s Driving This Bitcoin Whale Sell-Off? According to a Cointelegraph report, a long-term Bitcoin holder, identified by analyst Ted, has been actively divesting a substantial portion of their holdings. This particular whale sold a staggering 32,000 BTC over the past two weeks. Such a large-scale liquidation from a single entity naturally sends ripples through the market, influencing sentiment and supply dynamics. This isn’t just a simple sell-off; it’s a strategic move. The funds from this significant Bitcoin whale sell-off were immediately reinvested. The whale reportedly purchased 870,000 ETH, valued at an impressive $3.8 billion. This substantial shift from Bitcoin to Ethereum highlights a potential strategic reallocation of capital by a major player in the crypto space. Is the Whale Eyeing More Ethereum? The analyst further noted that this particular whale still holds over 50,000 BTC. There is a high probability that this remaining amount could also be converted into ETH. This potential continued shift could amplify the effects of the initial Bitcoin whale sell-off, creating further downward pressure on Bitcoin’s price while potentially bolstering Ethereum’s position. Such large-scale movements by whales often precede significant market adjustments. While individual investors cannot match the scale of these transactions, understanding these patterns offers crucial insights into potential market trends. The market is currently dominated by sellers, a sentiment echoed by Cointelegraph’s analysis. How Do Spot Bitcoin ETFs Impact the Market During a Sell-Off? Spot Bitcoin ETFs have become a significant factor in market dynamics, often acting as a major source of demand. However, the market recently experienced a temporary headwind. With the U.S. stock market closed on a particular day, there was a noticeable lack of inflows into these crucial investment vehicles. This pause in institutional buying can, at times, exacerbate the impact of a significant Bitcoin whale sell-off, as there is less counter-balancing demand. When large sellers are active and institutional buying is on hold, the market can feel the pressure more acutely. This scenario underscores the interconnectedness of traditional finance and the crypto market. Therefore, monitoring both on-chain whale activity and traditional market indicators becomes essential for a comprehensive understanding of Bitcoin’s immediate future. Responding to the Bitcoin Whale Sell-Off: What Should Investors Consider? Given the current market conditions and the ongoing Bitcoin whale sell-off, investors might wonder about the best course of action. It is important to remember that price corrections are a natural part of any volatile market. Here are some considerations: Monitor On-Chain Data: Keep an eye on whale movements and large transactions, as they often provide early indicators of market shifts. Understand Market Cycles: Bitcoin has a history of volatility, with periods of significant gains followed by corrections. This current situation might be part of a larger cycle. Diversification: Consider a diversified portfolio to mitigate risks associated with single asset volatility. Risk Management: Never invest more than you can afford to lose, and have a clear exit strategy. Long-Term vs. Short-Term: Differentiate between short-term price fluctuations and Bitcoin’s long-term potential as a store of value and digital asset. While a retest of $105,000 might seem daunting, it could also present opportunities for those with a long-term perspective. The resilience of Bitcoin has been proven time and again. Conclusion: Navigating the Waves of Whale Activity The intensifying Bitcoin whale sell-off, coupled with a strategic shift towards Ethereum, presents a compelling narrative for the crypto market. Analyst predictions of a potential $105,000 retest highlight the importance of staying informed and understanding the various forces at play. While market headwinds from a lack of ETF inflows can add pressure, the crypto ecosystem remains dynamic and full of potential. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own research and make informed decisions, keeping a close watch on both whale movements and broader market sentiment. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is a ‘Bitcoin whale’? A ‘Bitcoin whale’ refers to an individual or entity that holds a very large amount of Bitcoin, typically enough to significantly influence market prices with their trades. Why would a whale sell Bitcoin to buy Ethereum? Whales might sell Bitcoin to buy Ethereum for various strategic reasons, including diversification, a stronger belief in Ethereum’s future growth or utility, hedging against potential Bitcoin downturns, or optimizing their portfolio for different market cycles. How do spot Bitcoin ETFs affect the market? Spot Bitcoin ETFs provide an accessible way for institutional and retail investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin without directly holding the asset. Inflows into these ETFs typically increase demand for Bitcoin, potentially driving up its price. Conversely, a lack of inflows can remove a key source of buying pressure. Is a $105,000 Bitcoin price correction definite? No, market predictions are never definite. This post Urgent Bitcoin Whale Sell-Off: Is a $105K Retest Imminent? first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Bitcoin ETFs see first-ever outflow of $751 million as Ethereum funds gain $3.9 billion

Bitcoin ETFs see first-ever outflow of $751 million as Ethereum funds gain $3.9 billion

The post Bitcoin ETFs see first-ever outflow of $751 million as Ethereum funds gain $3.9 billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin ETFs saw a $751 million net outflow in August, a first-ever event. Ethereum ETFs absorbed a massive $3.9 billion in net inflows in August. BTC's price has fallen below key short-term holder cost basis levels. A stunning and unprecedented reversal has rattled the very foundations of the cryptocurrency market. For the first time since their celebrated launch, the institutional tide that carried Bitcoin to a record high has turned, with spot ETFs bleeding hundreds of millions of dollars in August. At the same time, a powerful and quiet current of capital has been flowing into Ethereum, signaling a potential changing of the guard and the beginning of a major rotation story that could define the rest of the year. The scale of the divergence is stark. In August, just weeks after they powered the asset to a 124,000 dollar all-time high, Bitcoin spot funds shed a staggering 751 million dollars in net outflows. In that same period, Ethereum ETFs quietly absorbed an incredible 3.9 billion dollars, a profound role reversal that suggests institutional investors may be fundamentally rebalancing their crypto exposure. Bitcoin's fragile foundation The pain for Bitcoin is not just in the ETF flow data; it's etched into the blockchain itself. A recent report from the analytics firm Glassnode paints a picture of a market slipping from euphoria into deep fragility. The analysis shows Bitcoin's price has fallen below the cost basis of both 1-month and 3-month holders, a critical development that leaves a huge cohort of recent investors underwater and dramatically increases the risk of a deeper, panic-driven sell-off. If the price continues to slide below the six-month cost basis near 107,000 dollars, Glassnode warns, it could accelerate losses toward the crucial 93,000 to 95,000 dollar support zone, a dense cluster of accumulation by long-term holders.
Bitcoin whale dumps 4,000 BTC and stacks over 837,000 ETH total

Bitcoin whale dumps 4,000 BTC and stacks over 837,000 ETH total

The post Bitcoin whale dumps 4,000 BTC and stacks over 837,000 ETH total appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways A Bitcoin whale sold 4,000 BTC and accumulated 96,859 ETH, boosting its total ETH stash to over 837,000 units. Ethereum has outperformed Bitcoin in the past month, with a nearly 24% price gain despite market volatility. A Bitcoin whale that recently made headlines for rotating its BTC stash into Ethereum has now accumulated 837,429 ETH worth roughly $3.7 billion, according to on-chain data from Lookonchain. This Bitcoin OG has sold 4,000 $BTC($435M) and bought 96,859 $ETH ($433M) spot over the past 12 hours. In total, he has bought 837,429 $ETH($3.85B).https://t.co/RAEzClsCvr pic.twitter.com/ZUSDL1cIRm — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) August 31, 2025 On Sunday, the whale, associated with wallets containing $11 billion in Bitcoin that had been dormant for seven years, sold 4,000 BTC for $435 million and acquired 96,859 ETH. The investor's latest move extends a series of rotations from Bitcoin into Ethereum that began after the dormant wallets were reactivated. The transaction came amid heightened market volatility. Bitcoin slid to $107,700 on Sunday evening before recovering slightly above $108,000, putting the asset on track for a 5% loss in August, according to CoinGecko data. Ether, while not immune to crypto market pressures, has outpaced Bitcoin this month. The second-largest crypto is trading near $4,424 at press time, up nearly 24% over the past 30 days. Lookonchain also flagged activity from another whale, Longling Capital, known for buying low and selling high. The entity resumed its Ethereum accumulation on Saturday, purchasing 7,000 ETH for about $30.6 million. Longling Capital, known for buying low and selling high, just bought 7,000 $ETH($30.67M) 3 hours ago.https://t.co/gzUlc23QKo pic.twitter.com/bomgQ0JX8O — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) August 31, 2025
Jump Crypto is suspected to be the market maker of WLFI tokens

Jump Crypto is suspected to be the market maker of WLFI tokens

PANews reported on September 1st that on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa has confirmed that Jump Crypto is suspected of being a market maker for the WLFI token. Ten minutes ago, WLFI's official multisig transferred 47 tokens to Jump Crypto as a small test, indicating that Jump will become the second public market maker after DWFLabs.
Tokyo Giant Gumi Gears up for Major XRP Buy With Global Finance Play in Sight

Tokyo Giant Gumi Gears up for Major XRP Buy With Global Finance Play in Sight

The post Tokyo Giant Gumi Gears up for Major XRP Buy With Global Finance Play in Sight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Tokyo-listed firm is gearing up for a major XRP purchase to accelerate global finance expansion, targeting remittance dominance and ecosystem-driven revenue growth through blockchain integration. Gumi Aligns With SBI, Eyes XRP-Led Revenue Surge in Global Financial Web Gumi Inc., a company traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, announced on Aug. 29 that […]
Unveiling The Mystery Of A Massive 17.6B Transaction

Unveiling The Mystery Of A Massive 17.6B Transaction

The post Unveiling The Mystery Of A Massive 17.6B Transaction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WLFI Token Transfer: Unveiling The Mystery Of A Massive 17.6B Transaction
Japanese listed company Metaplanet increased its holdings by 1,009 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 20,000 BTC.

Japanese listed company Metaplanet increased its holdings by 1,009 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 20,000 BTC.

PANews reported on September 1st that according to an official announcement, Japanese listed company Metaplanet increased its holdings by another 1,009 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 20,000 BTC.
Japan’s Largest Deposit Holder to Issue Something Similar to Stablecoin

Japan's Largest Deposit Holder to Issue Something Similar to Stablecoin

The post Japan's Largest Deposit Holder to Issue Something Similar to Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japan Post Bank plans to introduce a digital deposit currency leveraging DCJPY for security token settlements. The aim is to enhance financial infrastructure efficiency and explore broader applications across the Japanese economy. According to Nikkei, Japan Post Bank is preparing to introduce a digital deposit currency for its account holders by 2026. DCJPY Exchange Rate Pegged at 1 Yen The initiative will use DCJPY, developed by DeCurret DCP under the Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ) Group, to settle digital securities and other financial products. The bank is also considering using the system for local government subsidy payments. The planned DCJPY system will allow depositors to link a dedicated account to their existing savings accounts and exchange balances at a one-to-one rate with the yen. As Japan's largest deposit institution, Japan Post Bank holds around 120 million accounts with deposits totaling approximately $1.36 trillion, creating a substantial potential base for DCJPY issuance. This could significantly expand the currency's presence within Japan's digital asset ecosystem. Unlike stablecoins like recently authorized JPYC, DCJPY represents what regulators define as a "tokenized deposit." Stablecoins are generally issued on public blockchains and accessible globally, while tokenized deposits are issued exclusively on permissioned blockchains managed by regulated financial institutions. DeCurret DCP, a subsidiary of DeCurret Holdings and backed by IIJ as its largest shareholder, officially launched DCJPY one year ago, in August last year. In September of the same year, DeCurret raised approximately ¥6.35 billion to strengthen the DCJPY business infrastructure. Interoperability Challenges Ahead Initially, Japan Post Bank intends to use DCJPY primarily for security token settlements. However, due to regulatory and safety considerations, security tokens are currently issued on permissioned blockchains, so interoperability across platforms remains a critical challenge. Japan's regulatory progress for stablecoin has accelerated in 2025, marked by JPYC receiving the country's first stablecoin license earlier…
$108.1M BTC Deposited To Hyperliquid For ETH

$108.1M BTC Deposited To Hyperliquid For ETH

The post $108.1M BTC Deposited To Hyperliquid For ETH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Massive Bitcoin OG Move: $108.1M BTC Deposited To Hyperliquid For ETH
Massive Bitcoin OG Move: $108.1M BTC Deposited to Hyperliquid for ETH

Massive Bitcoin OG Move: $108.1M BTC Deposited to Hyperliquid for ETH

BitcoinWorld Massive Bitcoin OG Move: $108.1M BTC Deposited to Hyperliquid for ETH In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, few events capture attention quite like the movements of a true Bitcoin OG – an early adopter and long-term holder whose actions can send ripples across the market. Recently, the crypto community has been abuzz with news of a significant transaction by one such influential entity, hinting at a potentially massive shift in strategy. What’s Driving This Bitcoin OG’s Strategic Maneuver? Just moments ago, a prominent Bitcoin OG made headlines by depositing a staggering 1,000 BTC, valued at approximately $108.1 million, into Hyperliquid, a leading decentralized exchange. This substantial move isn’t an isolated incident; it follows a similar, even larger transaction from the same address just the day before. Recent Deposit: 1,000 BTC ($108.1 million) transferred to Hyperliquid. Timing: Occurred very recently, signaling immediate intent. Likely Intent: Market observers widely believe this deposit is earmarked for acquiring Ethereum (ETH). Preceding Action: The same address previously swapped 4,000 BTC ($435.3 million) for 96,859 ETH. This pattern of activity strongly suggests a calculated pivot, where a significant portion of Bitcoin holdings is being converted into Ethereum. The scale of these transactions by a single Bitcoin OG is remarkable and certainly warrants closer examination. Why Hyperliquid? Unpacking the DeFi Choice The choice of Hyperliquid, a decentralized exchange (DEX), for such a colossal transaction by a Bitcoin OG is particularly telling. Unlike centralized exchanges, DEXs offer greater autonomy and often appeal to those prioritizing privacy and control over their assets. But what makes Hyperliquid the platform of choice for a move of this magnitude? Decentralization: Transactions occur directly between users, reducing reliance on intermediaries. Security & Control: Users retain custody of their funds, minimizing counterparty risk. Liquidity: Hyperliquid, like other growing DEXs, offers sufficient liquidity for large trades, especially for major pairs like BTC/ETH. Efficiency: Often provides competitive trading fees and rapid execution for sophisticated traders. The decision to leverage a DEX underscores a sophisticated understanding of the crypto landscape, aligning with the principles often held by early adopters. It’s a clear statement about where this particular Bitcoin OG sees value and operational efficiency. The Broader Market Implications of a Bitcoin OG’s Shift When a long-standing Bitcoin OG makes such a significant reallocation of capital, it inevitably sparks conversations across the crypto market. Is this a signal of a broader trend? What does it mean for the future dynamics between Bitcoin and Ethereum? Shifting Sentiments: Large-scale moves by whales can influence market sentiment, potentially encouraging others to re-evaluate their portfolios. Ethereum’s Appeal: The sustained purchasing of ETH suggests a strong belief in Ethereum’s ecosystem, its future scalability, and its role in the decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT spaces. “Flippening” Narrative: While highly speculative, such moves can reignite discussions about the ‘flippening’ – the hypothetical event where Ethereum’s market capitalization surpasses Bitcoin’s. Supply Dynamics: A large buy order for ETH on a DEX could temporarily impact its price and liquidity. These transactions serve as a potent reminder that even established assets like Bitcoin are subject to continuous re-evaluation by experienced market participants. The strategic actions of this Bitcoin OG could be a bellwether for evolving investment strategies in the crypto space. Navigating Volatility: Actionable Insights for Investors While the actions of a single Bitcoin OG are significant, individual investors should approach such news with a balanced perspective. Understanding the motivations behind these large-scale movements can provide valuable context, but it’s crucial to form independent investment decisions. Do Your Own Research (DYOR): Always investigate market trends, project fundamentals, and technological advancements yourself. Diversify Your Portfolio: Avoid putting all your eggs in one basket, even if a whale is doing it. Risk Management: Understand the inherent volatility of cryptocurrencies and invest only what you can afford to lose. Stay Informed: Keep an eye on on-chain data and expert analysis, but filter for credible sources. The crypto market is dynamic and complex. While following the lead of a savvy Bitcoin OG might seem appealing, a well-thought-out personal strategy remains paramount for sustainable success. The recent actions of this influential Bitcoin OG – depositing over $108 million in BTC to Hyperliquid with the clear intent to acquire ETH – underscore the ever-evolving landscape of cryptocurrency investments. It highlights a strategic pivot that could reflect deeper shifts in market sentiment towards Ethereum’s burgeoning ecosystem. As the crypto world watches closely, these movements remind us of the immense capital at play and the continuous re-evaluation of digital asset values by seasoned participants. Whether this signals a broader trend or an isolated, yet impactful, decision, it certainly adds another compelling chapter to the ongoing narrative of digital finance. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a Bitcoin OG? A: A Bitcoin OG (Original Gangster) refers to an early adopter and long-term holder of Bitcoin, often someone who acquired BTC in its nascent stages and has held onto it for many years, accumulating significant wealth. Q2: What is Hyperliquid? A: Hyperliquid is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that allows users to trade cryptocurrencies directly with each other without the need for a central intermediary. It’s known for its high-performance and user-controlled asset management. Q3: Why would a Bitcoin OG convert BTC to ETH? A: The reasons can vary, but often involve a belief in Ethereum’s potential for greater growth due to its robust ecosystem (DeFi, NFTs, dApps), its upcoming technological advancements (like scaling solutions), or a strategic diversification play. Q4: Do these large transactions impact market prices? A: Yes, large transactions by whales can certainly influence market prices, especially for assets with lower liquidity. Significant buy or sell orders can create temporary price movements and affect overall market sentiment. Q5: Is this a sign that Ethereum will “flip” Bitcoin? This post Massive Bitcoin OG Move: $108.1M BTC Deposited to Hyperliquid for ETH first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
