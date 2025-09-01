2025-09-02 Tuesday

Metaplanet tops 20,000 Bitcoin ahead of key capital-raising vote

The post Metaplanet tops 20,000 Bitcoin ahead of key capital-raising vote appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Metaplanet now holds 20,000 Bitcoin valued at over $2 billion, making it the seventh-largest public holder globally. Proceeds from an upcoming capital-raising vote are planned to further increase Metaplanet’s Bitcoin holdings. Metaplanet acquired 1,009 Bitcoin, bringing its total holdings to 20,000 Bitcoin valued at over $2 billion at current market prices, the Japanese Bitcoin treasury firm announced Monday. *Metaplanet Acquires Additional 1,009 $BTC, Total Holdings Reach 20,000 BTC* pic.twitter.com/kwvUkQaFth — Metaplanet Inc. (@Metaplanet_JP) September 1, 2025 The company will hold a key shareholder vote today on its capital raising plan, with Eric Trump expected to attend, Bloomberg reported earlier this month. The proposal seeks approval to issue up to 550 million new shares overseas, targeting proceeds of more than 130 billion yen, or about $884 million. The bulk of the proceeds would be used to purchase more Bitcoin. The company, formerly known as Red Planet Japan, has transformed from a hotel operator into Japan’s leading Bitcoin treasury company. It is now the seventh-largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, according to BitcoinTreasuries.net. The company recently joined the FTSE Japan Index in the index provider’s September review, moving up from small-cap to mid-cap. President Simon Gerovich called the upgrade a major step in establishing the firm as Japan’s top Bitcoin treasury player. Metaplanet’s shares slipped about 2.6% intraday in Japan, according to Yahoo Finance data. The stock is still up nearly 146% year-to-date. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/metaplanet-bitcoin-treasury-expansion/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 11:33
A trader closed his ETH long position to realize a profit of $915,000 and started to go long on TRUMP

PANews reported on September 1 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the highest-earning trader on the WLFI platform closed his 3x leveraged ETH long position, realizing a profit of US$915,000, and at the same time opened a new TRUMP long position with 8x leverage.
PANews2025/09/01 11:31
Sonic Labs passes proposal to expand to U.S. capital markets

The post Sonic Labs passes proposal to expand to U.S. capital markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sonic Labs, the team behind the high-performance Layer-1 blockchain that evolved from Fantom, has secured overwhelming community approval for its first major governance proposal.  Summary Sonic Labs’ governance approved a $150M issuance to fund U.S. market expansion. The plan includes an ETF, NASDAQ PIPE, and launch of Sonic USA LLC in New York. New tokenomics introduce stronger burn mechanisms to counter dilution risks. The proposal, officially passed on Aug. 31, paves the way for the project’s expansion into the U.S. capital markets through new financial products, institutional partnerships, and a dedicated American entity. A landmark governance vote The vote, conducted on Snapshot from Aug. 20 to Aug. 31, attracted significant participation from Sonic’s community. Nearly 860 million S (S) tokens, well over the 700 million required for a quorum, were cast in favor of the proposal, which received 99.99% approval. The outcome authorizes Sonic Labs to issue $150 million worth of new $S tokens to fund its expansion. Allocations include $50 million to back a U.S.-listed exchange-traded product (ETP/ETF), $100 million to support a NASDAQ private investment in public equity vehicle, and 150 million tokens earmarked for the launch of Sonic USA LLC. The Delaware-based subsidiary will establish a New York office and hire a U.S.-based CEO alongside a capital markets and business development team. From tokenomics constraints to U.S. expansion The initiative comes as Sonic addresses long-standing challenges from its origins as Fantom. Unlike many rival blockchains that retained up to 80% of their token supply, Fantom, and later Sonic, held just 3% after a community-led takeover. As a result, Sonic had limited treasury flexibility, which hindered its ability to seek capital market opportunities, partnerships, and listings.  Sonic Labs argued that modern tokenomics were necessary to compete. The project can now add deflationary mechanisms to balance supply and facilitate…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 11:27
Bitcoin ETFs Record $751M Outflow as Ethereum ETFs Attract $3.9B in August

The cryptocurrency market witnessed an unprecedented shift in August as Bitcoin ETFs suffered their first-ever net outflow, totaling $751 million, while Ethereum ETFs absorbed $3.9 billion in capital inflows. This dramatic divergence signals a potential rotation among institutional investors and raises questions about Bitcoin’s fragility versus Ethereum’s growing stability. Bitcoin ETFs Face Historic Outflow Since […]
Coinstats2025/09/01 11:24
China’s Xi urges AI cooperation, rejects ‘Cold War mentality’ at SCO summit

The post China’s Xi urges AI cooperation, rejects ‘Cold War mentality’ at SCO summit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Chinese President Xi Jinping, his wife Peng Liyuan and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin pose with other foreign leaders at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Tianjin on August 31, 2025. Alexander Kazakov | Afp | Getty Images TIANJIN, China — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called for members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to strengthen artificial intelligence cooperation, while rejecting what he called a “Cold War mentality.” Xi was speaking at the largest-ever summit of the SCO to date, with more than 20 foreign leaders gathered in Tianjin, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting comes as China seeks to cast itself as a global peacemaker amid wars and rising trade tensions. The summit takes place against a backdrop of persistent trade tensions with the United States, while the Russia-Ukraine war drags on and the Israel-Hamas conflict reverberates across the region. Xi said that China has invested $84 billion in other SCO countries and would support 10,000 students’ participation in Beijing’s “Luban” vocational education program. He added that the SCO gathering presents an opportunity to chart a new phase of high-quality development and cooperation. It remains unclear whether the SCO summit will pave the way for any breakthroughs in easing tensions. Xi is expected to meet with Putin this week, with the Russian leader scheduled to stay in China for a military parade in Beijing to commemorate 80 years since the end of World War II. Over the last two days, Xi has met with at least 10 visiting leaders — including Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet — who are in town for the SCO summit. Xi met Modi Saturday in Tianjin, with both sides affirming…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 11:22
Bonk.fun partners with WLFI to become the official launchpad for USD1 on Solana

PANews reported on September 1st that Bonk.fun, the Solana ecosystem launchpad platform, announced in a post on the X platform that it has reached a cooperation with the Trump family's crypto project WLFI. Bonk.fun has become the official launchpad platform for the stablecoin USD1 on Solana. Details about the launch and the significance of this cooperation will be announced soon.
PANews2025/09/01 11:21
Metaplanet buys $112 million worth of bitcoin; total holdings reach 20,000 BTC

Metaplanet's total holdings of 20,000 BTC made the company the sixth largest public corporate holder of bitcoin.
Coinstats2025/09/01 11:20
Trump-Linked WLFI Launches USD1 Stablecoin on Solana

The post Trump-Linked WLFI Launches USD1 Stablecoin on Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The Trump family’s WLFI unveils USD1 stablecoin on Solana. USD1 tokens aim to enhance Solana’s DeFi scalability. Market liquidity sees significant expansion with 100M USD1 minted. World Liberty Financial has launched its stablecoin USD1 on Solana, minting 100 million tokens to enhance liquidity, signaling a significant step in the Trump-linked crypto project’s expansion. This launch positions USD1 as a key player in DeFi, potentially bolstering Solana’s market activity while the WLFI governance token readies for trading, impacting liquidity dynamics across networks. WLFI Announces 100 Million USD1 Tokens on Solana WLFI’s recent launch of the USD1 stablecoin on Solana attracted significant attention within the DeFi space. 100 million USD1 tokens were minted, as confirmed by WLFI leaders and Solana’s founding team. The stablecoin seeks to bring stability, with Solana enhancing scalability. This strategic move marks a substantial milestone for Solana and WLFI, facilitating expanded liquidity through a major chain integration. Immediate outcomes include boosting Solana’s DeFi ecosystem and improving access to decentralized capital. Community reactions show enthusiasm with WLFI leadership sharing excitement about this development. Anatoly Yakovenko, Solana’s Co-founder, celebrated the launch, reflecting institutional support. Prominent figures echoed positivity on public platforms, marking the occasion as a transformative event for digital currencies. USD1 Stablecoin’s Market Impact and Expert Predictions Did you know? USD1 stablecoin joins a growing list of multi-chain stablecoins like USDC and USDT. Based on CoinMarketCap, World Liberty Financial USD (USD1) holds a market cap of 2.64 billion dollars with a trading volume of 625.39 million dollars, marking a 65.05% rise. The USD1 price fluctuated slightly with a 24-hour change of -0.19%. World Liberty Financial USD(USD1), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 03:08 UTC on September 1, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Insights from industry experts suggest potential regulatory scrutiny due to the scale of the launch and unlocked…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 11:18
QCP Trading, a subsidiary of QCP Group, obtains a major payment institution license in Singapore

PANews reported on September 1st that QCP Capital, a Singapore-based crypto investment firm, announced that QCP Trading, the over-the-counter (OTC) spot digital payment token (DPT) trading arm of QCP Group, has been granted a Major Payment Institution (MPI) license by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Institutional clients can now access regulated OTC spot DPT trading through QCP Trading, enjoying same-day settlement, multi-currency deposit and withdrawal channels, and seamless voice and API execution services.
PANews2025/09/01 11:14
$58 Million Wiped Out In 24 Hours

The post $58 Million Wiped Out In 24 Hours appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market has witnessed another tumultuous 24 hours, with a staggering amount of capital wiped out from perpetual futures. Leading this downturn are significant ETH liquidations, which have captured the attention of traders and analysts alike. In just one day, Ethereum alone accounted for a massive $58 million in liquidations, predominantly from long positions. This dramatic event serves as a stark reminder of the inherent volatility in digital asset trading. What Exactly Are Crypto Liquidations, and Why Do They Matter? Crypto liquidations occur when a trader’s leveraged position is automatically closed by an exchange. This happens because their margin balance falls below a required threshold, often due to adverse price movements. Essentially, if you borrow funds to amplify your bet on a cryptocurrency’s price and the market moves against you, the exchange will forcefully sell your assets to cover the loan. For those holding leveraged ‘long’ positions, betting on a price increase, a sudden market drop can trigger these closures, leading to substantial losses. Conversely, a sharp price surge can liquidate ‘short’ positions, which are bets on price decreases. Understanding these mechanics is crucial for navigating the high-stakes world of cryptocurrency trading. The Stark Reality: ETH Liquidations Lead the Pack Over the past 24 hours, the liquidation data paints a clear picture of intense market pressure across major cryptocurrencies. Ethereum (ETH) stands out with the highest figures, indicating significant volatility for the asset and its traders. BTC Liquidations: $27.62 million (88.16% long) ETH Liquidations: $58.03 million (72.1% long) SOL Liquidations: $13.35 million (88.17% long) The overwhelming majority of these liquidations were from ‘long’ positions. This means that many traders were betting on price increases for these assets. A swift and unexpected market correction, therefore, caught a large number of these optimistic traders off guard, resulting in widespread forced closures.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 11:12
