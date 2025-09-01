2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Del Toro Pushes Back On AI Comparisons In Frankenstein

Del Toro Pushes Back On AI Comparisons In Frankenstein

The post Del Toro Pushes Back On AI Comparisons In Frankenstein appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Frankenstein is Not an AI Metaphor VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 30: Guillermo del Toro attends the “Frankenstein” photocall during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Getty Images During the premiere of Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein at the Venice Film Festival, the Oscar-winning director wanted the audience to know that his film was not a commentary on the hottest topic of 2025, artificial intelligence. While some people in Hollywood are more than willing to make a Frankenstein film that explores AI themes, del Toro emphasized that his work focused on telling a story rooted in the original themes and tropes from Mary Shelley’s novel. Not Afraid of Ai, Only Afraid of Stupidity “It’s not intended as a metaphor for that,” The Shape of Water director said in the Venice Film Festival press conference, as reported by Variety. “We live in a time of terror and intimidation, certainly. And there’s no more urgent task than to remain, in a time where everything is pushing towards a bipolar, understanding of our humanity. The movie tries to show imperfect characters and the right we have to remain imperfect, and the right we have to understand each other under the most oppressive circumstances.” When asked further about the film potentially being an allegory, del Toro interjected that he isn’t afraid of artificial intelligence. “I’m afraid of human stupidity,” he said. The director’s commentary on AI doesn’t exist in a vacuum. In Hollywood, especially with all the recent buzz about the intersection of film and AI, del Toro emphasizes a common belief that AI as a tool is not the problem; it’s what people do with it that gives him pause. AI and Creatives D23 EXPO 2022 – The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented…
MemeCore
M$0.79299+21.06%
Threshold
T$0.01572-3.61%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4228-2.92%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 11:49
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $441 million last week, with BlackRock IBIT leading the way with a net inflow of $248 million.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $441 million last week, with BlackRock IBIT leading the way with a net inflow of $248 million.

PANews reported on September 1 that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of US$441 million last week (August 25 to August 29, US Eastern Time). The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest weekly net inflow last week was Blackrock's Bitcoin ETF IBIT, with a weekly net inflow of US$248 million. The total net inflow of IBIT in history has reached US$58.31 billion. The second largest was Ark Invest and 21Shares' ETF ARKB, with a weekly net inflow of US$78.59 million. The total net inflow of ARKB in history has reached US$2.09 billion. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest net outflow last week was the Grayscale ETF GBTC, with a weekly net outflow of US$15.3 million. The total net outflow of GBTC in history has now reached US$23.94 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$139.95 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.52%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$54.24 billion.
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000089--%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009791+1.68%
ARK
ARK$0.4199-4.28%
לַחֲלוֹק
PANews2025/09/01 11:48
לַחֲלוֹק
QCP Trading Unlocks Pivotal Growth

QCP Trading Unlocks Pivotal Growth

The post QCP Trading Unlocks Pivotal Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Singapore Payments License: QCP Trading Unlocks Pivotal Growth Skip to content Home Crypto News Singapore Payments License: QCP Trading Unlocks Pivotal Growth Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/singapore-payments-license-qcp-trading/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017322-7.79%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 11:48
לַחֲלוֹק
A Trump supporter spent $347,000 to buy 23.14 million WLFI, with a floating profit of more than $8 million.

A Trump supporter spent $347,000 to buy 23.14 million WLFI, with a floating profit of more than $8 million.

PANews reported on September 1 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a Trump supporter registered the domain name "trumpisthebest.eth" and spent US$347,000 to purchase 23.14 million WLFI (now worth US$8.5 million). The current book profit has exceeded US$8 million.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.295-4.04%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2166+333.20%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09796-3.28%
לַחֲלוֹק
PANews2025/09/01 11:47
לַחֲלוֹק
Singapore Payments License: QCP Trading Unlocks Pivotal Growth

Singapore Payments License: QCP Trading Unlocks Pivotal Growth

BitcoinWorld Singapore Payments License: QCP Trading Unlocks Pivotal Growth In a truly significant development for the evolving digital asset landscape, QCP Trading, the dedicated over-the-counter (OTC) spot digital payment token (DPT) trading division of the well-regarded crypto firm QCP Capital, has announced a landmark achievement. The company recently secured a highly coveted Singapore payments license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). This pivotal milestone not only solidifies QCP Trading’s operational framework but also highlights Singapore’s strategic positioning as a leading, regulated hub for cryptocurrency operations globally. What Does a Singapore Payments License Mean for Crypto Firms? Obtaining a Major Payment Institution (MPI) license from the MAS is far more than just a permit; it represents a rigorous endorsement of a firm’s operational integrity and commitment to regulatory compliance. For any cryptocurrency entity, this license grants the legal authority to offer crucial digital payment token services, including the buying and selling of DPTs, to both individual and institutional clients within Singapore’s stringent regulatory perimeter. It serves as a powerful stamp of approval, assuring stakeholders of a firm’s adherence to robust financial and security standards. This comprehensive licensing framework ensures that regulated entities maintain high standards across various operational facets. It covers: Enhanced Trust and Credibility: Clients gain immense confidence when engaging with a firm that operates under a recognized and respected regulatory framework. This trust is paramount in the often-volatile crypto space. Expanded Market Access: The license opens doors to a significantly broader client base, particularly attracting traditional financial institutions and high-net-worth individuals who typically demand regulated partners for their digital asset activities. Robust Operational Security: License holders are mandated to implement stringent risk management frameworks, state-of-the-art cybersecurity protocols, and comprehensive anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-financing of terrorism (CFT) measures. This protects both the firm and its clients. Why is this a Game-Changer for QCP Trading? For QCP Trading, securing the Singapore payments license is nothing short of transformative. As a significant participant in the OTC spot DPT trading arena, this regulatory approval elevates their operational legitimacy and empowers them to significantly expand their range of services. It marks a crucial transition from operating in a largely unregulated or less defined environment to a fully structured and supervised one, which is absolutely vital for attracting sophisticated investors and managing large-volume trades. This prestigious license firmly establishes QCP Trading as a trusted and reliable entity, fully capable of executing substantial transactions while consistently adhering to global best practices. Furthermore, it provides a clear and stable regulatory framework within which they can innovate, potentially leading to the development of new and exciting products and services that cater to the evolving and increasingly complex demands of the global crypto market. This regulatory clarity is a major competitive advantage. How Does Singapore Attract Leading Crypto Firms with its Payments License? Singapore has meticulously cultivated its reputation as a visionary and progressive financial hub, and its approach to regulating digital assets is a prime example of this foresight. The MAS has strategically adopted a balanced yet incredibly robust regulatory framework, expertly designed to foster genuine innovation while effectively mitigating systemic risks. This clarity, coupled with a proactive regulatory stance, makes the Singapore payments license exceptionally desirable for crypto firms worldwide seeking a stable, reputable, and forward-looking base of operations. The comprehensive regulatory environment here provides a distinct competitive edge, successfully attracting top-tier global crypto players who prioritize certainty and a level playing field. This approach not only encourages responsible growth and development within the industry but also helps to identify and deter less scrupulous operators, thereby cultivating a healthier, more secure, and more sustainable ecosystem for all market participants. It’s a win-win for both innovation and protection. The benefits extend beyond just the licensed entity: Increased Investor Confidence: Knowing a firm holds a Singapore payments license assures investors of its legitimacy, transparency, and unwavering adherence to strict financial and ethical standards. Bridging Traditional and Digital Finance: This regulatory approval plays a crucial role in bridging the gap between traditional financial services and the burgeoning crypto sector, significantly facilitating institutional adoption and mainstream integration. Global Recognition and Reputation: A license from the MAS carries substantial weight and recognition on an international scale, dramatically boosting QCP Trading’s global reputation and market standing. QCP Trading’s remarkable achievement in securing the Singapore payments license from the MAS marks a truly significant chapter for both the company and the broader cryptocurrency industry within Singapore. It powerfully underscores the ongoing maturation of the digital asset space and highlights the increasing, undeniable importance of stringent regulatory compliance in fostering sustainable growth. As more responsible firms follow suit, Singapore is unequivocally set to further solidify its already strong reputation as a leading, globally recognized, and highly regulated hub for digital payment tokens, thereby paving the way for even greater innovation, widespread adoption, and long-term stability in the years ahead. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a Major Payment Institution (MPI) license? A1: An MPI license is issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) under the Payment Services Act. It allows firms to conduct various payment services, including dealing in and facilitating the exchange of digital payment tokens (DPTs), subject to specific thresholds and regulatory requirements. Q2: Why is obtaining this Singapore payments license important for QCP Trading? A2: For QCP Trading, this license provides legal and regulatory clarity, allowing them to operate officially within Singapore. It enhances their credibility, attracts institutional clients, and enables them to expand their services under a trusted and secure framework, fostering greater investor confidence. Q3: How does Singapore’s regulatory approach benefit the crypto industry? A3: Singapore’s balanced and proactive regulatory framework, particularly through licenses like the Singapore payments license, aims to foster innovation while ensuring robust risk management. This approach attracts reputable crypto firms, promotes responsible growth, and builds a more secure and transparent ecosystem for digital assets. Q4: Will this license affect QCP Trading’s services outside Singapore? A4: The MPI license specifically regulates QCP Trading’s operations within Singapore. While it significantly boosts their global reputation and credibility, their services in other jurisdictions would typically be subject to the local regulations of those respective countries. Q5: What are the key benefits for clients dealing with a MAS-licensed crypto firm? A5: Clients benefit from enhanced trust, greater transparency, and stronger consumer protection. MAS-licensed firms adhere to strict standards for financial stability, cybersecurity, anti-money laundering (AML), and dispute resolution, offering a more secure trading environment. Found this insight into QCP Trading’s regulatory success valuable? Share this article with your network on social media to spread awareness about the evolving landscape of crypto regulation and its impact on digital asset trading! This post Singapore Payments License: QCP Trading Unlocks Pivotal Growth first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01643-0.78%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0006176+19.11%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09796-3.28%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/09/01 11:45
לַחֲלוֹק
Ansem liquidated his AOL position before WLFI released its announcement, ultimately losing $29,700.

Ansem liquidated his AOL position before WLFI released its announcement, ultimately losing $29,700.

PANews reported on September 1st that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, Ansem (@blknoiz06) liquidated his AOL holdings before WLFI released its announcement, ultimately suffering a loss of $29,700. Two days ago, he spent 1.73 million LIGHTs to buy 1.88 million AOLs (about $75,000) at a cost of $0.03698. However, today WLFI did not mention AOL among Solana's ecosystem partners, and the coin price plummeted by more than 50% in a short period of time. He liquidated his position two and a half hours before the announcement (the average selling price was $0.021165, and the current price is $0.01064), avoiding a potential loss of $20,000.
WLFI
WLFI$0.2166+333.20%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09796-3.28%
America Online
AOL$0.010631-55.81%
לַחֲלוֹק
PANews2025/09/01 11:44
לַחֲלוֹק
Crypto Market Faces Volatility Amid Key Fed Speeches and Data

Crypto Market Faces Volatility Amid Key Fed Speeches and Data

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/crypto-market-key-fed-events/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017322-7.79%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/09/01 11:42
לַחֲלוֹק
South Korea’s Crucial Stance Against Unfair Crypto Trading

South Korea’s Crucial Stance Against Unfair Crypto Trading

The post South Korea’s Crucial Stance Against Unfair Crypto Trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Decisive Action: South Korea’s Crucial Stance Against Unfair Crypto Trading Skip to content Home Crypto News Decisive Action: South Korea’s Crucial Stance Against Unfair Crypto Trading Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/decisive-unfair-crypto-trading/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017322-7.79%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 11:42
לַחֲלוֹק
Decisive Action: South Korea’s Crucial Stance Against Unfair Crypto Trading

Decisive Action: South Korea’s Crucial Stance Against Unfair Crypto Trading

BitcoinWorld Decisive Action: South Korea’s Crucial Stance Against Unfair Crypto Trading The world of virtual assets is constantly evolving, bringing both incredible opportunities and significant risks. For many investors, the promise of innovation is often overshadowed by concerns about market integrity. This is precisely why the recent pledge by Lee Eog-weon, South Korea’s nominee for chairman of the Financial Services Commission (FSC), marks a pivotal moment. He has committed to taking a firm and decisive stance against unfair crypto trading practices, signaling a new era of enhanced protection for users in the virtual asset market. Why is South Korea Cracking Down on Unfair Crypto Trading? The rapid growth of the cryptocurrency market has unfortunately attracted illicit activities. Issues like insider trading, market manipulation, and other deceptive schemes have plagued the space, eroding investor trust and creating an uneven playing field. These challenges highlight the urgent need for robust regulatory frameworks. Eroding Trust: Unfair practices undermine confidence in the entire virtual asset ecosystem. Investor Vulnerability: Individual investors, in particular, are often at a disadvantage against sophisticated manipulators. Market Integrity: A healthy market requires transparency and fair competition. Lee Eog-weon’s commitment directly addresses these critical concerns. His pledge underscores South Korea’s dedication to fostering a safe and transparent environment for all participants, moving beyond the current challenges to build a more secure future for digital assets. This proactive approach aims to safeguard the interests of ordinary users. Understanding the Virtual Asset User Protection Act A significant step towards combating unfair crypto trading is the Virtual Asset User Protection Act. This landmark legislation, set to be implemented in July 2024, provides the legal teeth necessary for regulators to investigate and penalize wrongdoing effectively. It’s not just a declaration; it’s a concrete legal framework designed to bring accountability. During his confirmation hearing before the National Assembly’s National Policy Committee, Lee highlighted the act’s importance. He noted that it establishes a clear legal basis for: Investigating Illegal Activities: Granting authorities the power to scrutinize suspicious transactions and market behaviors. Punishing Offenders: Imposing strict penalties on those found guilty of insider trading, market manipulation, and other forms of unfair crypto trading. Protecting User Assets: Laying down guidelines to safeguard virtual assets held by users. This act represents a crucial foundation, enabling the FSC to enforce rules with greater authority and precision. It’s a game-changer for how South Korea approaches virtual asset regulation, aiming to create a level playing field for everyone involved. What Does This Mean for the Future of Unfair Crypto Trading? The nominee’s firm stance, coupled with the new legislation, signals a significant shift. It means that market participants engaging in deceptive practices will face heightened scrutiny and severe consequences. This isn’t merely about reacting to past issues; it’s about proactively shaping a more ethical and secure market landscape. Lee Eog-weon’s confirmation hearing, scheduled for 1:00 a.m. UTC on September 2, is a critical event. His potential leadership at the FSC could solidify South Korea’s position as a leader in responsible crypto regulation. The focus will be on consistent enforcement and adapting to new forms of market abuse as the industry evolves. The goal is to foster an environment where innovation can thrive without compromising investor safety. By making it difficult for unfair crypto trading to occur, the market becomes more attractive and trustworthy for legitimate participants, from individual traders to institutional investors. Ensuring a Fairer Crypto Landscape For investors, this development brings a renewed sense of security. Knowing that regulators are actively working to curb illicit activities can boost confidence. For exchanges and service providers, it means a clearer regulatory environment and an imperative to strengthen their own compliance measures. Here are some actionable insights: Stay Informed: Keep abreast of regulatory changes and enforcement actions. Choose Reputable Platforms: Opt for exchanges that demonstrate strong compliance and security protocols. Report Suspicious Activity: Play a role in maintaining market integrity by reporting potential unfair crypto trading. This commitment from South Korea’s FSC nominee is a powerful message to the global crypto community. It highlights the growing recognition that robust regulation is not an impediment but a necessary foundation for sustainable growth and widespread adoption of virtual assets. A Resolute Stand for Market Integrity Lee Eog-weon’s pledge to combat unfair crypto trading, backed by the upcoming Virtual Asset User Protection Act, marks a transformative period for South Korea’s virtual asset market. This proactive approach aims to build a more secure, transparent, and trustworthy environment for all participants. As the confirmation hearing approaches, the crypto world watches, hopeful for a future where innovation thrives hand-in-hand with robust investor protection. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is the main purpose of the Virtual Asset User Protection Act? The main purpose of the Virtual Asset User Protection Act is to establish a legal framework for investigating and punishing unfair trading practices like insider trading and market manipulation, thereby protecting virtual asset users. 2. Who is Lee Eog-weon and what is his role? Lee Eog-weon is the nominee for chairman of South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC). His role involves leading the FSC and implementing policies to regulate the financial markets, including virtual assets. 3. What types of activities does the Act target? The Act specifically targets activities such as insider trading, market manipulation, and other deceptive practices that constitute unfair crypto trading in the virtual asset market. 4. When will the Virtual Asset User Protection Act be implemented? The Virtual Asset User Protection Act is scheduled for implementation in July 2024. 5. How will this impact individual crypto investors in South Korea? This will significantly enhance protection for individual investors by creating a more transparent and fair market, reducing the risks associated with fraudulent activities and unfair crypto trading practices. 6. Does this apply to all cryptocurrencies? The Act applies to virtual assets, which generally encompasses a broad range of cryptocurrencies and digital tokens traded within the South Korean market. If you found this article insightful and believe in a fairer, more secure virtual asset market, please share it with your network! Your support helps spread awareness about crucial regulatory developments. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping virtual assets institutional adoption. This post Decisive Action: South Korea’s Crucial Stance Against Unfair Crypto Trading first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
MemeCore
M$0.79299+21.06%
Threshold
T$0.01572-3.61%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01643-0.78%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/09/01 11:40
לַחֲלוֹק
MEXC Will List World Liberty Financial (WLFI) in Innovation Zone With Convert Feature

MEXC Will List World Liberty Financial (WLFI) in Innovation Zone With Convert Feature

MEXC will list World Liberty Financial (WLFI) in the Innovation Zone and open trading for the WLFI/USDT and WLFI/USDC trading pairs. Additionally, this token WLFI will be available on MEXC Convert, allowing users to seamlessly exchange it with other assets instantly. The specific timeline is shown below.
WLFI
WLFI$0.2166+333.20%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.11579-3.49%
USDCoin
USDC$1+0.01%
לַחֲלוֹק
MEXC NEWS2025/09/01 11:35
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks’ staking model

Anni Group has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare for the launch of Hong Kong dollar stablecoin

Crypto Adoption One Growth Cycle Away From 5 Billion Users

$100 Trillion Crypto Market in Sight? Massive Growth Forecasted

XRP Price Watch: Bears in Control as $2.70 Support Faces Critical Test