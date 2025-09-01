2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Secure Entry Before $0.05: BlockDAG’s $388M Presale Surpasses Token 6900 & Maxi Doge With Analysts Targeting $1

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdag-presale-reaches-388m-surpassing-token-6900-maxi-doge/
Coinstats2025/09/01 12:00
IoTeX introduces Crypto’s Got Talent Season 2 to showcase DePIN projects

In this post:  IoTex, the blockchain platform for Rea-World AI, has announced the launch of Crypto’s Got Talent Season 2. The competition, which will take place from 8 September, will feature 25 teams across eight to nine episodes.  Crypto’s Got Talent (CGT) is a community-driven competition designed to find and support high-potential DePIN projects. It […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/01 12:00
IoTeX and 0G Kick Off Crypto’s Got Talent S2 to Fund DePIN Startups

IoTeX and 0G launch Crypto’s Got Talent Season 2, a community-driven competition to find and fund the next wave of DePIN infrastructure projects.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/01 12:00
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $1.08 billion last week, with BlackRock ETHA leading the way.

PANews reported on September 1 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of US$1.08 billion last week (August 25 to August 29, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest weekly net inflow last week was Blackrock's ETF ETHA, with a weekly net inflow of US$968 million. The current historical net inflow of ETHA is US$13.12 billion; followed by Fidelity ETF FETH, with a weekly net inflow of US$109 million. The current historical net inflow of FETH is US$2.77 billion. The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest net outflow last week was Grayscale's Ethereum Trust ETF ETHE, with a weekly net outflow of $46.85 million. ETHE's total net outflow has reached $4.52 billion. The second largest was Bitwise ETF ETHW, with a weekly net outflow of $15.27 million. ETHW's total net inflow has reached $435 million. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$28.58 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.48%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.51 billion.
PANews2025/09/01 11:57
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP downtrend eases, focus shifts to recovery

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) start the week on a cautious note after sharp declines in the previous week. BTC hovers around $107,600 at the time of writing on Monday, while ETH and XRP defend their key support levels.
Fxstreet2025/09/01 11:57
MAGACOIN FINANCE Outpaces Cardano and Bitcoin in Presale Demand With SEI Trending Next

The post MAGACOIN FINANCE Outpaces Cardano and Bitcoin in Presale Demand With SEI Trending Next appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As August 2025 ends, investors are shifting their attention to the altcoins, creating new momentum in the sector. While Bitcoin and Cardano remain the institutional anchors, it’s MAGACOIN FINANCE’s presale that appears to be causing the most stir this season. Due to overwhelming demand exceeding the allocation and strong interest from the retail community, the project has quickly gained traction. At the same time, SEI is becoming the next trending altcoin as technical signals and ecosystem growth take hold. Bitcoin’s consolidation As the value of Bitcoin holds steady around $110,000, its new all-time highs from this summer continue to impress. According to experts, traders who expect better multiples usually rotate towards altcoins after a period of Bitcoin strength.  With strong ETFS flows, stable positioning from institutions and the Bitcoin narrative having taken hold, the relatively less room for upside could be Bitcoin. Due to this shift, altcoin watchlists are growing beyond BTC for Q4 2025. Cardano’s steady progress Cardano, priced at roughly $0.86, is expected to trade within a range of $0.85 to $1.10 through September. With XRP’s latest surge, the momentum could potentially lead to a 50% gain. Despite ADA technical resistance hurdles, whales noted accumulation on-chain. The network’s ecosystem benefits from upgrades to the governance, node releases and cross-chain bridge efforts which strengthen the network. Cardano remains a respected choice for infrastructure projects, but traders are now looking at newer tokens capable of quicker growth. MAGACOIN FINANCE presale momentum MAGACOIN FINANCE presale quickly gaining ground as the most talked-about event of 2025. The oversubscription in all its rounds has seen its community grow on Reddit and Telegram in leaps and bounds. Thanks to its meme-driven cultural branding and solid roadmap, MAGACOIN FINANCE is an accessible and trustworthy project, unlike merely speculative coins. Analysts believe that the combination of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 11:56
Seoul Airport’s Duplex Chanel Boutique Is A Head-Turner—With Dior On The Way

The post Seoul Airport’s Duplex Chanel Boutique Is A Head-Turner—With Dior On The Way appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Not easily missed: the new Chanel store at Seoul’s Incheon Airport. Shilla Duty Free Partnering with French luxury house, Chanel, South Korean travel retailer, Shilla Duty Free, has just opened its first two-level boutique in the travel retail channel in South Korea—at Incheon International Airport which serves Seoul, the capital. And Shilla is also set to introduce a Dior boutique in the first half of next year. Just as passenger growth is surging again at the Korean Air hub—numbers topped 70 million last year, up 27%—the retailer has unveiled the double-height, eye-catching structure, which is almost three times larger than the previous store. Situated in Terminal 2, the boutique is well located for the high-spending passengers using the facility. T2 serves long-haul international flights to North America, Europe and Oceania, and premium regional routes within Asia, especially those operated by the SkyTeam alliance of which Korean Air is a member. T2 is already a haven for luxury. Hyundai Duty Free operates a Gucci store featuring ready-to-wear, handbags, shoes, and jewelry; Hermès was reopened by Shinsegae Duty Free after a brief exit; and Shilla operates several other luxury flagship stores including Omega and Tiffany. The new Chanel store has been designed by celebrated New York-based architect Peter Marino, whose bold monochrome Modernist design can be seen at a number of Chanel boutiques around the world, including downtown Seoul and at the first watches and jewelry boutique in the U.S. on Fifth Avenue in New York. Inside, the Incheon boutique there are dedicated areas for Chanel ready-to-wear apparel, handbags, shoes, watches, and fine jewelry, a category that is currently seeing supercharged growth at rival Lotte Duty Free, in its downtown stores. The T2 store also features contemporary artwork in keeping with Chanel’s founder Gabrielle Chanel’s involvement in art patronage. The ground floor…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 11:55
Analysts Say Ozak AI Could Flip Cardano and XRP in Market Cap by 2027

The post Analysts Say Ozak AI Could Flip Cardano and XRP in Market Cap by 2027 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ozak AI is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about AI-powered blockchain projects of 2025. While hooked up, altcoins like Cardano (ADA) and XRP have long held large market caps that investors agree with, but analysts now suggest that Ozak AI ought to surpass both in the next two years, probably flipping their market capitalization by 2027.  The riding elements at the back of this formidable prediction lie in its particular positioning, presale momentum, and strategic partnerships, which can be fueling investor confidence. Ozak AI Presale Momentum Currently in its 5th presale stage, Ozak AI has already raised over $2.5 million and sold more than 828 million $OZ tokens at an entry price of $0.01, with the next stage priced at $0.012. Such rapid uptake demonstrates strong community interest and early belief in the project’s potential. For investors who got in during the first stages, the ROI prospects are already promising, and with a target launch price of $1, analysts see a path for a 100x return, which could catapult its market cap well past many mid-cap altcoins, including Cardano and XRP. Ozak AI presale success is supported through a transparent tokenomics structure and proven audits. The project has finished both a Certik audit and an internal security audit, addressing capacity investor concerns over protection and contract reliability. Additionally, Ozak AI is indexed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, making it on hand to a huge range of crypto enthusiasts and institutional players alike. Why Analysts Predict a Market Cap Flip Several key elements make Ozak AI a potential project to flip Cardano and XRP in market capitalization. First, Ozak AI leverages AI-pushed trading analytics, portfolio optimization, and automated chance control equipment—capabilities that are increasingly in demand as more buyers are seeking records-driven solutions for crypto buying and selling. Its aggregate of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 11:54
XHunt launches innovative Leaderboard, implementing dual evaluation of “content and chain”

PANews reported on September 1st that XHunt officially announced its partnership with Mantle and Chaineye to launch Hunter Leaderboard, a Web3 content and influence platform. The event also kicked off the inaugural InfluenceFi Hunters Gala, offering a total prize pool of 30,000 MNT (approximately $40,000 USD) to reward original and high-quality creators. The event will support on-chain behavioral analysis and AI-powered content filtering, running from August 29th to September 19th. Powered by XHunt's advanced tweet analysis and anti-brush detection technology, Hunter Leaderboard rewards original creators who bring real value to the community.
PANews2025/09/01 11:53
Celtics’ Answer To Offseason Conundrum Comes Down To These Factors

The post Celtics’ Answer To Offseason Conundrum Comes Down To These Factors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 10: Head coach Joe Mazzulla of the Boston Celtics reacts against the New York Knicks during the second quarter in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 10, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Getty Images Should the Boston Celtics start Anfernee Simons or Payton Pritchard in the backcourt? There are multiple factors at play. They paint a clear picture. For starters, Simons might not be in Boston when training camp starts. That seems an unlikely development as the calendar turns to September. However, as recently reinforced by Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com, the Celtics are open to rerouting the former Portland Trail Blazers guard. Even if that doesn’t happen before the upcoming campaign gets underway, it would not come as a surprise if it does before February’s trade deadline passes. The 18-time NBA champions are entering a projected gap year. Priorities include gaining flexibility. Shedding salary and reducing their tax bill will help build future rosters when Jayson Tatum returns from rehabbing a torn Achilles. Maybe Boston is willing to carry Simons’ expiring $27.7 million contract on the books this season. However, if there isn’t an appetite to re-sign him because the Celtics don’t believe in a team where the top-four salaries belong to Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and Simons, then why start the latter over Pritchard? Sure, there’s a case for propping up his trade value. However, the seven-year veteran has put enough on tape. Teams have a firm grasp of his strengths and weaknesses. The on-court case for…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 11:52
