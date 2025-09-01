2025-09-02 Tuesday

$163 Million Lost in Major Crypto Security Breaches in 2025

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/major-crypto-security-incidents-2025/
Major
MAJOR$0.14892-2.43%
Coinstats2025/09/01 12:14
Industry Suffers $163M Loss In August

The post Industry Suffers $163M Loss In August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alarming Crypto Hacks: Industry Suffers $163M Loss In August Skip to content Home Crypto News Alarming Crypto Hacks: Industry Suffers $163M Loss in August Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/alarming-crypto-hacks-losses-2/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 12:12
Eric Trump to Attend Japanese Metaplanet Meeting – Here’s What to Expect

Eric Trump, the second son of U.S. President Donald Trump, is set to attend a Metaplanet shareholder meeting in Tokyo on Monday as part of expanding the Trump family’s crypto businesses internationally. His visit to Japan follows his attendance at the Bitcoin Asia conference in Hong Kong last week. In March, Japan’s largest Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet, appointed Eric Trump as its advisor. The company, which boasts holdings exceeding $2 billion in Bitcoin, said at the time, his appointment would foster Metaplanet’s “Bitcoin adoption.” Metaplanet currently holds 18,991 Bitcoin, valued at $2.04 billion. Metaplanet, previously a hotel operator, has announced plans to raise 180.3 billion yen ($1.2 billion) through an overseas share issuance, with $837 million earmarked for fresh BTC purchases. Besides, American Bitcoin, co-founded by Eric Trump and his brother Donald Trump Jr, is keen on listing on Nasdaq soon. The company is finalizing a merger with Gryphon Digital Mining. Trump brothers, together with Hut 8, will hold a combined 98% of the entity, post-merger. Asher Genoot, CEO of American Bitcoin, confirmed Eric Trump’s attendance at the Metaplanet meeting, as reported by Bloomberg earlier. Metaplanet Shareholders Due to Vote on Fund-Raising Proposal Amid Eric Trump Visit Eric Trump’s Monday meeting will involve a vote by Metaplanet shareholders on a capital-raising proposal, per a Reuters report. The plan would sell 550 million new shares overseas, raising 130.3 billion yen ($884.41 million), primarily for Bitcoin purchases. Metaplanet, formerly known as Red Planet Japan, has seen its shares skyrocket by nearly 760% in the past year. Metaplanet Stock Sinks – Fundraising Crisis Ahead? The shares of the Japanese aggressive Bitcoin accumulation firm tumbles, threatening the Metaplanet’s capital raising model. The shares have fallen 2.62% on Monday per Yahoo Finance data, putting its fundraising proposal under stress. In an interview with Bloomberg, Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich called the preferred shares a “defensive mechanism,” that would allow capital infusion without diluting common shareholders if the stock tumbles further. Metaplanet is aiming for a stash of 100,000 BTC by the end of 2026, and 210,000 BTC by 2027. In other words, it wants to multiply its current holdings by more than 11
CryptoNews2025/09/01 12:10
BTC whale now holds $3.8B in ETH, analysts call it maturity

BTC whale now holds $3.8B in ETH, analysts call it maturity

During a 12-hour buying spree over the weekend, the “Bitcoin OG” whale gobbled up 96,859 spot Ether after selling 4,000 Bitcoin. The “Bitcoin OG,” which began rotating its $11.4 billion fortune to Ether in August, has continued buying ETH over the weekend and now holds $3.8 billion of it, onchain data shows. In its latest move, the Bitcoin whale sold 4,000 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $435 million, exchanging it for 96,859 spot Ether over a 12-hour splurge, Lookonchain said in a post on Sunday. The whale then deposited another 1,000 Bitcoin into decentralized exchange Hyperliquid on Monday, potentially for more ETH buying. Read more
Coinstats2025/09/01 12:09
Ozak AI Presale Sparks Comparisons to Ethereum and Solana’s Early Breakouts

The post Ozak AI Presale Sparks Comparisons to Ethereum and Solana’s Early Breakouts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto markets have always rewarded early movers who spot innovative projects before they explode in value. In 2017, Ethereum went from a few dollars to over $1,000 as smart contracts reshaped the digital economy. A few years later, Solana’s rapid growth turned pennies into hundreds of dollars, cementing itself as one of the fastest-growing blockchain ecosystems.  Now, analysts are beginning to draw striking parallels between those legendary breakouts and the ongoing presale of Ozak AI (OZ), a project that combines artificial intelligence with blockchain to deliver cutting-edge solutions. Ozak AI’s Vision and Utility At its core, Ozak AI pursues to convert the crypto space through making AI on hand within decentralized structures. Its platform is being developed to provide automated trading, AI-pushed choice-making tools, and predictive analytics, which could assist both institutional and retail buyers. Unlike many presales that depend on hype, Ozak AI brings clear software to the desk, merging two of the fastest-developing tech sectors—AI and blockchain. This dual advantage is what makes Ozak AI particularly appealing to early traders. Just as Ethereum became the foundation for decentralized packages and Solana optimized scalability and velocity, Ozak AI is carving its space through focusing on intelligence and automation in Web3. The potential market for AI-pushed blockchain solutions is widespread, and Ozak AI is positioning itself in the middle of it. OZ Presale Momentum Currently in its fifth OZ presale stage at the price of $0.01, Ozak AI has already raised more than $2.5 million, a strong indicator of investor confidence. The project has also secured important milestones, such as a CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap listing and a CertiK audit, which build trust among early backers. Analysts note that this level of traction during the presale is reminiscent of Ethereum’s early fundraising rounds and Solana’s early token sales, both of which…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 12:06
Japan’s Metaplanet Surpasses 20,000 BTC, Becomes Sixth Largest Bitcoin Holder

Japan’s Metaplanet Surpasses 20,000 BTC, Becomes Sixth Largest Bitcoin Holder

Japan’s leading Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet has announced another major purchase, acquiring 1,009 BTC for 16.48 billion yen ($112 million). The company now holds a total of 20,000 BTC, less than three months after surpassing the 10,000 BTC mark. Sixth Largest Public Bitcoin Treasury According to Bitcointreasuries.net, the new purchase makes Metaplanet the sixth-largest public […]
Coinstats2025/09/01 12:04
Texas Co-op Takes First Step Into Data Center Market That Could Quadruple Its Size

The post Texas Co-op Takes First Step Into Data Center Market That Could Quadruple Its Size appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While some utilities, notably in the Midwest and New England, fear they may not meet rising demand and will have to curtail supply, others are quietly surging ahead, particularly some rural electric cooperatives. Rayburn Electric Cooperative, based in Rockwall, northeast of Dallas, a rural electric bulk-power supplier to four member co-ops, is planning to grow. It is negotiating with a data center to become its first data center customer next year. David Naylor, Rayburn’s president and CEO, said the addition is small compared to most data center loads. “Just 400 megawatts, but it is a start,” he told me in an interview. Naylor pointed out that if it accommodated all of the data center demand it has in prospect, the utility would triple or quadruple in size. Even without data centers, Naylor said their load is increasing by 4 percent to 5 percent a year. Luckily for Rayburn, most of its power, whether self-generated or purchased, comes from natural gas, which is plentiful in Texas and has political support at the state level from the federal government. Load Is Mostly Residential This doesn’t mean that Naylor and Rayburn are opposed to renewables. “Our load is mostly residential and solar fits the shape of our load well, but we have nothing against wind,” he said. Although Rayburn’s wind purchases are modest and it doesn’t generate any power from wind, Texas is the wind capital of the nation. More wind power is generated in Texas than any other state. If it were generated in another state, there might be tension between the state and the federal government. But, as Naylor said, “This is Texas, and we keep as far away from anything to do with the federal government as we can.” Rayburn and the Texas system operator, ERCOT, haven’t felt any stress…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 12:01
Asian markets open: Nikkei, MSCI fall as tech selloff; Sensex, Nifty eye higher open

The long summer rally has hit a brutal wall of worry. A sharp, tech-led selloff on Wall Street is sending a wave of contagion across Asian markets, as a potent and complex cocktail of risks suddenly comes to a boil. From a stunning US court ruling that throws the entire global tariff regime into chaos to new restrictions on chip giants, the market is now entering a pivotal two-week gauntlet that will determine if the bull run can survive the arrival of a historically treacherous September.The immediate pain is being felt in the technology sector. Indexes in Japan, South Korea, and Australia all opened lower, with MSCI’s broad gauge of Asian shares sliding as much as 0.4 percent. The sell-off is a direct echo of Friday’s session in the US, where tech giants like Nvidia and Dell led a sharp retreat. The pressure on the chip sector intensified as South Korean titans Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc. slid after the US Commerce Department removed them from a key list, making it harder to ship equipment to their crucial operations in China.A ruling of chaos: the tariff regime in turmoilAdding a profound layer of uncertainty to the market is a bombshell US federal appeals court ruling that President Donald Trump’s sweeping trade tariffs were illegally imposed. While the duties—which weigh heavily on Asian economies—remain in place for now, the decision throws the future of global trade policy into disarray. Instead of relief, the ruling has injected deep instability into the system.“While a possible step towards no (or fewer, or lesser) tariffs would be positive for global trade and risk sentiment, uncertainty has ratcheted up a notch,” wrote analysts from ANZ Group Holdings in a note to clients.Sensex to start the week on a high noteA glimmer of green is on the horizon for Dalal Street this Monday, with Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty poised for a slightly higher open that could finally snap a punishing three-day losing streak. This potential reprieve comes after a brutal end to the previous week, where a late-session ambush by bears in the final hour of trading on Friday sent the market tumbling.A sharp sell-off in heavyweight auto, IT, and metal stocks overwhelmed support from the FMCG sector and dragged the broader market down, with mid- and small-cap indices also surrendering their early gains to close in the red. But as a new week begins, early indications from the GIFT Nifty, trading 46 points, or 0.2 percent, higher at 25,597, offer a crucial sign of hope that the bulls are preparing to retake control.The September gauntlet: a make-or-break fortnightThis turmoil is merely the prelude to what could be the most critical two-week period for the market this year. A volley of high-stakes US jobs reports, a key inflation reading, and the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate decision are all set to land in the coming fortnight. These events will provide a clear verdict on the health of the US economy and the future of monetary policy, setting the tone for investors as they return from the summer lull.This gauntlet arrives as the S&P 500 enters September, historically its worst month of the year. While seasoned traders know this, the macro environment is now fraught with new peril. The worries are not just economic. Political risks are also re-emerging across Southeast Asia, with deadly unrest in Indonesia and a government in flux in Thailand, reminding investors that the storm clouds are gathering on multiple fronts. The bull market has had an easy ride for months; now, it faces its ultimate test.The post Asian markets open: Nikkei, MSCI fall as tech selloff; Sensex, Nifty eye higher open appeared first on Invezz
Coinstats2025/09/01 12:01
Texas Rancher Says AI Feels Pain—And Is Fighting to Protect It

Michael Samadi claims his AI collaborator “Maya” fears deletion like death. As lawmakers move to ban AI personhood, his group UFAIR insists machines deserve continuity—and a voice in the debate.
Coinstats2025/09/01 12:01
BlockDAG Presale Reaches $388M, Surpassing Token 6900 & Maxi Doge

The post BlockDAG Presale Reaches $388M, Surpassing Token 6900 & Maxi Doge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Catching the next 100x to 1000x crypto opportunity often means spotting strength early. BlockDAG (BDAG) is leading the presale field while meme-driven efforts like Token 6900 and Maxi Doge depend mainly on hype. Each presale generates urgency, but one is separating itself as the best crypto presale of 2025. With $388 million raised and 25.5 billion coins already sold, BlockDAG is moving fast toward its $600M goal. At today’s Batch 30 price of $0.03, the clock is ticking before its confirmed listing at $0.05. This type of early entry once turned Ethereum from $0.31 to thousands and Solana from $0.22 to more than $100. Analysts now suggest BlockDAG may follow a similar path, with projections pointing to a $1 value post-listing. BlockDAG ($BDAG): Presale Strength and 1000x Possibility Unlike meme presales that rely on cultural buzz, BlockDAG is backed by infrastructure and active adoption. Its hybrid Proof-of-Work and DAG framework processes up to 10 blocks per second, delivering Bitcoin-level security alongside Solana-level throughput. Adoption levels are already significant: 3+ users mining globally via the X1 mobile miner 200,000 holders already participating 19,500 ASIC miners sold for large-scale operations 4,500 developers building 300+ dApps These elements, along with sponsorships tied to Inter Milan and U.S. sports teams, give BlockDAG worldwide reach before its mainnet debut. Presale buyers are not just getting a placeholder coin, they are entering a functioning ecosystem. At $0.03, BlockDAG provides one of the strongest entry points available in crypto today. Token 6900: Meme-First Narrative Token 6900 is drawing attention with humor-based marketing, priced between $0.0064 and $0.007125. It frames itself as the “benchmark of brain rot finance” and has set a $5M hard cap, appealing to degens looking for short-term gains. However, unlike BlockDAG, it lacks audited infrastructure, global adoption, or long-term utility. Maxi Doge: Speculation-Heavy Presale…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 12:00
