2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Whales blijven kopen, Trump Corruption Coin maakt tongen los

Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Whales blijven kopen, Trump Corruption Coin maakt tongen los

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Goedemorgen! Hier is het meest opvallende cryptonieuws, doorspekt met inzichten over marktsentiment, institutionele bewegingen en technologische ontwikkelingen. Allemaal verpakt in één krachtige ochtendupdate. Begin de dag met een bitcoinontbijt. Whale-adressen op all-time high Het aantal whale-adressen met grote BTC-posities bereikte een nieuw record. Dit wijst op toenemende accumulatie onder de grootste spelers in de markt en kan de koersstabiliteit versterken. Whale dumpt $438 miljoen aan Bitcoin Een grote whale verkocht in korte tijd voor honderden miljoenen aan BTC. Analisten vragen zich af of dit een tijdelijke schok is of het begin van een langere dalende trend. Nederlands AMBTS haalt €20 miljoen op voor Bitcoin treasury Een Nederlands ambts wist succesvol €20 miljoen op te halen om een Bitcoin-treasury op te bouwen. Dit illustreert hoe ook lokale instellingen BTC omarmen als strategische reserve. Trump Corruption Coin zet satire in op crypto Een nieuwe meme-coin, Trump Corruption Coin, verovert aandacht met satirische insteek. De munt benadrukt hoe politiek en crypto elkaar steeds vaker kruisen in de publieke opinie. BitcoinMagazine lanceert Discord channel! Wil je meepraten over deze ontwikkelingen? Join dan ons nieuwe Discord channel en discussieer met onze experts en andere lezers over acties en insiderinformatie! Nu naar Discord Het bericht Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Whales blijven kopen, Trump Corruption Coin maakt tongen los is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.298-4.01%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,556.99-0.40%
Constellation
DAG$0.03256-2.36%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/09/01 12:46
לַחֲלוֹק
WLFI Derivatives Explode 500% Ahead Of Trump-Linked Coin’s Sept. 1 Token Unlock

WLFI Derivatives Explode 500% Ahead Of Trump-Linked Coin’s Sept. 1 Token Unlock

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) derivatives soared in trading as anticipation builds for the Trump-linked project’s first token release on Monday. According to Coinglass, 24-hour trading volume for WLFI derivatives jumped more than 530% to $3.95b on Monday, while open interest rose over 60% $931.9m. The spike comes just hours before the unlock event, scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET. The project will free up 20% of the tokens purchased in its earliest rounds, priced at $0.015 and US$0.05, which can be claimed through a process called the Lockbox. These unlocked tokens amount to about 5% of total supply. At current prices, early backers in the lowest round stand to gain over twenty times their investment. WLFI Trading Begins Sept. 1 With Investors Restricted To Selling One-Fifth WLFI was issued as a governance token for World Liberty Financial, designed to let holders vote on upgrades to the protocol. Trading officially begins on Sept. 1, but early investors are allowed to sell only one-fifth of their allocations. Founders, including Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, are excluded from this initial release. The launch will test how much the Trump name can lift the value of the 100 billion-token supply. In pre-market trading, some platforms have priced WLFI at about $0.42. That implies a fully diluted valuation of nearly $40b. This level would rank it within the top 45 digital assets. Some investors believe it could break into the top 20, a leap that would encourage more exchanges to list it. World Liberty Financial’s Youth Belies Its Political Weight World Liberty Financial is barely a year old, but it has drawn unusual attention due to its ties to the Trump family. The president promoted it on social media before taking office, while developer Steven Witkoff is listed as co-founder. The family has broadened its footprint in crypto over the past year, adding ventures in stablecoins, Bitcoin mining and digital asset funds. Each has extended the Trump brand into corners of speculative finance at a time when regulation has begun to tilt more favourably toward the industry. Since returning to the White House, Trump has signed a law governing stablecoins. He has also installed regulators viewed as more supportive of digital assets. Meanwhile, his sons have pushed family businesses further into crypto ventures. As a result, WLFI is now presented as a bridge between legacy finance and the open economy, with hopes of drawing retail liquidity. Founders’ Tokens Stay Locked Pending Governance Vote The family’s financial stake is significant. DT Marks DEFI LLC, an entity tied to Trump and his relatives, reportedly owns 38% of WLF Holdco, which controls World Liberty and its revenues after expenses. The entity also holds 22.5b WLFI tokens, and has already collected fees equal to 75% of token sale proceeds. Founders’ tokens remain locked until WLFI holders vote on a release schedule. As a result, their future value depends entirely on the governance process. Meanwhile, retail investors must act quickly. They need to decide whether to sell into the rally now or hold their tokens for longer-term gains as WLFI debuts across major exchanges
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.298-4.01%
WLFI
WLFI$0.217+334.00%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01197-5.07%
לַחֲלוֹק
CryptoNews2025/09/01 12:44
לַחֲלוֹק
WLFI Token Unlock Event Sparks Market Anticipation

WLFI Token Unlock Event Sparks Market Anticipation

The post WLFI Token Unlock Event Sparks Market Anticipation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: WLFI plans to unlock tokens, impacting circulation and market dynamics. 3.3 billion WLFI to enter circulation soon. Significant market interest in upcoming WLFI unlock. On September 1, 2025, 3.3 billion WLFI tokens, valued at approximately 1.15 billion dollars, will be unlocked, impacting the DeFi market through increased circulation and liquidity. The significant WLFI token release will likely influence market dynamics, affecting trader sentiment and liquidity provision, as tokens transition from private holdings to public trading spheres. WLFI’s 3.3 Billion Token Unlock Set for September The introduction of these tokens into circulation warrants an assessment of the immediate consequences. With an estimated market value of $1.15 billion at a current price of $0.35, market liquidity and trading dynamics are anticipated to be affected. The WLFI turnout is poised for adjustments as participants navigate newfound liquidity, exhibiting typical market reactions to large-scale release phenomena. The community and industry are watching closely as the market adapts to these allocations. The absence of recent statements or confirmations from prominent figures within WLFI or DeFi circles highlights the reliance on data and analytics as traders and investors react to the impending shift. Industry influencers and traders demonstrate increased attention, with futures open interest rising to $589 million, notably ahead of the token launch. Market Dynamics Shift: Anticipation Builds Pre-Unlock Did you know? The WLFI unlock is reminiscent of similar DeFi events like APT and OP that have previously resulted in short-term market volatility and significant early investor yields. Insights from Coincu weigh heavily on forthcoming market changes post-unlock. Historical tendencies show volatility after major DeFi events like this, often followed by eventual stabilization and growth, post liquidity influx and market realignments. Data backfill from former high-profile unlocks supports projections that WLFI could witness similar dynamics, with regulatory stances yet to notably shift. Wen…
WLFI
WLFI$0.217+334.00%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001594+2.77%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01197-5.07%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 12:42
לַחֲלוֹק
Top 5 Signs a Crypto Is About to Explode

Top 5 Signs a Crypto Is About to Explode

The post Top 5 Signs a Crypto Is About to Explode appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. People earn the most money from crypto when they know about it before everyone else. We’ve heard it time and again, but early entrants to projects, like Ethereum have seen success in noticing what others have ignored. Can you distinguish between signs of a future boom and pure hype? For every crypto surge, there are a set of key elements to consider: high transaction rates, rise in whales interest, the option to buy on more platforms, people getting more excited, and the story narrative dominating popular communities.. As these conversations continue, projects like MAGACOIN FINANCE are showing how these signals merge to create huge momentum. 1. Rising on-chain activity Generally, an uptick in on-chain activity precedes a big market boom. This situation can include increased wallets, bigger transaction amounts, or improved developers. In the year 2017, Ethereum’s platform began to see big increases in transactions before the price went up. Santiment and Glassnode use similar tools and metrics. As Solana’s values have increased, the number of NFT prints and trading sessions has also gone up, and it only becomes clear after these numbers increase before the rise. 2. Narrative dominance Each cycle generates specific stories that influence investment decisions. In 2017, it was ICOs. In 2021, DeFi and NFTs led the charge. Cryptocurrency analysts predict growth in the future, with assets, AI technology, and meme coins set to rise. Investors should identify the narrative that resonates and invest in it first. When interest levels are low, narratives grow intensly as media attention rapidly increases. Signals like these are not theoretical, they are being observed right now. And for many retail investors, MAGACOIN FINANCE has emerged as a case study where these factors intersect. Unlike traditional hedge assets, MAGACOIN thrives entirely on cultural branding, community, and scarcity. Its presale stages have…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.47-3.07%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012203-9.95%
Boom
BOOM$0.00993-20.75%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 12:40
לַחֲלוֹק
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sep 1, 2025 – Crypto Market Slumps as Bitcoin Falls Below $108K, GameFi Leads Losses

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sep 1, 2025 – Crypto Market Slumps as Bitcoin Falls Below $108K, GameFi Leads Losses

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, September 1. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Moonveil
MORE$0.09796-3.28%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02527+43.74%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/09/01 12:39
לַחֲלוֹק
ALR Miner guide on how to actually profit in cryptocurrency trading

ALR Miner guide on how to actually profit in cryptocurrency trading

The post ALR Miner guide on how to actually profit in cryptocurrency trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The price of Bitcoin—and, by extension, every other crypto asset—doesn’t fluctuate randomly, but in cycles. Bull run → euphoria → crash → despair → repeat. This cycle isn’t mechanical. It’s emotional. It moves like a crowd, over and over again. And no matter how many times people get burned, they’ll always wait to experience it again. ALR Miner believes the secret lies in recognizing the structure and exploiting it systematically to profit. If you treat cryptocurrency like a salary, if you respect the cycles, if you choose cloud mining for cryptocurrency investment now—you can exit with life-changing gains, while most retail investors suffer heavy losses. Earning passive income through cloud mining can mitigate price fluctuations and generate steady returns. Why Bitcoin holders are turning to the ALR Miner cloud mining platform XRP and Bitcoin dominate the cryptocurrency landscape. Investors understand that passive income earned through cloud mining is the most stable, as it’s arguably one of the most iconic crypto projects. Therefore, some cryptocurrency holders choose cloud mining with ALR Miner for stable returns, earning up to $97,444. Cloud mining allows you to remotely rent professional-grade mining equipment and earn cryptocurrency rewards without owning or maintaining any equipment. ALR Miner makes this easier with its AI-optimized operations, green energy infrastructure, and full support for BTC deposits. How to Start Earning a Stable Daily Income with ALR Miner Just follow these three simple steps Step 1: Register an Account Create your free account in less than a minute and receive a $12 welcome bonus, which will enable you to earn $0.60 per day for free from your initial deposit. Step 2: Choose a Contract Choose from a variety of high-yield mining contracts to achieve your financial goals. Whether you’re looking for short-term gains or long-term returns, ALR Miner has something for…
Threshold
T$0.01573-3.55%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,556.99-0.40%
GET
GET$0.008917-2.39%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 12:33
לַחֲלוֹק
El Salvador Moves Bitcoin for Safety Purposes: Is a Selloff Coming?

El Salvador Moves Bitcoin for Safety Purposes: Is a Selloff Coming?

The post El Salvador Moves Bitcoin for Safety Purposes: Is a Selloff Coming? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bitcoin Office of El Salvador reported that these movements would be an answer to quantum computing developments, which have the potential to break bitcoin’s encryption. Nonetheless, analysts believe that this might be a preparation for a possible sale. El Salvador to Move Bitcoin to Face Hypothetical Quantum Threats, but Some Anticipate a Selloff El […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/el-salvador-moves-bitcoin-for-safety-purposes-is-a-selloff-coming/
Movement
MOVE$0.116-5.30%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017322-7.79%
ELYSIA
EL$0.004307-2.62%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 12:32
לַחֲלוֹק
BullZilla Presale Targets Explosive ROI as Shiba Inu and Brett Rise – Top New Meme Coins for 100x Gains

BullZilla Presale Targets Explosive ROI as Shiba Inu and Brett Rise – Top New Meme Coins for 100x Gains

The post BullZilla Presale Targets Explosive ROI as Shiba Inu and Brett Rise – Top New Meme Coins for 100x Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News BullZilla presale surges as Shiba Inu and Brett rise. Analysts say $BZIL is among the top new meme coins for 100x gains. The crypto market thrives on reinvention. Every cycle introduces new tokens that break rules, ignite communities, and create exponential returns. Meme coins, once dismissed as internet jokes, are now powerhouses commanding billions in liquidity and the attention of mainstream investors. Their ability to merge culture with technology has created some of the most dramatic price movements in modern financial history. In 2025, three names are driving conversations among traders and analysts alike: BullZilla ($BZIL), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Brett (BRETT). Shiba Inu represents the veteran force evolving into a full ecosystem. Brett surges as one of the latest cultural sensations on-chain. And then there is BullZilla, with a presale model many consider among the top new meme coins for 100x gains, thanks to its progressive pricing, deflationary burns, and staking incentives. BullZilla ($BZIL): A Presale Built for Progressive Scarcity Bull Zilla is not simply another meme coin project. It has been architected with a cinematic narrative, designed to align token mechanics with cultural storytelling. Its presale has already captured attention across the market, with investors drawn to its combination of scarcity creation, staking incentives, and structured allocation. At a presale entry of $0.00000575, early participants have a chance to secure billions of tokens at a fraction of projected launch levels. With a total supply of roughly 160 billion, BullZilla divides its tokens into carefully engineered categories: half for presale, 20% for staking, 20% for treasury and ecosystem expansion, and 5% each for team and burns. This balance ensures both immediate momentum and long-term sustainability. Progressive Pricing Model What sets BullZilla apart is its presale’s progressive pricing structure. The price of $BZIL increases every 48 hours or…
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001197-2.91%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012203-9.95%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01197-5.07%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 12:31
לַחֲלוֹק
5 Billion Tokens Snapped Up Fast – BullZilla Emerges as Top New Meme Coins for 100x Gains Alongside Shiba Inu and Brett

5 Billion Tokens Snapped Up Fast – BullZilla Emerges as Top New Meme Coins for 100x Gains Alongside Shiba Inu and Brett

The crypto market thrives on reinvention. Every cycle introduces new tokens that break rules, ignite communities, and create exponential returns. […] The post 5 Billion Tokens Snapped Up Fast – BullZilla Emerges as Top New Meme Coins for 100x Gains Alongside Shiba Inu and Brett appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000558-2.78%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02706-1.16%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coindoo2025/09/01 12:30
לַחֲלוֹק
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Layer Brett Price Forecasts: How LBRETT Is Kickstarting The Next Memecoin Cycle

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Layer Brett Price Forecasts: How LBRETT Is Kickstarting The Next Memecoin Cycle

The post Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Layer Brett Price Forecasts: How LBRETT Is Kickstarting The Next Memecoin Cycle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. contributor Posted: September 1, 2025 The memecoin market isn’t dead—it’s just changing shape. The Dogecoin price is holding steady, and Shiba Inu is still building, but neither has sparked real excitement in 2025. Enter Layer Brett: a new player with real tech under the meme. Dogecoin (DOGE): Current Dogecoin price outlook—solid, but no moonshot Dogecoin still commands a presence in the memecoin universe, and analysts keep circling around the Dogecoin price outlook. Predictions for late 2025 vary widely—from a steady climb toward $0.40–$0.50, to even hopeful chatter about a spike to $1 if sentiment surges. That said, hitting those highs is a tall ask given Dogecoin’s scale. The Dogecoin price may see modest lifts, but a massive breakout feels more nostalgic than probable. Its strength today lies in liquidity and recognition—Traders know it, and that familiarity has its edge. If you’re looking for a familiar asset with reasonable upside, the Dogecoin price trajectory still makes SUV sense. But if you’re hunting for a game‑changer or life‑altering leap, the Dogecoin price’s best days of explosive gains may be behind it. Shiba Inu (SHIB): Can Shiba Inu still deliver, or is the spark gone? Shiba Inu still hangs on as one of the most recognisable memecoins out there. The project has evolved—Shibarium is live, staking exists, and the developers keep building. But price action hasn’t followed suit. Even with progress under the hood, Shiba Inu just isn’t moving like it used to. Late-2025 projections are all over the place. Some expect slow gains, others think it could double—but the era of jaw-dropping returns feels distant. The brand still holds value, and the community hasn’t bailed. That counts for something in crypto. Still, Shiba Inu might be past its prime when it comes to explosive upside. If you’re after name recognition and something…
Threshold
T$0.01573-3.55%
RealLink
REAL$0.05643-2.38%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001197-2.91%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 12:23
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks’ staking model

Anni Group has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare for the launch of Hong Kong dollar stablecoin

Crypto Adoption One Growth Cycle Away From 5 Billion Users

$100 Trillion Crypto Market in Sight? Massive Growth Forecasted

XRP Price Watch: Bears in Control as $2.70 Support Faces Critical Test