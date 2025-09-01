2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Best Crypto Under $1? BlockDAG, Remittix, or Lightchain

Best Crypto Under $1? BlockDAG, Remittix, or Lightchain

The post Best Crypto Under $1? BlockDAG, Remittix, or Lightchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Find out how BlockDAG is raising $388M and 25.5B coins sold, many see it as the best crypto under $1 for huge ROI, ahead of Remittix and Lightchain. The presale market in 2025 is showing a comeback, with huge fundraising rounds not seen since the early boom of 2017. Coins priced under $1 are attracting the most attention, and three names are being talked about the most: BlockDAG (BDAG), Remittix (RTX), and Lightchain (LCAI). Each of these projects offers something different, from cheaper global transfers to AI-driven tools. Still, BlockDAG has managed to rise above the rest. Its strong design, rapid adoption, and growing support make it the top contender in this space. With record-breaking sales, millions of active users, and advanced technology, BlockDAG is setting a standard that RTX and LCAI have yet to match. BlockDAG (BDAG): Hybrid Layer 1 With $388M Raised BlockDAG has already secured over $388 million in its presale, while selling more than 25.5 billion coins to date. This achievement puts it among the largest community-driven raises seen in the last seven years. With its current Batch 30 price at $0.03, BDAG is confirmed to list at $0.05 later in the year. That means anyone entering now is looking at a gain of nearly 70% before the official launch. Projections also show a potential 2900% return, making BlockDAG one of the most talked-about growth stories of 2025. What makes BDAG stand out is its hybrid consensus model that merges DAG and Proof-of-Work. This approach allows the system to process 10 blocks per second, putting it well ahead of several established Layer 1 networks. Its practical use is already visible, as adoption continues to grow at a record pace. The X1 mining app now counts 3 million users worldwide, while sales of 19,500 miners…
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012203-9.95%
Boom
BOOM$0.00993-20.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09796-3.28%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 13:01
לַחֲלוֹק
Axie Infinity – Why AXS may be at risk despite Sunday’s 10% price rally

Axie Infinity – Why AXS may be at risk despite Sunday’s 10% price rally

Range formation and the liquidation heatmap showed that buying AXS in the $2.1 demand zone may be viable
MAY
MAY$0.04293-3.41%
Axie Infinity
AXS$2.327-7.98%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002782--%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/09/01 13:00
לַחֲלוֹק
Top Cryptos Under $1 for Biggest Growth: BlockDAG vs Remittix vs Lightchain

Top Cryptos Under $1 for Biggest Growth: BlockDAG vs Remittix vs Lightchain

The presale market in 2025 is showing a comeback, with huge fundraising rounds not seen since the early boom of […] The post Top Cryptos Under $1 for Biggest Growth: BlockDAG vs Remittix vs Lightchain appeared first on Coindoo.
Boom
BOOM$0.00993-20.75%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00172-3.15%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coindoo2025/09/01 13:00
לַחֲלוֹק
5 Cryptos That Soared Despite the Ongoing Crypto Crash

5 Cryptos That Soared Despite the Ongoing Crypto Crash

The post 5 Cryptos That Soared Despite the Ongoing Crypto Crash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Bloody Week for Bitcoin and Ethereum The crypto market is reeling. Bitcoin ($BTC) tumbled from its peak of $120,000 down to the current level of $108,000, a sharp correction that wiped out billions in market value. Ethereum ($ETH), which was on the verge of breaking the $5,000 barrier, also followed Bitcoin’s plunge and dropped back in line with the broader downturn. These declines triggered widespread panic selling across altcoins, leaving traders questioning whether this is a temporary shakeout or the start of a deeper correction. Total Crypto Market Cap Takes a Hit Looking at the total crypto market cap chart, the drop is undeniable. The market has shed over $430 billion (-10.45%) from its recent highs. Resistance: The $4.14T mark rejected the market’s push higher. Support: Current levels hover around $3.72T–$3.75T, dangerously close to breaking key moving averages. Indicators: The RSI sits around 46, showing weak momentum but not yet oversold, hinting at potential further downside before a bounce. Total crypto market cap in USD – TradingView This paints a clear picture: while the giants stumble, a select few cryptos are bucking the trend. Top 5 Cryptos That Are Defying the Crash Despite the bloodbath, five tokens are outperforming the market with impressive weekly gains: 1. Cronos ($CRO) Price: $0.2898 7d Gain: +81.09% Market Cap: $9.7BCronos leads the charge, rallying over 80% in just seven days. Strong ecosystem growth and exchange-driven utility are fueling the momentum. 2. Pyth Network ($PYTH) Price: $0.1834 7d Gain: +46.25% Market Cap: $1.05BAs a rising oracle network, Pyth is gaining traction as traders look for real-world data solutions, making it one of the biggest winners in this downturn. 3. BUILDon ($B) Price: $0.7185 7d Gain: +31.91% Market Cap: $718MBUILDon’s growth narrative and community-driven momentum helped it soar while the rest of the market corrected.…
B
B$0.67433-5.83%
RealLink
REAL$0.05644-2.36%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,616.12-0.35%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 13:00
לַחֲלוֹק
No PPV Cards On The Docket

No PPV Cards On The Docket

The post No PPV Cards On The Docket appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 12: Diego Lopes of Brazil reacts prior to fighting Alexander Volkanovski of Australia in a featherweight title fight during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center on April 12, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Getty Images The UFC schedule for September 2025 does not include a pay-per-view event. With no numbered event this month, the UFC schedule for September is anchored by the third annual Noche UFC card, which takes place on the same night as the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford boxing card, which UFC CEO Dana White will also promote. Below, we look at the full UFC schedule for September, which includes three Fight Night events. The UFC fight cards for September are subject to change, and not all events are completely booked at this time. On the plus side, there are no UFC events booked for the UFC Apes in September. UFC Schedule September 2025: UFC Paris TOPSHOT – Nassourdine Imavov celebrates after defeating Israel Adesanya in their men’s middleweight fight during the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night 250 in Riyadh on February 1, 2025. (Photo by Fayez NURELDINE / AFP) (Photo by FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images The first fight card of the UFC’s September schedule is the UFC Paris event. This year marks the fourth annual stop in Paris for the fight promotion. The UFC Fight Night event is headlined by a middleweight matchup between Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho. Imavov (16-4-1) is on an eight-fight unbeaten streak at middleweight. His only loss over the past four years was a short-notice light heavyweight setback to Sean Strickland in January 2023. Since then, Imavov, who is the No. 2 fighter in the official UFC middleweight rankings, is 4-0-1. He is coming off a February “Performance…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15473-1.00%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004648-0.40%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00205648-3.36%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 12:58
לַחֲלוֹק
‘Biggest Thing Is Putting Last Year Behind Us’

‘Biggest Thing Is Putting Last Year Behind Us’

The post ‘Biggest Thing Is Putting Last Year Behind Us’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cooper DeJean says the key for the Philadelphia Eagles in winning another Super Bowl is putting the previous year behind them. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images) Getty Images Cooper DeJean wants to make it clear – his only objective is to win the Super Bowl again. The second-year Philadelphia Eagles defensive back played a major role in the team’s 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. DeJean had an interception returned for a 38-yard touchdown in the second quarter that gave the Eagles a commanding 17-0 lead over the Chiefs. “I feel like that’s everybody’s goal when it comes to the NFL, and what they want their team to be, and that’s champions at the end of the year,” says DeJean in a one-on-one interview. “Obviously, there’s a bunch of personal goals, but I feel like my mindset is when your team’s doing good and you’re able to make an impact, that’s when those things come along with it.” The Eagles have done a good job so far of putting last season in the rearview mirror. Jalen Hurts made it very clear at the start of training camp that Philadelphia was turning the page to a new season when he chose not to wear his Super Bowl ring. “Just putting last year in the past and understanding that this year is going to be different,” says DeJean of the key to winning another Super Bowl this season. “We’re going to have some younger guys playing, some guys who are making their first starts this year. “Just understanding that it’s going to be different, and the journey is not going to be the same,” DeJean continues. “It never is from year to year. That’s the biggest thing, is putting last year behind us and starting this new…
Perry
PERRY$0.0016265+2.05%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.002-2.69%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4299-2.44%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 12:55
לַחֲלוֹק
5 Charts That Could Predict Ethereum Next Big Move as Rate Cuts Approach

5 Charts That Could Predict Ethereum Next Big Move as Rate Cuts Approach

The post 5 Charts That Could Predict Ethereum Next Big Move as Rate Cuts Approach appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum’s price has dropped to $4,200, following an all-time high of nearly $5,000. Stablecoin supply and DeFi deposits are at multi-month lows. Analysts suggest that potential rate cuts in September could spark a resurgence in liquidity. The price of Ethereum has recently come under pressure, dipping to $4,200 just days after reaching an all-time high of nearly $5,000. This price drop can be explained by recent on-chain data, which reveals a divergence in market behavior. Liquidity metrics such as stablecoin supply and DeFi deposits have fallen to multi-month lows. Meanwhile, adoption indicators, including active addresses and transactions, are at record highs.  This suggests that Ethereum may be shifting from a yield-driven market to a utility-led ecosystem, with potential rate cuts in September possibly acting as a catalyst for the next price breakout. Stablecoin on Ethereum Drops 34.27M ETH  The dollar market capitalization of stablecoins on the Ethereum network is currently $149.58 billion, representing an all-time high valuation, according to DeFiLlama However, when measured in ETH terms, today’s volume stands at 34.27 million ETH tokens, a low figure compared to the 80.24 million ETH seen in April. Stablecoins serve as the primary liquidity base for crypto trading, and a contraction in their supply often signals that investors are withdrawing capital from the ecosystem. The current divergence between the all-time high in the dollar value of stablecoins on Ethereum and the lower ETH volume can be explained by the high price of ETH tokens. A higher ETH price means the dollar value of stablecoins will be higher relative to the quantity of tokens. Related: Corporate Treasuries and ETFs Now Control Nearly 8% of Ethereum’s Supply DeFi TVL Declines to 20.88M ETH In the decentralized financial space, the total value locked on the Ethereum network is also seeing a dip in ETH volume.…
Movement
MOVE$0.1162-5.14%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001594+2.77%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017322-7.79%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 12:54
לַחֲלוֹק
Misbegotten Crime Capers And Musical Legends

Misbegotten Crime Capers And Musical Legends

The post Misbegotten Crime Capers And Musical Legends appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 31: (L-R) Indya Moore, Mayim Bialik, Luka Sabbat, Cate Blanchett, Jim Jarmusch, Vicky Krieps and Charlotte Rampling attend the “Father Mother Sister Brother” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Corbis via Getty Images Father Mother Sister Brother is the hilariously bleak Jim Jarmusch’s offering to the global archive of family tales, this one in triptych form, each family vignette set in a different country. It’s Jarmusch, after all. The notable ensemble cast includes Charlotte Rampling, Cate Blanchett, Vicky Krieps, Mayim Bialik, Luka Sabat, and Indya Moore, all pictured above, as well as Adam Driver. As professional families go, this cast and its director seemed altogether harmoniously delighted with the turnout and with the response to the film at its August 31 screening, which received a six-minute standing ovation. The smart kids are welcome in Venice. VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 30: Suki Waterhouse attends the “Broken English” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) Getty Images In the musical maelstrom that exploded in the UK in the 1960s, Marianne Faithfull was the rather posh but, as it turned out, supremely tough aristocratic smart girl who took on the boys, artistically and socially. She survived, first, a relationship with Mick Jagger, and subsequently, years of drug addiction, but she emerged in the late Seventies and built back. Ever the iconoclast, she kept writing, producing and singing throughout an amazing career. Broken English, the documentary-with-fictional-flourishes premiered in Venice on August 30, and was made in the last years of her life with Faithfull’s full blessing and participation. Its title is taken from Faithfull’s triumphant 1979…
SIX
SIX$0.02153+1.50%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4299-2.44%
Catecoin
CATE$0.0000002179-5.26%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 12:52
לַחֲלוֹק
Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Man’s Best Friend’ Dominates Streaming Charts

Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Man’s Best Friend’ Dominates Streaming Charts

The post Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Man’s Best Friend’ Dominates Streaming Charts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Sabrina Carpenter accepts the Song of the Year award for “Espresso” on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV) Getty Images for MTV In today’s music industry, it’s hard to stand out in an scene full of talented singers and songwriters. Even more difficult is Sabrina Carpenter’s continuous rise to the top of the charts. Now, with the release of her seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, Carpenter has spent the past three years transforming her career from her initial Disney Channel fame as an actress into a formidable and accomplished force in the world of pop music. Sabrina Carpenter’s Chart Domination and Streaming Success LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 02: Jack Antonoff and Sabrina Carpenter speak onstage at The Drop: Sabrina Carpenter at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on August 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Getty Images for The Recording Academy Carpenter’s growth reflects her development as an artist, as well as her songwriting partnership with producer Jack Antonoff, known for his musical contributions to artists like Taylor Swift, Lorde, and Lana Del Rey, to name a few. With her relationship with fans, her dedication to touring, and her fun takes on dance and electropop music, she’s managed to become not only a musician who can hold her own at the top of the charts against her peers, but also a personality that fans are more than willing to follow and support. According to several outlets, the entire track list from Carpenter’s album Man’s Best Friend has managed to chart within the top 20 of Global Spotify after its first day of release, with four…
FUNToken
FUN$0.009398-0.63%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4299-2.44%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012203-9.95%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 12:49
לַחֲלוֹק
42 Percent Of The World Is Buying China’s Anti-U.S. Narrative

42 Percent Of The World Is Buying China’s Anti-U.S. Narrative

The post 42 Percent Of The World Is Buying China’s Anti-U.S. Narrative appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan attend a welcoming ceremony of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Tianjin on August 31, 2025. (Photo by Alexander KAZAKOV / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER KAZAKOV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) POOL/AFP via Getty Images Most Americans have probably never heard of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. But 42 percent of the world’s population are members of this Anti-US club. As the organization meets in Tianjin this weekend, Xi and Putin are rehearsing an anti-U.S. narrative to divide the U.S. from important allies and partners. Xi and Putin used the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit to tell a coherent fiction:The U.S. and its allies are “militarizing” the Pacific, cyberspace, and outer space. China and Russia are positioning the organization to play a diplomatic and military role that will counter other international organizations that have been traditionally led by the U.S. The U.S. cannot afford to lose the hearts and minds of 42 percent of the world’s population–and must act to counter China and Russia’s dangerous information warfare and legal warfare. How China Uses the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to Advance an Anti-U.S. Narrative The Shanghai Cooperation Organization began in 1996 as the Shanghai Five, a border-cooperation organization anchored by China and Russia. The SCO was established in its current form in 2001, as a security cooperation organization. Its members are China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, Pakistan, Iran, and Belarus. Myanmar has recently expressed interest in joining the group. Turkey–a NATO ally–participated in the summit, along with a total of 20 foreign leaders and 10 heads of international organizations. SCO summits are increasingly used to showcase China’s diplomatic might and partnership with Russia, and to position…
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4299-2.44%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04266-19.03%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 12:46
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks’ staking model

Anni Group has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare for the launch of Hong Kong dollar stablecoin

Crypto Adoption One Growth Cycle Away From 5 Billion Users

$100 Trillion Crypto Market in Sight? Massive Growth Forecasted

XRP Price Watch: Bears in Control as $2.70 Support Faces Critical Test