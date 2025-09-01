‘Biggest Thing Is Putting Last Year Behind Us’

Cooper DeJean says the key for the Philadelphia Eagles in winning another Super Bowl is putting the previous year behind them. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images) Getty Images Cooper DeJean wants to make it clear – his only objective is to win the Super Bowl again. The second-year Philadelphia Eagles defensive back played a major role in the team's 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. DeJean had an interception returned for a 38-yard touchdown in the second quarter that gave the Eagles a commanding 17-0 lead over the Chiefs. "I feel like that's everybody's goal when it comes to the NFL, and what they want their team to be, and that's champions at the end of the year," says DeJean in a one-on-one interview. "Obviously, there's a bunch of personal goals, but I feel like my mindset is when your team's doing good and you're able to make an impact, that's when those things come along with it." The Eagles have done a good job so far of putting last season in the rearview mirror. Jalen Hurts made it very clear at the start of training camp that Philadelphia was turning the page to a new season when he chose not to wear his Super Bowl ring. "Just putting last year in the past and understanding that this year is going to be different," says DeJean of the key to winning another Super Bowl this season. "We're going to have some younger guys playing, some guys who are making their first starts this year. "Just understanding that it's going to be different, and the journey is not going to be the same," DeJean continues. "It never is from year to year. That's the biggest thing, is putting last year behind us and starting this new…