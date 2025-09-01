Misbegotten Crime Capers And Musical Legends
The post Misbegotten Crime Capers And Musical Legends appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 31: (L-R) Indya Moore, Mayim Bialik, Luka Sabbat, Cate Blanchett, Jim Jarmusch, Vicky Krieps and Charlotte Rampling attend the “Father Mother Sister Brother” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Corbis via Getty Images Father Mother Sister Brother is the hilariously bleak Jim Jarmusch’s offering to the global archive of family tales, this one in triptych form, each family vignette set in a different country. It’s Jarmusch, after all. The notable ensemble cast includes Charlotte Rampling, Cate Blanchett, Vicky Krieps, Mayim Bialik, Luka Sabat, and Indya Moore, all pictured above, as well as Adam Driver. As professional families go, this cast and its director seemed altogether harmoniously delighted with the turnout and with the response to the film at its August 31 screening, which received a six-minute standing ovation. The smart kids are welcome in Venice. VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 30: Suki Waterhouse attends the “Broken English” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) Getty Images In the musical maelstrom that exploded in the UK in the 1960s, Marianne Faithfull was the rather posh but, as it turned out, supremely tough aristocratic smart girl who took on the boys, artistically and socially. She survived, first, a relationship with Mick Jagger, and subsequently, years of drug addiction, but she emerged in the late Seventies and built back. Ever the iconoclast, she kept writing, producing and singing throughout an amazing career. Broken English, the documentary-with-fictional-flourishes premiered in Venice on August 30, and was made in the last years of her life with Faithfull’s full blessing and participation. Its title is taken from Faithfull’s triumphant 1979…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 12:52