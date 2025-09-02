2025-09-02 Tuesday

Caterpillar Inc. ($CAT) Stock: Shares Fall as Tariff Forecast Rises

TLDR Caterpillar stock fell 3.65% to $419.04 on August 29, 2025. Company raised 2025 tariff cost forecast to $1.5B–$1.8B. Profit margin outlook revised to bottom of guidance range. Analysts cut price targets, citing limited tariff pass-through ability. Strong $37.5B backlog supports long-term business momentum. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) closed at $419.04 on Friday, August 29, [...] The post Caterpillar Inc. ($CAT) Stock: Shares Fall as Tariff Forecast Rises appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/02 02:07
Bitcoin Enters Its Historically Weakest Month, Top Satoshi Candidate Breaks Silence

The post Bitcoin Enters Its Historically Weakest Month, Top Satoshi Candidate Breaks Silence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Adam Back, the Blockstream CEO and a man mentioned in the Bitcoin whitepaper, often speculated as a possible Satoshi Nakamoto, has set the tone for September with just one word, “Sendtember.” Paired with a green square emoji, the post landed on the very first day of the month, a place on the calendar that Bitcoin holders and crypto lovers in general have learned to approach with caution. You Might Also Like The thing is, September has long been Bitcoin’s soft spot, with the median return at -7.87%. Even during 2021’s explosive bull run, the month closed more than 7% down. The average return is also negative, at -0.64%, a bright contrast to the double-digit green often seen in October, November and December. August’s performance didn’t help sentiment either, with Bitcoin clocking in a -6.43% slide. ‘SENDtember’? Back’s timing, then, is intriguing. Known for his uncompromising stance that all altcoins ultimately sink to zero against BTC, he has never shied away from provocative one-liners. The “Sendtember” tag is also a counterweight to a meme from past years, “SOLtember,” tied to Solana’s seasonal rallies. That joke may resurface in smaller corners of the market, but this year Bitcoin’s price setup has reclaimed center stage. You Might Also Like A single green candle this month would mark a deviation from the usual drag, and if past cycles are any guide, a positive September often sets the stage for a roaring Q4. On average, October has delivered over 15% gains, while November has produced returns north of 40%. It’s interesting that instead of bracing for another statistical dip, Back challenges the market to flip the script. Whether September plays into its reputation or surprises on the upside will be known soon enough — but the debate has already begun. Source: https://u.today/bitcoin-enters-its-historically-weakest-month-top-satoshi-candidate-breaks-silence
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 02:07
Gold Demand as Global Reserve Rises Fueled By Digitization: Is Bitcoin Next?

The post Gold Demand as Global Reserve Rises Fueled By Digitization: Is Bitcoin Next? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The demand for Gold as a global reserve currency has surged in the past year. The BRICS nations, led by China and Russia, have been accumulating more gold for their reserves amid their ongoing push for dedollarization. Gold has gradually increased its share as a global reserve currency, whereby its share rose by 3% during …
CoinPedia2025/09/02 02:06
Analyst Predicts Billions Flowing Into XRP ETF on Launch

Among the frontrunners is XRP, a token some market participants believe could attract inflows on par with the industry’s largest […] The post Analyst Predicts Billions Flowing Into XRP ETF on Launch appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/02 02:02
Unlocking Future Revenue In Robotics With Advanced World Models

The post Unlocking Future Revenue In Robotics With Advanced World Models appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Runway AI’s Breakthrough: Unlocking Future Revenue In Robotics With Advanced World Models Skip to content Home AI News Runway AI’s Breakthrough: Unlocking Future Revenue in Robotics with Advanced World Models Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/runway-ai-robotics-future/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 02:02
Pi Network Price Rallies, Can It Reach $1 In 2025 Or Does This Sub-$0.01 Altcoin Have Better Chances?

Pi has long been marketed as a community-driven cryptocurrency accessible through mobile mining, but its transition from test phases to […] The post Pi Network Price Rallies, Can It Reach $1 In 2025 Or Does This Sub-$0.01 Altcoin Have Better Chances? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/02 02:01
How BDAG Is Changing Sports Foreve

The post How BDAG Is Changing Sports Foreve appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a world where sports fans crave more than just cheers and merchandise, BlockDAG is flipping the script. No longer is blockchain just a back-end feature for tech-savvy users; it’s now showing up on jerseys, jumbotrons, and even in the hands of fans mid-game. With active partnerships across major sports franchises and athletes, BlockDAG is turning spectators into stakeholders. Through BDAG, fans don’t just watch, they collect, unlock, and own moments from the teams and players they love. The result? A new type of fandom that’s part game, part investment, and entirely next-level.  Where Fans Meet Blockchain, In the Stadium BlockDAG’s playbook goes far beyond tech specs. It’s signing with athletes and organizations who shape culture, not just competition. UFC Champion Alex Pereira is already wearing the BDAG brand in the octagon.  European football giant Inter Milan has inked a deal to display BlockDAG across broadcasts and digital channels. And in the U.S., BDAG has gone all in with the Seattle Seawolves (Major League Rugby) and Seattle Orcas (Major League Cricket), embedding itself directly into the fan experience. These aren’t just surface-level promotions. BlockDAG’s integration includes NFTs tied to in-game moments, fan coins for digital perks, and token-based voting for exclusive team decisions. Imagine owning a clip of a winning goal or unlocking behind-the-scenes footage because you’re holding BDAG.  That’s what makes this different. It’s not about ad impressions, it’s about value exchange. These partnerships are reshaping how fans interact with sports, turning every chant and cheer into a crypto-powered engagement opportunity. The Tech Backbone That Makes It Real All of this works because the tech under the hood isn’t theory, it’s built. BlockDAG combines Proof-of-Work security with DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) speed, enabling transactions to process in parallel at rates ranging from 2,000 to 15,000 TPS. That’s enough throughput…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 02:01
When Does ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 14 Return? Here’s Everything To Know

The post When Does ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 14 Return? Here’s Everything To Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CHICAGO FIRE — “The Bad Guy” Episode 13021 — Pictured: Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide — (Photo by: Peter Gordon/NBC via Getty Images) Peter Gordon/NBC via Getty Images It’s been months since new episodes of Chicago Fire aired due to the summer hiatus, and NBC’s long-running firefighter drama is gearing up to release another season. But when exactly will Season 14 of Chicago Fire return on NBC and Peacock? Last season marked the first without Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) as captain, introducing the mysterious and strict Dom Pascal (Dermont Mulroney) as the firehouse’s new leader. Pascal collaborated with Severide (Taylor Kinney) to uncover corruption within the Illinois state troopers. In the finale, he was cleared of suspicion after being accused of attempted murder in connection with his wife Monica’s (KaDee Strickland) tragic death. ForbesWhat Happened To Chief Boden In ‘Chicago Fire?’ Meet His Replacement Taking Over Firehouse 51By Monica Mercuri Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Severide were approved to be adoptive parents, but the finale revealed the surprise that Stella was pregnant. As for Sam Carver (Jake Lockett), he decided to leave Firehouse 51 for a new opportunity in Denver to help with his sobriety. Carver and Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) exchanged their “I love you’s,” potentially marking the end of their relationship. O.G. firefighters Mouch (Christian Stolte) and Herrmann (David Eigenberg) both grappled with whether to advance in their careers or leave the firehouse, with Herrmann ultimately deciding to step down from his the lieutenant position for Mouch. Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri) is also leaving the Chicago Fire family, and fans will get to see his final episodes in the upcoming season. Read on to learn everything to know about Chicago Fire Season 14, including the release date, cast, episode count and more. When Does Chicago Fire…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 02:00
Metaplanet OKs $884M Raise, Eyes $3.8B Preferred While its Bitcoin ‘Flywheel’ Stalls

Metaplanet Inc. has secured shareholder approval to raise up to $884 million through an overseas share sale, even as questions mount over the sustainability of its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy. The move marks the latest pivot for the Tokyo-based company, once a struggling hotel operator, now one of the world’s largest corporate holders of the cryptocurrency. Metaplanet shareholders approved a plan on Monday to issue 550 million new shares, raising about 130.3 billion yen ($884 million) as the company seeks fresh capital to expand its Bitcoin holdings. At the meeting in Tokyo, the firm confirmed most of the proceeds will be directed toward cryptocurrency purchases. The plan was proposed last Wednesday. The event drew an unusually festive crowd, complete with food trucks, a K-pop performance, and a high-profile appearance by Eric Trump. Trump, who joined Metaplanet’s board of advisers in March, appeared on stage with founder and CEO Simon Gerovich. He praised Gerovich as “one of the most honest people I’ve ever met” and reiterated his view of Bitcoin as “the ultimate global asset.” Trump also disclosed that the Trump Organization holds Bitcoin and claimed that sovereign wealth funds and world leaders are now moving to accumulate the token. He recently spoke at the Bitcoin Asia conference in Hong Kong. Metaplanet announced that it added 1,009 Bitcoin on Monday, bringing its total to 20,000 coins worth more than $2 billion. According to BitcoinTreasuries.net, the purchase makes the Tokyo-based firm the sixth-largest corporate Bitcoin holder. Bitcoin Premium Compression Threatens Metaplanet’s Accumulation Strategy The expansion comes as Metaplanet faces pressure on its financing strategy. Gerovich, a former Goldman Sachs derivatives trader, has relied on “moving strike warrants” issued to Evo Fund to generate cash for Bitcoin purchases. The approach, which Gerovich dubbed the “flywheel,” allowed the company to raise funds at low cost while its stock was climbing. Additionally, the model has faltered as shares retreated. After soaring more than 740% over the past year, Metaplanet’s stock has fallen 54% since peaking in mid-June, even as Bitcoin has risen 2% in the same period. The slowdown has curbed accumulation, with Bitcoin holdings growing by 160% in the two months through June but less than 50% since. “The flywheel has slowed,” said Mark Chadwick, a former Jefferies analyst cited by Bloomberg. “As the stock declines, each exercise generates less capital to buy Bitcoin.” The analysts also note the compression of Metaplanet’s so-called “Bitcoin premium”—the difference between the company’s market capitalization and the value of its holdings. Once at more than eight times its Bitcoin reserves in June, the multiple has narrowed to roughly two. “The Bitcoin premium is what drives the success of the entire strategy,” said Natixis analyst Eric Benoist. “If the premium compresses, they can’t accumulate on the same terms, interest wanes, and the stock goes down.” To ease the strain, in addition to the $884 million overseas share sale, Metaplanet previously proposed issuing up to 555 million preferred shares, potentially raising as much as ¥555 billion ($3.8 billion). The securities would carry dividends of up to 6% and be capped at 25% of the value of the company’s Bitcoin holdings. While preferred shares typically lack voting rights, they offer dividend priority over common stock, an attractive feature for Japanese investors in a low-rate environment. Gerovich has called the preferred issuance a “defensive mechanism,” designed to protect common shareholders from dilution if the stock trades closer to the value of its Bitcoin reserves. The company also suspended the exercise of Evo Fund’s warrants through September to prepare for the move. “We don’t want to fall behind—people are racing to buy Bitcoin,” Gerovich said. “I want another tool in my toolkit.” Bitcoin traded at $108,046 on Monday, down from last month’s record of $124,481, though Eric Trump insisted prices would eventually climb to $1 million. Corporate Bitcoin Holdings Pass $111B as Metaplanet Leads in Asia Metaplanet Inc. has cemented its position as Asia’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder, reporting a 468% yield in the second quarter of 2025 as its treasury reached 18,113 BTC worth $2.1 billion. The Tokyo-listed firm formally adopted Bitcoin treasury operations in December 2024 and has since pivoted fully from hotel management to digital assets under Gerovich. The company’s rapid accumulation strategy has drawn comparisons to Strategy, which developed the corporate Bitcoin reserve model in the U.S. Metaplanet’s “555 Million Plan” targets 210,000 BTC, about 1% of the total supply, by 2027. In the near term, it plans to more than quadruple holdings to 100,000 BTC by the end of next year. The firm reported ¥816 million in operating profit on ¥1,239 million in Q2 revenue, largely driven by ¥1,131 million in income from Bitcoin option underwriting. The number of shareholders has surged more than 1,000% in a year to 128,000, making Metaplanet the best performer among 55,000 publicly listed firms in 2024. Globally, more than 170 companies now hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets, totaling over $111 billion. Still, analysts warn that the strategy carries risks of dilution when stock values converge with Bitcoin’s net asset value. VanEck’s Matthew Sigel cautioned that once company valuations converge with Bitcoin holdings, shareholder dilution may outweigh gains
CryptoNews2025/09/02 01:57
Upward momentum is likely to lead to a higher range – UOB Group

The post Upward momentum is likely to lead to a higher range – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Slight increase in upward momentum is likely to lead to a higher range of 1.3475/1.3535 rather than a sustained advance. In the longer run, Pound Sterling (GBP) is likely to continue to range-trade; a narrower range of 1.3420/1.3560 is likely to enough to contain the price movements, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. GBP is likely to continue to range-trade 24-HOUR VIEW: “After our expectation for GBP to test 1.3545 did not materialise, we stated last Friday that ‘the underlying tone still appears firm, and there is a chance for GBP to test 1.3545.’ Our view turned out to be incorrect, as GBP dropped to a low of 1.3447 before staging a sharp and swift rebound to a high of 1.3518. GBP closed marginally lower at 1.3503 (-0.03%). There has been a slight increase in upward momentum, but this is likely to lead to a higher range of 1.3475/1.3535 rather than a sustained advance.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “In our most recent narrative from last Thursday (28 Aug, spot at 1.3500), we stated that GBP ‘is likely to trade in a range between 1.3395 and 1.3575.’ GBP is likely to continue to range-trade, but a narrower range of 1.3420/1.3560 is likely enough to contain the price movements for now.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/gbp-usd-upward-momentum-is-likely-to-lead-to-a-higher-range-uob-group-202509011034
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 01:57
