2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Metaplanet Bitcoin Holdings Climb To 20,000 BTC After $108.6M Purchase

Metaplanet said Monday that it has added 1,009 Bitcoin to its reserves, lifting its total stash to 20,000 BTC. The company said the latest purchase cost an average of 16.33m yen per coin, or about $111,000, for a total of 16.48b yen ($112m). At today’s market price of $107,407, the acquisition is valued at about $108.6m. This latest buy pushes Metaplanet’s aggregate Bitcoin holdings to 302.3b yen, or roughly $2.14b. The company’s average purchase price across all holdings now stands at 15.1m yen per Bitcoin, equal to about $102,800. Metaplanet Reports BTC Yield Of 30.7% For Latest Quarter Metaplanet has accelerated its Bitcoin accumulation throughout 2025, ramping up from just over 13,000 BTC at the end of June to 20,000 by Sept. 1. The company made multiple acquisitions in July and August, with purchases funded through capital market activities and operating income. The latest announcement also details the firm’s performance metrics. Metaplanet reported a BTC Yield of 30.7% for the quarter through Sept. 1, a measure it uses to track Bitcoin holdings relative to fully diluted shares. In earlier quarters this year, BTC Yield soared as high as 309.8%, reflecting the company’s aggressive strategy. Management said BTC Yield, BTC Gain and BTC ¥ Gain are not traditional financial indicators but internal measures to assess whether Bitcoin purchases are accretive to shareholders. Eric Trump To Attend Shareholder Meeting In Tokyo On Monday Metaplanet formally adopted Bitcoin treasury operations as a core business in Dec. 2024. Since then, the company has raised capital and converted proceeds into Bitcoin. The company’s aggressive approach has drawn comparisons to MicroStrategy in the US, which also turned Bitcoin into its primary reserve asset. Both firms argue that holding the cryptocurrency provides a hedge against inflation and dilution. Meanwhile, the Trump family’s involvement has added international attention. In March, Metaplanet appointed Eric Trump as an advisor, saying his role would help accelerate Bitcoin adoption. He is scheduled to attend a Metaplanet shareholder meeting in Tokyo on Monday, marking a further step in the family’s push into digital assets. The Trumps have spent the past year expanding into crypto ventures, ranging from stablecoins to mining. Their presence at Metaplanet signals a bid to globalize the brand while aligning with a Japanese firm that has become a symbol of Bitcoin-focused corporate strategy
CryptoNews2025/09/01 13:21
Trump mulls post-war Gaza plan featuring tokenized land: Report

A plan reportedly circulating in the Trump administration would sees the US take over Gaza and give Palestinians a digital token for their land. The Trump administration is reportedly looking at a postwar plan for Gaza that proposes using tokenized land and digital tokens to relocate and rehouse residents under a potential US takeover. The Washington Post reported on Sunday that a 38-page prospectus for a post-war Gaza, called the Gaza Reconstitution, Economic Acceleration and Transformation Trust (GREAT Trust), would see the US take over the Palestinian territory under a trusteeship for at least 10 years.It would displace 2 million Gazans in a “voluntary” program, while offering them a specialized token for their land that could later be redeemed for an apartment in one of up to eight planned “smart cities”  or for relocation elsewhere. Their temporary housing and food would also be subsidized for up to four years under the plan. Read more
Coinstats2025/09/01 13:21
Cardano founder intensifies rivalry with Ethereum amid ADA's bearish streak

Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano (ADA), has intensified the rivalry with Ethereum (ETH) and made other key comments in his recent Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Sunday.
Fxstreet2025/09/01 13:20
Insights on ETH and Altcoin Strategy by 0xsun.sol Amid Market Fluctuations

The post Insights on ETH and Altcoin Strategy by 0xsun.sol Amid Market Fluctuations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: 0xsun.sol observes fluctuations in strategy performance amid Solana strength. Recent altcoin price volatility impacts trading strategy. ETH leads in institutional investments, posing interest challenges. Crypto KOL 0xsun.sol shared a successful ‘Long ETH, Short Shitcoins’ strategy on social media, highlighting recent drawdowns due to Solana’s strength, impacting profitability. This strategy’s significance lies in its adaptation to market volatility, underscoring the need for liquidity and iconic events to sustain profitability amidst altcoin sector shifts. Solana Surges, Disrupting Ethereum-Dominant Strategies 0xsun.sol recently highlighted a shift in the crypto market that altered the successful trajectory of their strategy. Rising strength in Solana led to reduced gains within the “Long ETH, Short Shitcoins” approach. Volatility-adjusted, SOL temporarily assumed an influential position, disrupting Ethereum’s dominance. Reflecting on this, 0xsun.sol shared, “Overall, this strategy has been very successful, especially in the face of market volatility. In the last few days of August, due to SOL’s sudden strength, which led the altcoins, the strategy’s profits experienced some drawdown.” Immediate market adjustments include recognizing the strategic significance of emerging altcoin growth, notably SOL’s price movements. This could recalibrate relative momentum trades between ETH and smaller tokens, altering expected investor returns. Adjustments in holdings and capture of such market gaps are crucial as traders navigate these influences. Market reactions included renewed interest in alternative outcomes, according to industry observations. Prominent market figures such as 0xsun.sol advised ongoing observations, emphasizing potential adjustments and liquidity needs. The strategic focus on emerging events and exceptions potentially paves paths for versatility amid ongoing market flux. Strategic Adjustments Amid Volatile Altcoin Growth Did you know? Ethereum ETFs witnessed significant inflows, setting monthly records and signaling sustained investor interest, despite challenging market conditions. This pivotal market movement may historically align with temporary reductions in altcoin trading volumes. Ethereum’s current price stands at $4,390.52, with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 13:12
Cardano price stalls after Hoskinson Talks as holders back new altcoin set to gain 10x next month

Cardano (ADA) has been rejuvenated after comments by co-founder Charles Hoskinson, but the asset has […]
Coinstats2025/09/01 13:10
Metaplanet's shareholders meeting today will vote on its $884 million stock sale plan

PANews reported on September 1st that Techinasia reported that Metaplanet, a publicly listed Japanese company, will hold a shareholders' meeting in Tokyo on September 1st to vote on a plan to sell up to 550 million new shares overseas, aiming to raise approximately $884 million. The company plans to use most of the funds to purchase more Bitcoin. Eric Trump, son of former US President Donald Trump and an advisor to Metaplanet since March, is expected to attend the event.
PANews2025/09/01 13:07
Does digital ID have risks even if it’s ZK-wrapped?

The post Does digital ID have risks even if it’s ZK-wrapped? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The following is a guest post and opinion from Evin McMullen, Co-founder & CEO at Billions.Network. ZK Won’t Save Us: Why Digital Identity Must Stay Plural Zero-knowledge (ZK)-wrapped identity was lauded as a silver bullet to solve everything about presenting yourself online—providing verifiable, privacy-preserving proof of personhood without the need to trust governments, platforms, or biometric databases. But as Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin argued in June, encryption alone can’t fix “architecture-level” coercion. When identity becomes rigid, centralized, and one-size-fits-all, pseudonymity dies and coercion becomes inevitable. The risks Vitalik raised in his recent post are not just theoretical. They are the inevitable outcome of systems that try to impose a single, fixed identity on a pluralistic internet. One account per person sounds fair—until it becomes mandatory. Add ZK proofs to the mix, and all you’ve done is encrypt the shackles. Digital identity is becoming an important issue for governments, as shown by the G7 commissioning a report last year to inform policy, and the EU’s summit in Berlin in June to assess its regulatory framework for electronic identities and trust services. The Limits of ZK Alone Zero-knowledge proofs allow users to prove statements—age, residency, uniqueness—without revealing underlying personal data by using cryptographic methods. It’s like showing a sealed envelope that everyone can confirm holds the right answer, without anyone ever opening it. In theory, this should support privacy. But as Vitalik rightly argues, the problem is not what the proofs hide, but what the system assumes. Most ZK-ID schemes rely on a core design principle: one identity per person. That might make sense for voting or preventing bots. But in real life, people operate across many social contexts—work, family, online, etc.—that don’t map neatly onto a single ID. Enforcing a one-person, one-ID model, even with ZK wrappers, creates a brittle system…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 13:06
Trying To Secure Playoff Spots, Mets And Yankees Struggle With Pesky Miami Marlins

The post Trying To Secure Playoff Spots, Mets And Yankees Struggle With Pesky Miami Marlins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. From left to right, Miami Marlins outfielders Victor Mesa Jr., Joey Wiemer and Jakob Marsee celebrate after defeating the New York Mets 5-1, Sunday Aug. 31, 2025 in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) It happens every year and becomes more prevalent since the playoffs turned into a four-round format in 2022 because there are more meaningful games in the final weeks. It also means one or two potential teams with losing records may succeed at messing up some type of playoff aspiration for a contender. From the New York baseball perspective, the team messing things up might be the Marlins, a least based on the combined 56 games the Mets and Yankees played. While the Yankees won 16 of those and the Mets won 11 times, three losses apiece were against the Marlins who are vastly improved from last year when it went 62-100 — a year after winning 84 times in the regular season to reach a wild-card series with the Phillies. Recent evidence points to the Marlins being the kind of bugaboo for the New York teams, who face differing degrees of difficulty in their quests to become division winners. The Yankees head into September three games out with 12 straight against the Astros, Blue Jays, Tigers and Red Sox before a season-ending 13-game stretch against teams with losing records. The Mets enter September seven games out with a group who set team records for offense in a month but struggle to pitch on a frequent basis. Of their 26 games, 20 are against teams with winning records while three are against the pesky Marlins and three are against the careening Nationals. Although they slipped back under .500 after briefly getting there, the Marlins went a combined 6-1 against the Yankees and Mets in August. The Yankees…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 13:04
Nobel laureate warns: Insufficient regulation of stablecoins could force government bailouts

PANews reported on September 1st that according to a report by Jinshi citing the Financial Times, Nobel Prize winner in Economics Jean Tirole warned that the current regulation of stablecoins is "insufficient" and that if these tokens collapse in a future financial crisis, the government may be forced to invest billions of dollars in rescue. In an interview, he expressed "great, great concern" about the regulation of stablecoins and the potential for a run on depositors if doubts arise about the underlying reserve assets pegged to these digital tokens. Tirole stated that while stablecoins may be viewed as "perfectly safe deposits" by ordinary users, they can become a source of losses and trigger calls for massive government bailouts. He also warned that using U.S. Treasury bonds as stablecoin backing assets could become unpopular due to the relatively low yields on these underlying assets. Consequently, stablecoin issuers could be tempted to invest in other assets with "higher returns but greater risk."
PANews2025/09/01 13:04
Saudi Arabia eases real estate rules; AfricAI takes off

The post Saudi Arabia eases real estate rules; AfricAI takes off appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Saudi Arabia eases real estate rules; AfricAI takes off Saudi Arabia has passed a new law allowing non-residents to own real estate in the Kingdom through a digital identity system. The Saudi Arabian Cabinet recently approved the regulatory changes as the country awaits the implementation of the Non-Saudi Real Estate Ownership Law. Set to take effect in January 2026, the law allows foreigners to own real estate in designated zones as the Kingdom seeks to attract foreign investment and promote urban development. To participate in real estate ownership under the new law, non-Saudi investors must obtain a Saudi digital ID from Absher, the country’s government portal, operated by the Interior Ministry. The ministry will partner with other government agencies to operate the new ID system, including the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, the General Real Estate Authority (REGA), and the National Information Center. In particular, REGA will create guidelines for the sector and ensure compliance from all parties. The authority has already formed a new oversight committee to police the sector; it includes representatives from key ministries, REGA board members, and three representatives from the private sector. Besides opening up access to Saudi Arabia’s $72 billion real estate sector for foreigners, the digital ID access mechanism is expected to make real estate transactions smooth and fast, strengthen security for buyers, and enhance transparency in the sector. In addition to the digital ID, foreigners must open a local bank account and obtain a local contact number. While it’s the first time the Saudi government is issuing digital IDs to non-citizens, it has been pushing adoption locally for years. According to the Interior Ministry, the Middle Eastern country had issued 28 million digital IDs by the end of last year through Absher. The government regards…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 13:03
