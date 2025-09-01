בורסת MEXC
QCP Receives Major Payment Institution License in Singapore for Crypto OTC Services
Approval allows institutional crypto trading under MAS oversight following months-long application process
Blockhead
2025/09/01 13:30
Metaplanet Faces Funding Strain as Stock Tumbles
The post Metaplanet Faces Funding Strain as Stock Tumbles appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With 18,991 BTC already held, the company aims for 100,000 BTC by 2026 but is now turning to overseas share offerings and preferred stock issuance to raise capital. Analysts warn the collapse of its “Bitcoin premium” from 8x to 2x heightens dilution risks, though Metaplanet’s recent upgrade to FTSE Japan’s mid-cap index offers somewhat of a silver lining. Metaplanet, the Tokyo-listed firm known for its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation, is facing some financial strain as its share price continues to tumble. The company’s stock plunged by more than 50% since mid-June, even as Bitcoin was able to gain around 2% over the same period. Metaplanet’s stock price over the past month (Source: Google Finance) The sharp decline undermined Metaplanet’s capital-raising “flywheel” strategy, which relies on rising stock prices to unlock funding through MS warrants issued to Evo Fund, its key investor. With the current share price drop, exercising these warrants became unattractive for Evo, tightening Metaplanet’s liquidity and slowing down its Bitcoin acquisition drive. Metaplanet is led by former Goldman Sachs trader Simon Gerovich, and it amassed 18,991 BTC. This makes it the seventh-largest public Bitcoin holder according to BitcoinTreasuries.NET. The company also set ambitious targets of holding 100,000 BTC by 2026 and 210,000 BTC by 2027. But with its existing strategy faltering, Gerovich is now looking for alternative funding sources. Top public Bitcoin treasury companies (Source: BitcoinTreasuries.NET) Last week, Metaplanet announced plans to raise roughly 130.3 billion yen ($880 million) through a public share offering in overseas markets. In addition, shareholders will vote on whether to approve the issuance of up to 555 million preferred shares, which could raise as much as 555 billion yen ($3.7 billion). Gerovich described the preferred shares as a defensive mechanism, offering capital without diluting common shareholders if the stock falls even more. The preferred…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 13:30
Bitcoin’s Network Under Pressure As Onchain Activity Drops
Behind Bitcoin's apparent stability, an imbalance threatens the network's sustainability. Since April, transaction fees have dropped by more than 80%, shaking the remuneration model of mining companies. Amid the rise of ETFs and after a demanding halving, it is Bitcoin's internal economy that is faltering. Lower fees, fewer incentives, more risks to protocol security, the crisis is here, structural, and raises a question the ecosystem can no longer ignore. L’article Bitcoin’s Network Under Pressure As Onchain Activity Drops est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats
2025/09/01 13:30
Stability World AI Powers the Future of AI and Web3 with Multiple Partnerships
Stability World AI joins multiple industry leaders to drive AI and Web3 innovation by empowering creators, developers, and global decentralized ecosystems.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/01 13:30
Metaplanet Adds $109M in Bitcoin
The post Metaplanet Adds $109M in Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Metaplanet Adds $109M in Bitcoin appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Metaplanet has expanded its Bitcoin holdings once again, purchasing 1,009 BTC worth about $109 million. This latest acquisition pushes the company’s total stash to 20,000 BTC, further cementing its position as a major corporate Bitcoin holder. The move highlights Metaplanet’s ongoing commitment to Bitcoin as a long-term reserve asset. With growing institutional interest and rising adoption, Metaplanet’s bold accumulation strategy signals confidence in Bitcoin’s future as digital gold. Source: https://coinpedia.org/crypto-live-news/metaplanet-adds-109m-in-bitcoin/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 13:29
Survey: WLFI small holders sell with a target price of $0.47, large holders target price of $1
PANews reported on September 1st that according to Jinshi, in a Discord group survey of holders of at least 1 million WLFI tokens, many small holders indicated they would sell if the price reached 47 cents. Group operator Vincent Deriu revealed that large holders were targeting a price above $1. Many planned to sell only a portion of their 20% holdings—perhaps to purchase desirable items. Holder Bruno Ver stated he intended to sell approximately 10% of his holdings once trading began. He predicted the token price could reach 35 to 50 cents. "I'll definitely use it for family purchases," he revealed. "I've already told my wife I'm going on a cruise in September."
PANews
2025/09/01 13:29
A Bitcoin whale sold another 2,000 BTC and bought 48,942 ETH
PANews reported on September 1st that Lookonchain monitoring revealed that a prominent Bitcoin whale sold another 2,000 BTC (worth $215 million) and purchased 48,942 ETH (worth $215 million) in spot trading over the past four hours. To date, he has accumulated a total of 886,400 ETH (worth $4.07 billion).
PANews
2025/09/01 13:25
6 Ways Generative AI Can Transform Your Ability to Attract the Right Candidates Faster
Generative AI is transforming talent acquisition on an exponential level for businesses globally, bringing streamlined processes, enhanced experiences, and data-driven decision-making.
Hackernoon
2025/09/01 13:25
Robert Kiyosaki Says “Save Gold, Silver, and Bitcoin” While Expecting Europe’s Collapse
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/09/01 13:23
Top Analysts Choose Pepeto (PEPETO) Memecoin As The Best Token, Not PEPE, Not Shiba Inu
Pepe shocked the market in 2023. It demonstrated how quickly meme coins can transform when hype and timing align. Ever since, traders have searched for the next Shiba Inu and Pepe-level move. That search now points to Pepeto (PEPETO), a new Ethereum memecoin that incorporates technology and optimization into its formula. But first, let’s recall […]
Coinstats
2025/09/01 13:21
