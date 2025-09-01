2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
The AI-Driven Venture I’d Build If I Were Starting Over

The AI-Driven Venture I’d Build If I Were Starting Over

The Digital Product + AI Stack is the one model where you build once and sell **forever** No fulfillment, no shipping, no support calls, no email list, no social proof, no brand - what would you do? That’s not just a thought experiment for me. That was the reality not long ago. I had no leverage, no audience, and no trust built with anyone online. All I had was curiosity, some grit, and a growing interest in AI.
DAR Open Network
D$0.03027-5.40%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000616+18.80%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5299-5.82%
לַחֲלוֹק
Hackernoon2025/09/01 13:40
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoin’s $108K Juncture: A Crucial Test for Its Next Trend

Bitcoin’s $108K Juncture: A Crucial Test for Its Next Trend

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin’s $108K Juncture: A Crucial Test for Its Next Trend The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with anticipation as Bitcoin’s $108K juncture emerges as a pivotal point for its future. Will the bull run continue, or are we on the brink of a significant reversal? This critical price level has captured the attention of analysts, signaling a make-or-break moment for the digital asset. Investors are keenly watching, understanding that the decisions made in the coming weeks could shape Bitcoin’s trajectory for the foreseeable future. What Makes Bitcoin’s $108K Juncture So Significant? According to a recent market report from the respected crypto analytics firm 10x Research, Bitcoin trading around the $108,000 mark is far more than just another price point. It represents a critical juncture that could define its trajectory for months to come. The firm highlighted that the price action over the next two weeks will be decisive, setting the stage for either continued growth or a bearish shift. This isn’t merely a speculative claim; it’s based on observable market behaviors. Several key factors contribute to this heightened tension and underscore the importance of Bitcoin’s $108K juncture: Long-Term Holder Distribution: Analysts observe that long-term holders are beginning to distribute their supply. Historically, this can signal a potential peak or a shift in market sentiment as seasoned investors take profits. ETF Inflows Stagnation: Inflows into Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are showing signs of stagnation. This suggests a slowdown in the fresh institutional demand that often fuels significant price rallies. A lack of new capital from these major players can dampen upward momentum. Rising Volatility: Market volatility appears to be on the rise, making price movements more unpredictable and increasing the risk for short-term traders. Increased volatility often precedes significant price swings, in either direction. External Pressures and Market Risks at Play Beyond internal market mechanics, external macroeconomic factors are also poised to significantly influence Bitcoin’s $108K juncture. The upcoming U.S. labor market data and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision, specifically on September 17, are major events on the global economic calendar. These announcements have a track record of impacting traditional financial markets, and by extension, the cryptocurrency space. These decisions could introduce substantial volatility into the market. For instance, an unexpected hawkish stance from the Fed or concerning labor data could trigger a broader risk-off sentiment, leading investors to pull back from riskier assets like Bitcoin. Conversely, a more dovish outlook could provide a much-needed boost. A persistent lack of new capital inflows remains a critical risk factor, potentially hindering any upward momentum Bitcoin might otherwise generate. Therefore, investors are closely watching these macroeconomic developments, understanding their potential to act as powerful catalysts. Are Technicals and On-Chain Data Offering Clarity for Bitcoin’s $108K Juncture? Interestingly, 10x Research also pointed out that major on-chain support levels and traditional technical indicators are not providing a clear directional bias at this moment. This lack of a definitive signal from typically reliable metrics adds another layer of complexity to the current market situation. Usually, strong support or resistance levels can offer clues about future price movements, but their ambiguity now suggests profound market indecision. As a result, the firm concluded that the risk associated with Bitcoin investing is higher than ever. This period will undoubtedly serve as a crucial test, distinguishing professional investors who possess the experience and analytical tools to navigate uncertainty from amateur investors who might struggle with the elevated risk. Understanding these nuances is absolutely essential for making informed decisions during this period of heightened uncertainty and potential market shifts. Navigating the Uncertainty: Actionable Insights for Investors Given the high stakes at Bitcoin’s $108K juncture, investors should consider adopting a strategic and disciplined approach. This is not a time for impulsive decisions, but rather for careful planning and execution. Here are some actionable insights to help navigate the current market landscape: Prioritize Robust Risk Management: Always invest only what you can comfortably afford to lose. Volatility demands careful position sizing and the setting of clear stop-loss orders to protect capital. Stay Diligently Informed: Keep a close eye on macroeconomic data, especially the upcoming Fed decisions and labor reports. These external factors can often override internal crypto market dynamics. Analyze Market Flow and On-Chain Metrics: Continuously monitor ETF inflows and on-chain metrics for any significant shifts in long-term holder behavior or new institutional interest. These indicators can provide early warnings or confirm trends. Cultivate Emotional Discipline: In times of high uncertainty and rapid price swings, emotional trading can lead to poor outcomes. Stick rigorously to a well-researched investment plan and avoid making snap decisions based on fear or greed. This period isn’t just a challenge; it’s an opportunity for experienced investors to demonstrate their resilience, analytical prowess, and disciplined approach to market fluctuations. Successfully navigating this critical phase could yield significant lessons and potential rewards. The current situation with Bitcoin’s $108K juncture truly represents a pivotal moment for the cryptocurrency. With market fundamentals shifting, external economic pressures mounting, and technical indicators offering no clear path, the next few weeks will be critical. This period will undoubtedly test the resolve and analytical skills of every investor, underscoring the importance of informed, strategic decision-making in a volatile market. As the market stands at this crossroads, only time will tell which path Bitcoin ultimately takes. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What makes $108K a critical level for Bitcoin? According to 10x Research, Bitcoin trading around $108,000 is a critical juncture because the price action over the next two weeks could decisively determine whether its bull run continues or a bearish reversal begins, influenced by several market and macroeconomic factors. 2. How do macroeconomic factors like Fed decisions impact Bitcoin’s price? Major macroeconomic events, such as U.S. labor market data and Federal Reserve interest rate decisions, can introduce significant volatility. They influence broader market sentiment, potentially causing investors to shift capital between risk-on assets like Bitcoin and safer havens. 3. What does “long-term holder distribution” mean for Bitcoin? Long-term holder distribution refers to seasoned investors, who typically hold Bitcoin for extended periods, beginning to sell off their assets. This can signal a potential market top or a shift in sentiment as these experienced participants take profits, potentially increasing selling pressure. 4. What actionable steps can investors take during this uncertain period? Investors should prioritize robust risk management, stay diligently informed about market and macroeconomic news, analyze market flow and on-chain metrics, and cultivate emotional discipline to avoid impulsive trading decisions. 5. Is this a good time to buy or sell Bitcoin? The current market conditions are characterized by high risk and uncertainty, with no clear directional bias from technical indicators. Therefore, investment decisions should be based on individual risk tolerance, thorough personal research, and potentially consultation with a financial advisor, rather than on general recommendations. Did you find this analysis of Bitcoin’s critical juncture insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to help others understand the complex dynamics shaping the cryptocurrency market. Your informed sharing helps foster a more knowledgeable investing community! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Bitcoin’s $108K Juncture: A Crucial Test for Its Next Trend first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15489-0.90%
Threshold
T$0.01576-3.37%
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/09/01 13:40
לַחֲלוֹק
My UX improvements for Flipper Zero

My UX improvements for Flipper Zero

My 7 tips to improve the UX of Flipper Zero — making it easier for new users to get started while keeping existing users more engaged as they explore its features
GET
GET$0.008917-2.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0979-3.34%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004469-3.22%
לַחֲלוֹק
Hackernoon2025/09/01 13:39
לַחֲלוֹק
Sonic Labs gets greenlight for its $200M TradFi move

Sonic Labs gets greenlight for its $200M TradFi move

Sonic Labs has passed the proposal to make a $200 million foray into the TradFi market, with plans to create a US company and launch an exchange-traded product. Sonic Labs, the team behind the layer-1 Sonic blockchain, has been given the nod to issue $200 million worth of its S tokens to expand into the US capital markets, including the creation of a proposed exchange-traded product and a Nasdaq-listed investment vehicle.Voting ended on Sunday, with 99.99% of Sonic (S) tokens from 105 wallets used to approve the proposal. The proposal also met the required quorum of 700 million S tokens participating in the vote.The company plans to allocate $100 million in S tokens to build a strategic reserve for a Nasdaq PIPE (Private Investment in Public Equity) vehicle and $50 million for an S token-tracking ETP issued by a “regulated, top-tier ETF provider” with over $10 billion in assets. The fund would be custodied by BitGo, Sonic said.Read more
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.18964-4.86%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0979-3.34%
Movement
MOVE$0.1164-4.97%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/09/01 13:39
לַחֲלוֹק
Why Pepeto Is Voted The Best Crypto Token Over Bonk

Why Pepeto Is Voted The Best Crypto Token Over Bonk

The post Why Pepeto Is Voted The Best Crypto Token Over Bonk  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Bonk brings reach and speed on Solana, yet the path to huge upside looks tighter at its size. With its tiny price, daily utility with a zero fee swap and a native bridge, and community strength, pepeto (PEPETO) is being voted the best token for 2025. Bonk Memecoin Review: Solana’s Social Layer With Big Supply and Limits Bonk launched as a community airdrop on December 25, 2022, with half of the supply distributed to Solana users to revive activity after a hard period for the chain.  Bonk calls itself the social layer of Solana, and it is integrated across many Solana apps that benefit from fast and cheap transactions.  Public trackers show a very large circulating supply and a multi-billion-dollar market value, a combination that helps visibility but also makes huge percentage moves harder from here. Advertisement &nbsp Education pages and exchange primers also note that Bonk’s growth leaned on mass distribution, meme power, and Solana’s low fees, which is great for reach, yet not the same as product-led daily demand. Pepeto the Next Big Ethereum Memecoin, Live Presale, Zero Fee Swap, and 235% Staking Pepeto lives on the Ethereum mainnet and powers PepetoSwap, a zero-fee exchange, as well as a native cross-chain bridge, making trading simple and movement easy. Staking targets 235%, allowing holders to earn while they wait. Audits are complete with SolidProof and Coinsult.  The token supply is 420 trillion, the same as the total supply of PEPE, with clear tokenomics: Presale 30%, Staking 30%, Marketing 20%, Liquidity 12.5%,…
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014146-5.70%
Bonk
BONK$0.0000203-10.92%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002555-10.09%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 13:38
לַחֲלוֹק
South Korea’s exports rose 1.3% in August from the previous year

South Korea’s exports rose 1.3% in August from the previous year

South Korea’s exports rose 1.3% in August from the previous year.
Oasis
ROSE$0.02363-5.36%
לַחֲלוֹק
Cryptopolitan2025/09/01 13:37
לַחֲלוֹק
Making ChatGPT Follow Orders: Simple, Deterministic Constraints

Making ChatGPT Follow Orders: Simple, Deterministic Constraints

The Startari v7.777 Protocol uses a single controlling header, per-turn reinforcement, and strict validation to make ChatGPT outputs predictable, auditable, and plagiarism-safe. It replaces improvisation with deterministic compliance for research, publishing, and automation.
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4153-5.29%
לַחֲלוֹק
Hackernoon2025/09/01 13:36
לַחֲלוֹק
Japan’s Metaplanet Hits 20,000 BTC Holdings Following New Purchase, Stock Reacts

Japan’s Metaplanet Hits 20,000 BTC Holdings Following New Purchase, Stock Reacts

The post Japan’s Metaplanet Hits 20,000 BTC Holdings Following New Purchase, Stock Reacts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japan’s Metaplanet has continued its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy, announcing another major purchase. The firm now holds 20,000 BTC in its treasury. The company’s stock price reacted following the announcement. Metaplanet Crosses 20,000 Bitcoin Milestone In its latest disclosure, Metaplanet confirmed it had acquired 1,009 Bitcoins for about 16.48 billion yen (roughly $112 million). With this addition, the firm’s total stash now stands at 20,000 BTC. This marks a new milestone for the firm, reinforcing its treasury strategy. The tokens were purchased at an average cost of 15.1 million yen per coin, equivalent to approximately $102,700. The company’s cumulative investment has now reached 302.3 billion yen (roughly $2 billion). This fresh acquisition follows closely on the heels of an earlier purchase in which Metaplanet added 103 BTC worth $11.6 million. At the time, the firm reported an average purchase price of $113,491 per token. The Japanese firm builds on its rapid accumulation strategy to remain competitive with other Bitcoin treasuries. Just recently, Strategy disclosed that it had acquired 3,081 BTC for $356.9 million. This lifted its total reserves to 632,457 BTC, representing more than 3% of the total supply. Metaplanet reaching 20,000 BTC puts it firmly among the world’s notable Bitcoin treasuries. Its aggressive strategy also highlights how companies are increasingly treating the pioneer cryptocurrency as a strategic reserve asset. Stock Market Reaction to Bitcoin Buys Despite its purchases, the firm’s shares have shown mixed performance. Following the announcement, its stock dropped by 4% to 844 yen, extending a nearly 7% decline from the previous week. Analysts attribute the weakness to a broader market downturn. Source: Yahoo Finance; Metaplanet Stock Daily Chart Bloomberg reports that the company’s stock, which had surged more than 400% earlier in 2025, has lost nearly half its value since mid-June. This decline threatens the company’s…
Bitcoin
BTC$108,703.98-0.27%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0979-3.34%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01198-4.99%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 13:35
לַחֲלוֹק
Carson Beck And Other Transfers Lead Miami To Victory Over Notre Dame

Carson Beck And Other Transfers Lead Miami To Victory Over Notre Dame

The post Carson Beck And Other Transfers Lead Miami To Victory Over Notre Dame appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MIAMI GARDENS, FL – AUGUST 31: Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) raises his arms to signal a touchdown scored by running back CharMar Brown (not shown) during the college football game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on August 31, 2025 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images After three seasons as a kicker at Florida Atlantic University, Carter Davis transferred last December to Miami. It was a major step up in terms of program prestige and a chance for Davis to play for a school located about 40 miles from his hometown of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Still, back then Davis didn’t expect to be in the position he was in on Sunday night in Miami’s season opener against Notre Dame. With the score tied and just over a minute remaining, Davis walked on the field to attempt a 47-yard field goal. Davis had been a kickoff specialist at FAU and only made 4 of 11 field goals during his career entering this season. But on Sunday, no one could have guessed that Davis had struggled in college. His kick sailed through the uprights with several yards to spare, giving Miami a 27-24 lead. The No. 10 Hurricanes’ defense, a sore spot last season, then stopped the No. 6 Fighting Irish on the final possession to secure a major victory. In fact, it was Miami’s first win over a top 10 team since November 2017 when the No. 7 Hurricanes defeated the No. 3 Irish, 41-8, in front of a raucous Hard Rock Stadium crowd. The atmosphere wasn’t as electric on Sunday night, but the hometown fans did come out in droves and watched a revamped program with numerous new players who are looking…
Threshold
T$0.01576-3.37%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4353-2.07%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04265-19.05%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 13:31
לַחֲלוֹק
When AI’s Words Become Evidence

When AI’s Words Become Evidence

AI is now used in policing, courts, and investigations. From facial recognition to risk assessments, these tools influence real cases but raise concerns about errors, bias, and transparency. Learn how AI evidence impacts justice and why human judgment still matters.
RealLink
REAL$0.05652-2.23%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01644-0.72%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007017-2.52%
לַחֲלוֹק
Hackernoon2025/09/01 13:31
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks’ staking model

Anni Group has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare for the launch of Hong Kong dollar stablecoin

Crypto Adoption One Growth Cycle Away From 5 Billion Users

$100 Trillion Crypto Market in Sight? Massive Growth Forecasted

XRP Price Watch: Bears in Control as $2.70 Support Faces Critical Test