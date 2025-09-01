2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Bitcoin's 'split personality' on display as gold hits new record: Analyst

Bitcoin’s ‘split personality’ on display as gold hits new record: Analyst

Gold surged to a record high after Donald Trump's "no inflation" comments, but Bitcoin fell to a two-month low, breaking their correlation pattern. The price of gold hit an all-time high after US President Donald Trump commented on inflation on his social media platform, but Bitcoin was moving in the opposite direction on Monday, in what could be seen as an example of Bitcoin's "split personality." Over the past two and a half years, there has been a strong correlation between gold, Bitcoin, and the Nasdaq, with all of them ripping higher, IG market analyst Tony Sycamore told Cointelegraph."At times, Bitcoin is viewed as a store of value or a safe haven, and at other times it's viewed as a risk asset," he added.
Coinstats2025/09/01 14:28
Nike and StockX settle trademark dispute over NFTs and counterfeit shoes

Nike and StockX settle trademark dispute over NFTs and counterfeit shoes

PANews reported on September 1 that according to Decrypt, Nike Inc. and StockX, a Detroit-based online trading platform, reached a settlement in the New York Federal Court last Friday over NFTs and trademark abuse related to sneakers, ending the three-year lawsuit. Previously, a judge ruled that the resale platform sold counterfeit sneakers for more than half a year. The settlement immediately canceled the jury trial originally scheduled for October and dismissed all claims with prejudice. This move relieved StockX of the risk of an unfavorable ruling and also allowed Nike to avoid the uncertainty of putting its brand protection strategy in front of a jury. The case was filed in the Southern District Court of New York in February 2022, when Nike accused StockX of infringing its trademark rights and causing trademark dilution, claiming that its "Vault" NFT used images of Nike sneakers without authorization to sell tokens linked to physical shoes.
PANews2025/09/01 14:22
Ethereum Unstaking FUD Unfounded as Staking Entry Queue Surges

Ethereum Unstaking FUD Unfounded as Staking Entry Queue Surges

Fear, uncertainty, and doubt spread about millions of ETH being unstaked prior to selling is unfounded, as the amount being staked is keeping pace.
CryptoPotato2025/09/01 14:21
CLAPS Integrates Alchemy Pay for Seamless Crypto and Payments

CLAPS Integrates Alchemy Pay for Seamless Crypto and Payments

Anjouan, Comoro Islands, 1st September 2025, Chainwire
Blockchainreporter2025/09/01 14:20
Nike, StockX End Trademark Clash Over NFTs and Fake Shoes

Nike, StockX End Trademark Clash Over NFTs and Fake Shoes

The settlement ends a three-year legal battle over sneaker NFTs designed to track ownership and counterfeit claims.
Coinstats2025/09/01 14:18
Crucial BTC Perpetual Futures Insights: Decoding Long/Short Ratios

Crucial BTC Perpetual Futures Insights: Decoding Long/Short Ratios

The post Crucial BTC Perpetual Futures Insights: Decoding Long/Short Ratios appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crucial BTC Perpetual Futures Insights: Decoding Long/Short Ratios Skip to content Home Crypto News Crucial BTC Perpetual Futures Insights: Decoding Long/Short Ratios Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/btc-perpetual-futures-insights-5/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 14:15
U.S. Job Report Highlights Labor Market Softness, Impacts Fed Policy

U.S. Job Report Highlights Labor Market Softness, Impacts Fed Policy

Key Points: U.S. expected job creation falls; market anticipates Fed rate cut. 75,000 additional jobs forecasted; unemployment may rise to 4.3%. Potential labor market weakness influences rate cut expectations. The U.S. will release the August Non-Farm Payroll report this Friday, with forecasts indicating modest job creation of 75,000 and the unemployment rate rising to 4.3%. This report could influence Federal Reserve rate decisions, impacting financial markets and cryptocurrency assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum, which react to macroeconomic signals. U.S. Job Data Could Spur Federal Reserve Action Economists forecast the August Non-Farm Payroll report to reveal lower-than-expected job growth, adding approximately 75,000 jobs. This increase, alongside a possible rise in the unemployment rate to 4.3%, suggests a softening in the labor market. The report, slated for release this Friday, will be a key focus for the Federal Reserve and financial markets. If job data confirms predictions, the Fed may consider interest rate cuts, addressing potential economic downturn signals. A slight increase in unemployment may help justify rate cuts without immediate recession fears, reflecting market expectations. "For the financial markets, the best-case scenario is for the upcoming employment report to show moderate job growth and a slight increase in the unemployment rate. This would indicate that the economy is not in a recession but also show enough labor market softness to justify the Fed's rate cut." — Bill Adams, Chief Economist, U.S. Bank Bitcoin Reaction to Labor Market Trends Did you know? A consistent slowdown in job creation, similar to 2025 figures, previously led to significant Federal Reserve rate adjustments, stabilizing both economic concerns and financial asset fluctuations. Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $107,632.34 with a market cap of $2.14 trillion and dominance at 57.34%. The last 24-hour trading volume reached $51.43 billion, down 1.01%. Trends show BTC declining 4.13% in 7-days, yet…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 14:12
Metaplanet (3350.T) Stock: Dips 4.32% Amid Bold 1,009 Bitcoin Acquisition

Metaplanet (3350.T) Stock: Dips 4.32% Amid Bold 1,009 Bitcoin Acquisition

TLDR Metaplanet stock dips 4.32% as Bitcoin treasury grows to 20,000 BTC. Metaplanet doubles down on Bitcoin with ¥302B invested despite stock drop. Shareholders weigh caution as Metaplanet expands BTC treasury to 20,000 coins. Metaplanet issues bonds, redeems debt, and ramps up Bitcoin accumulation. Stock dips, but BTC yield rises—Metaplanet pushes bold Bitcoin-first strategy.
Coincentral2025/09/01 14:11
Can Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Prices Recover? What To Expect In September

Can Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Prices Recover? What To Expect In September

The post Can Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Prices Recover? What To Expect In September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Can Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Prices Recover? What To Expect In September | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/dogecoin-shiba-inu-september/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 14:05
Bitcoin dips below $108,000 as traders weigh macro signals entering September

Bitcoin dips below $108,000 as traders weigh macro signals entering September

One analyst said bitcoin's key support level sits at $100,000 and a breach would trigger a broader liquidity crunch.
Coinstats2025/09/01 14:05
