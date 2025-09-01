Pundit Calls Bitcoin Price Crash Below $93,000, Reveals Bear Targets From Here

After hitting a new all-time high last month, the Bitcoin price has since retraced by more than 10%, crashing below $110,000 once again. This bearish pressure has continued into the new month, with sell-offs being the order of the day, especially as investors move to secure their profits. Despite calls for a possible bottom, a crypto analyst has suggested that the Bitcoin crash is far from over. In fact, going by the analysis, the decline may just be starting as Bitcoin is expected to tumble further. Why A Crash To $93,000 Is Imminent In the analysis, crypto analyst MMBTtrader acknowledges the fact that the Bitcoin price is already under immense pressure. This is shown by the fact that the cryptocurrency has been rejected from $120,000 and has now fallen back to the next major support zone. Related Reading: Cardano Price To Rise 300% To $4? Analyst Reveals When So far, the $108,000 level has acted as a support, preventing further decline. However, with sellers still being in charge of the market, it is possible that this level does not hold for long. Looking at the broader picture, the crypto analyst calls for further price decline, and this could trigger a cascading effect. As the analyst explains, this is happening because the market needs some rest. There is also the trendline that began back in 2024, shown by the line in green, suggesting where the Bitcoin price could fall next. A retest of this trendline suggests that Bitcoin could dump back to $93,000, where the trendline makes its next contact. Naturally, the next retest of the trendline in this case would mean that it is hitting support. But there is also the fact that momentum doesn’t point to a possible Bitcoin price recovery. Even after hitting $93,000, the analyst expects a further breakdown and a move to as low as $70,000. Why Bitcoin Price Could Still Jump In the case of bulls being able to maintain support and triggering a bounce, the crypto analyst shows there is still a possibility of a price jump. Here, the price would have to reclaim the trendline above $117,000 to complete the upward continuation. Related Reading: Analyst Says XRP Price Is Yet To Hit Its First Bearish Target – Details A price jump from this support level could end in another 30% price increase, pushing the price above the $137,000 level. However, the analyst remains adamant that there is more possibility of a breakdown. “I am thinking of breakout to the downside and more dump after that like red arrows maybe now with higher possibility,” MMBTtrader stated. Featured image from Dall.E, chart from TradingView.com