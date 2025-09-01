2025-09-02 Tuesday

Regulated Crypto Fund Gains Momentum as Institutional Interest Surges

The post Regulated Crypto Fund Gains Momentum as Institutional Interest Surges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A regulated Swiss crypto bank and a Nasdaq-listed digital asset firm just unleashed a powerhouse fund in Hong Kong, targeting institutional demand with aggressive crypto equity exposure. Swiss-Regulated Crypto Bank Teams With Nasdaq-Listed Firm on Hong Kong Fund Launch Amina Bank AG, a Swiss crypto bank regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, revealed […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/regulated-crypto-fund-gains-momentum-as-institutional-interest-surges/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 14:41
Will Bitcoin Price Crash to $75,000?

If Bitcoin fails to hold its $100,000 support, the sell-off could deepen fast.
Crypto Ticker2025/09/01 14:39
Trump’s WLFI derivatives near $1B open interest hours before unlock

Derivative contracts for the Trumps’ World Liberty Financial token have seen spikes in volume and open interest just hours ahead of a partial unlock. Open interest in contracts for the Trump family-tied World Liberty Financial token neared $1 billion just hours ahead of a partial token unlock.Open interest on derivative contracts for the World Liberty Financial (WLFI) token neared $950 million in early trading on Monday, before cooling to $887 million, still up 45% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGlass.The trading volume on WLFI derivatives has jumped over 535% in the past day to $4.54 billion and is the fifth-most traded crypto derivative in the past 24 hours. Read more
Coinstats2025/09/01 14:34
Swedish listed company Goobit Group has increased its Bitcoin holdings to 11.65

PANews reported on September 1 that according to an official announcement, Swedish listed company Goobit Group increased its holdings by 1.02 BTC and currently owns a total of 11.65 BTC.
PANews2025/09/01 14:32
Pundit Calls Bitcoin Price Crash Below $93,000, Reveals Bear Targets From Here

After hitting a new all-time high last month, the Bitcoin price has since retraced by more than 10%, crashing below $110,000 once again. This bearish pressure has continued into the new month, with sell-offs being the order of the day, especially as investors move to secure their profits. Despite calls for a possible bottom, a crypto analyst has suggested that the Bitcoin crash is far from over. In fact, going by the analysis, the decline may just be starting as Bitcoin is expected to tumble further. Why A Crash To $93,000 Is Imminent In the analysis, crypto analyst MMBTtrader acknowledges the fact that the Bitcoin price is already under immense pressure. This is shown by the fact that the cryptocurrency has been rejected from $120,000 and has now fallen back to the next major support zone. Related Reading: Cardano Price To Rise 300% To $4? Analyst Reveals When So far, the $108,000 level has acted as a support, preventing further decline. However, with sellers still being in charge of the market, it is possible that this level does not hold for long. Looking at the broader picture, the crypto analyst calls for further price decline, and this could trigger a cascading effect. As the analyst explains, this is happening because the market needs some rest. There is also the trendline that began back in 2024, shown by the line in green, suggesting where the Bitcoin price could fall next. A retest of this trendline suggests that Bitcoin could dump back to $93,000, where the trendline makes its next contact. Naturally, the next retest of the trendline in this case would mean that it is hitting support. But there is also the fact that momentum doesn’t point to a possible Bitcoin price recovery. Even after hitting $93,000, the analyst expects a further breakdown and a move to as low as $70,000. Why Bitcoin Price Could Still Jump In the case of bulls being able to maintain support and triggering a bounce, the crypto analyst shows there is still a possibility of a price jump. Here, the price would have to reclaim the trendline above $117,000 to complete the upward continuation. Related Reading: Analyst Says XRP Price Is Yet To Hit Its First Bearish Target – Details A price jump from this support level could end in another 30% price increase, pushing the price above the $137,000 level. However, the analyst remains adamant that there is more possibility of a breakdown. “I am thinking of breakout to the downside and more dump after that like red arrows maybe now with higher possibility,” MMBTtrader stated. Featured image from Dall.E, chart from TradingView.com
NewsBTC2025/09/01 14:30
Publicly listed Satsuma Technology has increased its Bitcoin holdings to 1,148.65 BTC

PANews reported on September 1st that according to an official announcement, UK-listed company Satsuma Technology (formerly Tao Alpha PLC) has added 22.65 BTC since the last update, bringing its total holdings to 1,148.65 BTC as of August 8th.
PANews2025/09/01 14:30
Grote wallets trekken zich terug terwijl UNI netwerk groeit

Uniswap (UNI) laat in 2025 een interessante verschuiving zien op de blockchain. De munt zit duidelijk in de lift onder korte termijn beleggers, terwijl grote wallets juist gas terug lijken te nemen. Nieuwe data wijst bovendien op een stijgende Metcalfe Ratio, wat duidt op een groeiend netwerk, al is niet... Het bericht Grote wallets trekken zich terug terwijl UNI netwerk groeit verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/09/01 14:30
XRP Price Prediction For Today, September 1

Ripple’s XRP is starting September on a rough note. At writing, the token is trading around $2.72, down about 4% on the day.  The steady pullback from mid-August highs has now pushed XRP price right onto a big support zone. Traders are watching closely to see if this level can hold, or if today brings
Coinstats2025/09/01 14:30
El Salvador Restructures Its Bitcoin Reserve to Protect Against Quantum Threats

El Salvador has continued to lead in its position as one of the top countries that has embraced the adoption of cryptocurrency. The company, which was the first to adopt BTC as a legal tender, has a few hours ago to announced the launch of a National Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. Basically, the government has plans to […]
Tronweekly2025/09/01 14:30
Japan Post Bank Plans Digital Currency Pivot Amid Bond Market Crisis

The post Japan Post Bank Plans Digital Currency Pivot Amid Bond Market Crisis appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index touched a three-week low earlier today, as the bond market faces a major crisis-like situation with weak institutional demand. To pivot from this scenario, Japan Post Bank is planning to issue a DCJPY digital currency during FY2026. Amid weak demand, the 10-year Japan bond yield has surged to over 1.625%, while the 30-year yield has surged above 3.19%. Japan Post Bank Taps 120 Million Accounts With Digital Currency Japan Post Bank plans to roll out a digital currency in fiscal 2026, enabling depositors to quickly trade blockchain-based financial products. By integrating its 120 million accounts with advanced technology, the bank aims to make savings instantly accessible for digital asset transactions. This comes as Japan’s FSA has been pushing for strong crypto reform. As a result, the bank is planning to adopt DCJPY, a digital currency developed by Tokyo-based DeCurret DCP. Each DCJPY token will be pegged to 1 yen, and users can seamlessly link their savings accounts with a DCJPY account for instant conversion via an app. Depositors will be able to use DCJPY to buy security tokens, such as blockchain-based assets and bonds, offering potential returns in the range of 3% to 5%. An April report by Boston Consulting Group and Ripple projects that the tokenized real-world asset market will surge from $600 billion in 2025 to $18.9 trillion by 2033, reported Nikkei Asia. Expected surge in tokenized market | Source: Boston Consulting Additionally, the plan includes enabling local governments to distribute subsidies and grants via DCJPY, allowing automatic deposits and streamlining administrative processes. DeCurret DCP is currently in talks with local authorities, while Japan Post Bank has stated it will consider implementing the feature based on demand from these governments. The integration with tokenized assets such as security tokens and NFTs will enable faster…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 14:29
