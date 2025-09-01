2025-09-02 Tuesday

U.S. Data Sends Cryptocurrencies Tumbling

The post U.S. Data Sends Cryptocurrencies Tumbling appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market saw a sharp decline at the beginning of this week, with major players such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Solana feeling the impact. Bitcoin witnessed its price plummet below $108,000 for the first time since July, amid growing investor concerns fueled by recent U.S. Continue Reading:U.S. Data Sends Cryptocurrencies Tumbling Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/u-s-data-sends-cryptocurrencies-tumbling
U
XRP
BRC20.COM
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 14:53
The ASDA Threat Is Over

The post The ASDA Threat Is Over appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tesco Express store sign on building exterior, store frontage (Photo by Peter Dazeley/Getty). Getty Images The Tesco share price (LON:TSCO) has hit a decade high, and so has its UK market share. With previous concerns surrounding ASDA now evaporating, the question now turns to whether the shares still have upside on a fair value basis. Making a Basket Case Out of ASDA Shareholders were spooked earlier this year when key competitor ASDA unveiled its plans to launch aggressive rollbacks to its prices. This subsequently led to the Tesco share price sinking by as much as 15.3%. But those who had conviction in Britain’s largest grocer and bought its shares at the bottom would have secured a lofty gain of 34.8% in less than 4 months – outstripping both the FTSE 100 (+16.1%) and S&P 500 (+22.6%). Investors had initially feared that ASDA’s undercuts would lead to market leaders Tesco and Sainsbury’s having to lower prices to an unreasonable point in order to maintain their market shares. This would have come at the expense of their margins and profits. Tesco’s board were even spooked by the move, as they guided for a conservative EBIT range of £2.70-3.00 billion when they unveiled their FY25 results, which was reiterated in the Q1 update. Thankfully, however, ASDA’s threats have failed to materialise thus far. As a matter of fact, the results have been quite the opposite, with Tesco seeing its biggest UK market share gain this year (+0.8%), while ASDA continues to lose ground (-0.9%). Moreover, the latest Kantar data recorded Tesco sales rising a whopping 7.4% – almost double the market’s 4.0%, while ASDA’s sales remain in negative territory (-2.6%). Tesco Market Share Still Trumps Closest Peers Interpretiv So, what gives? Well, ASDA’s underwhelming rollbacks can be attributed to a couple of main…
Seed.Photo
Movement
BRC20.COM
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 14:52
The Only 5 Meme Coins You Need to Turn $430 into $43000 in 2025

The post The Only 5 Meme Coins You Need to Turn $430 into $43000 in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. One may find entry into meme token rallies intoxicating, yet only a handful of projects may carry credible upside potential in 2025. Among these, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) appears to blend infrastructure, community, and speculative energy in a way that suggests a high-leverage path forward. Others like Bonk, Wiki Cat, Shiba Inu, and Pepe offer varying mechanics and narratives that could also support exceptional gains under the right conditions. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Memes Meet Infrastructure Little Pepe is currently live in presale stage 12 at $0.0021. Roughly $22.7 million has already been raised, and over 14.4 billion tokens have been sold across all presale stages. This tells us that demand may already be materializing, which could translate into deep liquidity and momentum when the token eventually lists. We believe that the combination of Layer 2 infrastructure, meme culture, anti-bot mechanisms, and staking rewards may position Little Pepe to capture both narrative-driven speculation and real utility. If markets rotate back into meme coin mania with infrastructure as a differentiator, Little Pepe may become one of the 2025 breakout stories. Bonk (BONK): Solana’s Playful Underdog Bonk benefits from the vibrant community base of the Solana. Coincub estimates a maximum price of around $0.000102 and an average of $0.000070, while Changelly projects a more conservative maximum of $0.000045.  With sustained community engagement, NFT and DeFi integrations, and meme resonance, we may see Bonk trade in the $0.00006–$0.00010 range by year-end. That suggests a plausible path of several-hundred-percent growth—but it also feels capped relative to meme coins with novel tech or presale traction. Wiki Cat (WKC): Educating via Meme Culture Wiki Cat began as a meme token on BNB Chain with a mission to educate via light-hearted crypto engagement, backed by permanent liquidity lock and community ownership. Market cap data indicates meaningful traction, and recent…
Binance Coin
RealLink
Bonk
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 14:51
Zhitong Technology Innovation: Taiwan's first "MicroStrategy-like" company has been established. Can the dual engines of Bitcoin and emerging market finance lead to explosive growth?

A board resolution that shook Taiwan's capital market On August 8, 2025, the board of directors of Zhitong Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan Stock Code: 8932) sent shockwaves through the Taiwanese capital market. The resolution adopted two striking decisions: first, becoming the first listed company in Taiwan to adopt a Bitcoin reserve strategy; second, acquiring the entire equity stake in Letul Investments to obtain an Indian non-banking financial company (NBFC) license. This move not only rocked the Taipei stock market but also prompted the regional capital market to rethink the viable path of "digital assets + cross-border finance." These two decisions made Chitung the first publicly listed company in Taiwan to publicly adopt a "Bitcoin reserve strategy," extending its operations into one of the world's most promising and complex emerging markets. This wasn't a desperate struggle amidst financial difficulties; rather, it was a proactive move by the company at its peak. Prior to announcing this major transformation, Zhitong Technology was in exceptionally strong shape. A review of its financial statements for the first half of 2025 reveals a 64% gross profit margin and a 50% operating profit margin, demonstrating its strong profitability and market competitiveness. More importantly, the company maintains ample cash and cash equivalents, maintaining a healthy balance sheet and providing the capital backing for strategic expansion. Its strong stock price performance over the past few years also reflects the capital market's strong recognition of its established business. Revenue performance Cumulative revenue growth rate exceeds 60% in the first half of 2025 Profitability Gross profit margin is approximately 64.70%, and operating profit margin is approximately 50.25%. Earnings per share (EPS) It will reach 0.96 yuan in the second quarter of 2025, setting a new high Cash Position The cash and cash equivalents balance at the end of the period was nearly NT$900 million Market performance The stock price has increased by more than 30% in the past year and more than 600% in the past three years. Current market value Approximately NT$34.1 billion *The data in the table is as of August 2025. Some data may change due to stock prices or financial report updates. Dual Engine Launch: Bitcoin Reserves and Cross-Border Finance Zhitong's transformation plan is driven by two seemingly independent but intrinsically linked engines: one targeting Bitcoin, the digital world's store of value, and the other addressing the financial needs of emerging markets. Join hands with SORA to join Bitcoin asset layout From left to right: Paul Lee (co-CEO of BITPLANET), Eric Trump (Trump's second son), Mr. Tsai (General Manager of Zhitong Technology), Jason Fang (AsiaStrategy) SORA, together with Zhitong and BITPLANET, discussed the future of Bitcoin reserves with Trump's second son (Eric Trump) at Bitcoin Asia. Rather than rushing directly into the cryptocurrency market to purchase Bitcoin as expected, Zhitong chose a more circuitous approach. The company announced its subscription to a $2 million, three-year convertible bond (CB) issued by Nasdaq-listed Top Win International Limited (now AsiaStrategy, trading symbol: SORA). The choice of this financial instrument is inherently strategic: convertible bonds combine the principal preservation of bonds with the appreciation potential of stocks. If SORA's stock price rises, Zhitong can convert it into equity and enjoy capital gains. If the performance does not meet expectations, Zhitong can still demand repayment of principal and interest as a creditor, providing a safe space for forward-looking investment. SORA's strategic partner is also the well-known Web3 investment fund Sora Ventures. The company was formerly known as Top Win and recently changed its name to "AsiaStrategy". Its goal is to become the Asian version of "Strategy", focusing on promoting the Bitcoin reserve strategies of Asian listed companies. SORA has established partnerships with Metaplanet, a well-known Bitcoin-holding listed company in Japan, and with local financial groups in South Korea, accumulating valuable practical experience in assisting companies with Bitcoin-related compliance, accounting standards, and regulatory responses. According to a Zhitong insider, this partnership has two objectives: on a capital level, through SORA's professional operations, it will indirectly participate in the upward price potential of Bitcoin; on a strategic level, more importantly, it will "learn from the master" and leverage SORA's compliance, accounting standards, and international network resources in Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, and other places to help Zhitong accelerate the implementation of its own Bitcoin and digital asset business in the future. Obtained Indian NBFC financial license While developing its digital assets, Zhitong has also set its sights on South Asia. The company announced the full acquisition of New Delhi-based Letul Investments Private Limited, whose core asset is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) license issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This license serves as Zhitong's entry ticket and passport into the Indian market. Holding an NBFC license means Zhitong is legally permitted to engage in lending, payments, and other digital financial services in India. Compared to applying from scratch, directly acquiring a licensed company is undoubtedly the fastest and most efficient way to enter this highly regulated market. This move is more than just a financial investment; it is crucial for Zhitong to establish a physical presence overseas and acquire key financial assets, marking the beginning of its "cross-border finance" business. Why did Zhitong choose Bitcoin at this moment? The Zhitong board of directors told Dongqu why they chose Bitcoin for indirect investment, primarily due to in-depth research into global macroeconomic trends and Bitcoin asset characteristics. Before making the investment decision, our board of directors and research team conducted in-depth research on Bitcoin. Historically, Bitcoin has experienced four halving cycles since 2009, with a consistently upward price trend in the medium and long term. In the current macroeconomic environment, with global monetary easing and fiat currency devaluation, Bitcoin's advantages of scarcity and decentralization are becoming increasingly prominent. After the US Bitcoin ETF was passed, more and more institutional investors viewed Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset, completely opening up its acceptance in the capital market. Zhitong has conducted in-depth research on Bitcoin over the years. Regarding the future trend of Bitcoin, the Zhitong board of directors initially revealed its research observations and predictions: Short-term (within 1 year): Prices will remain highly volatile, but market acceptance and ETF inflows will continue to support demand. Medium-term (1–3 years): If the macro environment maintains its current trend, we believe Bitcoin is still likely to break through its previous high; Long term (3-5 years and above): Bitcoin may become "digital gold" and its market value potential still has room to increase several times. Based on the research conclusions, Zhitong decided to adopt a "long-term holding + capital leverage strategy" rather than short-term speculation. Zhitong's views are gaining increasing recognition among global institutional investors. Since the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved Bitcoin spot ETFs in early 2024, an unprecedented influx of traditional capital has poured into the Bitcoin market. Bitcoin ETFs, primarily issued by giants like BlackRock and Fidelity, have continued to see significant net inflows, demonstrating that institutions are shifting their focus on Bitcoin from a speculative asset to a strategic reserve that can be incorporated into long-term asset allocation. Research reports from institutions like Fidelity and ARK Invest have repeatedly demonstrated that including Bitcoin as part of an investment portfolio can help improve long-term returns and diversify risk. Smart decision-making is also based on this global paradigm shift. The birth of Taiwan’s “MicroStrategy Effect” Zhitong's strategy is clearly inspired by the US-listed company MicroStrategy. Since 2020, MicroStrategy has been converting a large amount of cash on its balance sheet into Bitcoin, setting a precedent for a public company holding Bitcoin reserves. As a result, its stock price has been highly correlated with the price of Bitcoin, making it a leveraged proxy for Bitcoin investment in the capital market. This model creates a positive "flywheel effect": the rise in Bitcoin prices pushes up the company's stock price, and the company can use the higher stock price to raise more funds through additional issuance or convertible bonds, and then use these funds to purchase more Bitcoin, further increasing the Bitcoin content per share, thereby attracting more investors who are optimistic about Bitcoin. Through its partnership with SORA, Zhitong intends to replicate this new corporate finance and capital operation model in Taiwan, aiming to establish itself as a complex investment target integrating software business and digital asset value. Strategy Comparison: Differences between Zhitong and Dafeng Electric Paths In Taiwan, Zhitong isn't the only publicly listed company to embrace Bitcoin. Cable TV operator Tatung Electric (6184) also announced earlier that it would directly purchase Bitcoin as a long-term reserve asset, sending its stock price soaring to the upper limit and sparking heated market discussion. However, the strategic choices made by Zhitong and Tatung Electric reflect two distinct risk management philosophies. While Dafeng Electric's "direct cryptocurrency purchase" strategy is simple and straightforward, it also exposes it to Taiwan's currently unclear regulatory and accounting rules. According to the "Guidelines for Accounting for Cryptocurrency Transactions" published by the Taiwan Accounting Research and Development Foundation at the end of 2022, these guidelines primarily adhere to current International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). However, they do not provide clear "fair value accounting" guidance for listed companies, as in the new US FASB rules. This means that Dafeng Electric may need to list Bitcoin as an "intangible asset" and must recognize an impairment loss when the price of Bitcoin falls, eroding profits; but when the price of Bitcoin rises, the unrealized gains cannot be reflected in the income statement until they are sold. Zhitong’s management understood this and chose an indirect approach by investing in SORA’s convertible bonds, allowing the company to enjoy the potential appreciation of Bitcoin while avoiding the gray areas of domestic accounting standards. Dual-Engine Transformation: Mining Gold in the Fintech Blue Ocean If the Bitcoin strategy is about strengthening the company’s balance sheet, the Indian fintech business is about building a strong cash flow engine. Zhitong chose India as its first international expansion destination due to its enormous market potential. With a population of 1.4 billion and a large number of young people proficient in digital technology, India provides fertile ground for the popularization of financial technology. According to a report by market research firm Mordor Intelligence, the size of India's fintech market is expected to grow from US$44.12 billion in 2025 to US$95.3 billion in 2030, at a compound annual growth rate of 16.65%. Digital infrastructure promoted by the Indian government, such as the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and the Aadhaar biometric identification system, has significantly increased access to financial services. However, the credit gap for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) remains significant, estimated at $360 billion. This presents a vast opportunity for fintech companies offering services such as microfinance and supply chain finance. Zhitong has obtained the NBFC license and has seized an excellent starting point for sailing on this golden channel. The synergy of the two engines Looking at Zhitong’s Bitcoin strategy and Indian fintech business, they are by no means two parallel lines. We can speculate on a closed-loop business model that can empower each other. First , India's fintech business can be positioned as a stable cash flow generator. In this high-growth market, profits generated through payment and microfinance businesses can provide the entire group with sustained and healthy operating cash flow. These cash flows can not only support the company's daily operations, but can also be used to repay the financing costs incurred to acquire Bitcoin assets (such as interest on SORA convertible bonds), and can even directly increase Bitcoin holdings to achieve asset accumulation without relying on equity dilution. Secondly , a Bitcoin reserve strategy is a powerful balance sheet amplifier. Assuming the value of the Bitcoin reserve increases, the company's total assets will increase significantly, and its net worth will also rise accordingly. A balance sheet with the potential for growth means a company may have a higher credit rating and greater financing capabilities. The appreciated Bitcoin can become a high-quality collateral, obtaining lower-cost funds from the international market, and then investing these funds in India's credit business that requires a lot of capital support to accelerate the expansion of market share. This is a very good corresponding double leverage. The successful operation of the Indian business provides funds for the Bitcoin reserves, and the appreciation of the Bitcoin reserves provides leverage for the expansion of the Indian business. The Zhitong board of directors and Dongqu explained that they plan to deeply integrate the two in the future, leveraging their NBFC licenses to explore innovative financial services in India, such as crypto asset mortgages, cross-border payments and settlements based on stablecoins, and Web3 wallet integration, to drive the company's long-term value growth. Summary: Taiwan’s FinTech leaders, who’s following suit? This major transformation by Zhitong Technology has brought fresh ideas to the conservative Taiwanese capital market. This isn't just a case study of a multinational company; it's an experiment within Taiwan's capital market. While many companies in the US are already charging forward under the orange banner of Bitcoin, Taiwan is also joining the fray, testing the potential of integrating traditional stock market funds with cutting-edge digital finance and virtual digital assets. Is Zhitong a unique leader, or the first in a wave of "bitcoinization" of Taiwanese corporate assets? Faced with slowing growth in their core businesses, will Taiwan's numerous cash-rich tech companies follow this new model? Adding Bitcoin to their balance sheets, or indirectly, to their portfolios, is this a way to find new sources of value growth?
Threshold
U
The Orange Era
PANews2025/09/01 14:50
Gold price in India: Rates on September 1

The post Gold price in India: Rates on September 1 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold prices rose in India on Monday, according to data compiled by FXStreet. The price for Gold stood at 9,852.54 Indian Rupees (INR) per gram, up compared with the INR 9,780.52 it cost on Friday. The price for Gold increased to INR 114,918.10 per tola from INR 114,078.00 per tola on friday. Unit measure Gold Price in INR 1 Gram 9,852.54 10 Grams 98,525.42 Tola 114,918.10 Troy Ounce 306,448.10   FXStreet calculates Gold prices in India by adapting international prices (USD/INR) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.   Gold FAQs Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government. Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves. Gold has an inverse…
Threshold
Gram
Trust The Process
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 14:49
Cryptocurrency Market Faces Bearish Pressure Amid Inflation Concerns

The post Cryptocurrency Market Faces Bearish Pressure Amid Inflation Concerns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Inflation data drives bearish sentiment with large Bitcoin sell-offs. Bitcoin and Ethereum key supports at $100K, $4K. Surprise in job data could alter market volatility. Vincent Liu, CIO of Kronos Research, highlights intensified bearish sentiment in cryptocurrency markets due to inflation data and Bitcoin whale sell-offs as of September 1st, according to BlockBeats News. The fragility of liquidity in Bitcoin and Ethereum suggests potential volatility, with critical support levels at risk, impacting market dynamics and investor strategies. Inflation Impact and Bitcoin’s $100K Support Threat Inflation data and large-scale have led to increased bearish sentiment in the cryptocurrency market. Vincent Liu, CIO of Kronos Research, identified leveraged liquidations as a key concern, with Bitcoin’s psychological support level at $100,000. If breached, further liquidity tightening may occur. Ethereum’s support at $4,000 raises similar concerns, as the crypto faces potential and liquidity tightening. This highlights the fragility of current market conditions, under pressure from inflation data and weakened risk appetite. Community reaction is mixed. Liu notes that strong non-farm payroll data could lead to sharp market volatility. A strong report may pressure cryptocurrencies by reducing risk appetite, while weaker data might increase demand. Institutional Rotations and Historical Pricing Volatility Did you know? Bitcoin’s previous critical support levels were notably tested during significant market events in May 2021 and November 2022, often involving massive liquidations leading to cascading effects on Ethereum and other assets. Bitcoin’s current price stands at $108,001.49 with a market cap of $2.15 trillion and dominance of 57.43%, according to CoinMarketCap. Despite a 0.60% decline in 24 hours, it shows a 90-day positive change of 2.58%. Recent volume recorded at $51.77 billion. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:39 UTC on September 1, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu researchers suggest ongoing institutional rotations from Bitcoin to Ethereum may reverse…
Harvest Finance
ChangeX
Bitcoin
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 14:45
Crypto Market Takes a Hit: Major Coins Plunge

Bitcoin and major cryptos fell due to inflation data and FOMC meeting anticipation. Presto Research analyst connected declines to U.S. Continue Reading:Crypto Market Takes a Hit: Major Coins Plunge The post Crypto Market Takes a Hit: Major Coins Plunge appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
U
Major
Coinstats2025/09/01 14:44
Trump’s $750M Crypto Deal Raises Red Flags: Best Crypto to Buy Now?

It is no news that Donald Trump and his family have been gung-ho about crypto. In fact, creating a safer and freer environment is one of the promises he ran his presidential campaign on. However, it seems like a conflict of interest is emerging. It comes from Donald Trump’s latest foray into crypto after the […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
Wink
Rank
The Cryptonomist2025/09/01 14:42
CMC CEO responded: The WLFI TGE circulation data on the platform was "repeatedly confirmed with the project party"

PANews reported on September 1st that " CMC showed that the verified initial circulation of WLFI TGE was 27.3 billion, far higher than the previously estimated theoretical circulation value of 5 billion, which is suspected to be inaccurate ", on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa released an update saying that CMC CEO Rush stated that the circulation data was "repeatedly confirmed with the project party."
WLFI
Farcana
PANews2025/09/01 14:42
Will Bitcoin Price Crash to $75,000?

The post Will Bitcoin Price Crash to $75,000? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin price slide below $108,000 has reignited a pressing question for traders and long-term holders alike: could the price collapse all the way to $75,000? With fresh inflation data stalling hopes of aggressive rate cuts and whale-driven sell-offs shaking market confidence, the world’s largest cryptocurrency is once again at a crossroads. The answer depends not just on technical levels, but also on the upcoming jobs report and the Federal Reserve’s September policy decision. Bitcoin Price Prediction: Inflation and Fed Uncertainty Bitcoin price slid to $107,383 as traders digested the latest US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data. Core inflation climbed 2.9% year-over-year in July, its highest since February, keeping rate-cut expectations in check. While the market still assigns an 87.6% probability of a 25bps cut at the September FOMC meeting, the tone remains cautious. Risk appetite is fragile, and crypto is reacting more sensitively to macro data than it did earlier this year. The weekend sell-off wasn’t just macro-driven. Analysts pointed to whale distributions and liquidations of leveraged positions as accelerators of the decline. This combination of weak sentiment, fragile liquidity, and macro headwinds sets the stage for Bitcoin’s next move. Technical Picture: Bollinger Bands Point to Pressure BTC/USD Daily Chart- TradingView Looking at the daily chart, Bitcoin price is trading just under $108,000, sitting close to the lower Bollinger Band around $106,300. This suggests the market is in oversold territory, but the fact that Bitcoin price keeps hugging the lower band indicates that sellers remain in control. The middle band (20-day SMA) is at $113,970, now acting as resistance. For bulls to regain control, BTC needs to break back above this level. Until then, momentum favors continued downside pressure. Key Support and Resistance Levels Immediate support: $106,300 (lower Bollinger Band) Psychological support: $100,000 (highlighted by analysts as the real line…
Threshold
RealLink
Bitcoin
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 14:42
