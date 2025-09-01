2025-09-02 Tuesday

Smarter investing and savings through blockchain bonds

The post Smarter investing and savings through blockchain bonds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Finance > Smarter investing and savings through blockchain bonds Local governments in the United States could save billions of dollars by using a blockchain-based system to issue bonds. SmartLedger Blockchain Solutions Inc. this week published a proposal for its "Strategic Blockchain Infrastructure Matrix" (SBIM) that would introduce massive cost savings and efficiency gains to the municipal bond market, freeing up valuable taxpayer funds for other vital projects like education, health, and public infrastructure. There is currently $4 trillion worth of debt in the U.S. municipal bond market. However, a percentage of this money, vital for public use, is wasted on inefficiencies in the legacy systems used for issuing and administering the process. The results of this, SmartLedger says, are higher taxes, delayed infrastructure, and limited opportunities for everyday investors to become involved. Using the SBIM instead would make the municipal bond market more transparent and efficient, compliant by design. It would also introduce more liquidity with narrower spreads and allow fractional ownership, which would mean even small investors could invest directly in their local communities. Blockchain inherently provides a secure and permanent record of transactions that are public and auditable. Benefits would flow to taxpayers, those who control and manage public funds, service providers, and investors alike, SmartLedger says. SBIM is a "citizen first" model that strengthens trust and aligns municipal finance more closely with its purported democratic values. It would also provide a greater advantage to smaller municipalities, as those with fewer resources face a greater burden from existing fixed costs. "This is not cryptocurrency speculation or unregulated tokens. It is the modernization of regulated securities on a public ledger designed for safety, compliance, and trust."
Litecoin Slams XRP As ‘Rotten Egg Token’ In Viral X Post

Litecoin Slams XRP As 'Rotten Egg Token' In Viral X Post Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin's financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector.
Gold price in United Arab Emirates: Rates on September 1

Gold price in United Arab Emirates: Rates on September 1 Gold prices rose in United Arab Emirates on Monday, according to data compiled by FXStreet. The price for Gold stood at 410.53 United Arab Emirates Dirhams (AED) per gram, up compared with the AED 407.09 it cost on Friday. The price for Gold increased to AED 4,788.42 per tola from AED 4,748.16 per tola on friday. Unit measure Gold Price in AED 1 Gram 410.53 10 Grams 4,105.34 Tola 4,788.42 Troy Ounce 12,769.50
Netherlands, The Nevi Manufacturing PMI increased to 59.3 in August from previous 51.9

Netherlands, The Nevi Manufacturing PMI increased to 59.3 in August from previous 51.9
US Dollar Index steadies above 97.50 as Fed rate cut bets weigh on outlook

US Dollar Index steadies above 97.50 as Fed rate cut bets weigh on outlook The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is holding ground after registering losses in the previous four successive sessions and trading around 97.70 during the Asian hours on Monday. United States (US) markets will be closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday. The Greenback faces challenges amid rising bets of an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in the September meeting. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said on Sunday that policymakers will be ready to cut the interest rates soon, adding that inflation stemming from tariffs will likely prove temporary, per Bloomberg. US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index remained steady at 2.6% year-over-year in July, coming in line with the market expectation. The US core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 2.9% YoY in July, as expected, following June's increase of 2.8%. On a monthly basis, the core PCE Price Index rose 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively. CNN reported on Friday that the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld a ruling that the sweeping tariffs the US President Donald Trump unilaterally imposed on most other countries were illegal. However, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in a Fox News interview on Sunday that US President Donald Trump's administration will likely continue negotiations with its trade partners despite the US court ruling.
BasedApp Shuts Down Crypto Debit Card in Singapore, Withdraws Regulatory Application

Startup pivots to self-custodial wallets after two years of compliance investment under transitional licensing
Metaplanet Bitcoin holdings hits 20K: will it surpass Strategy?

Metaplanet Bitcoin holdings hits 20K: will it surpass Strategy? Japanese Bitcoin firm Metplanet has invested another 6.48 billion Japanese yen (roughly $112 million) to fund its treasury, which brought its total holdings to 20,000 BTC. With the latest acquisition, the company is climbing the corporate treasury ladder, but will it be able to dethrone the Michael Saylor-led Strategy? Summary Metaplanet has acquired 1009 BTC against a $112 million investment. The company currently holds 20,000 BTC, making it the sixth-largest corporate holder.  Metaplanet shares traded downwards after the latest disclosure. The Tokyo-headquartered company said on Monday that it had acquired 1009 BTC at an average price of roughly $111,094 per Bitcoin. Its total Bitcoin stash is now valued at over $2.14 billion, based on the latest BTC price of $107,360 as of press time. As of Sep. 1, Metaplanet ranks as the sixth-largest corporate Bitcoin holder globally, as it is expected to surpass Bitcoin mining company Riot Platforms Inc., which held a Bitcoin stash of 19,239 BTC according to data from BitcoinTreasuries. This recent purchase also brings it closer to its year-end target of holding at least 30,000 BTC in this treasury by the end of 2025.  To be able to achieve that target, the company would need to pick up 2500 BTC on average over the next four months. Initially, the plan was to acquire 10,000 BTC within the same time frame, but the company had blown past its original goal months ahead of schedule. Within the next two years, the company would be chasing an even more ambitious target of holding 1% of Bitcoin's total supply, which would constitute 210,000 BTC, by 2027. Even if that happens, Metaplanet would still be lagging behind Strategy, which holds a whopping 632,457 BTC as of Sep. 1.
Say goodbye to big and comprehensive, the breakthrough of Layer2 lies in "verticalization"

Say goodbye to big and comprehensive, the breakthrough of Layer2 lies in "verticalization" This is a very meaningful perspective. It seems to be the most positive interpretation of Ethereum layer 2 that we have seen for a long time: the real value of layer 2s is an "experimental innovation sandbox" For example, Arbtrium can explore DAO governance, Optimism can implement the RetroPGF funding mechanism, Base can try CEX integration, ZKSync can promote account abstraction, etc. If these innovations are implemented directly on the main network, the risks will be too great, but even if they fail on layer2, they will not endanger the entire ecosystem. What's interesting is that it seems that different layer2s can serve completely different user groups. For example, there are enterprise chains that focus on compliance, privacy chains that claim to be censorship-resistant, gaming chains that can achieve high-frequency transactions, and so on. Looking back, there are indeed quite a few layer2+layer3 solutions built on the basis of various stacks. Although none of them has become the expected savior for Ethereum, they have indeed made outstanding contributions in terms of the "diversity" of experimental scalability solutions. Of course, you can also say that they are all for the purpose of issuing tokens in the end, but there is an underlying logic: they at least continue and inherit the decentralized security features of Ethereum to a certain extent. Otherwise, the current star product Hyperliquid and some Wall Street giants' independent exclusive chain layer 1 thinking, although it can achieve a smooth upgrade in experience, are essentially sacrificing decentralization in exchange for extreme performance. Moreover, these independent chains are also likely to issue tokens. What they do may not be fundamentally different from layer 2 or even worse, but this step is a complete negation of the layer 2 experimental field. Therefore, there is actually a very clear path in front of Layer 2. Abandoning the big and comprehensive idea of the General-Purpose chain, the right way is to explore how to conduct Sepecific-Chain under the new Mass Adoption needs. For example, how to introduce well-known game IPs, how to meet privacy transactions and compliance, how to serve the high-frequency interaction needs of AI Agents, how to provide a compliant facial channel for RWA assets, etc. In other words, as long as Layer2s abandons the internal competition in the purely technical architecture, abandons the obsession with the big and comprehensive universal chain, and focuses on the business integration with TradFi, the situation of layer2 may not be as pessimistic as everyone thinks.
At Least 250 Dead And 500 Injured After Strong Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan

At Least 250 Dead And 500 Injured After Strong Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan Topline At least 250 people have died and hundreds more have been injured after a powerful earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan near the country's border with Pakistan, the latest in a series of deadly seismic events the country has faced in the past few years. Key Facts At only 5 miles deep, Sunday's earthquake was a shallow one, which tends to be more destructive. The Associated Press reported that the quake has injured at least 500 people, and the authorities believe the death toll could rise from 250. According to The New York Times, aftershocks of the earthquake could be felt in Kabul throughout Sunday night, although it is unclear if there were any casualties in the Afghan capital, located 100 miles away from Jalalabad. Crucial Quote In a post on X, a spokesperson for Afghanistan's Taliban run government, Zabihullah Mujahid, said: "Sadly, tonight's earthquake has caused loss of life and property damage in some of our eastern provinces. Local officials and residents are currently engaged in rescue efforts for the affected people."
Gold price in Pakistan: Rates on September 1

Gold price in Pakistan: Rates on September 1 Gold prices rose in Pakistan on Monday, according to data compiled by FXStreet. The price for Gold stood at 31,618.35 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) per gram, up compared with the PKR 31,370.68 it cost on Friday. The price for Gold increased to PKR 368,790.20 per tola from PKR 365,901.40 per tola on friday. Unit measure Gold Price in PKR 1 Gram 31,618.35 10 Grams 316,183.50 Tola 368,790.20 Troy Ounce 983,441.40
