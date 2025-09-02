בורסת MEXC
Analyst Uses Fib and Regression Model to Predict When XRP May Hit $27 This Cycle
The post Analyst Uses Fib and Regression Model to Predict When XRP May Hit $27 This Cycle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analyst EGRAG insists that XRP has not yet reached its top for this cycle, using Fibonacci targets and a regression model to project higher targets. Notably, XRP has witnessed volatility in recent months. After climbing to a new peak of $3.66 in July 2025 during the broader crypto market upsurge, it has since plunged below the $3 level amid a market-wide correction. Despite this downturn, crypto analyst EGRAG believes XRP might not have reached its final peak for this cycle. He used a combination of linear regression models and Fibonacci targets to suggest XRP could soar as high as $27 before the current cycle ends. – Advertisement – XRP Last Leg After the Blue X Print In his recent analysis, EGRAG pointed to a recurring pattern he discovered while using the Lux Algo indicator on XRP’s weekly chart. According to data from EGRAG’s chart, the appearance of the Blue X symbol often signals a short-term profit-taking point. XRP Lux Algo Premium Indicator However, he explained that in previous cycles, the Blue X sometimes misled traders into thinking a cycle top had arrived when it had not. Specifically, what typically happens is that the Blue X prints when XRP hits a top, followed by a corrective phase to form a local bottom. However, after this correction, a strong upward push toward the true cycle peak emerges, which historically forms without any Blue X appearing at the top. The chart covers XRP’s entire price history from 2013 to 2025, separated into three main cycles. Cycle 1 ended around January 2018, while Cycle 2 concluded in April 2021, both topping out near the upper boundary of a long-term linear regression channel. For context, in the 2017/2018 cycle, XRP printed the Blue X when it hit $0.3988 in May 2017. However, after the correction,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 02:17
Crypto Investment Flows Turn Positive, Lifting Year-to-Date Total to $35B
The rebound pushed August’s total inflows past $4.3 billion and lifted year-to-date commitments above $35 billion. Momentum was strong until […] The post Crypto Investment Flows Turn Positive, Lifting Year-to-Date Total to $35B appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/02 02:16
13.94B Tokens Gone in Stage One, Phase Two: BullZilla Presale Roars Among Top Meme Coins to Invest with Dogecoin and Shiba Inu
The cryptocurrency market is full of legends. Dogecoin rose from an internet joke to a cultural force. Shiba Inu ignited […] The post 13.94B Tokens Gone in Stage One, Phase Two: BullZilla Presale Roars Among Top Meme Coins to Invest with Dogecoin and Shiba Inu appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/02 02:15
Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now: BullZilla Races Ahead with $86K Raised in Presale, as SPX6900 and Fartcoin Heat Up
Discover the top new meme coins to invest in now: BullZilla, SPX6900, and Fartcoin. Learn about presales, tokenomics, and ROI potential.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/02 02:15
Ethereum’s Holešky testnet to shut down as Hoodi takes over
The post Ethereum’s Holešky testnet to shut down as Hoodi takes over appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum Foundation announced that the Holešky testnet is entering its final phase, and the network is scheduled to shut down two weeks after the Fusaka upgrade concludes. According to the Foundation, the network support from client developers, testing groups, and infrastructure providers will formally end once the anticipated upgrade process is completed in November. Holešky began operations in 2023 as Ethereum’s most ambitious public testing environment. Its purpose was to evaluate staking systems and validator performance at scale, creating a space where thousands of validators could trial upcoming changes. Over its lifetime, it played a crucial role in validating network improvements, from the Dencun upgrade to the more recent Pectra activation. Despite its contributions, Holešky began showing weaknesses in early 2025 while activating the Pectra upgrade. The network experienced inactivity leaks that created an extended validator exit queue. Although Holešky eventually recovered and finalized blocks, the drawn-out exit process made simulating a full validator lifecycle within efficient timeframes impractical. These constraints opened the path for Hoodi, a new testnet launched in March 2025, which provides a clean validator set, compatibility with Pectra, and readiness for future upgrades such as Fusaka. Ethereum’s new testnet structure With Holesky now about to be shut down, the Ethereum Foundation stated that the blockchain network’s testnet structure would be consolidated on three testnets. According to the Foundation, developers focusing on smart contracts and decentralized applications are advised to use Sepolia, which continues to serve as the standard environment for application and tooling work. Meanwhile, staking operators and infrastructure teams are encouraged to move their activities to Hoodi, which offers a more reliable environment for long-term validation testing. In addition, Ephemery offers a lightweight space for testing validator lifecycles with regular resets. The Foundation argued that consolidating resources into these testnets would allow it to more…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 02:14
Crypto Investors Eye US Jobs Reports: 4 Events That Could Move BTC and Altcoins
Bitcoin traders face a short U.S. trading week with key labor market data that could shift Fed policy and liquidity. JOLTS, ADP, jobless claims, and the employment report will shape investor sentiment and crypto price action. The U.S. Labor Day holiday cuts down the trading week, but investors are looking at a crucial set of [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/02 02:13
Ethereum Over Bitcoin? Matt Hougan Says Institutions Sometimes Start With ETH
The post Ethereum Over Bitcoin? Matt Hougan Says Institutions Sometimes Start With ETH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. My name is Godspower Owie, and I was born and brought up in Edo State, Nigeria. I grew up with my three siblings who have always been my idols and mentors, helping me to grow and understand the way of life. My parents are literally the backbone of my story. They’ve always supported me in good and bad times and never for once left my side whenever I feel lost in this world. Honestly, having such amazing parents makes you feel safe and secure, and I won’t trade them for anything else in this world. I was exposed to the cryptocurrency world 3 years ago and got so interested in knowing so much about it. It all started when a friend of mine invested in a crypto asset, which he yielded massive gains from his investments. When I confronted him about cryptocurrency he explained his journey so far in the field. It was impressive getting to know about his consistency and dedication in the space despite the risks involved, and these are the major reasons why I got so interested in cryptocurrency. Trust me, I’ve had my share of experience with the ups and downs in the market but I never for once lost the passion to grow in the field. This is because I believe growth leads to excellence and that’s my goal in the field. And today, I am an employee of Bitcoinnist and NewsBTC news outlets. My Bosses and co-workers are the best kinds of people I have ever worked with, in and outside the crypto landscape. I intend to give my all working alongside my amazing colleagues for the growth of these companies. Sometimes I like to picture myself as an explorer, this is because I like visiting new places, I like learning new things (useful…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 02:13
Oil traders believe OPEC+ will hold production levels unchanged at this weekend’s meeting
Oil traders expect OPEC+ to leave crude output unchanged at a meeting this weekend, pausing after months of faster supply additions. Delegates from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies have sent mixed signals. The group has already restored 2.2 million barrels daily, a year earlier than planned. Demand is steady, but […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/02 02:09
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rises above 1.3500
The post Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rises above 1.3500 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD rises above 1.3500 as BoE rate cut odds fade, US Dollar weaken GBP/USD appreciates after registering slight losses in the previous session, trading around 1.3530 during the European hour on Monday. The pair remains stronger as the Pound Sterling (GBP) receives support from the fading odds of further BoE rate cuts, driven by persistent inflationary pressures in the United Kingdom (UK). Catherine Mann, a member of the BoE Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), stated last week that the bank rate should be held persistently to lean against inflation risks. The Pound Sterling holds gains following low-tier data from the United Kingdom. The non-seasonally adjusted UK Nationwide Housing Prices climbed 2.1% year-on-year in August, easing from a 2.4% gain in July. On a monthly basis, prices fell 0.1%, against an expected 0.2% increase and a 0.5% previous rise. Read more… GBP/USD presses resistance as Dollar softens into data-heavy week Sterling starts September with a modest bid while the dollar eases, as traders look past the U.S. Labor Day lull to a run of American manufacturing readings and broader labor-market updates later in the week. A fresh dip in the greenback reflects elevated odds of a September Fed cut, with markets watching ISM manufacturing and employment components for confirmation. In the UK, house prices slowed on the month but still rose 2.1% on the year, leaving the pound broadly steady into today’s manufacturing PMI update. On the 4-hour chart, GBP/USD is probing the late-August swing high near 1.3530. Price trades above both the short and medium weighted moving averages (around 1.3491–1.3495), and the prior pullback held at the 61.8% retracement near 1.3498—keeping the short-term up-sequence intact. Read more… GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Pound Sterling awaits US Jobs data for fresh direction The Pound Sterling (GBP) regained ground against the US Dollar (USD), albeit…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 02:09
Ethereum to retire Holešky testnet in two weeks
Ethereum's Holešky testnet
Crypto.news
2025/09/02 02:07
