USD/CHF trades cautiously near 0.8000 at the start of busy US-data week

USD/CHF struggles for firm-footing as the Fed is expected to cut interest rates this month. The US Dollar trades cautiously ahead of an array of US labor market-related data. This week, the Swiss Franc will be influenced by the inflation data for August. The USD/CHF pair trades with caution near 0.8000 during the Asian trading session on Monday. The Swiss France pair struggles to gain ground as investors turn extremely cautious ahead of an array of United States (US) labor market-related data publishing this week. At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback's value against six major currencies, trades close to the monthly low around 97.60. Market participants will pay close attention to US job-related data to get cues about the current status of the labor market. A significant downward revision in the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) figures for May and June in the July's report intensified investors' speculation for an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) for the September policy meeting. According to the CME FedWatch tool, there is an 87.6% chance that the Fed will cut interest rates in the policy meeting this month. Meanwhile, US appeals court has accused President Donald Trump on Friday of wrongly invoking the emergency law to fulfil his tariff agenda, which they called as "illegal", an event that has raised concerns over the credibility of US administration. This has also exerted pressure on the US Dollar. In the Swiss region, investors await the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August, which is scheduled for Thursday. Month-on-month CPI is expected to have remained flat again, a scenario that will boost expectations of the Swiss National Bank (SNB) pushing interest rates into thenegative territory.