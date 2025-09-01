בורסת MEXC
Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Holdings Surpass 20,000 BTC
Japanese company Metaplanet has made a significant stride in its Bitcoin accumulation strategy, with its total holdings now surpassing 20,000 BTC. The company recently invested an additional 6.48 billion yen ($112 million) to acquire 1,009 BTC, solidifying its position as the sixth-largest corporate Bitcoin holder globally. This aggressive approach is part of the company’s ambitious … Continue reading "Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Holdings Surpass 20,000 BTC" The post Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Holdings Surpass 20,000 BTC appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Kaspa (KAS) Price Prediction For Today, September 1
Kaspa is kicking off September on the weaker side. At writing, KAS price is trading at $0.8283, down about 2.64% on the day. After pushing higher through late August, the momentum has cooled, and the price has slipped back into a key zone. The big thing traders are watching today is whether KAS can hold
Mutuum Finance (MUTM): The New Crypto Below $0.05 That Can Be The Next Ripple (XRP)
Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is quickly entering crypto news today as one of the most watched new crypto projects. The token is currently trading at $0.035 in Phase 6 of its presale, a 250% gain from its opening price of $0.01. Since the presale began, $15,220,000 has been raised and the number of holders has climbed […]
Solana’s Best Month Ahead? Historic Data Points to Double-Digit Gains
Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/solanas-best-month-ahead/
Crucial Shift As Weakening Trend Emerges
The post Crucial Shift As Weakening Trend Emerges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin-Gold Correlation: Crucial Shift As Weakening Trend Emerges Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin-Gold Correlation: Crucial Shift as Weakening Trend Emerges Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-gold-correlation-weakens/
How PEPENODE Mixes Fun, Mining, and Rewards – Best Meme Coin to Buy Now?
The post How PEPENODE Mixes Fun, Mining, and Rewards – Best Meme Coin to Buy Now? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Traditional meme coins offer nothing beyond price speculation and social media hype. PEPENODE is the next evolution that combines beloved Pepe branding with functional virtual mining gameplay, immediate staking rewards, and sustainable tokenomics. With over $350,000 raised and 170 million tokens staked, the project proves meme coins can provide real utility and lasting engagement beyond …
USD/CHF trades cautiously near 0.8000 at the start of busy US-data week
The post USD/CHF trades cautiously near 0.8000 at the start of busy US-data week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CHF struggles for firm-footing as the Fed is expected to cut interest rates this month. The US Dollar trades cautiously ahead of an array of US labor market-related data. This week, the Swiss Franc will be influenced by the inflation data for August. The USD/CHF pair trades with caution near 0.8000 during the Asian trading session on Monday. The Swiss France pair struggles to gain ground as investors turn extremely cautious ahead of an array of United States (US) labor market-related data publishing this week. At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades close to the monthly low around 97.60. Market participants will pay close attention to US job-related data to get cues about the current status of the labor market. A significant downward revision in the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) figures for May and June in the July’s report intensified investors’ speculation for an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) for the September policy meeting. According to the CME FedWatch tool, there is an 87.6% chance that the Fed will cut interest rates in the policy meeting this month. Meanwhile, US appeals court has accused President Donald Trump on Friday of wrongly invoking the emergency law to fulfil his tariff agenda, which they called as “illegal”, an event that has raised concerns over the credibility of US administration. This has also exerted pressure on the US Dollar. In the Swiss region, investors await the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August, which is scheduled for Thursday. Month-on-month CPI is expected to have remained flat again, a scenario that will boost expectations of the Swiss National Bank (SNB) pushing interest rates into thenegative territory. US Dollar FAQs The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of…
Metaplanet Hits 20,000 BTC Mark With $112 Million Purchase
August saw a flurry of buys: 463 BTC, 518 BTC, 775 BTC, and finally 1,009 BTC worth $112 million, bringing the company's stash to 20,000 BTC.
Bitcoin Demand Outpaces Mining by 400% as Business BTC Accumulation Surges
Business and institutional demand is absorbing supply nearly four times faster than miners can produce it—a 400% demand-supply imbalance creating a classic supply squeeze and upside volatility. But, sustained inflows and no major macro shocks may corporating surge could push BTC toward $150,000–$200,000 by year-end 2025 as Bitcoin’s “digital gold”/treasury-reserve role expands. Following the narrative [...]]]>
ETH Price May Hit $5K or Crash to $3K | September Market Report
ETH sets the tone, but September could surprise BTC and SOL traders too.
