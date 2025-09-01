בורסת MEXC
Stellar Price Prediction September 2025: What to Expect From $XLM This Month
Stellar (XLM) has been navigating a period of consolidation after a notable run earlier in the year. Currently trading around $0.35, $XLM has experienced a modest decline over the past month, following a high of roughly $0.51 in mid-July. Over the past month, the token has largely moved sideways, with a slight downward trend breaking […]
XLM
$0.3543
-0.81%
TOKEN
$0.01201
-4.75%
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/01 15:40
SOL, XRP ETF momentum builds as analyst points to ‘underestimated’ investor demand
Investor demand for Solana and XRP ETFs may be stronger than many expect, according to industry analysts.
SOL
$198.1
-3.20%
XRP
$2.764
-1.29%
MAY
$0.04293
-3.41%
Crypto.news
2025/09/01 15:38
EUR/JPY climbs above 172.00 amid lingering uncertainty over Eurozone inflation
The post EUR/JPY climbs above 172.00 amid lingering uncertainty over Eurozone inflation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/JPY continues to appreciate as the Euro receives support after hotter German inflation. ECB’s Olli Rehn stated that the current uncertainty surrounding inflation trends requires “flexibility” in policymaking. The Japanese Yen finds support as traders anticipate the BoJ will raise interest rates before year-end. EUR/JPY extends its gains for the third successive session, trading around 172.20 during the Asian hours on Monday. The currency cross gains ground as the Euro (EUR) receives support as Friday’s data showed that German inflation rate rose to 2.2% in August from 2% in July and above market forecasts of 2.1%, though remaining close to the European Central Bank’s (ECB) 2% target. However, other major economies in the Eurozone reported inflation of 0.8% in France, 1.7% in Italy, and 2.7% in Spain, keeping the ECB on course to maintain rates at 2% in September. Meanwhile, an ECB survey indicated that inflation expectations remain stable. On Sunday, ECB Governing Council member Olli Rehn stated that current uncertainty over inflation developments calls for “flexibility” in policymaking. Rehn added, “There are more downside risks to inflation stemming from a stronger Euro (EUR), cheaper energy and easing of core inflation, together with the damage trade policy has caused to the global economy.” “Rate decisions are taken meeting by meeting, based on the latest available data,” according to a Bloomberg report. The upside of the EUR/JPY cross could be restrained as the Japanese Yen (JPY) receives support as traders expect the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to increase interest rates before year-end, which could be attributed to the rising wages, stubborn inflation, and a more optimistic economic outlook. On the data front, Japan’s Capital Spending rose 7.6% in the second quarter, accelerating from 6.4% in the prior quarter and surpassing forecasts of 6.2%. However, the Jibun Bank Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index…
MORE
$0.0979
-3.24%
CROSS
$0.20303
-4.77%
INDEX
$1.093
-3.44%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 15:37
3% of the circulating portion of WLFI is used for exchange liquidity provision, and 5% is allocated to public investors
PANews reported on September 1st that WLFI team member Dylan tweeted that the WLFI token distribution will be as follows: 8% will be allocated to Alt5 companies and locked up, 10% will be used for future incentive programs and points (locked up, with details to be officially announced), and a portion for the team and institutional investors will also be locked up. The circulating portion will include 3% for CEX and DEX liquidity provision, and 5% will be allocated to public investors. Earlier news, ALT5 Sigma announced a $1.5 billion private placement and private placement to launch the WLFI token treasury strategy .
WLFI
$0.216
+332.00%
TOKEN
$0.01201
-4.75%
SIGMA
$0.010261
-4.77%
PANews
2025/09/01 15:36
Ethereum Will ‘Likely 100x From Here,’ Says Joe Lubin
The post Ethereum Will ‘Likely 100x From Here,’ Says Joe Lubin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
MORE
$0.0979
-3.24%
COM
$0.017335
-7.68%
HERE
$0.000209
-25.08%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 15:35
Gold nears all-time high amid Fed rate cut bets, geopolitical tensions
The post Gold nears all-time high amid Fed rate cut bets, geopolitical tensions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold prolongs its uptrend and climbs back closer to the all-time peak on Monday. Fed rate cut bets keep the USD depressed and benefit the non-yielding commodity. Escalating geopolitical tensions also lend support to the safe-haven XAU/USD pair. Gold (XAU/USD) maintains its strong bid tone heading into the European session on Monday and remains well within striking distance of the all-time peak, around the $3,500 psychological mark touched in April. Despite signs of stubborn inflation, traders seem convinced that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates this month. The outlook drags the US Dollar (USD) back closer to the August monthly swing high and acts as a tailwind for the non-yielding yellow metal. Furthermore, growing concerns about the Fed’s independence turn out to be another factor contributing to the bearish sentiment surrounding the USD. Apart from this, fresh geopolitical risks stemming from Russia’s attack on Ukraine and escalating Israel-Hamas conflict offer additional support to the safe-haven Gold. However, slightly overbought conditions on short-term charts warrant some caution for the XAU/USD bulls ahead of this week’s important US macro releases. Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold buying remains unabated amid Fed rate cut bets, geopolitical risks The US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Friday that the annual Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index held steady at 2.6% in July. Moreover, the core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, edged higher to 2.9% during the reported month from June’s rise of 2.8%, matching analysts’ estimates. The data reaffirmed bets that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this month. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, traders are currently pricing in an 87% chance that the Fed will lower borrowing costs by 25 basis points at the end of a two-day meeting on September 174 and…
BID
$0.07912
+3.43%
RISE
$0.012203
-9.95%
INDEX
$1.093
-3.44%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 15:34
Bitcoin Hits Two-Month Low Amid $126M ETF Outflows and Bearish Pressure
Bitcoin extended its decline into September, falling to $107,290—its lowest level in two months and nearly 14% below its August 14 all-time high. Analyst Sees Bull Market Ahead Bitcoin ( BTC) continued its losing streak from the weekend into Monday, Sept. 1, dropping to $107,290, its lowest price in two months. Since reaching a new […]
BTC
$108,717.7
-0.22%
BULL
$0.002127
-10.36%
Coinstats
2025/09/01 15:34
Sonic Labs Expands to U.S. with ETFs, PIPEs, and New York Office
The post Sonic Labs Expands to U.S. with ETFs, PIPEs, and New York Office appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sonic Labs has just approved its plan to expand into the US market, including establishing Sonic USA LLC and opening a New York office. Additionally, it will roll out TradFi-related products such as ETFs and PIPEs. This move promises to unlock institutional capital access for $S, while raising the challenge of balancing short-term dilution with long-term deflationary potential. A Strategic Boost for S Token? The Sonic Labs community voted in favor of the “US Market Expansion and TradFi Adoption Plan.” The proposal enables the project to establish a US legal entity named Sonic USA LLC, hire a CEO and a local team, and open a New York office. Additionally, it will apply a performance-based compensation scheme. The proposal also outlines a long-term deflationary mechanism through gas fees to offset supply growth as the network activates its expansion plans. A key technical highlight of the resolution package is the adjustment of network parameters to issue tokens for two potential options: First, a $50 million allocation for managed ETF/ETP structures, $100 million for a Nasdaq PIPE program, and $150 million S tokens (formerly FTM) designated to fund Sonic USA. Alternatively, rejecting all of the above adjustments. The community has approved option 1. Source: Sonic On the institutional demand side, the ETF/ETP allocation could create a compliant access channel for traditional investors. Additionally, it would standardize custody, enhance transparency of holdings, and streamline the creation/redemption process. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq PIPE serves as a strategic “capital reserve,” allowing Sonic to interact with public markets more controlledly. This aligns with its long-term objective of positioning S closer to the standards of institutionally held assets. On the supply side, the gas fee deflationary mechanism is crucial. If transaction activity grows alongside ecosystem expansion, burned fees could absorb part of the supply pressure from issuance. Additionally, locked…
U
$0.01463
-14.69%
SONIC
$0.18992
-4.74%
MORE
$0.0979
-3.24%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 15:33
Japanese Yen gains on BoJ rate hike bets; USD/JPY nears key support
The post Japanese Yen gains on BoJ rate hike bets; USD/JPY nears key support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Japanese Yen reverses a modest Asian session downtick against a broadly weaker USD. The BoJ rate hike expectations and the global flight to safety offer some support to the JPY. The divergent BoJ-Fed policy outlook further exerts downward pressure on the USD/JPY. The Japanese Yen (JPY) remains on the front foot against a broadly weaker US Dollar (USD), with the USD/JPY pair flirting with a four-week-old trading range support just below the 147.00 mark during the early European session on Monday. Moreover, the fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favor of the JPY bulls. Fresh geopolitical risks stemming from Russia’s sweeping attack on Ukraine and escalating Israel-Hamas conflict might continue to benefit the JPY’s safe-haven status. Adding to this, the growing acceptance that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will hike interest rates soon validates the positive outlook for the JPY. Meanwhile, hawkish BoJ expectations mark a significant divergence in comparison to rising bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will lower borrowing costs twice by the end of 2025. This has been a key factor behind the US Dollar’s (USD) underperformance and further benefits the lower-yielding JPY, suggesting that the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY pair is to the downside. Traders, however, might refrain from placing aggressive bets amid the expected thin liquidity on the back of the Labor Day holiday in the US and ahead of this week’s important US macro releases scheduled at the start of a new month. Japanese Yen benefits from the divergent BoJ-Fed policy expectations, safe-haven demand The S&P Global Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was finalized at 49.7 for August, signaling a slower and only marginal deterioration in business conditions across the sector. Separately, Japan’s Ministry of Finance reported this Monday that companies increased capital spending on plant and equipment by 7.6%…
INDEX
$1.093
-3.44%
COM
$0.017335
-7.68%
SAFE
$0.4166
-4.90%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 15:31
Whales scoop $962 mln XRP in 2 weeks: Is $4 closer than you think?
Outflows swel, whales double down and traders pile in. What's more with XRP?
MORE
$0.0979
-3.24%
XRP
$2.764
-1.29%
THINK
$0.01524
-3.29%
Coinstats
2025/09/01 15:30
