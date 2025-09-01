בורסת MEXC
/
חדשות קריפטו
/
2025-09-02 Tuesday
חדשות קריפטו
התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Analysis: Bitcoin's average decline in September was about 6%. ETF fund outflows or stock market sell-offs may cause BTC to near $100,000
PANews reported on September 1st that, according to CoinDesk data, September is historically one of Bitcoin's weakest months. Market data from the past 12 years shows that Bitcoin's average September decline is approximately 6%, with a median decline of approximately 5%. Furthermore, MicroStrategy's Bitcoin premium is declining, reflecting market concerns about cryptocurrency-driven corporate financial strategies. Nick Ruck of LVRG Research stated that this trend could exacerbate Bitcoin's seasonal weakness in September and also suggests that the crypto market is maturing and investors are beginning to reassess long-term value drivers. While expectations of a potential Federal Reserve rate cut are expected to ease seasonal pressure, ETF outflows or a stock market sell-off could further depress Bitcoin's price to near the $100,000 support level. Data shows that Bitcoin has closed lower in September eight times since 2013, including sharp declines of 13% in 2019 and 19% in 2014, making sustained gains difficult even during bull cycles. This seasonal pattern has led traders to view September as a fixed trading cycle.
NEAR
$2.335
-3.43%
BTC
$108,717.7
-0.22%
GAINS
$0.02706
-1.16%
לַחֲלוֹק
PANews
2025/09/01 16:00
לַחֲלוֹק
What Matrixport Says About BTC’s Future
The post What Matrixport Says About BTC’s Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Urgent Bitcoin Decline Warning: What Matrixport Says About BTC’s Future Skip to content Home Crypto News Urgent Bitcoin Decline Warning: What Matrixport Says About BTC’s Future Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/urgent-bitcoin-decline-warning/
BTC
$108,717.7
-0.22%
COM
$0.017335
-7.68%
FUTURE
$0.13451
-7.18%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 16:00
לַחֲלוֹק
Sonic Labs Approves $200 Million Plan for US Capital Markets Expansion
TLDR Sonic Labs passed a governance proposal with 99.98% approval to issue $200 million in S tokens for US capital markets expansion The plan includes $50 million for a regulated S token ETF, $100 million for a Nasdaq PIPE vehicle, and $150 million for US operations Sonic Labs will establish Sonic USA LLC with New [...] The post Sonic Labs Approves $200 Million Plan for US Capital Markets Expansion appeared first on CoinCentral.
SONIC
$0.18992
-4.74%
TOKEN
$0.01201
-4.75%
USA
$0.0000006361
-7.04%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coincentral
2025/09/01 15:59
לַחֲלוֹק
Viral XRP Hate Comment from Litecoin Gets Follow-Up
The post Viral XRP Hate Comment from Litecoin Gets Follow-Up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Doubling down Both tokens are in the red The official X account of Litecoin, one of the oldest and most enduring alternative cryptocurrencies, recently stirred up some controversy by ruthlessly mocking the Ripple-linked cryptocurrency and CEO Brad Garlinghouse in a viral social media post, which has now accumulated nearly 700,000 views. The over-the-top trolling and absurd humor managed to ruffle the feathers of members of the XRP community. Many commentators stated that they had sold their Litecoin (LTC) tokens in response to the tweet. Some also recalled that Litecoin founder Charlie Lee, a former Google engineer, famously sold his LTC holdings at the very top of the 2017 bull run, which remains one of the infamous trades. “Now do Ripple, and its execs. I’ll wait,” the official Litecoin account snapped back. Doubling down After facing the backlash from the XRP Army, which also apparently involved legal threats, Litecoin is doubling down on its criticism of the “vitriol” within the community that has been busy sharing “horrible” takes. I roast Solana: We laughed, we cried, little pushbackI roast MYSELF: Funny, but trueI roast XRP: Diarrhetic vitriol for 2 full days, threats of legal action, horrible takes on market cap and sitting at a paid for seat at a crypto council as the only measuring stick for success… — Litecoin (@litecoin) August 31, 2025 You Might Also Like The account then posted that some X users take social media banter way too seriously. It is unclear whether Lee, the managing director of the Litecoin Foundation, is responsible for the oversight of the social media accounts behind the token (as some commentators have suggested). Both tokens are in the red Amid the hilarious beef, both cryptocurrencies are currently in the red. According to CoinGecko data, Litecoin (LTC) is down 1.5% while XRP has dipped…
CAP
$0.06915
-1.59%
XRP
$2.764
-1.29%
TOKEN
$0.01201
-4.75%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 15:59
לַחֲלוֹק
United Kingdom Nationwide Housing Prices n.s.a (YoY) dipped from previous 2.4% to 2.1% in August
The post United Kingdom Nationwide Housing Prices n.s.a (YoY) dipped from previous 2.4% to 2.1% in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
COM
$0.017335
-7.68%
WELL
$0.0002835
-3.50%
FORWARD
$0.000191
+85.25%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 15:55
לַחֲלוֹק
A whale deposited 1 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a 20x leveraged BTC short position.
PANews reported on September 1st that, according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a trader deposited 1 million USDC on the HyperLiquid platform and opened a 20x leveraged BTC short position. The position currently has a floating loss of $180,000.
BTC
$108,717.7
-0.22%
USDC
$0.9999
--%
TRADER
$0.0011774
-1.22%
לַחֲלוֹק
PANews
2025/09/01 15:52
לַחֲלוֹק
Japan’s Metaplanet Now Holds 20000 BTC After $112M Treasury Purchase
TLDR Metaplanet purchased 1,009 BTC worth $112M at $111,094 average price. The firm now holds 20,000 BTC, ranking sixth among public companies. Metaplanet targets 30,000 BTC by year-end 2025, up from 10,000 earlier. Shares fell 3.87% as investors weighed dilution risks from new funding. Metaplanet has expanded its Bitcoin holdings to 20,000 BTC after a [...] The post Japan’s Metaplanet Now Holds 20000 BTC After $112M Treasury Purchase appeared first on CoinCentral.
BTC
$108,717.7
-0.22%
PUBLIC
$0.05193
-4.45%
NOW
$0.00797
-0.12%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coincentral
2025/09/01 15:50
לַחֲלוֹק
At Least 610 Dead After Strong Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan
The post At Least 610 Dead After Strong Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline At least 610 people have died and more than a thousand have been injured after a powerful earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan near the country’s border with Pakistan, the latest in a series of deadly seismic events the country has faced in the past few years. Injured Afghan people receive treatment at a hospital after an earthquake in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad. AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Citing local authorities, the Associated Press reported that at least 1,300 people have been injured by the quake, and the death toll could rise further. The epicenter was at a depth of only 5 miles below the surface and such shallow quakes tend to be more destructive. According to The New York Times, aftershocks of the earthquake could be felt in Kabul throughout Sunday night, although it is unclear if there were any casualties in the Afghan capital, located 100 miles away from Jalalabad. Crucial Quote In a post on X, a spokesperson for Afghanistan’s Taliban run government, Zabihullah Mujahid, said: “Sadly, tonight’s earthquake has caused loss of life and property damage in some of our eastern provinces. Local officials and residents are currently engaged in rescue efforts for the affected people.” This is a developing story. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/siladityaray/2025/09/01/powerful-earthquake-in-afghanistan-kills-at-least-610-people-thousands-injured/
NEAR
$2.335
-3.43%
RISE
$0.012203
-9.95%
MORE
$0.0979
-3.24%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 15:49
לַחֲלוֹק
Forget Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaching $5 or Ripple (XRP) Overtaking Ethereum (ETH) in 2025, But One Coin Under $0.004 Could Reach $1
Cryptocurrency investors get pretty excited about wild forecasts like Dogecoin (DOGE) riding all the way to $5 or Ripple (XRP) flipping Ethereum (ETH) for the top spot. The market usually gives glowing returns to surprises, not to the biggest brands. Instead of investing money into the heavyweights, experts say the real deal meme token showing [...]]]>
REAL
$0.05653
-2.21%
GET
$0.008917
-2.39%
XRP
$2.764
-1.29%
לַחֲלוֹק
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/01 15:49
לַחֲלוֹק
What Crypto to Invest in for 2026? Analysts Favor ETH but Highlight a $0.035 Runner With 27x Potential
The post What Crypto to Invest in for 2026? Analysts Favor ETH but Highlight a $0.035 Runner With 27x Potential appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News When analysts discuss the best long-term strategies, Ethereum (ETH) always earns its place as a core allocation. Its role in powering decentralized finance and acting as a settlement layer makes ETH a must-hold. Yet, alongside that core, tactical allocations to promising presales are proving to be the real growth driver. Analysts studying crypto predictions are …
REAL
$0.05653
-2.21%
CORE
$0.4258
-4.07%
LAYER
$0.5038
-5.15%
לַחֲלוֹק
CoinPedia
2025/09/01 15:41
לַחֲלוֹק
חדשות פופולריות
יוֹתֵר
XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks’ staking model
Anni Group has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare for the launch of Hong Kong dollar stablecoin
Crypto Adoption One Growth Cycle Away From 5 Billion Users
$100 Trillion Crypto Market in Sight? Massive Growth Forecasted
XRP Price Watch: Bears in Control as $2.70 Support Faces Critical Test