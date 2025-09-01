2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Is XRP ETF Possible? Top Expert Shuts Down Speculations

Is XRP ETF Possible? Top Expert Shuts Down Speculations

The post Is XRP ETF Possible? Top Expert Shuts Down Speculations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The endless back-and-forth on whether an XRP ETF would ever matter seems to have finally met a full stop. Nate Geraci, who has built a reputation as one of the most expert ETF watchers, went straight to the point this week: Demand for a spot XRP fund is being badly misread. To him, it feels the same way people shrugged off Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs at first, only to watch billions pour in once the doors opened. You Might Also Like Geraci’s latest comment lands right at the time as the SEC’s table is overflowing: 92 crypto ETF filings are waiting. Out of those, the familiar Bitcoin and Ethereum get a few more products, but the real action has shifted. Solana has eight filings on record, XRP sits at seven, and the queue keeps growing. You heard it here first… People are severely underestimating investor demand for spot xrp & sol ETFs. Just like they did w/ spot btc & eth ETFs. — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) September 1, 2025 These all are not just random startups either. Names like WisdomTree, whose XRP ETF decision was pushed back on Aug. 25, and several heavyweight managers are filing amendments with October deadlines. A calendar for fall on the crypto market now feels like a set of alarms. Was XRP ‘next Bitcoin’ whole time? At the same time, a few signals have already been dropped on the institutional side. Thus, Canary Capital called XRP the only asset, besides Bitcoin, that actually resonates with Wall Street pros. Amplify is testing a different spin altogether, pitching an ETF that generates income from XRP options. Hard to argue, fund managers wouldn’t be filing without at least some expectation of approval. You Might Also Like And Geraci isn’t guessing from the sidelines. He was early on Bitcoin ETFs, and he was…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15492-0.86%
Threshold
T$0.0158-3.12%
Wormhole
W$0.07855-7.27%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 16:17
לַחֲלוֹק
Australia RBA Commodity Index SDR (YoY) climbed from previous -9% to -4.3% in August

Australia RBA Commodity Index SDR (YoY) climbed from previous -9% to -4.3% in August

The post Australia RBA Commodity Index SDR (YoY) climbed from previous -9% to -4.3% in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
SedraCoin
SDR$0.0000125-5.30%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.093-3.44%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017335-7.68%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 16:13
לַחֲלוֹק
Trump Family’s Crypto Project Sparks Intense Debate

Trump Family’s Crypto Project Sparks Intense Debate

The post Trump Family’s Crypto Project Sparks Intense Debate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unveiling The WLFI Token: Trump Family’s Crypto Project Sparks Intense Debate Skip to content Home Crypto News Unveiling the WLFI Token: Trump Family’s Crypto Project Sparks Intense Debate Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/wlfi-token-supply-details/
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.321-3.62%
WLFI
WLFI$0.216+332.00%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01201-4.75%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 16:12
לַחֲלוֹק
A-share listed company Sanwei Xinan is actively developing Web3.0 application scenarios, focusing on RWA and stablecoins

A-share listed company Sanwei Xinan is actively developing Web3.0 application scenarios, focusing on RWA and stablecoins

PANews reported on September 1st that Sanwei Xin'an stated on its interactive platform that the company has many years of technical expertise in blockchain security and spearheaded the development of China's first blockchain cryptography industry standard, "Technical Requirements for Blockchain Cryptography Applications." Its blockchain cryptographic machine has passed national commercial secrets certification and is being used in multiple blockchain infrastructure projects. Furthermore, the company's internationally certified FIPS HSM provides secure digital asset custody services, and its hardware wallet products have been deployed in digital currency exchanges. As Vice Chairman of the Hong Kong Web3.0 Standardization Association, Sanwei Xinan is actively participating in the development of standards for Web3.0 application scenarios such as stablecoins and RWA, and provides products and solutions for RWA data on-chain, hot and cold wallets, and asset custody.
Vice
VICE$0.01392+5.77%
Mixin
XIN$97.53-1.97%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0009155-3.61%
לַחֲלוֹק
PANews2025/09/01 16:12
לַחֲלוֹק
Broken Bound Empowers Crypto Community With BEBE Governance

Broken Bound Empowers Crypto Community With BEBE Governance

The post Broken Bound Empowers Crypto Community With BEBE Governance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Broken Bound, a popular cross-chain financial entity for memecoins, has unveiled a new governance model. Particularly, Broken Bound has introduced the BEBE governance model to provide token holders with direct decision-making power. At Broken Bound, power is shared and never centralized. 🗳️ 🏛️With BEBE governance, every token holder takes part in shaping the protocol. The community votes on proposals, approves upgrades, and guides the long-term direction of the ecosystem, ensuring that decisions remain in… pic.twitter.com/FFgkeCIh8h — Broken Bound (@Broken_Bound_) August 31, 2025 As Broken Bound revealed in its official X announcement, the new governance model is set to enhance decentralization by elevating the capabilities of the holders. Keeping this in view, the respective development signifies the platform’s approach toward an inclusive, collaborative, and transparent DeFi setting. With the launch of BEBE governance model, Broken Bound focuses on improving the abilities of the token holders. Hence, the new model permits them to have complete control over their tokens, bolstering decentralization and transparency. In this respect, the users get direct decision-making power via community systems to advance the ecosystem. In addition to this, Broken Bound is also opening community forums to enable discussions for future growth. In this respect, each of the participants is allowed to express their opinion. Apart from that, the contributors offering value via development, design, as well as other types of support get rewards in line with the latest governance model. Simultaneously, this guarantees the expansion of participation beyond just voting, making governance a collaborative, living procedure. Ultimately, every individual taking part in the ecosystem gets the chance to create a lasting impact, contributing to the ecosystem’s evolution with BEBE governance. Prioritizing Transparency and Decentralization in DeFi According to Broken Bound, the BEBE governance model stresses community-driven growth and decentralization in the wider DeFi landscape. Dissimilar to the…
GET
GET$0.008917-2.39%
CROSS
CROSS$0.20303-4.77%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001594+2.90%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 16:11
לַחֲלוֹק
Sweden Manufacturing PMI up to 55.3 in August from previous 54.2

Sweden Manufacturing PMI up to 55.3 in August from previous 54.2

The post Sweden Manufacturing PMI up to 55.3 in August from previous 54.2 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017335-7.68%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002835-3.50%
Forward
FORWARD$0.000191+85.25%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 16:10
לַחֲלוֹק
Sonic Labs Secures Approval for $200M Expansion into US Traditional Finance

Sonic Labs Secures Approval for $200M Expansion into US Traditional Finance

TLDR Sonic Labs will issue $200M in tokens for US TradFi expansion and ETF plans. 99.99% of votes supported the governance proposal, meeting quorum of 700M tokens. $100M will fund a Nasdaq PIPE reserve, $50M for an S token-tracking ETP. Sonic USA LLC will be formed in New York with a new CEO and local [...] The post Sonic Labs Secures Approval for $200M Expansion into US Traditional Finance appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.18992-4.74%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01201-4.75%
American Coin
USA$0.0000006361-7.04%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coincentral2025/09/01 16:09
לַחֲלוֹק
Gold, Silver shine as US Dollar sags amid thin trading conditions

Gold, Silver shine as US Dollar sags amid thin trading conditions

The post Gold, Silver shine as US Dollar sags amid thin trading conditions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Here is what you need to know on Monday, September 1: The US Dollar Index (DXY) is on the defensive at the beginning of a new week and a month, extending its bearish momentum, despite a risk-averse market environment. US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.19% -0.22% -0.04% 0.09% 0.09% -0.09% -0.03% EUR 0.19% -0.03% 0.09% 0.29% 0.28% 0.10% 0.16% GBP 0.22% 0.03% 0.00% 0.32% 0.31% 0.13% 0.24% JPY 0.04% -0.09% 0.00% 0.20% 0.15% -0.01% 0.05% CAD -0.09% -0.29% -0.32% -0.20% 0.00% -0.18% -0.08% AUD -0.09% -0.28% -0.31% -0.15% -0.01% -0.18% -0.08% NZD 0.09% -0.10% -0.13% 0.01% 0.18% 0.18% 0.11% CHF 0.03% -0.16% -0.24% -0.05% 0.08% 0.08% -0.11% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote). China’s private sector manufacturing activity unexpectedly returned to expansion in August, with a 50.5 reading, but the optimism is being offset by the trade quagmire and the tech sell-off on Wall Street indices last week. The Japanese stocks tracked the Wall Street decline, sending the benchmark Nikkei 225 index as much as 2% lower on the day. Chinese indices were a mixed bag. On Friday, a US court ruled that President Donald Trump’s global tariffs, unilaterally imposed, as largely illegal. However, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in a Fox News interview on Sunday that…
FOX Token
FOX$0.02781-5.27%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.321-3.62%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00205741-3.32%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 16:08
לַחֲלוֹק
Metaplanet’s Bitcoin strategy on the ropes after 54% decline – Details

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin strategy on the ropes after 54% decline – Details

The post Metaplanet’s Bitcoin strategy on the ropes after 54% decline – Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Despite Bitcoin’s recent price gains, Metaplanet’s stock has fallen by 54% since June, slowing its “flywheel” strategy. This is why CEO Simon Gerovich is pursuing alternative fundraising to continue growing the company’s Bitcoin reserves. Tokyo-listed Metaplanet, known for its aggressive Bitcoin [BTC] accumulation, is facing mounting pressure after its share price continued to slide. Despite Bitcoin gaining by roughly 2% over the same period, Metaplanet’s shares have fallen by 54% since mid-June – Putting its capital-raising “flywheel” under strain. For those unaware, the “flywheel” strategy is a mechanism in which a company leverages rising stock prices to secure funding through MS warrants issued to its key investor, Evo Fund.  Metaplanet’s performance till date Needless to say, the sharp decline has made warrant exercises less attractive, squeezing liquidity and slowing the company’s Bitcoin acquisition strategy, according to a report by Bloomberg. According to Google Finance, the stock was also trading at 879 JPY at press time, down 2.22% in the last 24 hours and down 23.63% over the past month. Meanwhile, Metaplanet currently holds 18,991 BTC. It is now ranked as the seventh-largest public corporate Bitcoin holder.  The firm has also set ambitious targets, with goals to expand its holdings to 100,000 BTC by the end of 2026 and 210,000 BTC by 2027. Metaplanet’s “flywheel” strategy loses traction Now, with its traditional “flywheel” strategy losing traction due to the recent stock decline, Gerovich is exploring alternative fundraising avenues. In fact, just recently, Metaplanet announced plans to raise approximately 130.3 billion yen ($880 million) via a public share offering in overseas markets. Additionally, shareholders will vote on 1 September regarding the issuance of up to 555 million preferred shares. These could generate as much as 555 billion yen ($3.7 billion). In an interview with Bloomberg, Gerovich described the preferred shares…
Bitcoin
BTC$108,700.75-0.24%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017335-7.68%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02706-1.16%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 16:05
לַחֲלוֹק
EUR/GBP holds positive ground above 0.8650 on hotter-than-expected German CPI data

EUR/GBP holds positive ground above 0.8650 on hotter-than-expected German CPI data

The post EUR/GBP holds positive ground above 0.8650 on hotter-than-expected German CPI data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/GBP strengthens to near 0.8660 in Monday’s early European session.  The French PM will hold a confidence vote on September 8, bringing back fears of recession.  Analysts expect the BoE will not cut interest rates for the remainder of the year. The EUR/GBP cross gains momentum to around 0.8660 during the early European trading hours on Monday. The hotter-than-expected preliminary reading of Germany’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) report provides some support to the Euro (EUR). The European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde is scheduled to speak later on Monday.   The recent German inflation data showed that the country’s CPI rose 2.2% YoY in August, compared to 2.0% in July, exceeding the estimation of 2.1%. The HICP climbed 2.1% YoY in August versus 1.8% prior, above the consensus of 2.0%. The rise in inflation has led to uncertainty regarding future ECB actions and prompted investors to reassess the likelihood of ECB rate cuts. Nonetheless, France faces a new political crisis as Prime Minister François Bayrou is expected to lose a confidence vote. Opinion polls from Reuters showed that most French people now want new national elections, pointing to deepening dissatisfaction with politics and a risk of lasting uncertainty. This, in turn, might exert some selling pressure on the shared currency. Traders will take more cues from the flash Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data from the Eurozone, which is due later on Tuesday.  On the other hand, traders reduce their bets on the Bank of England (BoE) interest rate cut after a series of hawkish economic data, which might support the GBP. BoE Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Catherine Mann last week also argued in favor of holding interest rates at their current levels for a longer period, with inflationary pressures turning out to be persistent. Pound Sterling FAQs The Pound…
NEAR
NEAR$2.335-3.43%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012203-9.95%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0979-3.24%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 16:04
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks’ staking model

Anni Group has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare for the launch of Hong Kong dollar stablecoin

Crypto Adoption One Growth Cycle Away From 5 Billion Users

$100 Trillion Crypto Market in Sight? Massive Growth Forecasted

XRP Price Watch: Bears in Control as $2.70 Support Faces Critical Test