The official Litecoin account on X portrays XRP as a scam-like illusion with exaggerated promises of widespread banking adoption. Recently, the handler of the Litecoin X account launched a sarcastic attack against XRP. The post, which Litecoin tagged ‘Fun Fact,’ began with a description of how a comet smells. Litecoin noted that the smell of a comet is unpleasant, describing it as a mix of urine, rotten eggs, almonds, and burning matches. It then equated this unpleasant odor to the perceived absurdity of XRP’s value proposition. Litecoin Slams XRP-SWIFT Replacement Narrative According to Litecoin, XRP is being marketed to retail investors under the illusion that demand for the token will skyrocket in the future, based on the assumption that global banking systems are secretly planning to adopt it as a replacement for SWIFT. The XRP-SWIFT replacement narrative has been a longstanding topic of discussion in the community. But Litecoin has now dismissed this view as a baseless fantasy. Furthermore, Litecoin mocked XRP promoters for allegedly misleading investors about the token’s prospects. It went on to claim that “the president is sleeping with Brad Garlicmouse”—a metaphor ridiculing the widely perceived notion that Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse is promoting XRP at the highest levels of U.S. government. XRP Community Reacts As expected, members of the XRP community did not find the tweet amusing and engaged Litecoin in a war of words. Some XRP enthusiasts suggested that the post was merely an attempt by Litecoin officials to remain relevant in the cryptocurrency sector https://twitter.com/uncle_yoshy/status/1962169111053734027 One community member suggested a Bitcoin maximalist may have hacked Litecoin’s official X account. For context, such disparaging statements about XRP have historically emerged from the Bitcoin community. Meanwhile, an X user referred to Litecoin as "a new meme coin" that is about to launch on XRPL, the underlying blockchain of XRP. Popular legal expert Bill Morgan ridiculed Litecoin for losing its relevance and dominance. He stressed that it has been a long time since the coin last ranked among the top five cryptocurrencies, and he doesn’t recall when it last achieved this ranking. He highlighted XRP’s current dominance, noting that the asset is now one of the top three coins. https://twitter.com/Belisarius2020/status/1962061539793686593 Interestingly, the co-founder of Flare Networks, Hugo Phillion, also took subtle shade at Litecoin. He suggested that Dogecoin and Stellar hold a higher priority than the coin. Hugo indicated that while Dogecoin and Stellar are the 8th and 15th biggest cryptocurrencies globally, Litecoin currently sits in the 21st position. "Stop Taking Things Too Seriously" Meanwhile, Litecoin posted a follow-up comment, indicating that the XRP community reacts much more aggressively to criticism. Litecoin recounted how people laughed and made little pushbacks when it criticized itself and Solana. However, its criticism of XRP has led to two days of backlash and the threat of legal action. It subsequently urged XRP holders to "stop taking X posts seriously." https://twitter.com/litecoin/status/1962340634309919151