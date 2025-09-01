2025-09-02 Tuesday

Bitcoin (BTC) Nearing a Bottom? Prepare for a Potential Reversal

Bitcoin (BTC) has continued to plough a furrow to the downside, dropping below $108,000. However, the number one cryptocurrency is now heavily oversold and therefore a reversal makes perfect sense. When could this potential reversal arrive, and what are the upside targets?
Cryptodaily2025/09/01 16:33
Crypto Hacks Jump 15% in August with $163M Lost Across 16 Major Exploits

Crypto hacks surged 15% in August with $163M stolen across 16 major exploits according to PeckShield data exceeding July's $142M total as hackers targeted exchanges, DeFi protocols, and individual holders through increasingly sophisticated social engineering attacks with single Bitcoin holder losing $91.4M after attackers posed as hardware wallet support agents.
Coinstats2025/09/01 16:30
XRP Price Path to $50? Bitcoin Investor Predicts “Controlled Launch” if Ripple Becomes a U.S. Bank

XRP price is sitting at about $2.72, but one Bitcoin investor thinks it could make a huge leap all the way to $50. His argument isn’t based on hype or wild speculation.  Instead, it comes down to a major regulatory move that could turn Ripple into a full-scale U.S. bank and put XRP right at
Coinstats2025/09/01 16:30
Ethena $36M Revenue Sparks Rally as ENA Targets $0.68 Breakout

Ethena (ENA) is currently consolidating near $0.63, forming a triangle pattern may signal an upcoming breakout or breakdown. Levels of interest are $0.68 resistance and $0.60 support. Currently, ENA is trading at $0.63113 and has a 24-hour volume of $874.51 million. Its market cap is $4.18 billion and has a market dominance of 0.11%. ENA […]
Tronweekly2025/09/01 16:30
2025 Best & Most Profitable Cloud Mining Platforms: Free Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin & Ethereum Mining Apps for Passive Income

In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, one of the easiest ways to earn without managing expensive hardware is through cloud mining.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/01 16:27
Japan Post Bank To Roll Out DCJPY Digital Currency in 2026

TLDR Japan Post Bank will launch yen-backed DCJPY in FY2026 on DeCurret’s blockchain. Customers can convert deposits to DCJPY 1:1 for instant settlement of assets. Bank manages ¥190T deposits, with 120M accounts eligible for DCJPY use. DCJPY aims to support securities, NFTs, and government subsidy distribution. Japan Post Bank has announced plans to introduce its [...] The post Japan Post Bank To Roll Out DCJPY Digital Currency in 2026 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/01 16:26
Europe Is Finished – Robert Kiyosaki Says Bitcoin Is the Escape Route

The post Europe Is Finished – Robert Kiyosaki Says Bitcoin Is the Escape Route appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Markets are facing another round of turbulence, and Robert Kiyosaki believes the cracks are widening fast. The outspoken investor argues that government debt markets across Europe and the West are showing signs of collapse, pushing savers toward assets that can’t be inflated away. According to Kiyosaki, sovereign bonds that were once viewed as the backbone of financial stability are now hemorrhaging value. British debt has fallen by nearly a third, European bonds are down close to a quarter, and U.S. Treasuries have shed more than 10% since 2020. He warned that these figures reflect a broader unraveling of the financial system, not just a temporary downturn. Civil Unrest on the Horizon In his latest remarks, the Rich Dad Poor Dad author went beyond numbers, predicting political and social stress in Europe if the economic spiral continues. He suggested France could be heading for a debt crisis that sparks revolt, while Germany risks widespread unrest if growth fails to return. For Kiyosaki, the lesson is clear: clinging to the old 60/40 mix of stocks and bonds is a recipe for disaster. Instead, he advocates building protection through scarce resources — especially gold, silver, and Bitcoin. He noted that central banks in Asia, including Japan and China, have been quietly selling U.S. bonds and stocking up on precious metals, a trend he views as a roadmap for individual investors. Gold Breaks Records, Bitcoin Struggles The timing of his call coincides with precious metals roaring to new highs. Gold futures are now trading around $3,500 — the highest in history — while silver has climbed to levels not seen in over a decade. Both rallies have been fueled by uncertainty over how the Federal Reserve will handle rate cuts in its upcoming meeting. Bitcoin, however, is telling a different story. After briefly…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 16:25
Aave Horizon tops $50M in deposits days after launch

The post Aave Horizon tops $50M in deposits days after launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aave Horizon has surpassed $50 million in deposits within days of its launch, while early borrowing activity has already reached $6.2 million, primarily in USDC. Summary Aave Horizon has surpassed $50 million in deposits just days after launch, dominated by RLUSD and USDC. Borrowing activity is still modest at $6.2 million, with nearly all loans taken in USDC. Just days after launch, Aave Labs’ institutional lending platform Horizon has already surpassed $50 million in deposits. While borrowing activity remains modest at around $6.2 million, the rapid inflow of liquidity highlights growing institutional interest in tokenized assets and on-chain credit markets. The bulk of the deposits so far have come in RLUSD ($26.1M) and USDC ($8M), with USDC accounting for nearly all borrowing activity at $6.19 million, according to live market data. Other supported assets like GHO, tokenized U.S. Treasuries, and collateralized loan obligations have yet to see borrow-side traction. Source: Aave Horizon RWA market | aave.com How Aave Horizon works Behind the scenes, Horizon operates through a system of segregated pools — one set for tokenized RWAs, and another for stablecoin liquidity. Qualified users, vetted and permissioned by RWA issuers, can supply their tokenized assets (such as USTB/USCC by Superstate and JTRSY/JAAA by Centrifuge) into designated RWA pools. Once deposited, these assets serve as collateral for borrowing stablecoins like USDC, RLUSD, or GHO from the corresponding liquidity pools. USDt-b, Ethena’s synthetic, yield-bearing stablecoin, is also set to be added to the platform. Source: aave.com On the other side of the market, liquidity providers — who don’t require any permissions — supply stablecoins into these lending pools, earning yield from institutional borrowers. The result is a two-sided market: institutional-grade collateral flows in from regulated entities, while stablecoin liquidity is sourced from the broader DeFi ecosystem. Source: https://crypto.news/aave-horizon-tops-50m-in-deposits-days-after-launch/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 16:21
XRP Army Reacts as Litecoin Calls XRP Hype ‘Cosmic Delusion’

The official Litecoin account on X portrays XRP as a scam-like illusion with exaggerated promises of widespread banking adoption.  Recently, the handler of the Litecoin X account launched a sarcastic attack against XRP. The post, which Litecoin tagged ‘Fun Fact,’ began with a description of how a comet smells. Litecoin noted that the smell of a comet is unpleasant, describing it as a mix of urine, rotten eggs, almonds, and burning matches. It then equated this unpleasant odor to the perceived absurdity of XRP’s value proposition. Litecoin Slams XRP-SWIFT Replacement Narrative According to Litecoin, XRP is being marketed to retail investors under the illusion that demand for the token will skyrocket in the future, based on the assumption that global banking systems are secretly planning to adopt it as a replacement for SWIFT. The XRP-SWIFT replacement narrative has been a longstanding topic of discussion in the community. But Litecoin has now dismissed this view as a baseless fantasy. Furthermore, Litecoin mocked XRP promoters for allegedly misleading investors about the token’s prospects. It went on to claim that “the president is sleeping with Brad Garlicmouse”—a metaphor ridiculing the widely perceived notion that Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse is promoting XRP at the highest levels of U.S. government. XRP Community Reacts As expected, members of the XRP community did not find the tweet amusing and engaged Litecoin in a war of words. Some XRP enthusiasts suggested that the post was merely an attempt by Litecoin officials to remain relevant in the cryptocurrency sector https://twitter.com/uncle_yoshy/status/1962169111053734027 One community member suggested a Bitcoin maximalist may have hacked Litecoin’s official X account. For context, such disparaging statements about XRP have historically emerged from the Bitcoin community. Meanwhile, an X user referred to Litecoin as "a new meme coin" that is about to launch on XRPL, the underlying blockchain of XRP. Popular legal expert Bill Morgan ridiculed Litecoin for losing its relevance and dominance. He stressed that it has been a long time since the coin last ranked among the top five cryptocurrencies, and he doesn’t recall when it last achieved this ranking. He highlighted XRP’s current dominance, noting that the asset is now one of the top three coins. https://twitter.com/Belisarius2020/status/1962061539793686593 Interestingly, the co-founder of Flare Networks, Hugo Phillion, also took subtle shade at Litecoin. He suggested that Dogecoin and Stellar hold a higher priority than the coin. Hugo indicated that while Dogecoin and Stellar are the 8th and 15th biggest cryptocurrencies globally, Litecoin currently sits in the 21st position. "Stop Taking Things Too Seriously" Meanwhile, Litecoin posted a follow-up comment, indicating that the XRP community reacts much more aggressively to criticism. Litecoin recounted how people laughed and made little pushbacks when it criticized itself and Solana. However, its criticism of XRP has led to two days of backlash and the threat of legal action. It subsequently urged XRP holders to "stop taking X posts seriously." https://twitter.com/litecoin/status/1962340634309919151
The Crypto Basic2025/09/01 16:20
Bitcoin slides to $107K as whales offload $4B over weekend

BTC whales sold over the weekend, not only preventing a late Sunday rally, but pressuring the price to the $107,000 range on low liquidity.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/01 16:20
