Trump Plan for Gaza Proposes Tokenized Land and Digital Housing Program
TLDR A 38-page Trump-linked Gaza plan proposes U.S. trusteeship for 10 years. Palestinians would receive digital tokens for land, redeemable for housing. The plan includes building up to eight AI-powered “smart cities” in Gaza. Civil rights groups criticized the plan as land theft and potentially illegal. A reported plan for post-war Gaza linked to the [...] The post Trump Plan for Gaza Proposes Tokenized Land and Digital Housing Program appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/01 16:53
A New Way To Honor America’s Workers
The post A New Way To Honor America’s Workers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As we fire up our grills and celebrate the achievements of American workers for the 143rd year this Labor Day, let’s spotlight a powerful idea: Giving workers a real stake in the wealth they help create. That’s the promise of employee ownership and, specifically, employee stock ownership plans, or ESOPs. They enable workers to become co-owners of the companies they help build. With 30-plus years helping create ESOPs and observing workers as owners, I can’t think of a better way to honor Labor Day than letting employee-owners speak about the role ownership has played in their lives. Hopefully, policymakers will read their stories – compiled by the Expanding ESOPs coalition – and make it easier for more workers to become owners. A New Way to Honor America’s Workers – Employee Ownership getty Through the accounts of Mustafa Abou-Taleb of Proponent, the world’s largest independent, employee-owned distributor of aircraft parts and supplies, and Austin Evans of the Nashville marketing agency 5by5, we grasp how employee ownership isn’t just a financial benefit but also a catalyst for dignity, stability, and purpose. Mustafa Abou-Taleb was nine years into a marketing job when he became restless. While working with Proponent, a client, he had noticed employees were genuinely happy and engaged. The reason? They were owners. He was stunned that Proponent’s ESOP allowed employees to build substantial retirement savings without contributing a dime beyond their work. At his agency, he had no 401(k) and every dollar saved came from his paycheck. “I wish someone would poach me,” he joked to his client contact when she told him a team member had been recruited to another company. Soon after, he joined Proponent’s marketing team. “What drew me in was the ESOP,” he says. “I sensed something special, but it wasn’t until I saw my first…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 16:52
Glassnode: Bitcoin long-term holders sold about 97,000 BTC last Friday, setting a new year high
PANews reported on September 1st that according to Glassnode data, selling activity by long-term Bitcoin (LTH) holders has recently accelerated, with the 14-day moving average showing increased activity, but still within the normal range for the current cycle and below the peak in October-November 2024. Last Friday, LTH sold approximately 97,000 BTC in a single day, making it the largest single-day sell-off this year. Judging from the holding period of tokens, this batch of BTC sold mainly came from the following groups: About 34,500 BTC held for 1-2 years About 16,600 BTC held for 6-12 months About 16,000 BTC held for 3-5 years The above groups together accounted for about 70% of the total selling volume.
PANews
2025/09/01 16:51
Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Price Prediction: Smart Money Buys $300K as Price Eyes Breakout Towards $0.07
The post Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Price Prediction: Smart Money Buys $300K as Price Eyes Breakout Towards $0.07 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pudgy Penguins is holding above key support near $0.03, with participants watching closely to see if it can spark the next breakout or slip back towards lower levels. Pudgy Penguins has been holding steady around the $0.03 zone, showing signs that buyers are not ready to give up just yet. The chart setup looks similar to its last big breakout, which makes the market watchers curious about whether history could repeat itself. Pudgy Penguins Fractal Mirrors Previous Breakout Run Pudgy Penguins is mirroring its earlier breakout structure, where the last channel break triggered a +350% run. The current chart shared by Smith shows price flagging beneath a descending resistance while still holding above the 50 EMA, a technical alignment that mirrors the previous fractal almost exactly. As long as the moving average continues to act as dynamic support, the setup remains constructive, hinting that momentum could re-emerge once the downtrend line gives way. Pudgy Penguins mirrors its past breakout pattern, holding above the 50 EMA as traders eye a potential 300% rally. Source: Smith via X If the fractal continues to play out, a clean breakout from this flag could fuel another +300–350% leg, pushing PENGU toward higher ranges last seen in the summer run. The key to validation remains the break of the descending channel. Smart Money Flows Into Pudgy Penguins Fresh data from The Solana Post highlights Pudgy Penguins as the most bought token by smart money over the past three days, according to StalkChain. With over $300K in net buys, PENGU outpaced other notable tokens like JTO and GP, securing the top spot on the leaderboard. PENGU leads smart money inflows with $300K net buys, outpacing JTO and GP as accumulation builds momentum. Source: The Solana Post via X Analyst notes point out that this pattern of…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 16:50
Spain HCOB Manufacturing PMI rose from previous 51.9 to 54.3 in August
The post Spain HCOB Manufacturing PMI rose from previous 51.9 to 54.3 in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 16:49
XRP Price Prediction: Smart Money Accumulate 340M Tokens as ETF Approval Odds Hit 95%
TLDR XRP whales accumulated 340 million tokens over two weeks, bringing total holdings to 7.84 billion XRP Bloomberg analysts raised XRP spot ETF approval odds to 95% following synchronized SEC filings from major firms XRP futures launched on Coinbase Derivatives and CME, meeting SEC’s six-month requirement for ETF approval XRP market cap reached $132 billion [...] The post XRP Price Prediction: Smart Money Accumulate 340M Tokens as ETF Approval Odds Hit 95% appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/01 16:47
Metaplanet (3350) Hits 20K BTC, Overtakes Riot Platforms to Become 6th-Largest Corporate Holder
The post Metaplanet (3350) Hits 20K BTC, Overtakes Riot Platforms to Become 6th-Largest Corporate Holder appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metaplanet Inc. (3350) bought another 1,009 bitcoin BTC$109,603.45, bringing its total treasury to 20,000 BTC and overtaking Riot Platforms (RIOT) to become the corporation with the sixth-largest treasury holdings of the largest cryptocurrency. The purchase, valued at roughly 16.5 billion yen ($112 million), demonstrates the Tokyo-based company’s commitment to positioning bitcoin as a core reserve asset. Its total bitcoin purchases now amount to 302.3 billion yen at an average cost of 15.1 million yen per BTC, according to a filing released Monday. The pace of the firm’s bitcoin accumulation has made it Asia’s most prominent publicly traded adopter of the cryptocurrency. From July 1 to Sept. 1, the company achieved a BTC yield of 30.7%, while its multiple to net asset value (mNAV) sits just below 2. Shares of Metaplanet fell 5.5% to 831 yen. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/01/metaplanet-bitcoin-purchase-takes-holdings-to-20k-btc-overtaking-riot-platforms
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 16:47
Christine Lagarde says Trump’s push to oust Fed officials risks global economy
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde on Monday said Donald Trump’s push to remove top Federal Reserve officials poses a “very serious danger for the U.S. economy and the world economy,” according to her interview with Radio Classique. The comments came just days after a U.S. federal court ruled that most of Trump’s previous tariffs […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/01 16:46
Solana Alpenglow Upgrade Wins 99% Support to Cut Finality to 150ms
TLDR Over 99% of Solana votes back Alpenglow, reducing finality from 12.8s to 150ms. Quorum reached with two days left before final governance vote closes Tuesday. Upgrade introduces Votor and Rotor to replace TowerBFT and proof-of-history. Firedancer validator client to launch later in 2025, adding network diversity. Solana community is preparing for a historic upgrade [...] The post Solana Alpenglow Upgrade Wins 99% Support to Cut Finality to 150ms appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/01 16:45
PENGU price slides 35% from local top, analyst eyes next leg higher in September
PENGU price is down 35% from its July peak, with rising volume and oversold signals hinting at a possible rebound as analyst eyes September upswing.
Crypto.news
2025/09/01 16:43
