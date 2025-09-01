2025-09-02 Tuesday

Italy HCOB Manufacturing PMI increased to 50.4 in August from previous 49.8

Italy HCOB Manufacturing PMI increased to 50.4 in August from previous 49.8

BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 17:07
Alpenglow Upgrade Passed! Solana Undergoes a Major Restructuring, Completely Overhauling Consensus, Economics, and Security Models

Alpenglow Upgrade Passed! Solana Undergoes a Major Restructuring, Completely Overhauling Consensus, Economics, and Security Models

By Frank, PANews Although it has not received widespread attention, the Solana network has ushered in a major consensus and performance upgrade as expected. On September 1st, the Solana network's Alpenglow proposal (SIMD-0326) was officially approved by a community vote. The core achievement of this upgrade is to reduce the network's deterministic block finality time from approximately 12.8 seconds to a target range of 100-150 milliseconds. However, Alpenglow is not simply a parameter adjustment or optimization; it is a reshaping of the Solana network's consensus layer. Its impact goes far beyond performance improvements. More importantly, it has the potential to comprehensively transform Solana's consensus mechanism, economic model, and future development direction. In short, this transformation will have far-reaching implications for the entire ecosystem. The final confirmation time is reduced from 13 seconds to 150 milliseconds, but it is not just a speed increase Alpenglow is a new consensus protocol proposal for Solana. It was first officially introduced by Anza at the Solana Accelerate conference in New York City in May. Anza is the team behind Agave, Solana's primary validator client, as well as several tooling and critical infrastructure upgrades on the network over the past few years. The core of Alpenglow is to significantly improve network performance by reconstructing Solana's consensus mechanism. Due to the changes in the consensus mechanism, the economic model structure of the entire network is also affected. Technically, Alpenglow has two core components: the new finality engine Votor and the high-performance data transmission layer Rotor. Before understanding the significant changes brought about by these components, it's perhaps helpful to review Solana's current consensus system, which primarily consists of Proof of History (PoH) and Tower BFT. Under the current system, Solana's network requires two confirmations for a block to be confirmed: "optimistic confirmation" and "final confirmation." "Optimistic confirmation" means that after a user submits a transaction, the transaction status typically changes to "confirmed" within approximately 500-600 milliseconds. This means that the block containing the transaction has been voted on and approved by validators representing more than two-thirds of the network's stake. However, in reality, "optimistic confirmation" is only a preliminary confirmation and is not theoretically irreversible. A true, definitive final status, "finally confirmed," requires a lengthy process. Under the Tower BFT mechanism, a block must reach the so-called "maximum lock" state, which requires the network to confirm at least 31 subsequent blocks consecutively after the block. The entire process takes approximately 12.8 to 13 seconds. In other words, while the optimistic confirmation time is typically only a few hundred milliseconds, the final confirmation of the entire block takes around 13 seconds. This process not only slows down the overall network speed but also consumes a significant amount of computing resources. Nearly 75% of transactions on the Solana chain are voting transactions. In the new solution, Alpenglow's Votor mechanism will completely replace Tower BFT and transfer the core consensus activities from on-chain to off-chain. The core change in the Votor mechanism is that validators no longer broadcast voting transactions on-chain. Instead, they exchange voting information directly over a dedicated network. Once a block leader has collected enough votes, they use efficient BLS signature aggregation technology to aggregate hundreds or thousands of signatures into a compact "finality certificate," which is then published on-chain as evidence. This process significantly reduces the amount of data required to be written to the ledger. In addition, the Votor mechanism also has a dual-track voting mechanism. For each proposed block, the network will attempt to reach final confirmation through two paths. Fast finality path (single round): If a block quickly obtains signatures from validators representing 80% or more of the total stake, it will be finalized immediately, with a target latency of approximately 100 milliseconds. Slow finality path (two-round): If the first round of voting collects between 60% and 80% of signatures, the network initiates a second round of voting. If the second round also receives more than 60% of signatures, the block is also finalized, with a target latency of approximately 150 milliseconds. In addition to solving the problem of how to confirm blocks and reduce the size of the block ledger, it is also necessary to solve the problem of how to quickly send the data required for block confirmation to all validators. Votor is the main mechanism for solving the former, and Rotor is the core component for solving the latter. Solana currently uses the Turbine block propagation protocol. Turbine employs a hierarchical tree-like structure to propagate block data, requiring data to traverse multiple layers of nodes before reaching the edge of the network. Rotor simplifies this model to a single-hop relay model. In this model, the leader splits the block into many small data fragments. The leader then sends these fragments directly to a set of selected relay nodes, which then broadcast the fragments to all other validators in the network. This single-hop model significantly reduces the number of network hops required for data propagation, thereby significantly reducing latency. Solana abandons Proof of History (POH) in consensus mechanism reconstruction As part of this change, Solana will abandon Proof of History (PoH), which was one of the most distinctive innovations of the Solana network. In Alpenglow's new mechanism, Rotor's efficient propagation and Votor's fast voting compress the block generation and confirmation cycle to just a few hundred milliseconds. On such a short timescale, maintaining a high-precision global clock that continuously performs cryptographic calculations becomes unnecessary and even becomes a performance overhead. Therefore, Alpenglow adopts a simpler solution: a fixed 400 millisecond block time, with each validator independently maintaining a timeout timer locally. If the validator receives data from the leader within the expected time, it votes; if the timeout is exceeded, it votes to skip the time slot. The trade-offs between economic models and security structure changes In addition to performance improvements, the new Alpenglow architecture also has a significant impact on many aspects of the economic model. First, on-chain voting fees will be eliminated. Currently, a significant cost for validators is the cost of each on-chain vote, which costs approximately 2 SOL per epoch (two days). Alpenglow will utilize a fixed Validator Admission Ticket (VAT). According to the proposal, this fee will initially be set at approximately 1.6 SOL per epoch, is non-refundable, and will be burned. On the one hand, the VAT design can reduce validators' voting transaction costs by 20%, and on the other hand, this destruction can further curb SOL inflation. According to PANews statistics, there are currently approximately 1,000 validators on the Solana network, so the estimated destruction amount per epoch is approximately 1,600 SOL, or approximately 296,000 SOL per year. However, this destruction amount only accounts for approximately 1.1% of the annual increase (calculated at the current inflation rate of 4.3%). Additionally, there have been reports that the upgrade will reduce the minimum stake required for validators from 4,850 SOL to 450 SOL. However, this claim appears to lack sufficient support. According to Alpenglow's proposal, the upgraded Solana network will still use staking to determine a validator's share of block leadership. Furthermore, the specific details of the new staking plan have not yet been announced. However, Alpenglow isn't simply about speed and security. It reduces the existing 33% Byzantine defense ceiling to 20% and introduces a "20+20" resilience model. This model ensures that as long as malicious (Byzantine) nodes hold no more than 20% of the network's stake, the protocol will not experience erroneous states (such as double spends). This ensures that even if another 20% of the network's nodes become offline or unresponsive due to network issues, hardware failure, or other reasons, the protocol can continue to generate and confirm new blocks. Will MEV be completely extinct? Proposal 0326 is just the beginning In addition to the obvious impact on the economic model, as Alpenglow shortens the block confirmation time to 150 milliseconds, it also affects multiple ecological roles in the Solana network, among which MEV may be the most affected. Under the current model, the approximately 600 millisecond window from when a transaction is packaged by the leader to when it is finally optimistically confirmed is a living space for arbitrageurs or sandwich attackers. Once the confirmation time is compressed exponentially, this arbitrage space will be almost completely closed. Of course, it is not ruled out that some MEV participants with top-level server facilities will be able to continue similar activities, but it is inevitable that the cost of arbitrage and malicious behavior will also increase significantly. Additionally, many existing RPC providers and some Solana ecosystem projects may face the need to simultaneously rebuild their products with this architectural redesign. Of course, with the performance improvements, there may be greater room for development for performance-critical products in gaming, the metaverse, and payment sectors. However, this Alpenglow will be a long process, and the SIMD-0326 proposal that was approved this time is only a very basic solution, just a proposal that the community confirms the direction. In the community discussion, we can see that there will be a large number of SIMD proposals to continue to move forward, such as whether the specific VAT will be determined as 1.6 SOL, or the relay validator rewards during broadcasting, and the future staking income distribution model. According to the timeline, Alpenglow's mainnet deployment is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2026. Community discussions indicate that the majority of participants strongly support this new change. However, some believe that the 20% reduction in voting fees and the profound impact of MEV may further impact the economic balance of the Solana ecosystem. Summarize Regardless, with the successful passage of the SIMD-0326 proposal, Solana's Alpenglow upgrade will continue to move forward. Community voting on key issues is likely to be frequent in the near future. For investors, these votes may impact future revenue structures. This process will inevitably involve numerous engineering challenges and economic considerations. SIMD-0326 is just the beginning; whether Alpenglow will be the holy grail of performance or a Pandora's box remains to be seen.
PANews2025/09/01 17:06
Alibaba Shares Soar 18.5% On Strong AI And E-Commerce Outlook

Alibaba Shares Soar 18.5% On Strong AI And E-Commerce Outlook

The logo for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.'s cloud unit displayed on a banner during the Alibaba Cloud AI Tech Day event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. Samsul Said/Bloomberg Shares of Alibaba surged 18.5% in Hong Kong on Monday as investors were encouraged by Chinese web giant's progress in AI and its core e-commerce business despite a sizzling price war in the food-delivery sector that is hurting its profitability. The Hangzhou-based behemoth now sports a market capitalization of HK$2.7 trillion ($346.5 billion) in the Asian financial hub. Its dual-listed shares rallied 13.5% in New York on Friday, after the company reported a strong set of results for the three months that ended in June. Cofounder Jack Ma, who stepped down from the helm in 2019 but still derives his net worth partly from a company stake, is now the country's eighth richest man with a fortune of $28.3 billion, according to the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires list. Investors were wowed by Alibaba's growth in AI. The company's cloud computing arm, the Cloud Intelligence Group, reported a better-than-expected 26% rise in revenues to 33.4 billion yuan ($4.7 billion), while sales of AI-related products maintained triple-digit year-on-year growth in the quarter. Cloud revenue growth could accelerate over the next two years, amid strong demand for the company's products that help to run AI-related services, Chelsey Tam, a Hong Kong-based analyst at research firm Morningstar, wrote in a September 1 research note. Wang Xiaoyan, a Shanghai-based analyst at research firm 86Research, says by WeChat that Alibaba's investment in this area, which is more aggressive than peers, is helping to cement its lead. To investors, such progress offers ample reasons to overlook short-term pains like the company's dip in profitability, says Wang.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 17:01
Straits Millennium Receives Singapore Payment License for Digital Asset Trading

Straits Millennium Receives Singapore Payment License for Digital Asset Trading

Traditional finance group enters regulated crypto market with institutional focus
Blockhead2025/09/01 17:00
Austria Unemployment Rate climbed from previous 6.7% to 7% in August

Austria Unemployment Rate climbed from previous 6.7% to 7% in August

BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 16:58
DeAgentAI: The intelligent layer that emerges at the intersection of Sui ecology and AI track

DeAgentAI: The intelligent layer that emerges at the intersection of Sui ecology and AI track

DeAgentAI is a decentralized artificial intelligence infrastructure project. With its leading position in the Sui ecosystem , underlying technological innovation , and strong capital endorsement , it is rapidly emerging and becoming one of the most noteworthy emerging forces in the field of Crypto and AI integration. This report analyzes DeAgentAI's investment value from three perspectives: its Sui ecosystem moat , underlying AI innovation , and dual capital backing . DeAgentAI has built unparalleled strategic advantages through deep cultivation of Sui, leading the AI race with its framework technology that addresses the "consensus, identity, and continuity" trilemma. Strategic investments from Momentum and Silicon Valley's Valkyrie Fund demonstrate strong market confidence and technological prowess. 1. Deeply Cultivating the Sui Ecosystem: Building Unparalleled Strategic Advantages DeAgentAI's success is closely tied to its strategic choice of Sui as its primary ecosystem. As a high-performance Layer 1 designed for high scalability and low latency, Sui's unique architecture provides an ideal environment for deploying complex AI applications. 1.1 Why Sui? Infrastructure tailored for AI Sui's architectural features are a natural fit with the needs of AI applications: Object-Centric Model : Unlike the traditional account model, Sui treats on-chain assets as independent "objects", providing great flexibility for defining data-rich on-chain entities such as AI agents and their complex states and memories. Transaction Parallelization : Sui is able to process non-interdependent transactions in parallel, enabling extremely high throughput (testnet peaked at 297,000 TPS) and near-instant transaction finality (~400 milliseconds), which is critical for supporting the large number of high-frequency interactions that may arise from AI agent networks. 1.2 Establishing Ecosystem Leadership DeAgentAI's leadership in the Sui ecosystem has been validated by objective data. According to Suiscan, a leading analytics platform for the Sui blockchain, DeAgentAI not only consistently ranks first in the "Infrastructure & AI" category but has also been named the fastest-growing infrastructure project in the entire Sui ecosystem over the past 30 days. 1.3 Synergy with Ecosystem Leader Momentum One of DeAgentAI's most critical strategic initiatives was securing a strategic investment from Momentum, the leading decentralized exchange (DEX) in the Sui ecosystem. Momentum is the clear leader in total value locked (TVL) and trading volume within the Sui ecosystem, boasting approximately $160 million in TVL and billions in monthly trading volume. This collaboration has created a powerful "flywheel effect": Users and Scenarios : Momentum provides a large initial user base and real DeFi application scenarios for DeAgentAI's products (such as AlphaX). Data Fuel : The massive trading activity generated on Momentum provides DeAgentAI’s AI models with the highest quality and largest on-chain data in the Sui ecosystem. Value Feedback : Better models trained with high-quality data can feed back into Momentum, providing it with more intelligent features, thereby attracting more users and trading volume, forming a self-reinforcing virtuous cycle. Joe, co-founder of DeAgentAI, said: "Momentum's leadership in the Sui ecosystem and their vision for the next generation of DeFi are perfectly aligned with our mission to make AI the intelligent layer of Web3." 2. Leading the AI Race: From Bottom-Level Innovation to Application Implementation Under the grand trend of the integration of AI and Crypto, DeAgentAI has occupied a unique advantage in the crowded AI track by solving basic technical problems and having a clear product implementation path. 2.1 Solving the on-chain AI trilemma The core of DeAgentAI’s technology lies in its attempt to solve the fundamental trilemma faced by AI agents in operating reliably in a decentralized environment: Consensus : Given the probabilistic and non-deterministic nature of the Large Language Model (LLM), the blockchain consensus algorithm and the "entropy function screening" mechanism are used to ensure that AI can make unique and authoritative decisions. Identity : To prevent AI agents from making contradictory decisions like "double spending" in distributed systems, standardized "Lobe modules" and on-chain data structures are used to ensure that agents present a single, consistent identity and state at all times. Continuity : Through the innovative on-chain "memory module" architecture, AI agents can solidify historical experience and avoid the "catastrophic forgetting" problem that may occur in traditional AI models during continuous learning. This technical framework has enabled DeAgentAI to upgrade from an application layer project to a protocol layer architect, building a deep technical moat for it. 2.2 Clear product matrix and market traction DeAgentAI's technical framework is gradually implemented through a well-defined product matrix: Flagship product AlphaX : As an AI-powered price prediction platform, AlphaX is the core engine for DeAgentAI to acquire users and accumulate data. Its "Predict2Win" competition on the Sui Chain attracted over 86,000 users and generated 732,000 on-chain transactions in just two weeks, fully demonstrating its strong market appeal and community mobilization capabilities. Ecosystem Product: CorrAI is a code-free AI quantitative strategy platform for professional traders and quantitative enthusiasts. Users can design, backtest, and deploy strategies within a unified workspace without writing a single line of code. The platform offers institutional-grade features like walk-forward validation and includes a powerful risk management module, ultimately enabling one-click live trading . Future layout Truesights : is an AI-driven infoFi network that aims to improve the overall efficiency of the online market by accurately identifying and rewarding users' real insights. The product is currently in the MVP stage and is scheduled to officially start testing and launch in the fourth quarter of 2025 . Through this carefully planned product matrix, DeAgentAI has built a complete value chain from popular market prediction (AlphaX) , to professional quantitative strategies (CorrAI) , and then to the broader decentralized information finance (Truesights) . This not only meets the needs of different levels from ordinary users to professional traders, but also demonstrates its clear roadmap and ambition to capture the comprehensive value of the Web3 information market. 3. Excellent Financing Performance: A Strong Signal of Market Confidence In the current challenging market environment, DeAgentAI's outstanding financing performance is the most direct reflection of its project value, and has received dual recognition from top capital in both crypto-native and traditional technology fields. 3.1 High Recognition of Crypto-Native VCs In August 2024, DeAgentAI completed a $6 million seed round of financing led by well-known crypto-native venture capital institutions such as Web3.com Ventures and Vertex Ventures. Investors also included several senior industry institutions such as Waterdrip Capital, indicating that the project received high recognition from professional capital in the industry in its early stages. 3.2 External Verification from Well-Known Silicon Valley VCs DeAgentAI recently announced a strategic investment from Valkyrie Fund, a renowned Silicon Valley venture capital firm. Valkyrie Fund is more than just a crypto fund; its portfolio spans multiple cutting-edge technology sectors, including blockchain, artificial intelligence, and infrastructure. This investment is significant, demonstrating that DeAgentAI's core technology—particularly its complex framework for addressing AI agent reliability—has passed the rigorous due diligence of traditional deep-tech VCs. This external validation significantly enhances the project's appeal to a wider range of investors and opens doors to the Silicon Valley tech ecosystem. 3.3 Strategic financing totaled over US$10 million With the announcement of strategic funding rounds with Momentum, a leading DEX in the Sui ecosystem, and Valkyrie Fund, a Silicon Valley-based fund, DeAgentAI's cumulative strategic funding has surpassed $10 million. This dual-track funding model of "crypto-native + traditional technology" validates DeAgentAI's market relevance in Web3 and its technical rigor in the broader tech sector, providing strong momentum for its future development. in conclusion DeAgentAI has built a compelling investment case through its three core pillars: deep roots in the Sui ecosystem, underlying technological innovation in the AI sector, and a highly recognized fundraising performance. Not only does it maintain a leading position in the rapidly growing Sui ecosystem, but by addressing fundamental challenges in ensuring the reliable operation of AI on blockchain, it has laid a solid foundation for becoming the "intelligent layer" of the future Web3. For investors seeking strategic opportunities in the cutting-edge convergence of AI and decentralized finance, DeAgentAI is undoubtedly a compelling investment.
PANews2025/09/01 16:58
Forget Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP), Here’s the Next 50x Crypto to Buy Now.

Forget Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP), Here’s the Next 50x Crypto to Buy Now.

Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP) have long been attractive to investors with a blockchain growth tale. Both projects enjoy powerful communities and have real-life applications
The Cryptonomist2025/09/01 16:57
ZhongAn Smart Life will cooperate with Hong Kong virtual asset trading platforms to explore digital asset business, and its stock price closed up 16.35%.

ZhongAn Smart Life will cooperate with Hong Kong virtual asset trading platforms to explore digital asset business, and its stock price closed up 16.35%.

PANews reported on September 1st that ZhongAn Smart Life (02271.HK), a Hong Kong-listed company, announced it will soon sign a memorandum of understanding with a virtual asset trading platform operator licensed by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). The two parties plan to collaborate on digital asset-related businesses. The collaboration includes jointly exploring digital asset business opportunities, opening an account for the group to allocate cryptocurrency assets, providing digital asset infrastructure support, and providing technical advice and compliance assistance. The collaboration aims to promote business innovation and digital transformation within the group, enhancing its core competitiveness. Its share price closed at HK$4.84, up 16.35%.
PANews2025/09/01 16:56
Switzerland SVME – Purchasing Managers’ Index registered at 49 above expectations (47) in August

Switzerland SVME – Purchasing Managers’ Index registered at 49 above expectations (47) in August

BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 16:55
4 Tokens Ready to Soar as Stablecoin Adoption Grows in 2025

4 Tokens Ready to Soar as Stablecoin Adoption Grows in 2025

As stablecoins like Ethena and USDT continue to gain ground in 2025, investors are seeking tokens poised to capitalize on increased liquidity, faster settlements, and more robust on-chain ecosystems.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/01 16:54
