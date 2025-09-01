2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Italy Unemployment registered at 6%, below expectations (6.2%) in July

Italy Unemployment registered at 6%, below expectations (6.2%) in July

The post Italy Unemployment registered at 6%, below expectations (6.2%) in July appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017325-7.74%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002835-3.50%
Forward
FORWARD$0.000191+85.25%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 17:16
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoin Price Recovers From 2-Month Low, TRUMP Coin Rockets 8% Daily: Market Watch

Bitcoin Price Recovers From 2-Month Low, TRUMP Coin Rockets 8% Daily: Market Watch

TRUMP is today's top performer.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.314-3.70%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
לַחֲלוֹק
CryptoPotato2025/09/01 17:15
לַחֲלוֹק
Meme Coin Presale Buzz: Why Analysts Are Watching these 5 Top Cryptos to Buy Now

Meme Coin Presale Buzz: Why Analysts Are Watching these 5 Top Cryptos to Buy Now

Arctic Pablo Coin’s presale is raising millions with staking rewards, referral incentives, and a CEX200 bonus, making it the top crypto to buy now in 2025.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.010757-4.15%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002501-11.05%
לַחֲלוֹק
Blockchainreporter2025/09/01 17:15
לַחֲלוֹק
Solv and Chainlink Bring Real-Time Collateral Verification to SolvBTC Pricing

Solv and Chainlink Bring Real-Time Collateral Verification to SolvBTC Pricing

The post Solv and Chainlink Bring Real-Time Collateral Verification to SolvBTC Pricing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solv Protocol, a financial services provider for bitcoin BTC$109,731.24 holders, has partnered with decentralized oracle network Chainlink to integrate real-time verification of Solv’s actual BTC reserves backing its liquid token, SolvBTC, directly into its price feed. This integration enhances transparency and builds greater trust for users. Unlike traditional price feeds that rely solely on market data, the new SolvBTC-BTC Secure Exchange Rate feed combines exchange rate calculations with real-time proof of reserves, delivering an on-chain redemption rate firmly anchored in verifiable collateral. Additionally, the mechanism features built-in upper and lower bounds based on reserve data, making it resistant to manipulation and safer for use in decentralized lending markets such as Aave. “We’re excited to work with Chainlink to launch a Secure Exchange Rate feed. This marks a major evolution in DeFi security, allowing protocols to more accurately price wrapped assets by leveraging redemption rates rooted in verifiable collateral, powered by the Chainlink standard,” said Ryan Chow, Co-Founder and CEO of Solv, in a press release shared with CoinDesk. The SolvBTC-BTC Secure Exchange Rate feed is now live on the Ethereum mainnet, with plans to expand to other chains, including BOB. SolvBTC, launched in April 2024, is a bitcoin-backed liquid staking token that enables BTC holders to participate in decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystems and earn yield while maintaining BTC exposure. Users can deposit BTC and mint SolvBTC, a liquid representation of staked BTC, usable across various DeFi protocols, including vaults, decentralized exchanges (DEXs), and lending platforms. Chainlink’s Proof of Reserve (PoR) leverages its decentralized oracle network to verify that the on-chain supply of tokenized assets, like stablecoins or wrapped assets, is fully backed by actual reserves held off-chain or on other blockchains. With billions of dollars in wrapped assets circulating within DeFi, transparent, reliable pricing mechanisms are increasingly critical. By combining…
BOB
BOB$0.000005502-5.57%
RealLink
REAL$0.05656-2.16%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,747.4-0.20%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 17:14
לַחֲלוֹק
Greece S&P Global Manufacturing PMI climbed from previous 51.7 to 54.5 in August

Greece S&P Global Manufacturing PMI climbed from previous 51.7 to 54.5 in August

The post Greece S&P Global Manufacturing PMI climbed from previous 51.7 to 54.5 in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017325-7.74%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002835-3.50%
Forward
FORWARD$0.000191+85.25%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 17:13
לַחֲלוֹק
Africa sidelined in AI boom with 0.02% share of Q2 AI funding

Africa sidelined in AI boom with 0.02% share of Q2 AI funding

The post Africa sidelined in AI boom with 0.02% share of Q2 AI funding appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Africa sidelined in AI boom with 0.02% share of Q2 AI funding Artificial intelligence (AI) startups had another blockbuster quarter in Q2, raising over $47 billion, or nearly half of all global venture funding. However, the growth was uneven, with Africa only accounting for 0.02% of the total as the region lags further behind in the AI revolution. According to insights from Crunchbase, AI startups raised $40.6 billion in Q2, the third-highest quarterly raise on record, and 45% of the overall $91 billion raised by startups. Scale AI accounted for nearly a third of the AI funding after Meta (NASDAQ: META) invested $14.8 billion in the data labeling startup in June. Elon Musk’s xAI raised $6 billion in May, while AI cloud services provider CoreWeave secured $1.1 billion in the same month. While startup valuations balloon and investors pour billions of dollars into AI, Africa has been missing in action. Of the $47.3 billion, African startups only raised $14 million in Q2, translating to a measly 0.02% of the total across five deals. This made it the least funded region by a mile. In contrast, the U.S. dominated funding with $39.7 billion raised in 728 deals. At $4.4 billion across 307 deals, Europe was second, with Asia’s $2.1 billion in 300 deals placing it third. Oceania raised $300 million, while Latin American startups brought in $50 million. Source: Crunchbase Among the startups that raised funding in Q2 were Senegal’s Kera Health, which secured $10 million in June from the IFC, the World Bank’s venture arm. Kera uses AI to consolidate patient information in one platform for easier clinical decision-making. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Senegal has one doctor for every 10,000 citizens, making services like Kera critical to the West African nation.…
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
Xai
XAI$0.04566-6.31%
Boom
BOOM$0.01002-19.25%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 17:12
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoiners Divided By This Big Issue: ‘$1 Million BTC’ Samson Mow

Bitcoiners Divided By This Big Issue: ‘$1 Million BTC’ Samson Mow

The post Bitcoiners Divided By This Big Issue: ‘$1 Million BTC’ Samson Mow appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Major split hits Bitcoin community: Mow Bitcoin dusts every major asset: JAN3 data Samson Mow, a major Bitcoin advocate and the JAN3 CEO, has voiced an issue that he believes the BTC community is getting divided over at the moment. His former employer from Blockstream and Satoshi Nakamoto’s ally, Adam Back, joined the discussion, leaving comments on his tweet. Major split hits Bitcoin community: Mow Samson Mow tweeted that he currently observes the Bitcoin community splitting into those who view BTC as “a vehicle for applied cryptography” and those who “are interested in Bitcoin as money.” He is likely referring to the dispute that emerged in the community earlier this year as Bitcoin Core developers and node operators decided to eliminate the OP_RETURN size limit, th returning to Bitcoin Knots. In May this year, the use of Knots showed a parabolic rise, quickly jumping to 137% with 1,890 Bitcoin nodes using Bitcoin Knots back then. In total, almost 6% of all BTC nodes switched to Knots back then. This decision was made to allow Bitcoin to be used beyond just payments. What we are seeing is a split between those that are more interested in Bitcoin as a vehicle for applied cryptography and those that are interested in Bitcoin as money. — Samson Mow (@Excellion) September 1, 2025 Blockstream founder Adam Back brought it down to the following: “the confusion is from people who don’t understand game theory and dislike nuance and those who do.” You Might Also Like Bitcoin dusts every major asset: JAN3 data Samson Mow retweeted an X post published by the account of his company, JAN3, showing Bitcoin outperforming major traditional assets over the past years. The X post contains an infographic showing “BTC versus Everything else”, that’s what it is titled. Over the past 5…
Threshold
T$0.01579-3.18%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,747.4-0.20%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012203-9.95%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 17:11
לַחֲלוֹק
$2 Billion in Bitcoin – Metaplanet Crosses Massive Milestone

$2 Billion in Bitcoin – Metaplanet Crosses Massive Milestone

The post $2 Billion in Bitcoin – Metaplanet Crosses Massive Milestone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Japan’s Metaplanet has crossed a symbolic threshold in the race to secure Bitcoin reserves, now holding more than 20,000 BTC in its corporate treasury. The announcement adds fuel to the growing narrative of Bitcoin becoming a balance-sheet essential for institutions worldwide. A Relentless Accumulation Drive Instead of slowing down after a series of high-profile purchases this year, Metaplanet has doubled down. Its latest buy — more than 1,000 BTC worth about $112 million — brings the company’s total crypto investment to roughly $2 billion. Executives say the policy isn’t about speculation but about safeguarding assets in an era of shaky bond markets and currency volatility. The average purchase price for this round hovered around $102,700 per coin, showing the firm’s willingness to acquire even as the broader market experiences heavy selling pressure. Only weeks earlier, it quietly picked up another 103 BTC, signaling that smaller acquisitions are part of a steady accumulation strategy. Standing Among the Heavyweights Globally, only a handful of companies have larger Bitcoin reserves. Strategy remains the undisputed leader with more than 632,000 BTC – over 3% of the total supply – but Metaplanet’s 20,000 BTC haul is enough to secure it a seat at the table of major corporate holders. Its aggressive buying spree sets it apart from peers in Asia, where few firms have adopted such a bold approach. Ripple Effect on Markets Investors quickly noticed the milestone. Shares of Metaplanet moved after the disclosure, reflecting growing alignment between its stock performance and Bitcoin’s trajectory. The link between corporate equity and digital reserves is strengthening, echoing how U.S. firms like MicroStrategy have tied their valuations to BTC’s success. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend…
Threshold
T$0.01579-3.18%
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,747.4-0.20%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 17:10
לַחֲלוֹק
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $2.48 billion last week, bringing the total net inflow in August to $4.37 billion.

CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $2.48 billion last week, bringing the total net inflow in August to $4.37 billion.

PANews reported on September 1st that according to CoinShares' latest weekly data , digital asset funds saw net inflows of $ 4.37 billion in August , bringing the total year-to-date inflows to $ 3.55 billion. However, assets under management (AUM) declined 10% to $ 219 billion. Last week, net inflows reached $ 2.48 billion, with the United States accounting for $ 2.29 billion, Switzerland, Germany, and Canada receiving $ 109 million, $ 69.9 million, and $ 41.1 million, respectively. Ethereum saw a monthly inflow of $ 3.95 billion, far exceeding Bitcoin 's net outflow of $ 301 million. Solana and XRP , driven by expectations for US ETFs , saw inflows of $ 177 million and $ 134 million, respectively.
XRP
XRP$2.7633-1.32%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009791+1.68%
Farcana
FAR$0.000286+1.41%
לַחֲלוֹק
PANews2025/09/01 17:10
לַחֲלוֹק
Global stocks slump as dollar hits five-week low and gold climbs

Global stocks slump as dollar hits five-week low and gold climbs

Global stocks slumped as Asia and Europe saw scattered losses, the dollar dropped to a five-week low, the euro retreated, and gold climbed to levels not seen since April.
Notcoin
NOT$0.001724-2.92%
לַחֲלוֹק
Cryptopolitan2025/09/01 17:10
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks’ staking model

Anni Group has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare for the launch of Hong Kong dollar stablecoin

Crypto Adoption One Growth Cycle Away From 5 Billion Users

$100 Trillion Crypto Market in Sight? Massive Growth Forecasted

XRP Price Watch: Bears in Control as $2.70 Support Faces Critical Test