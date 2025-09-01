בורסת MEXC
/
חדשות קריפטו
/
2025-09-02 Tuesday
חדשות קריפטו
התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Bitcoin Drops Below $107,500 as September Kicks Off with Heightened Volatility
Bitcoin ($BTC) drops below $107,500 as September starts with volatility and bearish sentiment, yet crypto investors are cautiously eyeing potential recovery.
BTC
$108,747.36
-0.20%
לַחֲלוֹק
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/01 17:30
לַחֲלוֹק
A legendary Bitcoin whale just made a $3.8B bet on Ethereum – Details
The post A legendary Bitcoin whale just made a $3.8B bet on Ethereum – Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Journalist Posted: September 1, 2025 ETH: Strength in numbers Whale transaction counts for transfers over $1 million spiked through August, coinciding with ETH’s climb above $4,300. Big players have been actively repositioning, adding momentum. Source: Santiment At the same time, ETH’s Futures Open Interest surged past $70 billion before settling near $60 billion. Spot and derivatives markets are aligning behind Ethereum, with whales providing liquidity on one end and traders increasing exposure on the other. Source: CoinGlass ETH holds steady At press time, Ethereum traded near $4,390, moving sideways after its strong rally earlier in August. The daily chart showed little momentum, with the RSI indicating a neutral zone. The MACD also pointed lower, so short-term momentum had slowed even as prices stayed stable. Source: TradingView This period of consolidation showed ETH was pausing after recent gains, while whales continued to buy into the dips. The market looks to be in a cooling phase for now, but ready for its next move. Next: Metaplanet’s Bitcoin strategy on the ropes after 54% decline – Details Source: https://ambcrypto.com/a-legendary-bitcoin-whale-just-made-a-3-8b-bet-on-ethereum-details/
NEAR
$2.335
-3.43%
LOOKS
$0.014178
-5.71%
MOVE
$0.1166
-4.73%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 17:29
לַחֲלוֹק
Cardano Looks good for a Pump, But This Viral Meme Coin Under $0.003 will Reach $3 Before ADA
Cardano is slowly walking back toward its old highs, with many pointing at the $3 level as the big prize. All details.
LOOKS
$0.014178
-5.71%
PUMP
$0.003299
-1.43%
ADA
$0.7995
-3.11%
לַחֲלוֹק
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/01 17:29
לַחֲלוֹק
DOGE and SHIB Rivalry Explodes, Smart Yield Coin Emerges as Top Alt Pick
The post DOGE and SHIB Rivalry Explodes, Smart Yield Coin Emerges as Top Alt Pick appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The latest Dogecoin prediction suggests a push toward $0.25 as meme coin momentum builds. Shiba Inu is also recovering after recent lows. However, while DOGE and SHIB continue their rivalry, investors are scouting fresh opportunities. Smart Yield Coin (SYC) is capturing that interest, with its early presale and practical utilities positioning it as a standout altcoin choice in 2025. Smart Yield Coin Emerges as Top Altcoin Pick In 2025, Smart Yield Coin (SYC) is quickly gaining attention as one of the most talked-about presales. Many tokens rely on social buzz. SYC is building tools that actually make crypto more straightforward to use for saving, earning, and everyday spending. Its features are both smart and practical. Investors can stake SYC without worrying about long lock-ups, giving them flexibility that is rare in low-cap projects. The AI-powered gas predictor helps reduce network fees by up to half. Its AutoMine function utilizes unused internet bandwidth to generate extra income in the background. Additionally, SmartYield Pay offers debit and credit cards that support over 900 global currencies. Thus, it makes crypto spending as simple as swiping a card. The presale has ten stages with prices rising each round, rewarding those who get in early. Stage 1 has already attracted nearly $100,000 in hours, signaling strong investor belief. SYC has a comprehensive audit, transparent tokenomics, and a clear vision. Thus, it is shaping up to be a standout altcoin for 2025 and beyond. Dogecoin Prediction Shows Steady Resilience Against Market Volatility The Dogecoin price is holding at around $0.215. It marked a 1.33% daily gain and an impressive 112% return over the past year. Dogecoin continues to outperform its critics, demonstrating that its strength as a community is not merely a matter of hype. In the meantime, the meme coin has been unable to move…
SHIB
$0.00001204
-2.35%
HYPE
$43.61
-2.76%
GET
$0.008917
-2.39%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 17:28
לַחֲלוֹק
Robert Kiyosaki Warns of European Bond Market Collapse, Recommends Gold and Bitcoin
TLDR Robert Kiyosaki warns of major financial collapse in Europe, with European bonds down 24% and British bonds falling 32% France faces potential bankruptcy and civil unrest similar to Bastille Day, according to Kiyosaki Japan and China are selling U.S. bonds to buy gold and silver instead Gold futures hit record high of $3,500 while [...] The post Robert Kiyosaki Warns of European Bond Market Collapse, Recommends Gold and Bitcoin appeared first on CoinCentral.
U
$0.01463
-14.69%
BOND
$0.1665
-5.50%
MAJOR
$0.14908
-2.44%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coincentral
2025/09/01 17:25
לַחֲלוֹק
Daniil Medvedev Ends Eight-Year Partnership With Coach Gilles Cervara
The post Daniil Medvedev Ends Eight-Year Partnership With Coach Gilles Cervara appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Daniil Medvedev of Russia and his coach Gilles Cervara pose with the trophy following his victory over Alexander Zverev of Germany in the men’s final on day 7 of the Rolex Paris Masters, an ATP Masters 1000 tournament held behind closed doors at AccorHotels Arena formerly known as Paris Bercy on November 8, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images) Getty Images Former world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev has ended his eight-year partnership with coach Gilles Cervara following his first-round exit at the U.S. Open. Medvedev and Cervara announced their split on Sunday, less than a week after he lost 6-3, 7-5, 6-7(5), 0-6, 6-4 to France’s Benjamin Bonzi in the first round of the U.S. Open. The Russian’s mid-match public meltdown during that match dominated the headlines and also fetched him a hefty fine from the organizers. Medvedev had a disappointing run at the majors this year. The 29-year-old’s defeat at Flushing Meadows in New York meant he has won only one match at the Grand Slams in 2025, with that victory coming at the Australian Open in January. “Thank you Gilles ❤️,” Medvedev wrote on Instagram, announcing their split. “Amazing 8-10 years together, 20 titles, world number 1, but most importantly a lot of fun moments and memories that will stay with us forever. I am grateful to you for guiding me through all these years and let’s see what life brings us in the future.” Under coach Cervara’s guidance, Medvedev reached No.1 in the ATP rankings in 2022, won the U.S. Open in 2021 and the ATP Finals title in 2020. The Frenchman was named ATP Coach of the Year in 2019 when Medvedev earned his first two of six ATP Masters 1000 trophies. “Daniil, Our fantastic eight-season adventure together comes to an end. Like…
U
$0.01463
-14.69%
SIX
$0.02152
+1.46%
FUN
$0.009415
-0.46%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 17:25
לַחֲלוֹק
An Accessible And Customizable Platform For Digital Asset Tokenization
The post An Accessible And Customizable Platform For Digital Asset Tokenization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DigitalBits (XDB) is a blockchain project that focuses on enhancing the adoption and usability of blockchain technology in the world of digital assets and tokenization. It aims to facilitate the creation and management of branded digital currencies, loyalty points, and other digital assets. DigitalBits key features The DigitalBits blockchain is designed to be interoperable with other blockchains and networks, allowing for the easy transfer and exchange of digital assets across different platforms. One of DigitalBits’ primary use cases is the creation of branded currencies. These are cryptocurrencies or tokens issued by brands, businesses, or organizations. These branded currencies can be used for various purposes, including payments, rewards, and loyalty programs. XDB is the native cryptocurrency token of the DigitalBits network. It serves various functions within the ecosystem, such as paying for transaction fees, participating in network governance, and facilitating the exchange of digital assets. XDB token holders can participate in network security and governance by staking their tokens. Stakers may receive rewards for securing the network. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/digitalbits-xdb-token/
XDB
$0.0006209
-9.02%
TOKEN
$0.01201
-4.75%
COM
$0.017324
-7.74%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 17:23
לַחֲלוֹק
PENGU price drops 35% but September rebound hopes rise
The post PENGU price drops 35% but September rebound hopes rise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PENGU price has fallen sharply from its late-July peak, yet analysts suggest the decline could set the stage for a stronger rebound in September. Summary PENGU trades at $0.027, down 35% from July’s local high. NFT market slump and ETH pullback drove selling pressure. Analysts see September catalysts as setup for a rebound. The Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) token is trading at $0.027 as of press time, down roughly 35% from its July 28 local high of $0.043. After declining 13% over the past week and 20% over the past 30 days, the token is nearly 60% below its peak of $0.068 set in December 2024. Despite the price decline, trading activity is still strong. PENGU recorded $214.8 million in spot volume over the past 24 hours, up 15% from the day before. Derivatives data from Coinglass show futures turnover rising 24% to $586 million, while open interest dropped 5.3% to $275 million. During a pullback, rising volume combined with declining open interest often shows that traders are closing positions rather than building new leverage, indicating cautious sentiment. PENGU price market drivers and sentiment shift PENGU’s drop is a reflection of the overall cooling of the NFT market, whose monthly volume dropped from a peak of $8.2 billion on Aug. 14 to $6 billion as of press time. Ethereum’s (ETH) price retreat also weighed on valuations despite positive ecosystem developments. The transition of PENGU from an NFT-linked token to a utility-driven brand has been taking place. The launch of Pudgy Party, a Web3 mobile game on Aug. 29 that quickly surpassed 50,000 downloads and ranked in the top 10 of the App Store, introduced direct utility for the token through in-game purchases and staking rewards. Short-term on-chain demand, including activity tied to Pudgy Penguins’ mobile game downloads, has not offset profit-taking…
RISE
$0.012203
-9.95%
MOBILE
$0.0003371
-2.43%
GAME
$24.356
-4.36%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 17:21
לַחֲלוֹק
Solana to Get Its Biggest Speed Upgrade: $SNORT Presale Nears $4M
The post Solana to Get Its Biggest Speed Upgrade: $SNORT Presale Nears $4M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana is about to redefine blockchain performance with its Alpenglow upgrade, a consensus overhaul that slashes transaction finality from 12.8 seconds to just 150 milliseconds. This would make Solana the fastest major Layer 1 network, rivaling even Web2 applications like the Google search engine. One project that stands to benefit from the upgrade is Snorter Bot, an AI-powered crypto assistant designed for lightning-fast meme coin trading, analytics, and cross-chain swaps. Powered by the Snorter Token ($SNORT), and fast approaching the $4M mark in presale, Snorter Bot is made for low-latency infrastructure, meaning Solana’s upcoming speed boost couldn’t come at a better time. Solana’s Breakthrough: Alpenglow Gets Near-Unanimous Support Developed and announced by Anza, a Solana blockchain infrastructure firm from Solana Labs, the Alpenglow upgrade will make transaction finality on Solana up to 100x faster, making it the quickest major Layer 1 blockchain in the world. The upgrade has received overwhelming support, with 99.6% of validators voting in favor. According to Solanabeach.io, it is expected to be finalized on Tuesday at 1 pm UTC. What’s Under the Hood: Votor and Rotor Alpenglow introduces two key components to Solana: Votor: A new voting protocol that replaces TowerBFT, allowing blocks to finalize in one or two rounds depending on validator responsiveness. Rotor: A data dissemination system that replaces proof-of-history, designed to accelerate consensus across the network. Together, these upgrades unleash unprecedented speeds and lay the foundation for more resilient infrastructure, especially with the upcoming Firedancer validator client. However, Alpenglow’s real impact will be felt by the apps that run on Solana. Anza researchers are convinced Alpenglow could expand Solana’s use cases, stating. A median latency of 150 does not just mean that Solana is fast — it means Solana can compete with Web2 infrastructure in terms of responsiveness, potentially making blockchain technology viable…
NEAR
$2.335
-3.43%
T
$0.01579
-3.18%
REAL
$0.05655
-2.17%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 17:20
לַחֲלוֹק
2020-Present: How Much Can You Make with COME Mining Cloud Mining?
Since 2020, COME Mining has offered secure cloud mining with up to 1.88% daily yields. Start free with $15 hashrate and mine BTC, LTC, and XRP anytime.
BTC
$108,747.36
-0.20%
XRP
$2.7632
-1.32%
CLOUD
$0.0761
+0.64%
לַחֲלוֹק
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/01 17:19
לַחֲלוֹק
חדשות פופולריות
יוֹתֵר
XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks’ staking model
Anni Group has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare for the launch of Hong Kong dollar stablecoin
Crypto Adoption One Growth Cycle Away From 5 Billion Users
$100 Trillion Crypto Market in Sight? Massive Growth Forecasted
XRP Price Watch: Bears in Control as $2.70 Support Faces Critical Test