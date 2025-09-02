2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
ETF Expert Analyst Says, “Don’t Underestimate XRP and Solana ETF Approvals,” Shares What He Expects

Cryptocurrency ETF expert Nate Geraci discussed the performance of XRP spot ETFs awaiting approval. Here are the details. Continue Reading: ETF Expert Analyst Says, “Don’t Underestimate XRP and Solana ETF Approvals,” Shares What He Expects
Coinstats2025/09/02 02:26
ETF Uzmanı Analist, “XRP ve Solana ETF Onaylarını Sakın Hafife Almayın” Dedi, Beklediklerini Paylaştı!

Spot XRP borsa yatırım fonlarının (ETF) ilk ayda 5 milyar dolardan fazla giriş çekebileceği tahmin ediliyor. Bu öngörü, ABD Menkul Kıymetler ve Borsa Komisyonu’nun (SEC) altcoin ETF’leri için Ekim ayında vereceği karar öncesinde gündeme geldi. ETF Institute’un kurucu ortağı ve ETF Store Başkanı Nate Geraci, bugün yaptığı paylaşımda yatırımcı ilgisinin hafife alındığını belirtti: “İnsanlar spot […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/09/02 02:25
Metaplanet Approve $884M to Expand Bitcoin Treasury

The post Metaplanet Approve $884M to Expand Bitcoin Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metaplanet shareholders have approved a sweeping capital-raising plan that will allow the Japanese Bitcoin treasury company to sell up to 550 million new shares overseas. The offering, valued at about 130.3 billion yen ($884 million), is aimed at funding further Bitcoin purchases. Capital Plan Approval and Governance Resolutions Strengthen Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Strategy The extraordinary general meeting (EGM), held in Tokyo’s Shibuya district, confirmed the plan. However, the company’s CEO Simon Gerovich confirmed that the vote passed. The company intends to allocate the bulk of proceeds to expanding its Bitcoin holdings, which already stand at more than 20,000 BTC, worth over $2 billion. The approved capital plan underscores Metaplanet’s strategy of following a treasury model inspired by Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy. The firm has already transformed from a struggling hotel operator into one of the largest public corporate holders of Bitcoin. Metaplanet shareholders have approved all 3 resolutions at today’s EGM:✅ Increase in Total Number of Authorized Shares✅ Virtual Shareholder Meetings✅ New Provisions for Perpetual Preferred Shares pic.twitter.com/O7UY2lW5P0 — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) September 1, 2025 The raise of close to $900 million puts the company in a position to accelerate its BTC accumulation. This supports a previous $881 million stock issuance plan by Metaplanet for the same purpose. That move shows both shareholder support and management intent on making Bitcoin the company’s primary asset. Even with the stock price slipping more than half from its June peak, the approval signals long-term faith in the firm’s digital asset strategy. Besides the capital plan, shareholders approved three governance and financing resolutions. The first was an increase in authorized shares. Stocks that the company could issue for future fundraising or acquisitions. The second resolution approved virtual shareholder meetings for greater participation. The third resolution created perpetual preferred shares with no maturity date. This gives shareholders…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 02:25
Exploring the Potential Highs of Ethereum and Its Impact on Emerging Altcoins

The Surge of Ethereum and Its Market Impact The cryptocurrency market has recently been abuzz with speculation about Ethereum's next big price level. With predictions setting the target as high as $5,000, this excitement isn't just confined to Ethereum itself. Parallel interests have sparked around projects like Remittix, an emerging DeFi initiative. Ethereum's performance is more stable compared to other large-cap cryptocurrencies, maintaining its position while others face volatility. This stability around pivotal price points like $4,200 and a potential breakout could propel Ethereum well above $5,000. Remittix: A Parallel Rise with Ethereum While Ethereum continues to command attention, Remittix is carving out a niche in the DeFi and PayFi sectors. With its impressive funding of over $22.5 million and the sale of 630 million RTX tokens, the project's potential for scalability and reach is undeniable. Analysts are keenly watching how this altcoin, paired with strategic central exchange listings, could potentially mirror the early success stories of Ethereum and Cardano. Moreover, the recent confirmed listing on a primary centralized exchange and anticipation of another could bolster its market presence significantly, making it a critical project to watch in 2025. Additional Insights and Future Prospects Following the broader market tendencies, Ethereum's current metrics, including a steady 20-day EMA and a promising RSI at 61, point towards potential upward mobility without signs of overextension. This balance is crucial for maintaining its current support level and avoiding dips below significant thresholds. Source: CryptoGoos on X For those interested in the nexus of blockchain and real-world financial solutions, Remittix's approach to facilitating cross-border payments and supporting a wide array of currencies places it at the forefront of the next wave of crypto innovation. Learn more about Remittix and join their community via these resources: Website: https://remittix.io/ Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix $250,000 Giveaway Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Coinstats2025/09/02 02:24
USD/JPY consolidates around 147.00 despite weakness in US Dollar

The post USD/JPY consolidates around 147.00 despite weakness in US Dollar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/JPY oscillates in a tight range around 147.00 as both the US Dollar and the Yen are underperforming. Investors expect the Fed to cut interest rates in the September’s policy meeting. There is uncertainty over BoJ’s plans of hiking interest rates again this year. The USD/JPY pair trades in a tight range around 147.00 during the European trading session on Monday. The pair wobbles, even as the US Dollar (USD) sinks to its monthly low, suggesting that the Japanese Yen (JPY) is also weak. US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.24% -0.26% 0.09% 0.02% -0.13% -0.23% -0.03% EUR 0.24% -0.03% 0.28% 0.27% 0.11% 0.00% 0.21% GBP 0.26% 0.03% 0.20% 0.30% 0.14% 0.04% 0.29% JPY -0.09% -0.28% -0.20% -0.00% -0.21% -0.29% -0.09% CAD -0.02% -0.27% -0.30% 0.00% -0.14% -0.26% -0.01% AUD 0.13% -0.11% -0.14% 0.21% 0.14% -0.10% 0.14% NZD 0.23% -0.01% -0.04% 0.29% 0.26% 0.10% 0.25% CHF 0.03% -0.21% -0.29% 0.09% 0.00% -0.14% -0.25% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote). At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, slides to near 97.55. Firm expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in the policy meeting in September have contributed significantly to weakness in the US Dollar. A…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 02:24
XRP Price Watch: Bears in Control as $2.70 Support Faces Critical Test

XRP is trading at $2.74, down 2.5% today, with a market capitalization of $162 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $7.16 billion. The intraday price range spans from $2.71 to $2.83, reflecting renewed selling pressure as bulls struggle to reclaim key resistance levels. XRP On the 1-hour chart, XRP has established a clear pattern […]
Coinstats2025/09/02 02:23
US could offer Palestinians digital tokens to leave Gaza, report

The post US could offer Palestinians digital tokens to leave Gaza, report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Postwar plans being drawn up by Donald Trump’s administration will reportedly see the US offer Palestinians digital tokens in exchange for “voluntarily” leaving their land in Gaza. As reported by The Washington Post, the so-called “GREAT Trust Proposal,” would see vacant land redeveloped into a number of mega-projects, including six to eight “AI-powered, smart cities,” an “Elon Musk Smart Manufacturing Zone,” and “Trump Riviera,” inspired by Dubai’s man-made Palm Islands.  Those who agree to trade their land for tokens will be allowed to return to Gaza 10 years later, once the redevelopment is finished, and exchange them for “ownership of rebuilt residences.”  Screenshot taken from the GREAT Trust PDF outlining its plans with messy AI visuals. Read more: Max Keiser thinks bitcoin will stop Israel displacing Palestinians By doing this, the trust estimates it would save $23,000 per person that would otherwise be spent on temporary housing for those choosing to stay in Gaza. It’s also willing to “permanently relocate” Gazan families and will offer them them four years of subsidized rent and “packages” worth roughly $55,000.  By year 10, the trust estimates that roughly 500,000 people will have left Gaza as part of this scheme. The token aspect of the plan involves five stages that would create a blockchain-based Gaza land registry, sell and distribute tokens to investors, and eventually see tokenized rights to Gazan land on the secondary market.  Read more: Israel allegedly used crypto to conceal its hunt for Hamas in Turkey This “Land Trust” would contain the deeds that Gazans are giving up for the digital token, and also roughly 30% of Gaza land that the trust considers “publicly” owned and under the trust’s control.   Liran Tancman, a former Israeli military intelligence officer working on the plans, said that this could look like “appropriation of land,”…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 02:20
Exploring Today's Top Cryptocurrency Options: A Fresh Look at Dogecoin, Solana, and Remittix

In recent developments within the cryptocurrency sector, Dogecoin has captured the attention of both institutional investors and individual traders. The meme coin’s market activity suggests a robust accumulation phase, possibly setting it up for a significant price movement soon. Parallel to this, Solana has been in the spotlight due to its upcoming Alpenglow upgrade, promising enhanced speed and scalability which could redefine its market positioning. Meanwhile, a new player, Remittix, emerges with a promising cross-chain DeFi model, aiming to redefine utility in the crypto space. The Rise of Dogecoin: A Speculative Favorite Recently, Dogecoin has seen a flurry of activity, with significant buying from whales hinting at potential for substantial price increases. This movement has been amplified by discussions on social platforms like X, where analysts predict potential growth spurts for this popular cryptocurrency. Analysts highlight a potential 30% upward movement in Dogecoin's price, making it a hot topic among traders and investors alike. For more insights, follow this expert analysis on X. Solana’s Technological Edge: Fast and Scalable Solana continues to impress with its technical capabilities, drawing closer to finalizing its Alpenglow consensus upgrade. This enhancement aims to solidify its position as a leading choice for developers seeking fast transaction speeds with low costs. Solana’s growth is also evident in its DeFi ecosystem, with a 20% increase in total value locked over recent months, showcasing robust protocol performance and investor confidence. Indeed, the excitement around Solana is palpable, with price targets optimistically set around $300 as per latest analyses. Introducing Remittix: A Utility-Driven Contender Amid the buzz around speculative coins and technological upgrades, Remittix introduces a practical and utility-based approach to cryptocurrency. Focused on facilitating efficient cross-border financial transactions, Remittix is designed to serve real-world needs, distinguishing itself from the speculative nature of many other tokens. With its innovative approach, Remittix is not just another cryptocurrency but a tool that aims to enhance the efficiency of decentralized finance. By focusing on functionality and user benefits, Remittix sets itself apart as a promising investment. For in-depth details on their offerings, visit Remittix official and explore their project. Why Remittix Could Be the Next Big Thing in Crypto Remittix is not just building hype; it’s creating a real solution for global finance. With planned listings on renowned exchanges and a robust developmental roadmap, this altcoin offers both innovation and practicality. Moreover, the upcoming launch of its beta wallet and other exciting initiatives depict a proactive approach in building its ecosystem. Discover more about their vision and roadmap by visiting their official site or connecting through their comprehensive social network profiles. Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Coinstats2025/09/02 02:19
HKMA’s Stablecoin Regime Attracts 77 Inquiries – Limited Early Licenses Raise Stakes

Key Takeaways: 77 entities have expressed interest in a Hong Kong stablecoin licence, spanning banking, tech, and Web3 sectors. HKMA has started screening applicants, but will issue only a limited number of licences in the initial stage. Final approvals will depend on whether the applications meet strict compliance requirements. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has received 77 expressions of interest for stablecoin licenses and is now conducting meetings with applicants, according to a report published by HK01 on September 1. A spokesperson for the HKMA said the interested parties span multiple sectors, including banks, technology firms, asset managers, e-commerce platforms, payment companies, and Web3 startups. Meetings have already been arranged to assess each party’s intention and readiness. Monetary Authority Received 77 Stablecoin Expressions of Interest The HKMA stated that it would not publish the list of entities that submitted expressions of interest or applications. Communications with these firms are part of the preliminary licensing process and do not indicate regulatory approval or endorsement. “Whether a licence is ultimately granted will depend on whether the application meets the licensing requirements,” the spokesperson said. Earlier, the authority made clear that only a limited number of licenses would be issued during the initial phase. The HKMA said the current meetings are meant to help applicants evaluate the necessity and maturity of their issuance plans before deciding to move forward with a formal submission. The spokesperson added that the outcome of the discussions would help both the regulator and the market participants understand the depth and readiness of Hong Kong’s stablecoin ecosystem. The HKMA also reiterated its warning to the public regarding unlicensed stablecoins, advising consumers to remain cautious about promotional materials that do not come from licensed entities. Hong Kong to Set Regulatory Reference Point The stablecoin licensing regime came into effect on August 1. It is one of the city’s core regulatory tools as it continues to develop its virtual asset framework under the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau’s broader digital finance agenda. Formal licence applications are expected to follow in the coming months, though the final number of approved entities remains unclear. The limited availability of licences may lead firms to reassess their strategies. Some could postpone applications, partner with existing licensees, or pursue alternative structures to meet compliance thresholds without applying directly. Hong Kong’s initial screening process will likely set a reference point for other regulatory jurisdictions. Early decisions around transparency, scope, and eligibility may shape how regional markets approach stablecoin oversight going forward. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What risks is the HKMA trying to mitigate with limited early licenses? Concentrating approvals allows the regulator to monitor systemic risk, assess operational practices, and avoid large-scale fallout from early-stage failures. Are there consequences for entities that promote stablecoins without a license? While enforcement mechanisms haven’t been detailed, public warnings suggest the HKMA may escalate scrutiny or coordinate with other regulatory bodies. Will license holders be allowed to offer retail services immediately? Not necessarily. Retail offerings may require separate approvals or phased rollout conditions depending on the applicant’s risk profile and business model.
CryptoNews2025/09/02 02:18
South Korea’s FSC nominee throws ‘volatile’ crypto under the bus

The post South Korea’s FSC nominee throws ‘volatile’ crypto under the bus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lee Eok-won, South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) chief nominee, has not been confirmed, but he already has the cryptocurrency industry in the country worried.  As far as Lee is concerned, cryptocurrencies are too volatile and lack intrinsic value, even though they continue to attract the country’s youth. The growing movement has the nominee worried they they don’t know what they are getting into. FSC nominee is skeptical of crypto Lee’s official statement regarding virtual assets has concerned many in the industry, as they worry it means the government’s current position on crypto having no intrinsic value will persist, leading to continued regulatory policies. Continued regulatory action does not encourage innovation, and some are concerned that this will affect Korea’s standing globally. “They have different characteristics from traditional financial products such as deposits and securities in that they have no intrinsic value,” Lee stated in a written response to the National Assembly’s Political Affairs Committee regarding virtual assets. “Since virtual assets are subject to high price volatility, it is difficult to view them as fulfilling the essential functions of currency, such as storing value and serving as a means of exchange,” he added, effectively upholding the government’s current position on virtual assets. Further into his statements, he also made it clear he has taken a somewhat negative stance on specific policies related to virtual assets. For example, he highlighted concerns regarding virtual asset investment in pension and retirement accounts. Regarding the approval of a Bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF), he said, “I understand that there are various expectations and concerns about the impact of introducing a Bitcoin spot ETF,” and “We will comprehensively consider global regulatory trends to establish the method of introduction, schedule, etc., and discuss it with the National Assembly.” As for stablecoin regulation, he promised to create…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 02:18
