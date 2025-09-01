ECB’s Lagarde says Trump bullying the Federal Reserve is a serious threat to global economy

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde on Monday said Donald Trump's push to remove top Federal Reserve officials poses a "very serious danger for the U.S. economy and the world economy," according to her interview with Radio Classique. The comments came just days after a U.S. federal court ruled that most of Trump's previous tariffs were illegal, a decision Lagarde said adds "a further layer of uncertainty" to an already unstable global economic outlook. Trump has been repeatedly attacking Jerome Powell for refusing to cut short-term interest rates. He's also trying to fire Lisa Cook, another key official at the Fed. That has drawn international concern, especially from Lagarde, who said monetary policy in the United States should never be controlled by "the dictates of this or that person." She warned that if the Fed loses its independence, the balance of the American economy could be seriously disrupted, which would have global consequences because the U.S. is the largest economy in the world. Lagarde says illegal tariffs, Fed threats deepen economic risk The warning comes as Trump's trade policies are again under scrutiny. On Friday, a U.S. appeals court ruled that the majority of tariffs imposed by Trump during his first term were illegal. Lagarde, speaking directly on the matter, said the ruling only increases uncertainty. The European Central Bank has been closely watching developments in Washington as both trade and monetary policy in the U.S. impact the eurozone economy. Meanwhile, Lagarde also used the interview to confirm that the ECB has successfully brought eurozone inflation to its target. She said inflation is "under control" and standing at the central bank's 2% objective. "We will continue to take necessary measures to ensure inflation is under control and prices are stable," she said, just days before the next inflation report is…