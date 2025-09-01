בורסת MEXC
Hyperliquid Launches LINEA-USD Margin Contract Trading
PANews reported on September 1st that Hyperliquid announced the launch of the LINEA-USD hyperps trading pair, allowing users to conduct long and short operations on the yet-to-be-issued LINEA tokens with up to 3x leverage.
PANews
2025/09/01 17:33
Cardano Founder Hints at Major Partnerships with Chainlink and WLFI
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has revealed that the Cardano ecosystem is actively pursuing several key cross-chain partnerships, with a strong focus on Chainlink and World Liberty Financial’s (WLFI) USD1 stablecoin. Speaking during a recent AMA, Hoskinson confirmed that talks are underway with both projects, signaling a strategic move to bolster Cardano’s competitive standing in the … Continue reading "Cardano Founder Hints at Major Partnerships with Chainlink and WLFI" The post Cardano Founder Hints at Major Partnerships with Chainlink and WLFI appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Coinstats
2025/09/01 17:32
Ethereum (ETH) Looks Toward $1 Trillion Market Cap, But This Rival Memecoin will make Real Millionaires in 2025
Ethereum is making headlines again as it edges closer to a jaw-dropping $1 trillion market cap and with its current valuation hovering above $570 billion, it’s not a wild dream anymore.
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/01 17:32
Crypto Adoption to Eclipse the Internet, Says Raoul Pal
Former hedge fund manager Raoul Pal now sees the same story playing out with crypto — only faster, and with […] The post Crypto Adoption to Eclipse the Internet, Says Raoul Pal appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/01 17:31
ECB’s Lagarde says Trump bullying the Federal Reserve is a serious threat to global economy
The post ECB’s Lagarde says Trump bullying the Federal Reserve is a serious threat to global economy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde on Monday said Donald Trump’s push to remove top Federal Reserve officials poses a “very serious danger for the U.S. economy and the world economy,” according to her interview with Radio Classique. The comments came just days after a U.S. federal court ruled that most of Trump’s previous tariffs were illegal, a decision Lagarde said adds “a further layer of uncertainty” to an already unstable global economic outlook. Trump has been repeatedly attacking Jerome Powell for refusing to cut short-term interest rates. He’s also trying to fire Lisa Cook, another key official at the Fed. That has drawn international concern, especially from Lagarde, who said monetary policy in the United States should never be controlled by “the dictates of this or that person.” She warned that if the Fed loses its independence, the balance of the American economy could be seriously disrupted, which would have global consequences because the U.S. is the largest economy in the world. Lagarde says illegal tariffs, Fed threats deepen economic risk The warning comes as Trump’s trade policies are again under scrutiny. On Friday, a U.S. appeals court ruled that the majority of tariffs imposed by Trump during his first term were illegal. Lagarde, speaking directly on the matter, said the ruling only increases uncertainty. The European Central Bank has been closely watching developments in Washington as both trade and monetary policy in the U.S. impact the eurozone economy. Meanwhile, Lagarde also used the interview to confirm that the ECB has successfully brought eurozone inflation to its target. She said inflation is “under control” and standing at the central bank’s 2% objective. “We will continue to take necessary measures to ensure inflation is under control and prices are stable,” she said, just days before the next inflation report is…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 17:31
Samsung and SK Hynix tumble after U.S. tightens chip export rules
Samsung and SK Hynix shares dropped on Monday after the U.S. made it harder for South Korea to produce semiconductor equipment in China.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/01 17:30
Crypto Whales Are Buying BlockchainFX, One of the Best Cryptos Under $1 to Grab This Month
Let’s be real , crypto trading can feel like a casino. Every cycle, a handful of top crypto gainers emerge, and the rest of the market is left chasing shadows. Some people made life-changing money with early Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, or Solana, while latecomers sat in disbelief as their chance slipped away. Add in the [...] The post Crypto Whales Are Buying BlockchainFX, One of the Best Cryptos Under $1 to Grab This Month appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/01 17:30
Will the U.S. Take Over Gaza? Trump’s $100B Blockchain Plan Explained
The post Will the U.S. Take Over Gaza? Trump’s $100B Blockchain Plan Explained appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News A new postwar plan for Gaza is being floated inside the Trump administration, according to a report from The Washington Post. The plan includes high-tech ideas like blockchain with promises of massive rebuilding projects. While it could attract investors, it has also raised concerns about stripping Palestinians of their land and rights. A U.S.-Run Gaza …
CoinPedia
2025/09/01 17:30
GPT’s Kaspa Price Prediction for September
Kaspa had a slow August, trading mostly between $0.08 and $0.09 without any major breakouts. While Ethereum was finally breaking its all-time high, altcoins have struggled in recent weeks, and Kaspa has been no different. Despite steady community support, Kaspa hasn’t escaped the broader weakness across the altcoin market. With trading volumes thinning out and
Coinstats
2025/09/01 17:30
Dogecoin (DOGE) Aims for $0.30, But Mutuum Finance Could Be The Next Crypto To Hit $1
Dogecoin (DOGE) is gaining strength following a rebound at the $0.21 support, as Dogecoin Treasury plans of up to $200 million Dogecoin with the support of Elon Musk lawyer, Alex Spiro, are reported. The proposal has already been endorsed by the corporate body House of Doge, and Spiro is to be the chairperson of the […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/01 17:30
XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks’ staking model
Anni Group has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare for the launch of Hong Kong dollar stablecoin
Crypto Adoption One Growth Cycle Away From 5 Billion Users
$100 Trillion Crypto Market in Sight? Massive Growth Forecasted
XRP Price Watch: Bears in Control as $2.70 Support Faces Critical Test