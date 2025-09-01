2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Sonic gets the green light for the $200 million plan: ETP on the way and entry into the USA, what changes for the S token

Sonic gets the green light for the $200 million plan: ETP on the way and entry into the USA, what changes for the S token

The Sonic community has approved with near unanimity a plan valued at $200 million in S tokens, to strengthen expansion in the USA.
NEAR
NEAR$2.335-3.47%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.18988-4.78%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01199-4.84%
לַחֲלוֹק
The Cryptonomist2025/09/01 17:41
לַחֲלוֹק
Why Analysts Are Watching These 5 Top Cryptos To Buy Now

Why Analysts Are Watching These 5 Top Cryptos To Buy Now

The post Why Analysts Are Watching These 5 Top Cryptos To Buy Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Every few years, a new digital asset captures the spotlight, creating buzz not just on Twitter threads and Reddit boards, but also in mainstream investor conversations. Right now, the chase for the top cryptos to buy now is hotter than ever. Meme coins are no longer just jokes on the blockchain; they’ve become cultural movements, financial opportunities, and in some cases, lifestyle brands. From Dogecoin’s cult following to the meme-verse explosion of Pepe Coin and Popcat, investors keep asking the same question: Which one is next to hit moon levels? Enter Arctic Pablo Coin (APC), a fresh player in the meme coin arena that’s already turning heads. Unlike Dogecoin, Official Trump, Pepe Coin, or Popcat, APC isn’t just another meme for laughs. Its ongoing meme coin presale is showing numbers rarely seen in crypto history. Plus, the CEX200 bonus adds an irresistible edge for anyone watching the clock. Could APC really be the coin that flips the meme market? 1. Arctic Pablo Coin: The Top Cryptos to Buy Now for Staking, Community, and Long-Term Utility The allure of Arctic Pablo Coin isn’t built on hype alone. What sets APC apart from most meme coins is its structure, utility, and ambitious roadmap. While meme coins like Dogecoin and Pepe Coin thrive primarily on community and culture, APC takes it up a notch with staking opportunities that reward long-term holders, referral incentives that drive viral adoption, and a tokenomics model designed for scalability. At its core, the project’s mission is to blend meme-driven engagement with real-world use cases, positioning itself as more than just a punchline. Think of it as a bridge between cultural currency and actual functional crypto. This is why so many analysts are calling Arctic Pablo Coin one of the top cryptos to buy now. With its mix of…
Threshold
T$0.01578-3.19%
RealLink
REAL$0.05651-2.28%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.322-3.62%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 17:41
לַחֲלוֹק
Shiba Inu Vs PEPE Vs Remittix: Exploring Which Of These Could Turn $1,000 Into $50k In 2025

Shiba Inu Vs PEPE Vs Remittix: Exploring Which Of These Could Turn $1,000 Into $50k In 2025

Shiba Inu and PEPE face stalled momentum, while Remittix (RTX) emerges with payment-first utility, a $23M presale, and 100x potential to turn $1k into $50k.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000558-1.93%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000943-3.87%
לַחֲלוֹק
Blockchainreporter2025/09/01 17:40
לַחֲלוֹק
River Stablecoin Platform Unleashes Explosive Growth, Surpassing $600M TVL

River Stablecoin Platform Unleashes Explosive Growth, Surpassing $600M TVL

The post River Stablecoin Platform Unleashes Explosive Growth, Surpassing $600M TVL appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. River Stablecoin Platform Unleashes Explosive Growth, Surpassing $600M TVL Skip to content Home Crypto News River Stablecoin Platform Unleashes Explosive Growth, Surpassing $600M TVL Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/river-stablecoin-platform-tvl/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017324-7.73%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 17:39
לַחֲלוֹק
Metaplanet Stock Falls 54% as Bitcoin Funding Strategy Faces Crisis

Metaplanet Stock Falls 54% as Bitcoin Funding Strategy Faces Crisis

TLDR Metaplanet (3350.T) stock has plunged 54% since mid-June while Bitcoin gained 2%, breaking their fundraising model The company’s share-based “flywheel” strategy with MS warrants is failing as stock price drops make warrant exercises unattractive Metaplanet holds 18,991 BTC and aims to reach 100,000 BTC by end of 2026 and 210,000 BTC by 2027 Company [...] The post Metaplanet Stock Falls 54% as Bitcoin Funding Strategy Faces Crisis appeared first on CoinCentral.
Threshold
T$0.01578-3.19%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,705.89-0.26%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0745-0.26%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coincentral2025/09/01 17:39
לַחֲלוֹק
Sonic Labs Wins Approval to Issue $200M in Tokens for U.S. Expansion

Sonic Labs Wins Approval to Issue $200M in Tokens for U.S. Expansion

Highlights: Sonic Labs wins community approval for its $200M token plan with majority approval. The blockchain will also fund a new US entity with leadership in New York and Washington. The EVM blockchain will burn more gas fees to offset new token issuance. Sonic Labs, the highest-performing EVM L1 blockchain, has received strong backing from its community to issue $200 million worth of S tokens. The governance vote, which ended Sunday, closed with 99.99% support from participating wallets. Over 700 million tokens were utilized, surpassing the quorum requirement, indicating strong consensus among holders. NEW: Sonic Labs governance proposal passes with 99.99% approval, greenlighting US expansion and TradFi adoption — including a $50M ETF allocation, $100M NASDAQ PIPE development, and 150M $S tokens for the establishment of Sonic USA. pic.twitter.com/Cuk7yNwAhm — Nexobytes (@nexobytes) September 1, 2025   The approval allows Sonic to enter the U.S. capital markets with a clear mandate. Many public companies have recently turned to crypto to strengthen reserves or diversify portfolios. Sonic, however, is taking the opposite route by using financial structures from traditional markets to strengthen its blockchain presence. Sonic Labs Wins Approval to Fund U.S. Entity Sonic plans to direct $100 million in tokens toward building a strategic reserve for a Nasdaq-listed PIPE vehicle. Another $50 million will support an exchange-traded product tied to the S token. Sonic has verified that the product will be issued by a prominent ETF provider that oversees over $10 billion in assets, and BitGo will custody it. The company also announced the formation of Sonic USA LLC. The blockchain will distribute 150 million S tokens to fund this unit. The entity will establish its base in New York, where it will recruit a leadership team to manage engagement with financial players and policymakers in Washington, D.C. This strategy is a shift of the trends observed in the entire category of publicly traded companies, which have started to adopt crypto as a balance sheet diversifier. Sonic instead leverages traditional capital market tools to improve its standing in the digital asset sector. Sonic also solved the problems of token supplies that its predecessor, the Fantom Opera network, had. When FTM migrated in December 2024, FTM tokens were swapped to S tokens at a 1:1 ratio. The foundation itself had less than 3% of the supply. This limited control made it harder to secure partnerships and early exchange listings. “We have 2018 tokenomics.We need 2025 tokenomics,” Sonic stated in its proposal. The plan now provides greater room to pursue new opportunities and align with established financial institutions. Gas Fees and Token Burn Plan Sonic intends to adjust its gas fee system to counter the effects of new token issuance. A higher share of transaction fees will be burned. This change aims to place deflationary pressure on the supply while protecting long-term holders. Since its release in January, the token has experienced challenges, and its value has dropped by almost 61%, according to CoinMarketCap. The price of the coin is about $0.3154, which is down 1.14% from the previous trading day. The burn mechanism aims to make the market more stable and improve the market sentiment. In parallel, Sonic is set to participate in a U.S. Department of Commerce initiative that brings economic data on-chain. Developers can now obtain real-time macroeconomic data straight from Sonic’s blockchain by utilizing Chainlink and Pyth oracles. Bottom Line Developers on Sonic can now integrate U.S. economic data, such as GDP, inflation, and consumption into their contracts. This will help fuel next-gen lending, derivatives, and risk products. — Sonic (@SonicLabs) August 28, 2025 eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Chainbase
C$0.2041-13.46%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03033-5.15%
Threshold
T$0.01578-3.19%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/09/01 17:38
לַחֲלוֹק
$11B Bitcoin whale surpasses SharpLink with $4B Ethereum bet

$11B Bitcoin whale surpasses SharpLink with $4B Ethereum bet

The mysterious $11 billion Bitcoin whale has surpassed the world’s second-largest corporate Ether holder during his ongoing rotation from BTC. A Bitcoin whale has been accumulating billions of dollars’ worth of Ether, surpassing the second-largest corporate treasury firm, signaling a growing rotation among large investors seeking cryptocurrencies with more upside potential.A Bitcoin whale worth over $11 billion sold another $215 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) to buy $216 million worth of spot Ether (ETH) on the decentralized exchange Hyperliquid.With the latest acquisition, the whale now holds 886,371 Ether, worth over $4 billion, according to blockchain data platform Lookonchain, in a Monday X post.Read more
Bitcoin
BTC$108,705.89-0.26%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09789-3.25%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000089--%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/09/01 17:38
לַחֲלוֹק
Crypto investment products see $2.5 billion in weekly inflows as Ethereum continues to outpace Bitcoin: CoinShares

Crypto investment products see $2.5 billion in weekly inflows as Ethereum continues to outpace Bitcoin: CoinShares

Ethereum-based funds led the inflows with another $1.4 billion, while Bitcoin investment products added $748 million.
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/09/01 17:35
לַחֲלוֹק
XRP Last Leg: Analyst Uses Fib and Regression Model to Predict When XRP May Hit $27 This Cycle

XRP Last Leg: Analyst Uses Fib and Regression Model to Predict When XRP May Hit $27 This Cycle

Analyst EGRAG insists that XRP has not yet reached its top for this cycle, using Fibonacci targets and a regression model to project higher targets. Notably, XRP has witnessed volatility in recent months. After climbing to a new peak of $3.66 in July 2025 during the broader crypto market upsurge, it has since plunged below the $3 level amid a market-wide correction.  Despite this downturn, crypto analyst EGRAG believes XRP might not have reached its final peak for this cycle. He used a combination of linear regression models and Fibonacci targets to suggest XRP could soar as high as $27 before the current cycle ends. XRP Last Leg After the Blue X Print In his recent analysis, EGRAG pointed to a recurring pattern he discovered while using the Lux Algo indicator on XRP's weekly chart. According to data from EGRAG's chart, the appearance of the Blue X symbol often signals a short-term profit-taking point.  XRP Lux Algo Premium Indicator However, he explained that in previous cycles, the Blue X sometimes misled traders into thinking a cycle top had arrived when it had not.  Specifically, what typically happens is that the Blue X prints when XRP hits a top, followed by a corrective phase to form a local bottom. However, after this correction, a strong upward push toward the true cycle peak emerges, which historically forms without any Blue X appearing at the top. The chart covers XRP's entire price history from 2013 to 2025, separated into three main cycles. Cycle 1 ended around January 2018, while Cycle 2 concluded in April 2021, both topping out near the upper boundary of a long-term linear regression channel.  For context, in the 2017/2018 cycle, XRP printed the Blue X when it hit $0.3988 in May 2017. However, after the correction, the true cycle top emerged at $3.3 in January 2018. Also, in the 2020/2021 cycle, XRP saw the Blue X when it soared to $0.79 in November 2020. However, after the pullback, it rose to the true cycle top of $1.96 in April 2021. XRP Blue X Prints in Previous Cycles | EGRAG Crypto XRP Regression Channel and Fib Targets  According to EGRAG, each cycle top happened near the upper boundary of a long-term linear regression channel. Notably, this channel features a red median line at its center and blue lines at the top and bottom marking two standard deviations away from the median.  During both prior cycles, XRP's price surged from the median line to the upper blue boundary before correcting sharply, creating the foundation for projecting the next cycle peak. In this cycle, XRP saw the Blue X after it reached the $3.4 peak in January 2025. Now, amid the recent correction, XRP trades above the red median line but remains far below the upper blue band, which the model now projects to be near $27 by Oct. 13, 2025.  Current Cycle Top | EGRAG Crypto According to EGRAG, this aligns closely with Fibonacci extensions derived from both the 2017 and 2021 cycle peaks. The 2017 cycle top sits between the 1.618 and 1.88 Fibonacci levels at $20.46 and $49.44, while the 2021 peak aligns with the 2.414 and 2.618 levels at $23.49 and $34.08. The $27 target falls comfortably within both ranges. https://twitter.com/egragcrypto/status/1962073712468922450 Despite this optimistic projection, there is uncertainty. From its current level of around $2.72, XRP would need to rally more than 892% to reach $27. According to EGRAG, traders should lock in profits when possible.
NEAR
NEAR$2.335-3.47%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.08174-1.57%
Algorand
ALGO$0.2268-3.36%
לַחֲלוֹק
The Crypto Basic2025/09/01 17:35
לַחֲלוֹק
Crypto War: Litecoin Takes Heavy Jab at XRP, Calls it ‘Urine’ – Here’s What’s Trending

Crypto War: Litecoin Takes Heavy Jab at XRP, Calls it ‘Urine’ – Here’s What’s Trending

Litecoin sparks outrage after mocking XRP with harsh comet comparison. XRP supporters say Litecoin’s jab shows insecurity, not real strength. Heated crypto debate grows as communities clash over token dominance. Litecoin triggered a heated debate after its official account published a controversial post directly aimed at XRP. The post compared the smell of a comet to “rotten eggs, urine, burning matches, and almonds,” before suggesting that XRP tokens resembled the same unpleasant mix. According to the account, XRP creates an illusion of value by relying on a limited supply and speculation that banks are preparing to adopt it as a replacement for SWIFT. The post further ridiculed Ripple leadership with a satirical claim that “the president is sleeping with Brad Garlicmouse.” The statement quickly went viral, sparking critical reactions across the crypto community. SamTheCarpetMan highlighted that Litecoin founder Charlie Lee sold his entire holdings at the market peak in December 2017, questioning confidence in the project. In response, Litecoin wrote that critics should “now do Ripple, and its execs,” and dismissed further debate by stating, “Relax, Sparky. I’m not in the digital bank tube market. Go play that crap with XLM.” Fun fact: A comet smells like rotten eggs, urine, burning matches, and almonds. Most scientists say the closest comparison to this phenomenon on earth is the idea that tokens called XRP would be sold off to retail investors with the illusion that a digital bank drive-up tube is… — Litecoin (@litecoin) August 29, 2025 Also Read: 340,000,000 XRP in Two Weeks as Price Prepares for Breakout Strong Reactions From Crypto Community Observers also weighed in on the dispute. Tony noted that Ripple executives could potentially file a defamation or trade libel suit if the remarks were deemed competitive. El Cadejo remarked that Litecoin was being heavily ratioed in its replies, arguing that community sentiment leaned toward dumping LTC. XRP supporters defended their network, interpreting Litecoin’s post as evidence of insecurity. Pumpius claimed the attack proved “how scared they really are.” Guardians of the XRPL said the volume of criticism reflected concern, adding that XRP seeks to replace, not compete with, outdated settlement systems. XRPawn Shop argued that Litecoin had acknowledged XRP’s superiority by resorting to attacks, while SleazyWeez recalled earlier disputes between XRP and Stellar, noting that many investors shifted funds into XRP during that period. Following the backlash, Litecoin attempted to downplay the controversy. In a lighter post, the account stated, “Damn. Y’all gotta stop taking X so seriously. Go eat a Hot Pockets and I’ll see you in the morning if I’m not fired before then.” Damn. Y’all gotta stop taking X so seriously. Go eat a hot pocket and I’ll see you in the morning if I’m not fired before then. — Litecoin (@litecoin) September 1, 2025 The episode highlighted the intensity of rivalries within the crypto sector and the strong loyalty of online communities. While Litecoin’s remarks drew significant criticism, they also placed XRP at the center of market discussions, underscoring the sharp divide between competing digital assets. Also Read: Top Analyst Says Unless These 3 Things Happen, The XRP Bull Run Is Not Over – Here’s What The post Crypto War: Litecoin Takes Heavy Jab at XRP, Calls it ‘Urine’ – Here’s What’s Trending appeared first on 36Crypto.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.1544-1.24%
MemeCore
M$0.79133+20.85%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009414-0.47%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/09/01 17:34
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks’ staking model

Anni Group has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare for the launch of Hong Kong dollar stablecoin

Crypto Adoption One Growth Cycle Away From 5 Billion Users

$100 Trillion Crypto Market in Sight? Massive Growth Forecasted

XRP Price Watch: Bears in Control as $2.70 Support Faces Critical Test